Plan anual fol

UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “GUILLERMO BAQUERIZO JIMÉNEZ” AÑO LECTIVO: 2020 PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL DATOS INFORMATIVOS ÁREA/ASIGNATURA ...
OBJETIVOS: OBJETIVO DEL AÑO OBJETIVO DEL ÁREA  Comprender, analizar y producir: Noticias, reportajes y artículos concerni...
TEMPORALIZACIÓN BLOQUECURRICULAR/MODULO NUMERO DE SEMANAS DESTINADAS AL BLOQUE O MODULO NUMERO DE SEMANSA LABORALES NUMERO...
ORIENTACION E INSERCION SOCIO LABORAL. Escribir las clases de contratos que existen. Analizar los salarios que el empleado...
Observacióndirecta Observaciónindirecta Comparado Problemáticosoluciónde problemas De proyectos  Lectura crítica BIBLIOGR...
  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “GUILLERMO BAQUERIZO JIMÉNEZ” AÑO LECTIVO: 2020 PLAN CURRICULAR ANUAL DATOS INFORMATIVOS ÁREA/ASIGNATURA Formacióny Orientación Laboral NOMBRE DEL DOCENTE ING. MARIA BURGOS RUELA AÑO TERCERO DIVERSIFICADO CARGA HORARIA SEMANAL 2 CARGA HORARIA ANUAL 74 CURSO A- B - C ESTÁNDARES DE APRENDIZAJE NIVEL DOMINIO A Identifica, analiza y contrasta enfoques y puntos de vista sobre hechos o procesos históricos planteados en diversas fuentes, y formula preguntas para comprenderlos y explicarlos. Expresa opiniones propias y conclusiones sobre acontecimientosoprocesoshistóricosanalizados,atravésde diversasformasde expresión oralo de la producción de textos escritos. DOMINIO B Elige, compara y contrasta información a partir de datos estadísticos, con proyecciones, y otras fuentes. Elabora proyectos de investigación en los cuales plantea una hipótesis y emite juicios críticos y conclusiones de forma argumentada sobre aspectos políticos, sociales, económicos, vinculados a la dinámicayal desarrolloterritorial de supaísenrelaciónconel restodel mundo. DOMINIO C Contextualiza y explica procesos o hechos históricos considerando la intervención de distintos factores y elementos. Diferencia hecho de proceso históricoy establece nexosentre ellos.Identificay contrasta hechoso procesos históricosque han sidoanalizadosdesde perspectivasdiacrónicas,sincrónicasy anacrónicas.Identificaelementosde laidentidadcultural yargumentaacercade su conformaciónen diferentesmomentosde la historia,que reflejenproyectos de investigación sobre la práctica y promoción de la equidad, justicia social, cultura de paz, derechos humanos y otros ámbitos de interés social.
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS: OBJETIVO DEL AÑO OBJETIVO DEL ÁREA  Comprender, analizar y producir: Noticias, reportajes y artículos concernientes a los derechos de los trabajadores  Manejar la salud como un derecho humano a los que todos debemos participar para rescatar, valorary respetarlavida,así comoel bienestarde las personas.  Saber sus derechos laborales consagrados en la constitución, tratados internacionales y la ley teniendoeste marcojurídicopodrándesarrollarsus labores como empleados y/o trabajadores. RELACIONES ENTRE LOS COMPONENTES CURRICULARES EJES A SER DESARROLLADOS: EJE CURRICULAR INTEGRADOR DEL ÁREA EJE DE APRENDIZAJE EJE TRANSVERSAL Desarrollar capacidades físicas y destrezas motrices, cognitivas y socio afectivasparamejorarla calidadde vida. Escuchar, hablar,leertextosde losderechos laborales, para el desarrollo de valores humanos universales. El buen vivir es un eje esencial de laeducación,en lamedidaenque el proceso educativo debe contemplar la preparación de los futuros ciudadanos para una sociedad inspirada en losprincipiosdel Buenvivir.
