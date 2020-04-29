Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTORY 207-1 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 OBJECTIVE QUESTIONS 1. The study of history is an attempt to A. k...
HISTORY 207-2 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 D. agriculture 19. The only institution of higher learning built ...
HISTORY 207-3 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 36. Africans criticized colonial education policy for the followi...
HISTORY 207-4 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 53. The main source of information for the study of pre- history ...
HISTORY 207-5 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 D. Europeans wanted to deplete the population of West Africa 71. ...
HISTORY 207-6 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 D. The unwillingness of their leaders to industrialize 89. The im...
HISTORY 207-7 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 106. The early Europeans who visited Liberia came from all of the...
HISTORY 207-8 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 c. Sumerian d. Babylonian 126. The Moroccan invasion of 1591 was ...
HISTORY 207-9 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 145. Before colonialism, the people of West Africa traded with th...
HISTORY 207-10 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 ESSAY History of Liberia Section A LIBERIA FROM EARLIEST TIMES T...
History 207

Study questions

History 207

  1. 1. HISTORY 207-1 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 OBJECTIVE QUESTIONS 1. The study of history is an attempt to A. know all that we like about what happened in the past. B. explain the benefits, fears and hopes of a group of people. C. know how our communities have become what they are today. D. learn about dates and names of events and people. 2. The narration of past events by people from one generation to another is A. linguistic evidence. B. archaeological evidence. C. oral tradition. D. ethnography. 3. The use of interdisciplinary approach has helped historians to achieve the following objectives except A. writing a more reliable history. B. cooperation with non-historians. C. becoming expert in many fields. D. overcoming their own limitations. 4. The most important item exported from West Africa during the trans-Sahara trade was A. ivory B. gold C. rubber D. pepper 5. Which of the following sets of peoples did not participate in the Trans-Sahara trade? A. Arabs, Dutch and Swahili B. Soninke, Hausa and Kanuri C. Berbers, Hausa and Arabs D. Arabs, Soninke and Berbers 6. Before 1800, the spread of Islam in West Africa was mainly through A. trade B. treaty C. pilgrimage D. preaching 7. Islam did not only bring a new religion to West Africa but also system of A. agricultural management B. military administration C. political administration D. trading control 8. Which of the following groups did not contribute to the abolition of slave trade? A. American Quakers B. Christian missionaries C. Plantation owners D. African victims of the trade 9. Which of the following was not an abolitionist? A. Joseph Jenkins Roberts B. William Wilberforce C. Thomas Clarkson D. Greenville Sharpe 10. After the abolition of the slave trade, the missionaries made efforts to promote A. indigenous industries. B. trans-Saharan trade. C. legitimate trade. D. traditional medicine. 11. The first European visitors to West Africa were the A. Portuguese explorers B. British traders C. French traders D. British missionaries 12. The European country responsible for initiating the abolition of the slave trade was A. Spain B. France C. Britain D. Germany 13. One of the political motives of European missionaries in West Africa was to A. encourage western civilization B. train religious leaders C. establish schools and churches D. support European colonization 14. Support for missionary work in West Africa by the colonial government took the form of A. selling bibles B. building churches C. grants and allowances D. printing of bibles 15. Missionaries advised West African people to stop the sale of human beings and pursue A. war of resistance against slave dealers B. cultivation of agricultural products C. development of industrial technology D. agitation for independence for their country 16. The Christian missionaries in the 19th century aimed mainly at A. establishing centers for the handicapped B. stopping the killing of twins C. spreading the gospel to the africans D. establishing sugarcane plantations 17. The economic motive of the Christian missionaries in West African colonies was to A. promote legitimate trade B. assist in colonization and political development C. halt the spread of islam D. convert the unbelievers 18. The greatest influence of the Christian missionary work on West Africa was in A. industrialization B. education C. commerce
