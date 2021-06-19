Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fase de planificacion

  1. 1. FACULTAD JURÍDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA DE TRABAJO SOCIAL INVESTIGACIÓN Y ELABORACION DE PROYECTOS PARA TRABAJO DE TITULACIÓN NOMBRE: Maria Elena Loja Banegas CICLO: 8° “B” DOCENTE: Dra. Rina Narváez PERIODO ACADEMICO: Mayo – septiembre 2021 TEMA: Ensayo: "Contenidos que fundamentan los lineamientos metodológicos en la fase de planificación"
  2. 2. Contenidos que fundamentan los lineamientos metodológicos en la fase de planificación Introducción En el diseño de proyecto de titulación hay diferentes fases a seguir, primeramente, se encuentra fase de problematización la cual nos permite la elección del tema y formulación y planteamiento del problema, una vez concluida la primera se continua con la siguiente fase la cual es la de planificación, es por ello que dentro de este ensayo se abordaran los contenidos que fundamentan los lineamientos metodológicos dentro de la fase de planificación. Desarrollo La planificación de un proyecto consiste en un proceso de organización sistemático de las diferentes tareas a realizar, así como de los recursos necesarios para llevarlas a cabo. La planificación de un proyecto, por tanto, consiste en llevar a cabo un plan de acción para todas las fases de un proyecto. En este sentido, hablamos de organización sistemática porque requiere que se realicen una serie de pasos. Además, necesita conocer de qué dispone, o podrá disponer, para conseguir los fines. En la fase planificación se plantea, primeramente, el problema, su importancia (justificación), la hipótesis, el nivel de conocimiento deseado sobre el objeto de investigación (objetivos), los hallazgos de otros investigadores, teorías, las variables principales, y relaciones entre las variables a estudiar. También se recomiendo hacer una breve descripción sobre las principales características demográficas, históricas y geográficas del área donde se va a realizar la investigación. Seguidamente se plantea la estrategia metodológica y los aspectos administrativos para la ejecución, en esta fase se
  3. 3. tiene en cuenta el tipo de diseño, se define la población sobre la cual se van a inferir los datos encontrados en la muestra, la unidad de análisis, el tipo de muestreo, tamaño de la muestra, se plantean la hipótesis nula y la hipótesis alternativa, se operacionalizan las variables, se diseñan los instrumentos para la recolección de la información y el plan de análisis, el cronograma de actividades y se calcula el presupuesto. Teniendo en cuenta estos aspectos, para la planificación del proyectos se recomiendan tener en cuenta los siguientes contenidos: título, planteamiento del problema, justificación, hipótesis, objetivos los cuales son general y específicos, marco referencial el cual abarca el marco de antecedentes, marco teórico, marco conceptual, marco demográfico, marco geográfico, entre otros, así como también el diseño metodológico el cual incluye el tipo de investigación, universo, muestra, hipótesis nula, hipótesis alternativa, diseño de variables, recolección de información, plan de análisis, cronograma, presupuesto y finalmente la bibliografía. Conclusión: Concluyendo se puede decir que para elaborar un proyecto de titulación hay que tener claro qué queremos y cómo queremos conseguirlo, de manera que si nos equivocamos podamos tomar medidas correctoras es por eso que la fase de planificación es la base esencial para la elaboración del proyecto de titulación ya que permite determinar y analizar los contenidos necesarios para llevar a cabo un dicho proceso y obtener resultados satisfactorios.
  4. 4. Bibliografía Martínez Benítez, J. E., Mendoza Yépez, M. M., & Ortiz Bravo, N. A. (2016). GUÍA PARA LA ELABORACIÓN DE TRABAJO DE TITULACIÓN . QUITO. LERMA GONZÁLEZ, H. D. (2009). Metodología de la investigación: propuesta, anteproyecto y proyecto. Bogotá: Ecoe Ediciones.

