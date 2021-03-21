Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hugo David Vargas Baquero Coorporacion Universitaria Iberoamericana Sensopercepcion Sandra Echeverry Marzo 2021 La Gestalt...
Es una corriente de la psicología, de corte teórico y experimental, que se dedica al estudio de la percepción humana. ¿Que...
LEYES DE LA GESTALT Ley general de la figura y fondo gura es un elemento que existe en un espacio o “campo” destacándose y...
LEY DE FIGURA- FONDO Nos habremos dado cuenta de que es imposible percibir las caras y silueta de una mujer al mismo tiemp...
Las formas abiertas o inconclusas provocan incomodidad. Necesitamos percibir bordes, clasificar para sentirnos seguros y c...
Ley de la proximidad Cuando los pájaros y los peces coinciden en el espacio tienden a percibirse como parte de lo mismo. 0...
Manos Dibujando (1948), M.C. Escher sada efectivamente, una ilusión óptica momentáneamente obliga al observador a repensar...
REFERENCIAS Oviedo, G. (2004). La definición del concepto de percepción en psicología con base en la teoría Gestalt. Revis...
Hugo David Vargas Baquero
Sensopercepción