  2. 2. HISTORY 207-2 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 D. agriculture 19. The only institution of higher learning built in West Africa by the church missionary society in 1827 was A. Fourah Bay College, Sierra Leone B. University College of Ghana, Legon C. Cuttington University College, Liberia D. University College of Ibadan, Nigeria 20. The conquest of Africa by the Europeans was relatively easy because A. Africans refused to cooperate with their rulers B. most African states did not have standing armies C. the Europeans had superior weapons D. Africans willingly gave their support to the Europeans 21. Which of the following methods was not used in bringing Africa under colonial rule? A. Limiting women participation in politics B. Outright military conquest C. Signing of treaties of protection with chief D. Threats of the use of force 22. Which of the following statements best explains the reason for the scramble for and partition of Africa? A. Humanitarian consideration of Europe B. Frequent inter-ethnic wars in Africa C. The desire to introduce Western civilization D. The industrial revolution and political forces in Europe 23. The agreement to regulate the scramble for territories in Africa by Europeans was the A. London Act of 1885 B. Protection Act of 1885 C. Belgium Act of 1885 D. Berlin Act of 1885 24. The history of European colonial rule in Africa can be traced to the industrial Revolution because A. of the rivalry among European nations to possess African territories B. it marked the reduction of local industries C. Many African leaders began to send their children to Europe D. of the number of Africans that enlisted in European armies 25. Which of the following countries in West Africa served as based French imperialism in the 19th century? A. Togoland B. Mali C. Ivory coast D. Senegal 26. West Africans fought several wars with the colonial powers in order to A. display their military tactics B. demonstrate their magical power C. maintain peace with Europeans D. prevent their territories from colonization 27. Military confrontation by the Africans against colonial subjugation was not successful because of A. large number of African chiefs B. lack of cooperation among African chiefs C. the possession of superior weapons by the Africans D. initiation of African chiefs into secret societies 28. The major objective of colonial rule in Africa was to A. Speed up the spread of western civilization B. Exploit the economic resources of their colonies C. Put an end to the trans-Atlantic slave trade D. Expose traditional rulers to modern systems of government 29. The system of colonial rule that allowed the colonies to maintain some aspects of their culture was A. indirect rule B. apartheid C. assimilation policy D. patemalism 30. The French colonial policy of assimilation aimed at A. educating Africans to become as French as possible B. preparing the colonies for independence C. encouraging inter-marriage between the French and Africans D. encouraging as many Africans as possible to settle in French 31. The French used the policy of assimilation in their colonies because A. they had huge human resources B. it would be more acceptable to the people C. they wanted to promote their culture and civilization D. it was successful in Senegal 32. Which of the following colonial powers referred to educated Africans as evolues? A. France B. Portugal C. Germany D. Spain 33. The following colonial policies created discontent among Africans except A. the introduction of special housing facilities for colonial officers B. exclusion of Africans from politics and administration C. accordance of more privileges to colonial officers D. the freedom and independence granted to few African countries 34. One of the merits of the production of cash crops during colonial era was that A. new crops were introduced to farmers B. prices of farm products were dictated by Europeans C. Africans were not given a free hand to sell to Africans D. it created monopolistic market 35. The economy was characterized by A. political ambition of Europeans B. withdrawal of charters granted to companies C. monopolistic marketing system D. the use of cowrie shells
  3. 3. HISTORY 207-3 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 36. Africans criticized colonial education policy for the following reasons except that A. education was in the hands of the missionaries B. there was inadequate funding C. the policy did not encourage higher education D. Africans could read and understand the bible 37. Which of the following groups of people did the British rely upon in the administration of their colonies in West Africa? A. African merchants B. Traditional rulers C. Educated Africans D. Christian missionaries 38. The nature of politics in independent West African states was influenced by the A. number of people residing in the countries B. colonial administration inherited C. relationship existing among the people D. number of military engagement in foreign countries 39. A major political challenge faced by the independent West Africa states was the A. formation of national political parties that could speed up the pace of development B. raising of political consciousness of the elite C. building of national consciousness among heterogeneous groups D. refusal of traditional rulers to give support to the government 40. Which of the following statements best describes the immediate post-independent situation in most West African countries? A. The people immediately began to enjoy improved living standards B. They were faced with the task of nation building C. They only concentrated on the growth of their economies D. They concentrated on strengthening their national security 41. African leaders found it hard to unite and forge ahead after independence in their various countries due to A. high level of illiteracy B. lack of cooperation from the traditional rulers C. the political ambition of traditional rulers D. the divide and rule tactics of the former imperialists 42. The economic underdevelopment of West African states was largely caused by A. democratization process in West Africa B. military rule in West Africa C. West African’s contact with the forces of colonialism D. the lack of commercial skill among the people 43. A major problem which faced many west African leaders after independence was A. Inadequate support from the colonial masters B. Inexperienced army to defend their boundaries C. Lack of cooperation among the ethnic group D. The ambition of the elite to control the government 44. The main reason for military intervention in West African politics was A. jealousy among the various ethnic groups B. corruption and abuse of power by the politicians C. external manipulation by former colonial masters D. absence of wars to be fought by soldier 45. The indirect economic and political control of independent West African states by their former colonial masters is referred to as A. imperialism B. globalization C. apartheid D. neo-colonialism 46. ECOWAS is beneficial to member state because it A. is a regional body B. promotes nationalism among member states C. provides a large market for sail of goods D. involves big economies 47. The progress of ECOWAS is hindered by A. language barrier among member states B. absence of modern communication technology C. over-population of some member states D. lack of visible boundaries among the member states 48. One of the challenges of UN is that A. some of it decisions are often ignored by some members B. it lacks funds to maintain its standing army C. its headquarters is located outside Africa D. member countries are too many 49. A leading organization that agitated for the total emancipation of African countries was A. Non-Aligned Movement B. Mano River Union C. Organization of African Unity D. National Congress of British West Africa 50. The Organization of African Unity (OAU) failed to achieve some of its objectives in West Africa because it A. was not supported by the European countries B. lacked modern technology C. was continental body D. could not enforce its decisions with military might 51. The study of history is important because it A. enables people to remember the names of people. B. inform the people about their societies. C. sharpens the ability to remember dates. D. teaches the students the art of storytelling. 52. Which of the following sources of history is based is based mythology and hearsay? A. Oral tradition B. Court record C. Archaeology D. Ethnography
  4. 4. HISTORY 207-4 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 53. The main source of information for the study of pre- history is A. oral tradition B. linguistics C. written records D. ethnography 54. Party manifestos, commissions of inquiry, newspaper, private letters and diaries may be classified as A. artifacts. B. documentary sources. C. journals. D. archival materials. 55. All the following where challenges faced by the trans- Saharan traders except A. Constant shortage of water. B. Prevalence of sandstorms. C. Travelling in caravans. D. Loss of direction. 56. Which of the following was not a role played by the Tuareg in the trans-Saharan trade? A. Acting as guides to traders B. Producing food crops to sell to the traders C. Becoming administrators in the Western Sudanese courts D. Acting as interpreters to the traders 57. The trans-Saharan trade was also known as A. Triangular trade. B. Caravan trade. C. Slave trade. D. Ivory trade. 58. The major effect of the trans-Saharan trade was the A. Occupation of West African States. B. Development of towns and cities. C. Introduction of new crops into West Africa. D. Development of many industries. 59. During the trans-Saharan trade, the articles of trade from the Western Sudan included all the following except A. Ostrich feathers. B. Dried dates. C. Kola nuts. D. Gold. 60. A major contributory factor which initially helped the spread of Islam in West Africa was that A. It accommodated the traditional cultures. B. There was disunity among the traditional rulers. C. Traditional religion was declining. D. Christianity had made few converts. 61. West African’s knowledge of Arabic language could be traced to A. Their ruler’s conquest of Arab states and Kingdom. B. The spread of Islamic religion. C. Their efforts to establish relations with Arabs. D. Inter-marriages between North African traders and West Africans. 62. Educated Muslims held the following important positions in the administration of many West African states except A. judges B. economists C. scribes D. sailors 63. A closer contact between Western Sudan and North Africa was promoted through A. Arab exploration of West Africa B. the spread of Islamic religion C. North African conquest of West Africa D. West Africans’ attempt to study Arabic 64. Which of the following factors encouraged the emergence of Muslim centers in Western Sudan? A. Agriculture B. Warfare C. Trade D. Education 65. A significance effect of the European presence on the West African coastline between the fifteenth and eighteenth century was the A. Building of forts and castles B. Opening of many secondary schools C. Construction of railways D. Opening of many clinics and hospitals 66. A major economic reason for European interest in West African in the fifteenth century was to A. Establish many Western schools B. Spread the Christian faith C. Set up many factories D. Trade in gold and ivory 67. The coming of the