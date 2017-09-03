Derechos del migrante

GOBIERNO DEL ESTADO DE YUCATAN Con estudios reconocidos ante la Secretaría de Educación Pública SEP, Según acuerdo 2009135...
ii
Mérida, Yucatán, a 16 de Diciembre de 2016. El alumno Dzul Tzek Alejo, con No. de expediente (XXXXXXXXX), quien cursa la l...
Resumen ejecutivo El presente trabajo es el resultado de un esfuerzo realizado con el fin de que los alumnos y padres de f...
respetar y los procedimientos a seguir; los recursos humanos implicados en la ejecución del presente trabajo, los costos d...
Índice general Resumen ejecutivo…………………………………………………..i Índice general………………………………………………………...ii Capítulo I. Introducción……...
3.3.5 Yucateco repatriado………………………………….. .18 3.3.6 El derecho de los migrantes……………………………21 3.3.7 Directorio de los Consul...
v
vi
Capítulo I 1.0 Introducción Este trabajo presenta el respaldo legal de la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos hacia ...
1.1 Planteamiento del problema La falta de conocimiento del respaldo legal hacia las personas de las pequeñas comunidades ...
1.5 Justificación El presente trabajo se realiza con la finalidad de dar a conocer a los jóvenes que migran al extranjero,...
Capítulo II Marco referencial 2.1 Caracterización de la empresa La escuela Telesecundaria “Antonio Canto López” se encuent...
2.2.2 Funciones En esta escuela trabajan tres docentes quienes se identifican como el Profesor Ricardo Daniel Cepeda Hered...
Paz. Acuerdo o pacto, estado de quietud y tranquilidad. Igualdad. Tratamiento equitativo de las personas. Solidaridad. Col...
Capítulo III Antecedentes 3.1 Teóricos A continuación se hablará de los antecedentes de la migración, conocer el concepto ...
tiene derecho a salir de cualquier país, incluso el propio, y a regresar a su país” (artículo 13). Se puede clasificar a l...
Económicas: Búsqueda de mejor nivel de vida. Las consecuencias de la migración de México y en el mundo pueden ser naturale...
3.2. Prácticos Del libro Los derechos de los migrantes,2003, la migración está afectando a todos, como antecedente según e...
La Unidad de Política Migratoria de la Secretaría de Gobernación también reporta que en el año 2014: 23,096 niñas, niños y...
los fundamentos para la supervivencia, el sustento y la dignidad, en caso concreto, el pleno respeto en el ejercicio de su...
Asía, 22.3% del resto de América Latina y el Caribe, 16.7% de Europa y 7.6% de otras regiones. Actualmente, la población m...
Por otra parte, uno de cada cuatro niños menores de 18 años en Estados Unidos tiene al menos un padre inmigrante, siendo l...
contribuyen todos al flujo de trabajadores migrantes. Por su parte la Relatoría Especial de las Naciones Unidas sobre los ...
podría sostenerse sin los intercambios de quienes los personifican y de las informaciones e ideas que los motivan a cruzar...
importancia extender a las sociedades la realidad de las causas de la migración y que nos afectan a todos. El ajuste estru...
California con un total de 59,082 repatriados, seguido por Tamaulipas con 47, 673 migrantes repatriados. Las estadísticas ...
Las muertes de migrantes registradas señalan que los migrantes sufrieron al estar sometidos a terrenos, climas y barreras ...
subió. El primer año de la operación se registraron 23, para 1998 tan solo cuatro años después, se registraron 147 muertes...
Yucatán registró un total de 13 fallecidos en la frontera sur de Estados Unidos en su intento de cruzar sin documentos en ...
reconocidos todos los derechos que al resto de las personas y por ende, deben serles respetados. El respeto irrestricto de...
circunstancia. La prohibición de discriminación hacia las personas migrantes está igualmente reconocida como uno de los pr...
debe realizarse en los lugares oficialmente destinados para ello y no en casas de seguridad o prisiones. Derecho a un aloj...
Respeto al derecho a la diversidad cultural y a la interculturalidad. Las personas migrantes que ingresan al país, con ind...
Igualdad y no discriminación. El estado tiene la obligación de evitar que esas diferencias se traduzcan en una desigualdad...
y no discriminación es independiente del estatus migratorio de una persona en un Estado. Debido proceso y garantías judici...
Oficina en Aguascaliente (01 449) 915 2514 o al número gratuito 01 800 822 47 37 Oficina en Acapulco, Guerrero (01 744) 48...
Capítulo IV Propuesta de solución 4.1. Objetivo general Conocer los derechos de los migrantes establecidos por la Comisión...
Forma migratoria correspondiente debidamente contestada: Documento expedido por la Secretaría de Gobernación en el que se ...
Plática general de derechos de los migrantes para los alumnos y padres de familia sobre la migración de acuerdo a la Comis...
Platica con algunos alumnos que tienen familiares en los Estados Unidos 11/11/2016 Conocer las causas por las cuales emigr...
Los recursos implicados fueron: Participación de los alumnos, padres de familia y el apoyo del personal docente de la Tele...
Que los alumnos transmitan este conocimiento a sus demás familiares. Que los directores de cada nivel implementen una comu...
Capítulo V Conclusiones y recomendaciones 5.1. Conclusiones. Para concluir este trabajo mencionaremos las partes más impor...
Durante el año 2014, Estados Unidos repatrió a 243,196 connacionales y en el 2015 hasta junio la cifra es de 106,086 mexic...
y gozará de todos los derechos en su calidad como tal, incluyendo la regularización migratoria de sus padres. Derecho al l...
Derecho a la dignidad humana. La condición de migrante no le resta valía a ningún ser humano, por tanto, nadie (autoridade...
Derecho a no ser detenidos en Albergues. Las autoridades migratorias no tienen la atribución conferida por ley de realizar...
Pasaporte: Documento que otorga la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores, previo el cumplimiento de los requisitos que ella ...
Referencias DERECHO DE LOS MIGRANTES EN EL SISTEMA INTERAMERICANO DE DERECHOS HUMANOS.(1°edición) 2015. Julieta Morales Sá...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Derechos del migrante

48 views

Published on

Tesina de los derechos del Migrante

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
48
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Derechos del migrante

  1. 1. GOBIERNO DEL ESTADO DE YUCATAN Con estudios reconocidos ante la Secretaría de Educación Pública SEP, Según acuerdo 20091351 de fecha 18 de diciembre de 2009 “Respaldo legal de la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos hacia las personas que viven en pequeñas comunidades que emigran al extranjero” Informe de Estadía Empresarial de la Licenciatura en Derecho Presenta: Dzul Tzek Alejo Asesor Empresarial: Ricardo Daniel Cepeda Heredia Asesor Académico: María Fernanda Moguel Cruz Mérida, Yucatán. México. Diciembre 2016
  2. 2. ii
  3. 3. Mérida, Yucatán, a 16 de Diciembre de 2016. El alumno Dzul Tzek Alejo, con No. de expediente (XXXXXXXXX), quien cursa la licenciatura de _Derecho y fue asignado a la empresa _Escuela Telesecundaria “Antonio Canto López” Clave: 31ETV0124X para la realización de su Estadía Empresarial. DECLARA Por este medio que el Proyecto final de Estadía Empresarial titulado “Respaldo legal de la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos hacia las personas que viven en pequeñas comunidades que emigran al extranjero y que entrega tanto a su Asesor Empresarial como a su Asesor Académico: • Es propio, con excepción de las citas de referencia en las que se ha dado crédito a sus autores. • No ha sido presentado previamente para la elaboración de algún otro trabajo. • Los datos e información referente a la empresa fueron supervisados y autorizados por su Asesor Empresarial (Nombre completo del Asesor Empresarial). • Cumple con todos los requisitos académicos y recomendaciones solicitadas por su Asesor Académico (Nombre completo del Asesor Académico). __Dzul Tzek Alejo_ Nombre completo del alumno y firma _Ricardo Daniel Cepeda Heredia_ María Fernanda Moguel Cruz_ Nombre y firma del Asesor Empresarial Nombre y firma del Asesor Académico
  4. 4. Resumen ejecutivo El presente trabajo es el resultado de un esfuerzo realizado con el fin de que los alumnos y padres de familia que tienen hijos en el extranjero, aprecien la importancia de conocer sus derechos como ciudadanos mexicanos y como migrantes. CAPITULO I. INTRODUCCIÓN. Para dar inicio con el trabajo se planteó el problema a tratar tomando en cuenta la situación actual que se vive en la comunidad escolar. Se estableció el objetivo general y específico para planear las actividades a realizar para el logro de los mismos. De igual manera fue importante establecer la importancia de estudio para conocer la situación actual, las limitaciones que existen para la realización del trabajo y la justificación del porque se realiza. CAPITULO 2. MARCO REFERENCIAL. Se procede describir las características de la escuela en donde se realizó el trabajo, ubicado en la comunidad de Kantemó Tekax, las estructuras en que está construida, las funciones de cada personal, la misión y visión que tiene; los valores que practica, la situación actual que existe y la competencia que presenta. CAPITULO 3. ANTECEDENTES. En esta parte el trabajo trata de presentar y de dar a conocer el origen del problema, la definición que se le da por diferentes autores, las causas que lo originan, la manera de cómo se presenta este fenómeno, los índices que presenta, las consecuencias o peligros que trae, la manera de cómo solucionarlo, los teléfonos o directorios de los consulados mexicanos en los Estados Unidos y los derechos legales del migrante establecidos por la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos. CAPITULO 4. PROPUESTAS DE SOLUCIÓN. En el cuarto capítulo establecimos el objetivo general y específico del trabajo a realizar; la explicación general de la propuesta planteada, las faces en que se llevará a cabo, las actividades a realizar con los tiempos establecidos para la ejecución de las mismas; las políticas a i