  3. 3. TEMPORALIZACIÓN BLOQUECURRICULAR/MODULO NUMERO DE SEMANAS DESTINADAS AL BLOQUE O MODULO NUMERO DE SEMANSA LABORALES NUMERODE PERIODOS SEMANALES NÚME RO TOTAL DE PERIO DOS NÚMERODE PERIODOS PARA EVALUACION ES E IMPREVISTOS NÚMERODE PERIODOS DESTINADOS PARA EL DESARROLLODE BLOQUE/MÓDULO LA SALUD LABORAL 7 2 14 1 13 CONDICIONESDETRABAJOY SEGURIDAD. 7 2 14 1 13 EL DERECHO LABORAL. 7 2 14 1 13 ORIENTACION SOCIOLABORAL 7 2 14 1 13 INSERCION SOCIOLABORAL 6 2 12 1 11 EL TRABAJOPORCUENTA PROPIA. 6 2 12 1 11 TOTAL 40 TOTAL 74 DESARROLLO DE LOS BLOQUES CURRICULARES TITULO DEL BLOQUE DESTREZA CON CRITERIO DE DESEMPEÑO LA SALUD LABORAL, CONDICIONESDE TRABAJO Y SEGURIDAD. Interpretarnoticiasorales,reportajesylostextosque tenganrelacióncon los derechos de los empleados y/o trabajadores, en función de relacionar ideas importantes y detalles. Comprender las normas sobre la salud laboral y reportajes escritos de los peligros que existen en los trabajos de acuerdo a su desempeño. Escribir las condiciones de seguridad laborales. Aplicar las normas sobre la salud de seguridad e higiene en el trabajo. EL DERECHO LABORAL. Jerarquizar ideas en exposiciones orales de ensayos de prevención de los derechos del trabajador de acuerdo con las destrezas de la salud. Argumentar y exponer de los derechos que tienen todos los trabajadores constituidos desde las destrezas de su aplicación en el código laboral. Comprenderdiversostiposde artículosescritosenla leyconforme a su edad, situación,realidadyestructuraexternae internadel textodel códigolaboral. Aplicar las propiedades textuales y los elementos del código de trabajo. Comprender las faenas de acuerdo a la contratación del trabajador, teniendo su mayoría de edad. Observary escuchar para expresarel mediode contratopara expresarsu voluntad sea oral o escrita de acuerdo al empleador.
  4. 4. ORIENTACION E INSERCION SOCIO LABORAL. Escribir las clases de contratos que existen. Analizar los salarios que el empleador da a sus trabajadores si están acordes a lo que estipula la ley. Relacionar el contenido de las jornadas de trabajo a que tiene derecho. EL TRABAJO POR CUENTA PROPIA. Emprendimiento y liderazgo. Es característico de cada trabajador por cuenta propia ser emprendedor, seguir adelante a pesar de todos los problemas que tiene que fomentar. Normalmente, logra mantener su liderazgo ante todos los que lo rodean porque es el que maneja la microempresa y toma decisiones. Ninguna persona puede saber más del negocio que el propio microempresarioyesohayquereconocerloyrespetarlo,manejamuybien la gestiónanivel empíricoypráctico,y conoce personalmente el entorno, pero le falta completar sus conocimientos técnicos y recursos de planificación estratégica. RECURSOS PARA LOS ESTUDIANTES PARA LOS DOCENTES  Módulo  Textos  Revistas  Papelotes  Folletos  Internet  Afiches  Cuaderno de trabajo  Fotografías  Pizarra Cuaderno de trabajo: Módulo de Formación y Orientación Laboral (Cesar Terán) METODOLOGIA METODOS PROPUESTOS TECNICAS INSTRUMENTOS Libroabiertoo de interacción Heurístico Deductivo Inductivo Deductivo– inductivo Investigación  Participación grupal  Seleccionar ideas principales y secundarias.  Dar confiabilidad al estudiante.  Mapa conceptual  Ejemplo y contra ejemplo.  Organizadores gráficos  Taller pedagógico productivo  Debate  Discusiones  Pruebas escritas  Observación - Mapa conceptual - Cuadros comparativos - Diagrama de Venn - Cuadro de doble entrada - Cuestionario de preguntas - Guía de preguntas - Casos
  5. 5. Observacióndirecta Observaciónindirecta Comparado Problemáticosoluciónde problemas De proyectos  Lectura crítica BIBLIOGRAFIA/WEBGRAFIAutilizarnormas APA vigentes Observaciones  Modulo Transversal enlosNuevosCiclos ProfesionalesTécnicos,del Primer Añode bachilleratode acuerdoal Ministeriode Educación.  MODULO FORMACION ORIENTACION LABORAL (CESARTERAN) ELABORADO REVISADO APROBADO DOCENTE: ING.MARIA BURGOS RUELA NOMBRE: LCDA. ROSARIO ACOSTA NOMBRE: LCDA. MARIA ALVARADO Firma: Nombre: Nombre: Fecha: 2020 Fecha: Fecha:

