Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1. En un documento de Microsoft Power Point conteste las siguientes interrogantes: • 1. Qué son las herramientas Web 2.0 •...
1. Qué son las herramientas Web 2.0 El término 'Web 2.0' o 'Web social'​ comprende aquellos sitios web que facilitan compa...
2. Qué son los blog y para que sirve Un blog es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especia...
3. Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve Slideshare es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compa...
4. Qué son las Wikis y para qué sirve Un Wiki sirve para crear páginas web de forma rápida y eficaz, además ofrece gran li...
5. Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve Flickr (pronunciado /ˈflɪkər/) es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, v...
Una imagen de la captura del registro.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Devices & Hardware
96 views
May. 20, 2021

Proyecto 7 semana 1 proyectos

DEBER DE PROYECTOS ESCOLARES, SEMANA 1 PROYECTO 7
QUE SON LAS HERRAMIENTTAS 2.0

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Proyecto 7 semana 1 proyectos

  1. 1. 1. En un documento de Microsoft Power Point conteste las siguientes interrogantes: • 1. Qué son las herramientas Web 2.0 • 2. Qué son los blog y para que sirve • 3. Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve • 4. Qué son las Wikis y para qué sirve • 5. Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve UNIDAD EDUCATIVA DEL MILENIO BERNARDO VALDIVIESO Semana 1 proyecto 7 Nombre: María Belén Quizhpe Guarderas. Fecha: 13-05-2021 Gradó: 9no Paralelo: F
  2. 2. 1. Qué son las herramientas Web 2.0 El término 'Web 2.0' o 'Web social'​ comprende aquellos sitios web que facilitan compartir información, la interoperabilidad, el diseño centrado en el usuario y la colaboración en la World Wide Web. Web 2.0 permite a los usuarios interactuar y colaborar entre sí, como creadores de contenido.
  3. 3. 2. Qué son los blog y para que sirve Un blog es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especial (la página del blog) que sirve para escribir periódicamente con el fin de lograr determinados objetivos. Estos contenidos publicados regularmente se llaman “artículos” o “posts”.
  4. 4. 3. Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve Slideshare es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en Power Point, PDF, Portafolios, Documentos Word, y Open Office
  5. 5. 4. Qué son las Wikis y para qué sirve Un Wiki sirve para crear páginas web de forma rápida y eficaz, además ofrece gran libertad a los usuarios, incluso para aquellos usuarios que no tienen muchos conocimientos de informática ni programación, permite de forma muy sencilla incluir textos, hipertextos, documentos digitales, enlaces y demás
  6. 6. 5. Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve Flickr (pronunciado /ˈflɪkər/) es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender​ y compartir fotografías o vídeos en línea, a través de Internet. Cuenta con una comunidad de usuarios que c omparten fotografías y videos creados por ellos mismos. Tipo: Servicio de red social; Image hosting ser...
  7. 7. Una imagen de la captura del registro.

×