  5. 5. respetar y los procedimientos a seguir; los recursos humanos implicados en la ejecución del presente trabajo, los costos de materiales e instrumentos utilizados, el o los salones que se prepararon para las pláticas; los mecanismos de evaluación y seguimiento llevadas a cabo y las sugerencias que se da para la implementación de las propuestas establecidas. CAPITULO 5. RESULTADOS, CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES. Aquí se explican las conclusiones en se llegó después de realizar el trabajo y las recomendaciones que se le da a los alumnos y padres sobre el derecho de la migración. ii
  6. 6. Índice general Resumen ejecutivo…………………………………………………..i Índice general………………………………………………………...ii Capítulo I. Introducción……………………………………………..1 1.1 Planteamiento del problema…………………………...2 1.2 Objetivos………………………………………………....2 1.3 Importancia del estudio…………………………….......2 1.4 Limitaciones del estudio………………………………..2 1.5 Justificación……………………………………………...3 Capítulo II. Marco referencial………………………………………4 2.1 Caracterización de la empresa………………………...4 2.2 Estructura y funciones…………………………………..4 2.2.1 Estructura…………………………………..…..4 2.2.2 Funciones……………………………………....4 2.3 Misión, visión y valores…………………………………5 2.3.1 Misión………………………………………..….5 2.3.2 Visión……………………………………..…….5 2.3.3 Valores……………………………………..…...5 2.4 Situación actual y competencia………………………...6 2.4.1 Situación actual…………………………......... 6 2.4.2 Competencia…………………………………...6 Capítulo III. Antecedentes………………………………..………....7 3.1 Teóricos…………………………………………… ……..7 3.1.1 Definición de migración……………………………… 9 3.2 Prácticos…………………………………………………..10 3.2.1 Concepto de la migración en México………………..10 3.3 Contextuales………………………………………………12 3.3.1 Programa nacional………………………………………12 3.3.2 Causas de la migración indocumentada………………14 3.3.3 Peligros de la migración indocumentada……………...17 3.3.4 Repatriado………………………………………...……..17 iii
  7. 7. 3.3.5 Yucateco repatriado………………………………….. .18 3.3.6 El derecho de los migrantes……………………………21 3.3.7 Directorio de los Consulados Mexicanos en los Estados Unidos……………………27 Capítulo IV. Propuesta de solución…………………………….27 4.1 Objetivo general……………………………………….…...29 4.2 Objetivos específicos de la propuesta………………….. 29 4.3 Explicación general de la propuesta……………………..29 4.4 Fases de la propuesta………………………………….….30 4.5 Actividades a realizar (cronograma)……………………...31 4.6 Políticas y procedimientos…………………………………32 4.7 Recursos humanos implicados…………………………….33 4.8 Costos………………………………………………………...33 4.9 Material, instrumentos e instalaciones necesarias……....33 4.10 Mecanismos de evaluación y seguimiento……………...33 4.11 Sugerencias para la implementación………………….…33 Capítulo V. Resultados, conclusiones y recomendaciones………....35 5.1 Resultados………………………………………………...….39 5.2 Conclusiones………………………………………………….39 5.3 Recomendaciones…………………………………………....41 Referencias………………………………………………………….........42 iv
  8. 8. v
  9. 9. vi
  10. 10. Capítulo I 1.0 Introducción Este trabajo presenta el respaldo legal de la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos hacia las personas que viven en pequeñas comunidades que migran al extranjero. Actualmente el índice de migración de las personas que viven en las comunidades, ha aumentado por factores como la falta de empleo, mejores oportunidades de vida y por la cultura que conservan en cuanto al matrimonio. Últimamente los jóvenes dejan terminando el nivel de secundaria, deciden irse al extranjero, la mayoría por el compromiso temprano que hacen con el matrimonio. Para la gente de pequeñas comunidades, no existen mayor perspectiva hacia el futuro como profesionista, por ello deciden marcharse ignorando los riesgos que puedan sufrir. Este problema se está dando en la mayoría de los jóvenes entre la edad de 15 a 22 años; quienes son los que después de los padres, son ellos quienes tienen el deber de apoyar a la familia, construir su patrimonio y formar su propia familia. Hoy en día se ve como estos jóvenes, sin importar lograr terminar su nivel media superior, se desesperan por viajar al extranjero, de igual forma los padres de familia quienes no demuestran sensibilidad en la partida de sus hijos puesto que para ellos, lo más importante es el patrimonio que estos pueden construir. 1
  11. 11. 1.1 Planteamiento del problema La falta de conocimiento del respaldo legal hacia las personas de las pequeñas comunidades que migran al extranjero como parte fundamental para el respeto a sus derechos establecidos por la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos. 1.2 Objetivos Objetivo General: Dar a conocer los derechos legales de las personas que migran al extranjero. Objetivo Específico: Asesorar y orientar a las personas que migran al extranjero sobre sus derechos legales y universales en el CNDH. 1.3 Importancia del estudio Los jóvenes actualmente que migran al extranjero necesitan conocer las leyes que los respalda como extranjeros, ya que a falta de estos, se ven expuestos a los abusos de las autoridades y empresas en donde se desempeñen. 1.4 Limitaciones del estudio La distancia en que se encuentran los jóvenes en el extranjero. La falta de participación de algunos jóvenes que han estado al extranjero en contestar el cuestionario. El miedo a ser descubiertos como migrantes ilegales. El miedo a la deportación. Falta de apoyo de las CHDH. 2
  12. 12. 1.5 Justificación El presente trabajo se realiza con la finalidad de dar a conocer a los jóvenes que migran al extranjero, las leyes que los respalda, de lo contrario se ven expuestos a muchos riesgos, por lo que es importante que hagan conciencia y conozcan estas leyes. El riesgo de migrar al extranjero sin previo conocimiento de estas leyes, ocasiona a que sean objetos de abusos físicos, emocional, psicológico y sexual. De igual manera pueden sufrir abusos laborales y de su persona. Pueden ser objetos de discriminación por la raza, por género, creencia religiosa, ascendencia nacional, origen social, preferencia política, la edad, la salud, la discapacidad, orientación sexual etc, en el ámbito laboral. De igual manera es importante que conozcan las instituciones gubernamentales establecidas que ofrecen estos servicios para conocer los procedimientos necesarios o tramites importantes a realizar para una migración legal. El ciudadano mexicano con el afán de mejorar su vivienda, ha realizado estas prácticas y es importante que hoy en día los alumnos y las personas de las pequeñas comunidades conozcan y sepan que existen organismos que tratan sobre el tema de la migración. Es necesario tener amplio conocimiento de las consecuencias de migrar sin autorización o de manera ilegal hacia el extranjero, siendo estas las causas principales de muerte en el cruce de la frontera. El índice de la población mexicana que reside en los Estados Unidos, nos ayuda a hacer conciencia de la falta de empleo y desarrollo de México. El conocimiento y la aplicación de todas estas leyes establecidas ayudan a evitar a que se cometa más violaciones a los derechos humanos o de los migrantes. 3
  13. 13. Capítulo II Marco referencial 2.1 Caracterización de la empresa La escuela Telesecundaria “Antonio Canto López” se encuentra ubicado en la comunidad de Kantemó, del municipio de Tekax del Estado de Yucatán, A una distancia de 34 km de la cabecera. Cuenta con una matrícula de 28 alumnos, los cuales están distribuidos de la siguiente manera: son diez los muchachos que se encuentran en primer grado, ocho en segundo grado y diez en tercer grado. Actualmente la comunidad cuenta con un Telebachillerato el cual cuenta con una matrícula muy baja, ya que de los treinta jóvenes que en el 2014 se inscribieron, actualmente solo cuenta con 15 de ellos, porque la mayoría migró al extranjero. 2.2 Estructura y funciones 2.2.1 Estructura La escuela tiene la siguiente estructura: Director, Docentes, padres de familia y alumnos. La escuela cuenta alumbrado, con tres aulas, una para cada grado; dos baños, una cancha de usos múltiples, un campo deportivo y un espacio propio para el receso de los alumnos. Esta cercado con maya ciclónica muy deteriorado lo cual no impide la entrada de animales. 4
  14. 14. 2.2.2 Funciones En esta escuela trabajan tres docentes quienes se identifican como el Profesor Ricardo Daniel Cepeda Heredia quien funge como director comisionado que atiende al segundo grado; Rusel Obed Paz Góngora profesor de segundo grado y un servidor profesor Alejo Dzul Tzek; quien está a cargo de primer grado. 2.3 Misión, visión y valores 2.3.1 Misión Desarrollar en nuestros alumnos las capacidades, las habilidades, las actitudes y los valores para que tengan una formación completa que los impulse a mejorar, así como generar competencias para incorporarlos a una sociedad exigente y que los motive a seguir aprendiendo a lo largo de su vida, que reconozcan, planteen y resuelvan problemas cotidianos, a través del pensamiento crítico, ubicación espacial y el pensamiento lógico. 2.3.2 Visión Crear condiciones óptimas para desarrollar el potencial educativo en los jóvenes, mejorar la relación y participación con los padres de familia así como son los maestros y directivo incorporar a una sociedad exigente y que los motive a seguir aprendiendo a lo largo de su vida, que reconozcan, planteen, y resuelvan problemas cotidianos, a través del pensamiento crítico, ubicación espacial y el pensamiento lógico. 2.3.3 Valores La escuela tiene como parte fundamental los siguientes valores: Respeto. Actitud considerada hacia las personas o las cosas. Responsabilidad. Cumplimiento de las obligaciones, o el cuidado al tomar decisiones o realizar algo. Tolerancia. Respeto por los pensamientos y las acciones de terceros cuando resultan opuestos o distintos a los propios. 5
  15. 15. Paz. Acuerdo o pacto, estado de quietud y tranquilidad. Igualdad. Tratamiento equitativo de las personas. Solidaridad. Colaboración que se le da a otra persona cuando lo necesita. Cooperación. Conjunto de acciones y esfuerzos con otros individuos para alcanzar una meta en común. Participación. Acción de involucrarse en cualquier tipo de actividad de forma intuitiva o cognitiva. 2.4 Situación actual y competencia 2.4.1 Situación actual Contamos una matrícula muy baja porque la mayoría terminando la primaria no desea seguir estudiando por migrar al extranjero, alumnos con mucha deficiencia y bajo aprovechamiento escolar. 2.4.2 Competencia Aumentar la matrícula escolar y darles una educación de calidad a los alumnos. Conocer sus derechos y deberes establecidos en la constitución. 6
  16. 16. Capítulo III Antecedentes 3.1 Teóricos A continuación se hablará de los antecedentes de la migración, conocer el concepto o definición de la misma, posteriormente conocer las leyes que existen sobre el derecho a la migración, observar y analizarlos, para poder llegar a una conclusión del tema. Del libro Derecho de los Migrantes en el Sistema Interamericano de Derechos Humanos, 2015; la migración es un fenómeno que ha existido en tiempos remotos en la historia de la humanidad, sin embargo, durante el siglo pasado y la primera década del siglo XXI se han acentuado algunas problemáticas específicas en torno a ella. Actualmente, es un fenómeno complejo por heterogéneo y plural, América ha vivido la migración de forma particular. Las constantes dictaduras y golpes de Estado del siglo XX en América ocasionaron la migración de población a distintos puntos dentro del mismo continente y fuera de él. La migración está constituida por los movimientos de población, que pueden ser tanto nacionales como internacionales, individuales o colectivos, voluntarios o forzosos, temporales o definitivos. Se define a la migración internacional como el movimiento voluntario de población de un país a otro con el objetivo de trabajar o residir temporalmente. Tradicionalmente el concepto de migración se subdivide: Emigración, que consiste en la salida del lugar o país de origen con el propósito de trasladarse a otro y establecerse en él. Inmigración, que entraña la llegada o establecimiento en un lugar o país distinto del origen con el propósito de residir en él. (Ver página 18) La emigración como un derecho humano se encuentra en la Declaración Universal de Derechos Humanos: “Toda persona tiene derecho a circular libremente y a elegir su residencia en el territorio de un Estado…toda persona 7
  17. 17. tiene derecho a salir de cualquier país, incluso el propio, y a regresar a su país” (artículo 13). Se puede clasificar a la migración en dos grandes rubros: migración regular o documental y migración irregular o indocumentada. El artículo 5, inciso a), de la Convención Internacional para la Protección de Todos los Trabajadores Migratorios y sus Familiares establece que los migrantes serán considerados documentados o en situación regular si han sido autorizados a ingresar y a permanecer en el Estado receptor o de tránsito, de conformidad con las leyes de ese Estado y los acuerdos internacionales en que ese Estado sea parte. ( ver página 18) Del libro de Geografía de México y del mundo, 2013; La migración es el desplazamiento de personas que cambian de residencia en forma temporal o permanente. Las migraciones pueden ser de varios tipos: Voluntarias. Cuando las personas deciden libremente cambiar de residencia por varias razones entre ellas: la búsqueda de fuentes de trabajo, estudio, cambio de ambiente, mejora de nivel de vida. Forzadas. Cuando el desplazamiento se debe a causas ajenas a la población, como epidemias, desastres naturales, guerras, persecuciones políticas y religiosas. Las migraciones pueden ser permanentes, cuando la población fija su residencia en el país de llegada; temporales, cuando el cambio no es definitivo (como los trabajadores que emigran en épocas de cosecha a los campos de E.U.A; o a Francia, para la vendimia, y después regresan a su país de origen). Los movimientos migratorios pueden ser: internos, osea, dentro del propio país, especialmente del campo a la ciudad; o internacionales o externos, cuando las personas se desplazan fuera de su país de origen. Las causas del desplazamiento pueden ser: Políticas: guerras, persecuciones. Sociales: epidemias, discriminaciones étnicas o religiosas. 8
  18. 18. Económicas: Búsqueda de mejor nivel de vida. Las consecuencias de la migración de México y en el mundo pueden ser naturaleza (escasez de tierras de cultivo), económicas (Falta de trabajo), socioculturales (escasez de servicios médicos) y políticas por conflictos armados, persecuciones políticas dictaduras. (Ver página 135) 3.1.1Definiciones de migración Para comprender mejor el tema, a continuación se presenta la definición de la migración de acuerdo a varios autores. Es cuando una persona va de su natal a otro en busca de mejores oportunidades de vida para poder progresar (Candelario R.) Cambio de residencia, temporal o permanente en busca de mejores condiciones de vida. En la naturaleza se entiende a las migraciones como forma de vida. (Pérez, P.) La migración es un proceso doloroso de abandono de tu tierra natal por razones básicamente socio-económicas que te impulsan a dejar tus familiares y amigos en busca de mejores condiciones de vida para ti y los tuyos. La migración cada vez más dejará de ser migración y será transnacionalismo, se abren más fronteras y estamos más cerca, por los medios de comunicación que tenemos a nuestra disposición (Anglada, R.) Cuando te vas a otra parte y no vuelves y es cuando tu familia llora porque te fuiste, muy muy muy muy lejos par nunca volver y quizá ya ni te acuerdes de nosotros por favor regresa pancracio…tu padre y yo te extrañamos mucho (Jiménez P.) Es cuando te alejas de tu casa y familia por un objetivo (Jiménez M.) Michael Kearney y Bernadete Beserra definen a la migración como “un movimiento que atraviesa una frontera significativa que es definida y mantenida por cierto régimen político-un orden, formal o informal-de tal manera que cruzarla afecta la identidad del individuo”. El problema de la migración México-Estados Unidos está situado en los enclaves legales que han decantado la experiencia emancipatoria de la humanidad. 9
  19. 19. 3.2. Prácticos Del libro Los derechos de los migrantes,2003, la migración está afectando a todos, como antecedente según el censo realizado en 1990, casi el 50% del total de la población de México tiene un familiar en Estados unidos. Actualmente 10 millones de mexicanos viven fuera de México y según el banco mundial, el 85 % de la población migrante sale de países que tienen un ingreso anual aproximadamente de 5,000 dólares o menos a países que tienen un ingreso anual de 25,000 dólares o más. Por último se ha comprobado que los migrantes añaden 10, 000 millones de dólares al año a Estados Unidos. De acuerdo a los especialistas las inmigrantes masculinos están empezando a desplazar a la mano de obre femenina negra. El problema más grave son las muertes que en el año 2000 se calculó que había 717 mexicanos muertos como muestra de violación a sus derechos, por la reacción de grupos estadounidenses de derecha y el racismo. (Ver página 53) 3.2.1 Contexto de la migración en México En México el tema migratorio es muy complejo, según información de la Organización Internacional para la Migraciones (OIM), el corredor migratorio México-Estados Unidos es el más transitado del mundo, al ser Estados Unidos el principal destino de la migración mundial actualmente. De acuerdo con lo reportado por la Unidad de Política Migratoria de la Secretaría de Gobernación (SEGOB) durante el año 2014: 127,149 personas de nacionalidad extranjera estuvieron en estaciones o estancias migratorias del Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM), cifra que a mayo de 2015, era de 80,688. Durante el año 2014: 107,814 personas extranjeras fueron deportadas o acogidas al beneficio de retorno asistido desde México a otros países, mientras que a junio de 2015, la cifra alcanzó a 67,653 personas extranjeras. 10
  20. 20. La Unidad de Política Migratoria de la Secretaría de Gobernación también reporta que en el año 2014: 23,096 niñas, niños y adolescentes (NNA) migrantes fueron presentados ante el INM, de los cuales 10,757 viajaban no acompañados (esto es sin papá, mamá o tutor). Según datos del Instituto para los Mexicanos en el Exterior (IME) de la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores actualmente viven en Estados Unidos de América aproximadamente 12 millones y medio de personas mexicanas nacidas en México, de las cuales la mitad se encuentran en una condición migratoria irregular, ellos representan la mitad de la población que no tiene documentos migratorios de estancia regular en dicho país. Durante el año 2014, Estados Unidos repatrió a 243,196 connacionales y en el 2015 hasta junio la cifra es de 106,086 mexicanos que no contaban con sus documentos migratorios para permanecer en dicho país. Las estadísticas presentadas nos dan cuenta de que México es un país en el cual el tema migratorio esta intrínseco a nuestro contexto de vida, tanto en contextos de movilidad regulares como irregulares. Los altos índices de migración irregular que se presentan en México (tanto de personas extranjeras en tránsito a Estados Unidos como de mexicanos que aspiran llegar y vivir en ese país) hacen necesaria una aproximación al tema migratorio que parta de la generación de una política pública que contemple la complejidad de la situación, la responsabilidad compartida de los países en nuestra región, pero, sobre todo, que tenga como base a los derechos humanos y el concepto de seguridad humana. Entendida esta como la seguridad de las personas en sus vidas cotidianas, mediante la consecución del pleno respeto a sus derechos humanos, garantizando su desarrollo personal, a la satisfacción de sus necesidades básicas y la participación en la comunidad de forma libre y segura. En este contexto, la seguridad humana significa proteger a las personas de situaciones y amenazas críticas. Utilizando procesos que se basen en las fortalezas y aspiraciones de las personas. Es crear sistemas políticos, sociales, medioambientales, económicos, militares y culturales que aporten a las personas 11
  21. 21. los fundamentos para la supervivencia, el sustento y la dignidad, en caso concreto, el pleno respeto en el ejercicio de sus derechos humanos. Por otro lado es importante hacer mención e incluir el tema desde la perspectiva de derechos humanos, que la migración transfronteriza (México - Estados Unidos y México Guatemala) se cataloga como un fenómeno regional, de tal modo que la condición binacional y bicultural por un lado, y el carácter fronterizo por el otro, son rasgos distintivos de las familias y/o personas transfronterizas, el Suchiate y el rio Bravo dividen, países, que comparten historia y cultura en común. 3.3. Contextuales. 3.3.1Panorama nacional En su informe especial de 2011 la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos cita que el Programa de Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo (PNUD), calcula en 214 millones de personas, el flujo de migrantes internacionales a nivel mundial, de los cuales 40 millones son migrantes indocumentados. México se caracteriza por ser un país de origen, tránsito, destino y retorno de migrantes. Su posición geopolítica respecto de Estados Unidos de América constituye uno de los factores que más influyen en su política migratoria. La población mexicana, femenina y masculina, representa, con creces, la principal minoría inmigrante en el país e incluso en el caso masculino, supera a poblaciones inmigrantes originarias de grandes regiones del mundo, esto de acuerdo con estimaciones del Consejo Nacional de Población (CONAPO) con base en American Community Survey (ACS) en 2008, los hombres migrantes mexicanos residentes eran el 32%, 25.3% eran asiáticos, 20.9% eran del resto de América Latina y el Caribe, 14.2% eran europeos y 7.5% eran de otras regiones. Respecto de las mujeres mexicanas migrantes residentes en los Estados Unidos, éstas representan el segundo grupo más grande numéricamente hablando: el 25.6%, siendo que el 27.9% eran de 12
  22. 22. Asía, 22.3% del resto de América Latina y el Caribe, 16.7% de Europa y 7.6% de otras regiones. Actualmente, la población mexicana femenina representa el 46% de los casi 12 millones de migrantes mexicanos que radican en la Unión Americana. México, con 5.2 millones de mujeres inmigrantes, es el principal país de origen de la población femenina inmigrante en Estados Unidos, con una cifra cinco veces superior a la que presenta Filipinas, con 1.1 millones de mujeres, país ubicado en el segundo lugar. Según información estadística del sitio web de Migration Policy Institute, en 2008 residían 11.4 millones de mexicanos en Estados Unidos y uno de cada 10 mexicanos residen en ese país, aunque la migración ha disminuido en recientes años. Estados con mayor concentración de migrantes mexicanos en Estados Unidos Migration Policy Institute señala que cerca del 70% de los mexicanos que residen en Estados Unidos se encuentran concentrados en cuatro estados, California tiene la concentración más elevada de migrantes mexicanos con 4.2 millones, seguido de Texas con 2.3 millones; Illinois con 720 mil y Arizona con 611 mil.11 2.1.2.- Edad de las personas migrantes que viven en Estados Unidos De acuerdo con el estudio “Migración y Salud. Inmigrantes mexicanas en Estados Unidos”, del Consejo Nacional de Población del Gobierno de México, publicado en octubre de 2010, la población de mexicanos residentes en Estados Unidos se caracteriza por una amplia concentración en las edades intermedias del ciclo de vida, lo anterior responde al hecho de que en la migración participan, fundamentalmente, los adultos jóvenes, con una escasa participación de la población en edades extremas. Dada la historia centenaria de migración laboral entre Estados Unidos y México, sería razonable esperar una mayor presencia de adultos mayores en la población migrante mexicana. Sin embargo, únicamente 7% de esta población se conforma por adultos mayores. Esta situación obedece a que el patrón de migración permanente es un fenómeno reciente. En décadas anteriores los migrantes laborales seguían un patrón circular, permaneciendo pocos años en territorio estadounidense para después regresar a sus comunidades de origen. 13
  23. 23. Por otra parte, uno de cada cuatro niños menores de 18 años en Estados Unidos tiene al menos un padre inmigrante, siendo las y los hijos de los migrantes mexicanos el grupo más numeroso. 3.3.2 Causas de la migración indocumentada El ex Juez de la Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos, Antonio Cançado Trindade, en un estudio sobre los flujos migratorios forzados, señala que “...los migrantes en búsqueda de trabajo y mejores condiciones de vida, totalizan hoy 80 millones de seres humanos...” Las causas de las migraciones forzadas no son fundamentalmente distintas a las del desplazamiento poblacional. En un Informe Analítico sobre Desplazados Internos de 1992, el Secretario General de las Naciones Unidas identificó, entre las causas de las migraciones masivas involuntarias dentro de las fronteras estatales, los desastres naturales, los conflictos armados, la violencia generalizada, las violaciones sistemáticas de los derechos humanos”14. Otras causas de las migraciones masivas son, según el Juez Cançado Trindade, “los múltiples conflictos internos, de carácter étnico y religioso, reprimidos en el pasado pero desencadenados en los últimos años. A estos se suma el aumento de la pobreza crónica, la cual, según el Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo, solamente en América Latina afecta hoy día a más de 270 millones de personas...”. Según un informe del Centro de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas15, las causas de las migraciones contemporáneas en busca de trabajo son, fundamentalmente, la pobreza y la incapacidad para ganar o producir suficiente para la propia subsistencia o de la familia en el país de origen. Estas razones no sólo caracterizan la migración de Estados pobres a ricos; la pobreza alimenta también los movimientos de países en desarrollo hacia otros países donde las perspectivas de trabajo parecen, al menos desde la distancia, mejores. Existen otras razones –según el mencionado informe- que explican la salida al extranjero en busca de trabajo. La guerra, los conflictos civiles, la inseguridad o la persecución derivadas de la discriminación por motivos de raza, origen étnico, color, religión, idioma u opiniones políticas son factores que 14
  24. 24. contribuyen todos al flujo de trabajadores migrantes. Por su parte la Relatoría Especial de las Naciones Unidas sobre los Derechos de los Trabajadores Migrantes y sus Familias han hecho hincapié en que la migración irregular es un fenómeno complejo con causas múltiples y relacionadas entre sí, que están estrechamente vinculadas a tres importantes mecanismos de activación: la existencia de controles cada vez más restrictivos en algunos países de destino, así como restricciones a las vías legales de la migración (incluida la reunificación de familias); un aumento del desempleo y la exclusión social en algunos países de origen, junto con crecientes disparidades estructurales dentro de los países y entre ellos; y factores de atracción en países de destino, en particular la mayor demanda del sector no estructurado del mercado laboral, que es endógeno de los países de destino.16 Éste fenómeno se ve influenciado por la situación política, social, económica y ambiental, en esa situación intervienen nuevos fenómenos de alcance mundial como el cambio climático, la crisis alimentaria y la crisis económica y financiera.17 De acuerdo con la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos, “el aumento de la pobreza, la disparidad de salarios, el desempleo, los diferenciales en expectativas de vida y la brecha educativa, que es cada vez mayor, están directamente relacionados con la migración, ya que muchas personas quedan marginadas de la oportunidad de ejercer plenamente sus derechos económicos, sociales y culturales. De manera que un sinnúmero de personas migrantes han sufrido violaciones a sus derechos más esenciales antes de partir de su lugar de origen y, en muchas ocasiones, son estas violaciones las que precisamente inciden en su decisión de migrar. Actualmente no se puede abordar la migración sin considerar los factores económicos que influyen en el fenómeno. La globalización y la expansión en el sector de los servicios demandan trabajadores con alta capacitación y, a la vez trabajadores con escasa calificación. De hecho, los nuevos modelos económicos generan crecimiento en el empleo informal, aumento en el trabajo de tiempo parcial, así como condiciones cada vez más inseguras de empleo. La migración internacional es un movimiento en crecimiento porque está asociado a la globalización. El incremento en los intercambios de productos y servicios entre las naciones que la hacen medible, no 15
  25. 25. podría sostenerse sin los intercambios de quienes los personifican y de las informaciones e ideas que los motivan a cruzar fronteras. La atención creciente que los gobiernos están dando a la migración internacional podrá corresponder al crecimiento de sus números pero no a la igualdad con que se les trata como sujetos de derechos humano18. La migración irregular es el resultado de una interacción de factores en los países de origen y de destino y que, por lo tanto, la gestión de la migración irregular es una responsabilidad compartida, como se señaló en el tema de la cuarta reunión del Foro Mundial sobre la Migración y el Desarrollo. Otra causa del fenómeno migratorio en países receptores de migración es la idea de la necesidad de los migrantes como fuerza de trabajo debido al decrecimiento poblacional o envejecimiento de la población económicamente activa en los países de acogida. La creciente diferenciación de las fuerzas laborales con base en el género, la edad y la nacionalidad, orillan a mujeres, jóvenes y miembros de las minorías hacia el sector informal o casual del empleo. En este sentido, la migración ha proporcionado un canal importante para abastecer estas fuerzas laborales”. Aunado a lo anterior, la mala situación económica ayuda a entender por qué muchos yucatecos deciden migrar a Estados Unidos en busca del llamado “sueño americano”. Por su parte, Jorge Isauro Ronda Ramírez en su obra “La migración para la restructuración económica actual”, precisa que entre las causas más tangibles de la migración está el crecimiento poblacional y la presión demográfica, el deterioro ecológico, las devastaciones por fenómenos meteorológicos, escasez y disminución de empleo, explotación de la fuerza de trabajo, inexistencia o insuficiencia de servicios básicos, violencia armada, pero sobre todo, la expectativa de lograr una vida mejor fuera de las regiones de origen. Gladis Pinto Muñoz, presidenta de la Liga de Yucatecos en California INC, señala - “ahora los jóvenes que emigran a Estados Unidos lo hacen por la necesidad de mejorar económicamente ante la falta de oportunidades pero no siempre logran esa meta, la situación no es la de antes, ahora es muy difícil salir adelante en Estados Unidos” - (sic). Por todos estos motivos, es de crucial 16
  26. 26. importancia extender a las sociedades la realidad de las causas de la migración y que nos afectan a todos. El ajuste estructural, el neoliberalismo y las condiciones de mercado total que favorecen solamente a una pequeña cantidad de nacionales, así como la inequidad social y económica, provocan la migración como salida en busca de mejores oportunidades. No se puede decir sin embargo que los factores económicos son la única causa de una migración en busca de trabajo; estos factores se unen a factores sociales, educativos y de injusticia social que se combinan en la decisión de la salida. Independientemente de que los países del Norte, los más desarrollados económicamente, necesiten mano de obra calificada, barata o profesional, el tema que nos ocupa es el de hacer efectiva la protección de los derechos humanos de los y las migrantes. El ideal en un proceso voluntario de salida es una migración ordenada y formal, en donde se benefician el país receptor, el migrante mismo y el país de origen. Estas condiciones de trabajo en equidad y justicia son las que deberían tener en cuenta hoy en día los países que necesitan de la migración laboral. 3.3.3 Peligros de la migración indocumentada La situación de vulnerabilidad en la que se encuentran los migrantes es extrema, sobre todo, ante casos de secuestro en los que se viola su dignidad personal y los derechos inherentes a ésta. Gladis Pinto Muñoz, señala que “ahora los controles migratorios son más estrictos, migración realiza revisiones a los negocios y empresas frecuentemente y el empleador que contrata ilegales es sancionado con multas e incluso la clausura de la empresa. Esto ha frenado la contratación de indocumentados en el país vecino, pues por la situación económica que prevalece desde 2007 las empresas y pequeños negocios ya tienen mucho más control y cuidado en sus contrataciones”. 3.3.4 Repatriados Según datos del Boletín Mensual de estadísticas migratorias 2011, del Instituto Nacional de Migración durante los meses de enero a abril de 2011, fueron repatriados un total de 160,226 migrantes, concentrando el primer lugar Baja 17
  27. 27. California con un total de 59,082 repatriados, seguido por Tamaulipas con 47, 673 migrantes repatriados. Las estadísticas presentadas por el Instituto Nacional de Migración refieren que 6,212 de los repatriados pertenecen al rango de 12 a 17 años de edad, 311 más eran menores de 12 años, de los cuales 251 estaban acompañados y 70 no lo estaban. 3.3.5 Yucatecos repatriados En el registro del Boletín Mensual de estadísticas migratorias, aparece Yucatán con un total de 511 yucatecos repatriados durante el período de enero a abril de 2011, de los cuales 486 fueron mujeres y 25 hombres. Según los datos obtenidos de este boletín se registraron 12 repatriaciones de yucatecos menores de edad entre 12 y 17 años, de los cuales 11 estaban acompañados y uno no lo estaba. Muerte de migrantes El cruce de la frontera hacia Estados Unidos es considerado como peligroso y mortal por las condiciones a las que el indocumentado tiene que someterse para llegar al “otro lado”. Se conocen algunas medidas que el gobierno de Estados Unidos ha implementado desde 1993 para controlar el internamiento de indocumentados mexicanos, tal es el caso de la Operación Bloqueo de 1993, que extendió los esfuerzos de vigilancia y protección en toda la frontera de México con Estados Unidos. A partir de 1994, el Plan Nacional de Estrategia Fronteriza insertó una fórmula denominada “prevención a través de la disuasión” con la finalidad de frenar los cruces no autorizados de la frontera en áreas urbanas con presencia visible de agentes de la patrulla fronteriza para que los migrantes se dirigieran hacia áreas inhóspitas y remotas complicando el cruce al hacerlo más riesgoso.25 Después de 1994 siguieron la denominada como operación “Guardián” en San Diego (1994) “Salvaguarda” en Tucson (1994 a 1999), operación “Río Grande”, en el Sur de Texas (1997); todas con el desarrollo de tecnologías, infraestructura y personal encaminado a dirigir el flujo migratorio a áreas remotas y peligrosas como método para tratar de evitar el cruce de indocumentados. 18
  28. 28. Las muertes de migrantes registradas señalan que los migrantes sufrieron al estar sometidos a terrenos, climas y barreras físicas en condiciones extremas. A todo esto antecede el hecho de que los migrantes son víctimas de contrabandistas y delincuentes sin escrúpulos que por el hecho de ofrecerles guía y “ayudarlos” a cruzar, los someten a malos tratos y muchas ocasiones no se logra el cruce y en el intento para lograr entrar quedan exhaustos y traumatizados. 27 Según reportes de Michael J. Reilly de Office of Public Affairs, U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, Washington, D.C. se tiene registro de 5,607 muertes de migrantes de 1994 a 2009. También se señala que el mayor número de muertes ocurre en la sección de Tucson, Arizona con un total de 171 muertes registradas durante 2008, seguido por el sector de Mc Allen con 97 y Laredo y San Diego con 32 muertes registradas cada una.28 Según los reportes de las oficinas de la patrulla fronteriza las causas de las muertes registradas en 2008 fueron provocadas por la exposición al ambiente de más de 40 grados centígrados (118 muertes), exposición al frío (9), relacionados con accidentes de tren (5), relacionados con vehículo de motor (44); relacionados con el agua (44), otros (71), causas no determinadas (27) restos esqueléticos (390). Al internarse en estas áreas remotas y apartadas de regiones pobladas, los migrantes no tienen más opción que avanzar en condiciones físicas realmente difíciles, estas regiones son auténticas tierras de nadie, no hay patrulla que vigile estas áreas desoladas, todo esto ocasiona que pandillas violentas o bajadores trabajen en equipo para asaltar, secuestrar, violar y matar a migrantes. 30 El cruce de indocumentados es elevado. Solo durante el 2008 según datos de la Iniciativa de Seguridad Fronteriza (BSI) del Departamento de Seguridad Interna de la Oficina General de Contaduría (GAO) y de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores de México (SRE) fue de 723, 840 solo para ese año. En cuanto al número de muertes para el año 2009 se registraron un total de 320 muertes.31 La operación “Guardián” provocó que los migrantes se movilizaran para su cruce fuera de los centros urbanos sin lograr disuadir la entrada sin documentos. Como resultado de esta operación, las detenciones cayeron a 151,681 en el sector de San Diego y el número de personas cruzando sin papeles disminuyó y el número de muertes 19
  29. 29. subió. El primer año de la operación se registraron 23, para 1998 tan solo cuatro años después, se registraron 147 muertes. También las causas de muerte registradas cambiaron. Antes del programa se registraban muertes por accidentes de tráfico, a partir de 1994 se registraron muertes por hipotermia, deshidratación y ahogamientos. Para el año 2000, el número de muertes había llegado a 632 en el sector de San Diego y el centro. La respuesta de los migrantes a la estrategia de seguridad “Operación Guardián” fue la nueva ruta para intentar el ingreso hacia Estados Unidos a través del desierto de Arizona. En respuesta la border patrol (patrulla fronteriza) amplió su área de vigilancia en el desierto a través de tramos de cactus, cañones y montañas, con temperaturas extremas. Las detenciones realizadas en los sectores de Tucson y Yuma aumentaron de 160,684 en 1994, a 725,093 en el año 2000. De 2000 a 2008, Arizona y los sectores aledaños se convirtieron en la entrada más transitada hacia el país vecino para el cruce indocumentado. El impacto de las muertes en la zona fronteriza de Arizona cobró relevancia por los migrantes que fallecían en su intento de cruzar bajo condiciones extremas en el desierto. El corredor Tonoho O’odham fue calificado como “la ruta de migrante más mortal en Estados Unidos. En tan solo siete años en ese corredor perdieron la vida 229 indocumentados en su intento de cruzar.33 Entre las diversas estadísticas relativas a las muertes, existe un punto de conexión relativo a que no todas las muertes son contabilizadas porque no todos los restos se encuentran. Los desiertos, cuerpos de agua, montañas y costas son cementerios de los desaparecidos. La mayoría de quienes se avocan a la investigación sobre el cruce de los migrantes y que intentan generar un dato estimado de la cuenta total de las personas muertas al intentar cruzar la frontera sin autorización, han llegado a la conclusión que no se puede saber cuántos son los que fallecen. La Coordinación Nacional de Oficinas Estatales de Atención a Migrantes (CONOFAM), reportó 2,375 muertes de migrantes mexicanos fallecidos en la frontera sur de Estados Unidos, en su intento por internarse sin documentos, durante el período de 2004 a 2010. De estas muertes, 413 registros fueron del sexo femenino y 1,840 del sexo masculino, 122 más no se identificaron.34 20
  30. 30. Yucatán registró un total de 13 fallecidos en la frontera sur de Estados Unidos en su intento de cruzar sin documentos en el período de 2004 a 2010.35 Otras fuentes de información son las cifras proporcionadas por las representaciones consulares de México en Estados unidos que en el mismo periodo de tiempo (2004-2010) registraron 1,259 muertes de migrantes en Arizona, seguido de Texas con 764 reportes de fallecimientos, 338 reportes de muertes en California y 48 en Nuevo México. En el caso de la comunidad de Kantemó en el mes año pasado emigraron más de 10 muchachos y en estos últimos meses tres más. De acuerdo a las entrevistas realizadas a los habitantes de la comunidad, existen calculadamente cincuenta personas en el extranjero 3.3.6 El derecho de los migrantes El artículo primero de la Constitucional Federal reconoce de manera amplia (sin excepción) el derecho de toda persona de gozar de los derechos reconocidos por el Estado Mexicano en la misma y en los instrumentos internacionales suscrito por este. Este reconocimiento amplio implica que no sólo los nacionales gozarán de los mismos, sino que toda persona, por supuesto, extranjeros. Ante esto la población migrante, con independencia de su condición jurídica en el país, le son reconocidos todos los derechos que al resto de las personas y por ende, deben serles respetados: Derechos de los migrantes a gozar de todos los derechos que reconoce la Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos y los instrumentos internacionales suscritos por el Estado Mexicano. El artículo primero de la Constitucional Nacional reconoce de manera amplia (sin excepción) el derecho de toda persona de gozar de los derechos reconocidos por el Estado Mexicano en la Constitución Política Nacional y en los instrumentos internacionales suscritos por este. Este reconocimiento amplio implica que no sólo los nacionales gozarán de los mismos, sino que toda persona, por supuesto, extranjeros. Ante esto la población migrante, con independencia de su condición jurídica en el país, le son 21
