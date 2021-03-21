Actividad 7 biologia Eimi, Maria, Sandra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relación entre genética y comportamiento EIMI GIGELA BELTRAN MEDINA MARIA ALCIDIA BEJARANO RODRIGUEZ SANDRA PATRICIA OSORI...
relación entre genética y comportamiento ¿Que es la genética? es el estudio de la herencia, el proceso en el cual un padre...
Genética y Comportamiento  El comportamiento de los seres vivos es natural ya que es la forma de comportarse y actuar, fr...
 Las influencias ambientales se pueden dividir en dos clases, el entorno compartido y el no compartido (o único). El ento...
 Las enfermedades que tienen una base genética tienen un gran impacto en la salud, porque aunque la frecuencia de algunas...
 El aprendizaje más sofisticado como la deducción o inducción, gracias a la ayuda de la comunicación, nos ha permitido de...
Genética y comportamiento

  1. 1. Relación entre genética y comportamiento EIMI GIGELA BELTRAN MEDINA MARIA ALCIDIA BEJARANO RODRIGUEZ SANDRA PATRICIA OSORIO CARDENAS OSCAR RODRIGUEZ BIOLOGIA UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA PSICOLOGIA VIRTUAL BOGOTA 2021
  2. 2. relación entre genética y comportamiento ¿Que es la genética? es el estudio de la herencia, el proceso en el cual un padre le transmite ciertos genes a sus hijos. La apariencia de una persona (estatura, color del cabello, de piel y de los ojos) está determinada por los genes. ¿Que es comportamiento? todas aquellas reacciones que tienen los seres vivos en relación con el medio en el que se encuentran. En psicología se hace una diferencia entre comportamiento y conducta, pues aunque todos los seres vivos presentan un tipo de comportamiento, estos no implican necesariamente un proceso cognitivo. Dichas diferencias se deben a que el comportamiento está influenciado por una serie de aspectos orgánicos y psicológicos, así como, por elementos de tipo cultural, social, familiar, escolar, entre otros.
  3. 3. Genética y Comportamiento  El comportamiento de los seres vivos es natural ya que es la forma de comportarse y actuar, frente a los organismos en un estímulo. Por esta razón, es casi imposible meter en el mismo conjunto el comportamiento de una célula. Simplemente, no se deben hacer las mismas consideraciones ya que los niveles de comportamiento son diferentes. Este es un inconveniente difícil de solucionar. Puesto que para poder llegar de lo más simple a lo más complejo o viceversa, existen muchos niveles. La combinación y expresión de estos niveles, es lo que nos hace tan complejos. También hemos visto que los comportamientos no es único puesto que depende del nivel y la especie en la que nos queramos definir. Por esto es complejo definir dos ideas como lo son la genética y comportamiento. No obstante, hagamos un pequeño ejemplo o mejor un ejercicio de imaginación: En tal caso se puede entender que la expresión de la genética tiene complicadas reglas, ya que permiten producir muchas sustancias y moléculas según algunas circunstancias. A la vez, estas moléculas se comportan de manera distinta según su contexto. Lo que hace que las células actúen de forma diferente según los estímulos que les producen los tejidos, por lo tanto, reaccionarán en concordancia con dichas sustancias, pues están formados por células. Y finalmente, nosotros reaccionamos de manera consciente o inconsciente.
  4. 4.  Las influencias ambientales se pueden dividir en dos clases, el entorno compartido y el no compartido (o único). El entorno compartido es el ambiente compartido por hermanos criados en una misma familia. Esto incluye variables tales como el estado socioeconómico y la educación de los padres. El entorno no compartido es el entorno exclusivo del individuo. Esto incluye variables tales como como grupo de amigos, compañeros de trabajo, etc.  Es importante tener en cuenta que no existe un solo gen para la personalidad, la inteligencia, el comportamiento o incluso la altura. Al contrario, tales características son complejas y poligénicas, es decir, están influenciadas por múltiples genes.  El reconocimiento de la importancia de los factores genéticos en el comportamiento, y concretamente en determinadas psicopatologías y enfermedades neuronales que afectan el comportamiento, es uno de los hechos importantes que ha sido reconocido en las últimas décadas.
  5. 5.  Las enfermedades que tienen una base genética tienen un gran impacto en la salud, porque aunque la frecuencia de algunas de estas sea muy baja, la incidencia total de las alteraciones genéticas en la salud es importante, sobre todo en las sociedades occidentales, donde la muerte por causa ambiental (desnutrición, infecciones, etc.) se ha reducido enormemente. La participación de la herencia en las enfermedades y muertes, sobre todo infantiles, ha aumentado sensiblemente en los últimos cien años. Existen diversos tipos de enfermedades genéticas. El modo en el que se hereda la enfermedad puede ayudar a determinar los riesgos que presentará para el embarazo y el riesgo de que vuelva a presentarse en hijos posteriores. Los riesgos de tener un bebé con un defecto de nacimiento debido a una anomalía genética puede aumentar cuando: • Los padres tienen otro hijo con una enfermedad genética. • Existen antecedentes familiares de la enfermedad genética. • Un padre tiene una anomalía de los cromosomas. • Se detectan anomalías en el feto mediante una ecografía.
  6. 6.  El aprendizaje más sofisticado como la deducción o inducción, gracias a la ayuda de la comunicación, nos ha permitido desarrollarnos técnicamente hasta ser lo que somos hoy. La psicología trata de analizar y entender los detalles más profundos de estos aspectos, visualizando patrones, **desgranando el comportamiento y en, última instancia, del aprendizaje**. Entonces, en cuanto a genética y comportamiento, ¿es más importante el aprendizaje? Tampoco. Esto sólo pone de manifiesto que las cosas son aún más complicadas de lo que ya sabíamos que eran.
