  1. 1. CORIZAINFECCIOSA VOLMAR EDUARDO CARVAJALINO MARIA CAMILA PRADAALVAREZ PRODUCCIÓN AVICOLA OCTAVO SEMESTRE ZOOTECNIA UNIVERSIDAD FRANCISCO DE PAULA SANTANDER OCAÑA 2021 https://cutt.ly/abQYN2Z
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN Es una enfermedad bacteriana muy contagiosa producida por Avibacterium paragallinarum. Afecta el tracto respiratorio superior de pollos y gallinas y también se ha aislado de codornices psitácidos. Son susceptibles de padecerla aves de todas las edades (Castro,J.,2018) https://cutt.ly/abQYN2Z
  3. 3. SINÓNIMOS Moquillo Catarro contagioso Rinitis Resfriado Peste Coriza bacilar Coriza mixto infeccioso
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA ECONÓMICA • La coriza infecciosa produce importantes pérdidas económicas debido a una considerable reducción de la producción de huevos • pérdida de peso en pollos de engorde https://cutt.ly/2bQObYV https://cutt.ly/2bQObYV
  5. 5. RESEÑA HISTORICA 1932: Bacillus haemoglobinaphilus coryza gallinarum 1934: Requerimiento de los factores de crecimiento X y V La especie H.paragallinarum para los microorganismos causantes de coriza infecciosa es dependiente del facto V pero independiente del factor X
  6. 6. FRECUENCIA La enfermedad se limita a las gallinas y pollos. Es importante diferenciarla de otra enfermedad conocida como “coriza de los pavos”, que es totalmente distinta y está causada por una bacteria diferente: Bordetela avium (Quintero, V,.2016). https://cutt.ly/ZbQALfk
  7. 7. INCIDENCIAY DISTRIBUCIÓN Se ha informado la presencia de la coriza infecciosa en:  Argentina  Australia  Bulgaria  Canadá  Egipto  Gran Bretaña  Guatemala
  8. 8. ETIOLOGIA CORIZA INFECCIOSA Bacteria gram negativa bipolar No esporulados Bacilos no móviles Familia: Pasteurella Anaeróbicos facultativos
  9. 9. PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN SIN ASCIACIÓN CON OTROS AGENTES INFECCIOSOS PERIODO ENTRE 1 A 3 DIAS PERIODO DE INCUBACIÓN ASOCIADOS CON OTROS AGENTES INFECCIOSOS SE PROLONGA A VARIAS SEMANAS,
  10. 10. TRANSMISIÓN HORIZONTALEMENTE SECRECIONES NASALES SECRECIONES OCULARES AEROSOLES AGUA CONTAMINADA COMEDEROS BEBEDEROS CONTACTO DIRECTO
  11. 11. SÍNTOMAS DISNEA ESTORNUDO INFLAMACIÓN DE LA CARA EDEMA DE BARBILLAS (machos) EXUDADO NASAL ABUNDANTE FETIDO DISMINUYE PRODUCCIÓN HASTA EL 40%
  12. 12. PROGRESO DE LA ENFERMEDAD Elaborado por: José Cruz castro, 2018
  13. 13. LESIONES CASOS AGUDOS SE PRESENTAN PRINCIPALMENTE EN:  SENOS INFRAORBITARIOS: EXUDADO COPIOSO PERSISTENTE, COPIOSO Y SEMILIQUIDOS  CONJUNTIVITIS, TRAQUEITIS, BRONQUITIS Y AEROSACULITIS NIVEL HISTOLÓGICO DESINTEGRACIÓN E HIPERPLASIA DE LA MUCOSA Y EL EPITELIO GLANDULAR EDEMA CON INFILTRACIÓN DE HETERÓFILOS, MACRÓFAGOS Y MASTOCITOS
  14. 14. DIAGNOSTICO DIFERENCIAL LABORATORIO ENFERMEDAD DE NEW CASTLE AGLUTICACIÓN EN PLACA LARINGOTRAQUEITIS AGLUTINACIÓN EN TUBO BRONQUITIS INFECCIOSAAVIAR INHIBICIÓN DE HEMOAGLUTINACIÓN SINDROME DE LA CABEZA HINCHADA DIFUSIÓN DE AGAR MYCOPLASMA SPP COLERAAVIAR IDENTIFICACIÓN DEL AGENTE CAUSAL
  15. 15. CONTROL No comprar pollitas de 6-8 semanas Evitar estrés separar aves Evitar hacinamientos Humedad excesiva
  16. 16. TRATAMIENTO Tetraciclina Eritromicina Antibióticos
  17. 17. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Bibliografía • Cigoy, l. (13 de mayo de 2016). avicultura . Obtenido de Coriza infecciosa : https://www.engormix.com/avicultura/articulos/coriza-infecciosa-t33283.htm • Cruz, J. (22 de mayo de 2018). Avicultura.mx. Obtenido de Coriza infecciosa en pollo de engorde y gallinas de postura : https://www.avicultura.mx/destacado/Coriza-Infecciosa-en- pollo-de-engorda-y-gallinas-de-postura • García, A. (17 de enero de 2018). Patologia y salud animal . Obtenido de Coriza infecciosa, la amenaza constante : https://avicultura.info/coriza-infecciosa-la-amenza-constante/ • Pallares, C. (23 de octubre de 2019). Coriza infecciosa . Obtenido de Coriza infecciosa : https://www.slideshare.net/carmenzapallares/coriza-infecciosa-aviar •