  31. 31. reconocidos todos los derechos que al resto de las personas y por ende, deben serles respetados. El respeto irrestricto de los derechos humanos de la población migrante es uno de los principios en los que se sustenta la Ley de Migración publicada el 25 de mayo de 2011. Derecho a la Nacionalidad. Toda persona nacida en México, sin importar la nacionalidad de sus progenitores, tiene derecho a ser reconocida como mexicana y gozará de todos los derechos en su calidad como tal, incluyendo la regularización migratoria de sus padres. Derecho al libre tránsito. Toda persona, independientemente de su origen étnico o nacional, tiene el derecho de circular libremente por el territorio mexicano y la verificación migratoria sólo podrá ser realizada exclusivamente por personal del Instituto Nacional de Migración. Derecho a la seguridad jurídica y al debido proceso. En México todas las personas, sin importar su origen étnico o nacional y su estado migratorio, tienen derecho a que se garantice que en cualquier proceso administrativo o judicial se cumplan las formalidades esenciales y esté apegado a derecho, con base en los lineamientos constitucionales e Internacionales. Derecho a la atención consular. En caso de cualquier problema penal o migratorio en que se vea involucrada una persona de nacionalidad extranjera, sin importar su estatus migratorio, tiene derecho a que se le comunique a su consulado su situación jurídica y a recibir asistencia por parte del mismo. Derecho a no ser discriminado. La condición jurídica del migrante, su nacionalidad, su pertenencia a un grupo étnico, su condición económica, entre muchas otras condiciones, no es causa para ser discriminado y negados sus derechos. La Constitución Mexicana ha incorporado la cláusula de no discriminación al texto constitucional (artículo primero) en concordancia con diversas normas internacionales que forman parte del Derecho Internacional de los Derechos Humanos, por lo que ningún migrante debe sufrir discriminación por tal 22
  32. 32. circunstancia. La prohibición de discriminación hacia las personas migrantes está igualmente reconocida como uno de los principios en los que se sustenta la Ley de Migración. Derecho al asilo. En México toda persona extranjera en caso de persecución por motivos de orden político tiene derecho a solicitar asilo. Derecho al refugio. Toda persona extranjera cuya vida corra peligro en su país de origen, puede solicitar refugio por razones humanitarias, siempre y cuando cumpla con los requisitos que determina la ley en la materia. Derecho a la protección de la unidad familiar. Toda persona, en situación de migración, tienen derecho a la unidad y/o reunión familiar, más aún en tratándose de niñas, niños y adolescentes en movilidad por contextos de vulnerabilidad. Derecho a la dignidad humana. La condición de migrante no le resta valía a ningún ser humano, por tanto, nadie (autoridades y civiles) tiene derecho a dar un trato diferenciado y excluyente a estas personas. Su paso y estadía por el Estado Mexicano no debería significar un riesgo latente de abuso de sus derechos humanos ni probable afectaciones a su integridad, patrimonio y su libertad. Derecho a no ser criminalizado. El ingreso no formal al país de la población migrante no es motivo para criminalizar su actuar y tratarlo como tal. Ser migrante no implica ser delincuente. Su ingreso contrario a la norma al país implica una infracción administrativa, no un ilícito penal. En ningún caso una situación migratoria irregular preconfigurará por sí misma la comisión de un delito ni se prejuzgará la comisión de ilícitos por parte de un migrante por el hecho de encontrarse en condición no documentada. (Artículo 2, segundo párrafo de la Ley de Migración). Derecho ser alojados en una estación migratoria. En caso de detención por encontrarse en situación migratoria irregular y al tratarse de una infracción administrativa, el resguardo de la persona para determinar su condición jurídica 23
  33. 33. debe realizarse en los lugares oficialmente destinados para ello y no en casas de seguridad o prisiones. Derecho a un alojamiento digno. Las personas migrantes deben recibir en el lugar en que se encuentren alojados un trato acorde a su dignidad como personas. Las instalaciones migratorias deben cubrir estas exigencias y las autoridades deben dispensar un trato adecuado y respetuoso de sus derechos humanos. Derecho a no ser incomunicado. A las personas migrantes no debe, por ninguna circunstancia, serles negada la visita de sus familiares, organismos públicos de protección y defensa de los derechos humanos, representantes legales y autoridades consulares de su país. Derecho a un traductor. Para efecto de expresar sus necesidades y contar con una adecuada defensa ante las autoridades migratorias, aquellas personas que no hablen o entiendan el español, deberá proporcionárseles un traductor por el Estado Mexicano. Derecho a no ser detenidos en Albergues. Las autoridades migratorias no tienen la atribución conferida por ley de realizar detenciones de personas migrantes que se encuentren alojados en albergues con este fin patrocinados por Asociaciones Civiles o personas que presten asistencia humanitaria a los mismos. El Instituto (Nacional de Migración) no podrá realizar visitas de verificación migratoria en los lugares donde se encuentre migrantes albergados por organizaciones de la sociedad civil o personas que realicen actos humanitarios, de asistencia o de protección a los migrantes. (Artículo 76 de la Ley de Migración) Derecho a la hospitalidad del Estado receptor y a la solidaridad internacional. Este derecho implica que el Estado mexicano debe proporcionar protección a aquellas personas que por circunstancias adversas en sus lugares de origen, pongan en riesgo sus vidas y requieran un nuevo lugar para vivir. 24
  34. 34. Respeto al derecho a la diversidad cultural y a la interculturalidad. Las personas migrantes que ingresan al país, con independencia de la situación en que lo hagan, tienen derecho a manifestar libremente su cultura y tradiciones, siempre y cuando no vulneren derechos humanos o cometan delitos con tales conductas. Además, tienen derecho a propiciar la interculturalidad, esto es, interactuar con personas con culturas diferentes a las suyas, a efecto de lograr canales de comunicación que favorezcan la interacción respetuosa y armónica entre los grupos. Del libro Derecho de los Migrantes en el Sistema Interamericano de Derechos Humanos, 2015. La corte interamericana se ha pronunciado sobre diversos aspectos vinculados a la migración: Legalidad material y formal. Al amparo del artículo 3° constitucional de la Convención Americana-restricciones a los derechos-legalidad comprende dos dimensiones: formal y material. Aquélla existe cuando se ha observado el procedimiento establecido para la creación de leyes o su reforma; la material atiende al contenido de la norma: respetuoso de los derechos humanos, en el marco de la sociedad democrática. Naturaleza especial de los tratados internacionales de derechos humanos e instrumentos sobre derechos de migrantes. Implica un acto soberano de los Estados, los cuales voluntariamente asumen una serie de obligaciones. Derecho penal mínimo y derecho penal de conducta. Se ha examinado como proyección de ideas políticas y desempeño del poder público, el alcance del sistema penal en una sociedad democrática. Seguridad nacional, “seguridad pública” y migración. Obligación de respetar los derechos humanos contraída internacionalmente mediante la ratificación de los tratados, obligación adquirida también en ejercicio de su soberanía. 25
  35. 35. Igualdad y no discriminación. El estado tiene la obligación de evitar que esas diferencias se traduzcan en una desigualdad de trato y de derechos, es decir, se busca la igualdad en la diferencia. Derecho a la vida. Los Estados deben generar condiciones necesarias para que no se produzcan violaciones a este derecho e impedir que sus agentes atenten contra él. El artículo 4 de la Convención Americana prohíbe la privación arbitraria de la existencia y que los Estados adopten medidas conducentes a proteger y preservar el derecho a la vida. Uso legítimo de la fuerza y límites al ejercicio del poder público. El Estado tiene el deber en todo momento, de aplicar procedimientos conformes a Derecho y respetuosos de los derechos fundamentales. Prohibición de tortura tratos crueles, inhumanos y degradantes. El Estado debe iniciar inmediatamente y de oficio una investigación imparcial, independiente y minuciosa cuando haya indicio de tortura o tratos de aquella naturaleza. Asistencia consular. Los Estados tiene la obligación de proteger a sus nacionales en cualquier parte en la que se encuentren: “el derecho a tener nacionalidad significa dotar al individuo de un mínimo de amparo jurídico en las relaciones internacionales, al establecer a través de su nacionalidad su vinculación con un Estado determinado… y se hace acreedor a su protección diplomática”. Condiciones jurídica y derechos de migrantes indocumentados. La calidad migratoria de una persona no puede constituir una justificación para privarla del goce y ejercicio de sus derechos humanos, y que “el migrante, al asumir una relación de trabajo, adquiere derechos por ser trabajador…independientemente de su situación regular o irregular en el Estado de empleo. Derecho a la nacionalidad, al nombre y a la personalidad jurídica. La Corte IDH señaló “que el deber de respetar y garantizar el principio de la igualdad ante la ley 26
