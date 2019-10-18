Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
la noticia, como medio de información a nivel local, regional como universal, como hacer que una información tenga veracid...
 el medio que informa a todo el mundo, debe contener objetividad, claridad, ser breve tiene que ser precisa o concisa, es...
 entre las interrogantes que se deben contestar en una noticia están: ¿Qué paso? A quien le paso? Cuando paso? Porque pas...
 El cual el noticiero tiene que ser veraz en la noticia que escribe nunca debe escribir lo que no se les dice, ni distors...
La notica es uno de los sistema de comunicación más importante por tal razón es necesario cultivar y aprender a comunicarn...
 https://brainly.lat/tarea/2721429  https://www.significados.com/noticia/  https://www.laprensa.com.ni/2001/04/27 /edit...
claridad de la noticia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

claridad de la noticia

14 views

Published on

LA CLARIDAD DE LA NOTICIA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

claridad de la noticia

  1. 1. la noticia, como medio de información a nivel local, regional como universal, como hacer que una información tenga veracidad. Hay que tomar en cuenta las interrogantes utilizadas al momento de elaborar o dar una información, ya que gracias a la noticia podemos saber la situación en cuestión de inseguridad en el país, entre muchas otras cosas de la vida misma.
  2. 2.  el medio que informa a todo el mundo, debe contener objetividad, claridad, ser breve tiene que ser precisa o concisa, es decir cumpliendo reglas con el mínimo de palabras.
  3. 3.  entre las interrogantes que se deben contestar en una noticia están: ¿Qué paso? A quien le paso? Cuando paso? Porque paso? Donde paso? Es decir que haya claridad y certeza que sostenga lo que informa.
  4. 4.  El cual el noticiero tiene que ser veraz en la noticia que escribe nunca debe escribir lo que no se les dice, ni distorsionar lo que se le dice, el periodista o informante que se aparta de la verdad, que no refleja en la noticia la realidad de los hechos comete una de las falta más grave en que puede incurrir un reportero.
  5. 5. La notica es uno de los sistema de comunicación más importante por tal razón es necesario cultivar y aprender a comunicarnos y a saber elegir, distinguir y valorar los que nos comunican. Para que no aceptemos ¨Gato por liebre¨.
  6. 6.  https://brainly.lat/tarea/2721429  https://www.significados.com/noticia/  https://www.laprensa.com.ni/2001/04/27 /editorial/765469-la-veracidad-en-las- noticias.

×