  36. 36. y no discriminación es independiente del estatus migratorio de una persona en un Estado. Debido proceso y garantías judiciales. En virtud de la protección otorgado por los artículos 8 y 25 de la Convención, los Estados están obligados a suministrar recursos judiciales efectivos a las víctimas de violación de los derechos humanos- incluidos los extranjeros-, que deben ser sustanciados de conformidad con las garantías judiciales. 8ver página 34) 3.3.7 Directorio de los Consulados Mexicanos en los Estados Unidos Albuquerque, Nuevo México (505)247 2139 Chicago, Illinois (214) 630 7341 El Paso, Texas (915)922 4312 Houston, Texas (512)723 6360 Nueva Orleans, Lousiana (504)522 3596 Nueva York. N. Y. (212)689 0456 San Antonio, Texas (512)227 91459146 Teléfono de ayuda en México Quinta Visitaduría General (oficina central) (01 55) 56 81 81 25 o número gratuito 01 800 715 2000 27
  37. 37. Oficina en Aguascaliente (01 449) 915 2514 o al número gratuito 01 800 822 47 37 Oficina en Acapulco, Guerrero (01 744) 481 0719 o al número gratuito 01 800 8384 595 Oficina en La Paz, Baja California Sur (01 612) 129 4437 o al número gratuito 01800 8384 377 Oficina en Mérida, Yucatán (01 999) 920 5920 o al número gratuito: 01 800 822 5434 Oficina en Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz (01 921) 213 1358 y 1360, ext. 3301 Oficina en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (01 800)670 1640 y (01 656) 639 0941 al 43 28
  38. 38. Capítulo IV Propuesta de solución 4.1. Objetivo general Conocer los derechos de los migrantes establecidos por la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos 4.2. Objetivos específicos de la propuesta Conocer los derechos de los migrantes de México a Estados Unidos Poner en práctica los derechos respaldados por la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos. Identificar los consulados Mexicanos en los Estados Unidos Conocer el procedimiento legal para ingresar a los Estados Unidos. 4.3. Explicación general de la propuesta A continuación se propondrá las posibles soluciones para hacer valido los derechos de los migrantes. Del el libro Los Derechos Humanos de los Trabajadores Migratorios Mexicanos de la CNDH. Conocer que el derecho de transito consiste en circular libremente por el territorio nacional, fijar o cambiar tu residencia en el mismo o entrar y salir de él. Saber que puedes viajar dentro del territorio nacional, sin necesidad de solicitar a ninguna autoridad permiso, pasaporte u otro requisito. Saber que en caso de que exista alguna orden escrita de autoridad judicial o administrativa competente, te pueden suspender el derecho al libre tránsito. Contar con los siguientes documentos y conocer su utilización: Pasaporte: Documento que otorga la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores, previo el cumplimiento de los requisitos que ella señale. Visa: Es el sello o documento otorgado por el consulado del país a donde se va a viajar cuando así se requiera, y donde se establece el permiso para entrar a él sin que sea una garantía de ingreso. 29
  39. 39. Forma migratoria correspondiente debidamente contestada: Documento expedido por la Secretaría de Gobernación en el que se especifica el motivo del viaje, por qué medios se realiza así como la calidad migratoria del viajero. Si eres residente legal en otro país, en lugar del pasaporte puedes presentar tu tarjeta de residente (Green Card). También te es de gran utilidad tu matricula consular. Saber que estos documentos se entregan ante las autoridades migratorias mexicanas que se encuentran ubicadas en los puntos de salida del país, y ante las autoridades migratorias extranjeras que se encuentran ubicadas en los puntos de entrada al país (puerto fronterizo, aeropuertos internacionales y puertos marítimos) ya que su función es determinar si procede o no el ingreso a un país conforme a sus leyes migratorias. Saber que necesitas pasaporte con visa válida o tarjeta de residencia legal para ingresar a los Estados Unidos. Saber que las visas las otorga solamente las autoridades consulares norteamericano. Saber el tipo de visa que otorga el Consulado Norteamericano: de no inmigrante. Otorgada cuando no deseas establecer tu residencia permanente en Estados Unidos. 4.4. Fases de la propuesta Para llevar a cabo las propuestas establecidas se llevaron a cabo las siguientes actividades: Plática con los alumnos sobre el tema de la migración con la finalidad de que ellos conozcan la definición de este fenómeno migratorio, con la lectura del texto de Español “Migración de mexicanos hacia los Estados Unidos” pág. 80 para su análisis con el objetivo de que conozcan las razones principales del flujo migratorio y relacionarlo con el texto “Tendencias de la migración en el mundo” que se encuentra en la página 135 de la asignatura de Geografía de México y del Mundo Platica con algunos alumnos que tienen familiares en los Estados Unidos para conocer las razones por las cuales emigraron hacia el norte. 30
  40. 40. Plática general de derechos de los migrantes para los alumnos y padres de familia sobre la migración de acuerdo a la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos. 4.5. Actividades a realizar (cronograma). Actividad Fecha Objetivo Evaluación Responsable Platica con los alumnos sobre la migración Y la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos. 28/09/2016 Conocer la definición de lo que es la migración y la Comisión de los Derechos Humanos. Lista de causas de la migración Definición de Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos con sus propias palabras. Alejo Dzul Tzek Trabajo de investigación textos sobre la migración 14/10/2016 Ampliar el conocimiento de los alumnos sobre el fenómeno de la migración Y la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos Investigación de los alumnos Alejo Dzul Tzek 31
  41. 41. Platica con algunos alumnos que tienen familiares en los Estados Unidos 11/11/2016 Conocer las causas por las cuales emigraron hacia el extranjero Video Alejo Dzul Tzek Platica de derechos humanos sobre la migración de acuerdo a CNDH 24/11/2016 Conocer el derechos de los migrantes establecidos por la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos Fotos Invitado: Alejo Dzul Tzek 4.6. Políticas y procedimientos. Para la ejecución de las actividades antes establecidas, se tuvo que pedir permiso al director de la Telesecundaria “Antonio Canto López “de la comunidad de Kantemó Tekax Yucatán, ubicado a 38 kilómetros de la ciudad. Se le informo a los alumnos sobre este proyecto al igual que a los padres de familia para hacer de su conocimiento sobre la importancia de conocer los derechos de los migrantes y motivarlos para su propiciar su participación. Se les invito a algunos de los padres de los muchachos que estén en los Estados Unidos para su colaboración en conocer las razones principales sobre la migración de estas personas hacia el extranjero. 4.7. Recursos humanos implicados 32
  42. 42. Los recursos implicados fueron: Participación de los alumnos, padres de familia y el apoyo del personal docente de la Telesecundaria “Antonio Canto López” con la Clave de Centro de Trabajo 31ETV00124X de la comunidad de Kantemó Tekax Yucatán. 4.8. Costos Para llevar a cabo el proyecto planteado se contó con un mínimo de mil pesos por el refrigerio que se les dio a los participantes, los materiales utilizados como láminas, plumones, hojas y otro material didáctico. 4.9. Material, instrumentos e instalaciones necesarias. Los materiales fueron: Material humano como los alumnos, padres de familia y docentes; y material didáctico como láminas, colores, plumones etc. Los instrumentos fueron: Proyector propio de la escuela, bocinas y computadora. Las instalaciones necesarias, fue la utilización del salón de primer grado para llevar a cabo la plática con los muchachos. 4.10. Mecanismos de evaluación y seguimiento. Los mecanismos de evaluación fueron los productos (láminas, el video y escrito) de los alumnos sobre el tema tratado. El mecanismo de seguimiento para reforzar el conocimiento sobre el derecho de los migrantes de acuerdo a la Comisión de los Derechos Humanos fue la redacción de ejemplo de algún caso donde se aplica alguna de estas leyes. 4.11. Sugerencias para la implementación. Para la implementación del conocimiento de los derechos de los migrantes en los habitantes de la comunidad de Kantemó, se recomienda las siguientes sugerencias: Que la comunidad participe más con las actividades que programe la escuela sobre derechos humanos. 33
  43. 43. Que los alumnos transmitan este conocimiento a sus demás familiares. Que los directores de cada nivel implementen una comunidad de aprendizaje para dar a conocer sobre estos derechos. Crear páginas para compartir experiencias de los jóvenes que están en el extranjero. Que la autoridad “Comisario” y las escuelas, implementen más talleres sobre estos temas con algún personal de la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos. Acudir a instancias gubernamentales que ofrecen estos servicios para informarse. 34
  44. 44. Capítulo V Conclusiones y recomendaciones 5.1. Conclusiones. Para concluir este trabajo mencionaremos las partes más importantes del tema presentado. La migración es un fenómeno que ha existido en tiempos remotos en la historia de la humanidad, sin embargo, durante el siglo pasado y la primera década del siglo XXI se han acentuado algunas problemáticas específicas en torno a ella. Actualmente, es un fenómeno complejo por heterogéneo y plural, América ha vivido la migración de forma particular. Tradicionalmente el concepto de migración se subdivide: Emigración e Inmigración y pueden ser de varios tipos: Voluntarias. Cuando las personas deciden libremente cambiar de residencia por varias razones entre ellas: la búsqueda de fuentes de trabajo, estudio, cambio de ambiente, mejora de nivel de vida. Forzadas. Cuando el desplazamiento se debe a causas ajenas a la población, como epidemias, desastres naturales, guerras, persecuciones políticas y religiosas. Las migraciones pueden ser permanentes, cuando la población fija su residencia en el país de llegada; temporales, cuando el cambio no es definitivo (como los trabajadores que emigran en épocas de cosecha a los campos de E.U.A; o a Francia, para la vendimia, y después regresan a su país de origen). Según datos del Instituto para los Mexicanos en el Exterior (IME) de la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores actualmente viven en Estados Unidos de América aproximadamente 12 millones y medio de personas mexicanas nacidas en México, de las cuales la mitad se encuentran en una condición migratoria irregular, ellos representan la mitad de la población que no tiene documentos migratorios de estancia regular en dicho país. 35
  45. 45. Durante el año 2014, Estados Unidos repatrió a 243,196 connacionales y en el 2015 hasta junio la cifra es de 106,086 mexicanos que no contaban con sus documentos migratorios para permanecer en dicho país. En el registro del Boletín Mensual de estadísticas migratorias, aparece Yucatán con un total de 511 yucatecos repatriados durante el período de enero a abril de 2011, de los cuales 486 fueron mujeres y 25 hombres. Según los datos obtenidos de este boletín se registraron 12 repatriaciones de yucatecos menores de edad entre 12 y 17 años, de los cuales 11 estaban acompañados y uno no lo estaba. Por la muerte de migrantes, El cruce de la frontera hacia Estados Unidos es considerado como peligroso y mortal por las condiciones a las que el indocumentado tiene que someterse para llegar al “otro lado”. Se conocen algunas medidas que el gobierno de Estados Unidos ha implementado desde 1993 para controlar el internamiento de indocumentados mexicanos, tal es el caso de la Operación Bloqueo de 1993, que extendió los esfuerzos de vigilancia y protección en toda la frontera de México con Estados Unidos. A partir de 1994, el Plan Nacional de Estrategia Fronteriza insertó una fórmula denominada “prevención a través de la disuasión” con la finalidad de frenar los cruces no autorizados de la frontera en áreas urbanas con presencia visible de agentes de la patrulla fronteriza para que los migrantes se dirigieran hacia áreas inhóspitas y remotas complicando el cruce al hacerlo más riesgoso.25 Después de 1994 siguieron la denominada como operación “Guardián” en San Diego (1994) “Salvaguarda” en Tucson (1994 a 1999), operación “Río Grande”, en el Sur de Texas (1997); todas con el desarrollo de tecnologías, infraestructura y personal encaminado a dirigir el flujo migratorio a áreas remotas y peligrosas como método para tratar de evitar el cruce de indocumentados. El respeto irrestricto de los derechos humanos de la población migrante es uno de los principios en los que se sustenta la Ley de Migración publicada el 25 de mayo de 2011. Derecho a la Nacionalidad. Toda persona nacida en México, sin importar la nacionalidad de sus progenitores, tiene derecho a ser reconocida como mexicana 36
  46. 46. y gozará de todos los derechos en su calidad como tal, incluyendo la regularización migratoria de sus padres. Derecho al libre tránsito. Toda persona, independientemente de su origen étnico o nacional, tiene el derecho de circular libremente por el territorio mexicano y la verificación migratoria sólo podrá ser realizada exclusivamente por personal del Instituto Nacional de Migración. Derecho a la seguridad jurídica y al debido proceso. En México todas las personas, sin importar su origen étnico o nacional y su estado migratorio, tienen derecho a que se garantice que en cualquier proceso administrativo o judicial se cumplan las formalidades esenciales y esté apegado a derecho, con base en los lineamientos constitucionales e Internacionales. Derecho a la atención consular. En caso de cualquier problema penal o migratorio en que se vea involucrada una persona de nacionalidad extranjera, sin importar su estatus migratorio, tiene derecho a que se le comunique a su consulado su situación jurídica y a recibir asistencia por parte del mismo. Derecho a no ser discriminado. La condición jurídica del migrante, su nacionalidad, su pertenencia a un grupo étnico, su condición económica, entre muchas otras condiciones, no es causa para ser discriminado y negados sus derechos. Derecho al asilo. En México toda persona extranjera en caso de persecución por motivos de orden político tiene derecho a solicitar asilo. Derecho al refugio. Toda persona extranjera cuya vida corra peligro en su país de origen, puede solicitar refugio por razones humanitarias, siempre y cuando cumpla con los requisitos que determina la ley en la materia. Derecho a la protección de la unidad familiar. Toda persona, en situación de migración, tienen derecho a la unidad y/o reunión familiar, más aún en tratándose de niñas, niños y adolescentes en movilidad por contextos de vulnerabilidad. 37
  47. 47. Derecho a la dignidad humana. La condición de migrante no le resta valía a ningún ser humano, por tanto, nadie (autoridades y civiles) tiene derecho a dar un trato diferenciado y excluyente a estas personas. Derecho a no ser criminalizado. El ingreso no formal al país de la población migrante no es motivo para criminalizar su actuar y tratarlo como tal. Ser migrante no implica ser delincuente. Su ingreso contrario a la norma al país implica una infracción administrativa, no un ilícito penal. (Artículo 2, segundo párrafo de la Ley de Migración). Derecho ser alojados en una estación migratoria. En caso de detención por encontrarse en situación migratoria irregular y al tratarse de una infracción administrativa, el resguardo de la persona para determinar su condición jurídica debe realizarse en los lugares oficialmente destinados para ello y no en casas de seguridad o prisiones. Derecho a un alojamiento digno. Las personas migrantes deben recibir en el lugar en que se encuentren alojados un trato acorde a su dignidad como personas. Las instalaciones migratorias deben cubrir estas exigencias y las autoridades deben dispensar un trato adecuado y respetuoso de sus derechos humanos. Derecho a no ser incomunicado. A las personas migrantes no debe, por ninguna circunstancia, serles negada la visita de sus familiares, organismos públicos de protección y defensa de los derechos humanos, representantes legales y autoridades consulares de su país. Derecho a un traductor. Para efecto de expresar sus necesidades y contar con una adecuada defensa ante las autoridades migratorias, aquellas personas que no hablen o entiendan el español, deberá proporcionárseles un traductor por el Estado Mexicano. 38
  48. 48. Derecho a no ser detenidos en Albergues. Las autoridades migratorias no tienen la atribución conferida por ley de realizar detenciones de personas migrantes que se encuentren alojados en albergues con este fin patrocinados por Asociaciones Civiles o personas que presten asistencia humanitaria a los mismos. (Artículo 76 de la Ley de Migración) Derecho a la hospitalidad del Estado receptor y a la solidaridad internacional. Este derecho implica que el Estado mexicano debe proporcionar protección a aquellas personas que por circunstancias adversas en sus lugares de origen, pongan en riesgo sus vidas y requieran un nuevo lugar para vivir. Respeto al derecho a la diversidad cultural y a la interculturalidad. Las personas migrantes que ingresan al país, con independencia de la situación en que lo hagan, tienen derecho a manifestar libremente su cultura y tradiciones, siempre y cuando no vulneren derechos humanos o cometan delitos con tales conductas. Además, tienen derecho a propiciar la interculturalidad, esto es, interactuar con personas con culturas diferentes a las suyas, a efecto de lograr canales de comunicación que favorezcan la interacción respetuosa y armónica entre los grupos. 5.2. Recomendaciones. Para terminar con este trabajo se recalca las recomendaciones que cada ciudadano pueda llevar a cabo para conocer el respaldo de la Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos mencionados anteriormente y son: Conocer que el derecho de transito consiste en circular libremente por el territorio nacional, fijar o cambiar tu residencia en el mismo o entrar y salir de él. Saber que puedes viajar dentro del territorio nacional, sin necesidad de solicitar a ninguna autoridad permiso, pasaporte u otro requisito. Saber que en caso de que exista alguna orden escrita de autoridad judicial o administrativa competente, te pueden suspender el derecho al libre tránsito. Contar con los siguientes documentos y conocer su utilización: 39
  49. 49. Pasaporte: Documento que otorga la Secretaria de Relaciones Exteriores, previo el cumplimiento de los requisitos que ella señale. Visa: Es el sello o documento otorgado por el consulado del país a donde se va a viajar cuando así se requiera, y donde se establece el permiso para entrar a él sin que sea una garantía de ingreso. Forma migratoria correspondiente debidamente contestada: Documento expedido por la Secretaría de Gobernación en el que se especifica el motivo del viaje, por qué medios se realiza así como la calidad migratoria del viajero. Si eres residente legal en otro país, en lugar del pasaporte puedes presentar tu tarjeta de residente (Green Card). También te es de gran utilidad tu matricula consular. Saber que estos documentos se entregan ante las autoridades migratorias mexicanas que se encuentran ubicadas en los puntos de salida del país, y ante las autoridades migratorias extranjeras que se encuentran ubicadas en los puntos de entrada al país (puerto fronterizo, aeropuertos internacionales y puertos marítimos) ya que su función es determinar si procede o no el ingreso a un país conformea us leyes migratorias. Saber que necesitas pasaporte con visa válida o tarjeta de residencia legal para ingresar a los Estados Unidos. Saber que las visas las otorga solamente las autoridades consulares norteamericano. Saber el tipo de visa que otorga el Consulado Norteamericano: De no inmigrante. Otorgada cuando no deseas establecer tu residencia permanente en Estados Unidos. 40
  50. 50. Referencias DERECHO DE LOS MIGRANTES EN EL SISTEMA INTERAMERICANO DE DERECHOS HUMANOS.(1°edición) 2015. Julieta Morales Sánchez. México, LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS DE LOS TRABAJADORES MIGRATORIOS MEXICANOS. Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos (2°edicion).1990 www.cndh.org.mx › CNDH www.cndh.org.mx/Derecho_Migrantes) www.codhey.org/sites/all/documentos/Doctos/.../Migracion. www.psicopedagogía.com 41

×