Europeans to West Africa in the fifteenth century led to the A. Decline of trans-Sahara trade B. Increase in the activities of the trans-Sahara trade C. Conversion of all traditional rulers to Christianity D. Industrialization of West Africa 68. The first Europeans to arrive on the shores of West Africa in the fifteenth century were the A. British B. Spanish C. Portuguese D. French 69. The main objective of the first European explorers to reach the West Africa coastline was to A. Find the source of Rive Niger B. Find a sea route to India and the Far East C. Obtain enough raw materials for their industries D. Find potential markets for their manufactured goods 70. The trans-Atlantic slave trade continued after its abolition because A. American plantation owners expanded their farms B. African and European traders benefited from it C. Slaves from West Africa were intelligent
  5. 5. HISTORY 207-5 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 D. Europeans wanted to deplete the population of West Africa 71. A positive effect of the trans-Atlantic slave trade on West Africa was the A. Installation of new rulers B. Massive importation of European firearms C. Emergence of indigenous wealthy merchant class D. Establishment of large plantation farms 72. West African slaves initially sent to Europe were used as A. Soldiers B. Royal guards C. Charioteers D. Domestic servants 73. The abolition of the slave trade in 1807 gave way to the promotion of A. Plantation farming B. Legitimate trade C. Industrialization D. Gold trade 74. West African slaves were sent to the Americas mainly to A. Work on plantation B. Fight the inhabitants C. Explore the hinterland D. Work in factories 75. The activities of Christian mission in West Africa initially confined to the coastal areas due the A. Presence of many white missionaries B. Protection given of by the European traders C. Hostility of some traditional rulers D. Availability of fertile land for agriculture 76. Christian missionary interest in West Africa was further increased by the urge to A. Demonstrate their piety B. Seek accommodation for the people C. Stop the spread of Islam D. Train the European in Africa 77. Christian missionary activities in West Africa in the 19th century increased due to the A. Spread of traditional religion B. Dearth of Christian priests C. Rejection of Islam by the people D. Growth in financial support from Europe 78. Which of the following was a weakness of Christian mission activities in West Africa? A. Promotion of Western education and culture B. Stoppage of human sacrifice C. Discrimination against the Africans in the church D. The development of medical services 79. Apart from preaching the gospel, the Christian missionaries were involved in all the following except A. Setting up of schools B. Establishment of hospitals C. Buying the freedom of some slaves D. Dethroning non-Christian chief 80. France joined the Scramble for and Partition of West Africa mainly to A. Recruit soldiers for her European war B. Gain territories in West Africa C. Acquire fertile lands for agricultural purposes D. Promote her civilization in West Africa 81. Which of those West Africa territories were annexed by Germany in 1884? A. Nigeria and Ghana B. Togo and Cote d’Ivore C. Cameroun and Togo D. Togo and Dahomey 82. The conference for the partition of Africa by the European powers took place in A. Britain B. Germany C. France D. Portugal 83. In the colonized states of West Africa, Europeans aimed at A. Establishing industries B. Establishing local government C. Revamping the local economies D. Subordinating the people 84. West Africa states could not maintain their sovereignty after the partition of their lands because A. Of lack of unity among their rulers B. The Europeans were determined to take their lands C. Many of the rulers did not accept them D. The Europeans promised to educate their children 85. West African leaders signed away their sovereignty to European nations through A. Treaties of protection B. Military conquest C. Formation of alliances D. Marriage alliance 86. The colonial powers promoted infrastructural developments in their colonies to A. Promote western education in the hinterland B. Make traveling easy for the local people C. Improve the lives of traditional rulers D. Promote the production of cash crops 87. Under the Indirect Rule System, a British District Officer performed all the following functions except A. Maintenance of law and order B. Supervision of traditional rulers C. Advising traditional rulers D. Declaration of war 88. Many West African states were economically under- developed due to A. Inadequate and incompetent personnel to manage their economies B. Exploitation of their resources by their colonial masters C. The absence of major industrial raw materials
  6. 6. HISTORY 207-6 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 D. The unwillingness of their leaders to industrialize 89. The imperial power which regarded her colonies as separate entities was A. Germany B. Britain C. Portugal D. Spain 90. The major way through which formal school system helped to consolidate European culture was the promotion of the A. Study local language B. Use of educated elite in the government C. European mode dressing D. Study European music 91. A neo-colonialist state has the outward features of sovereignty but in reality A. It is subservient to the demands of its citizens B. Its political leaders are irresponsible C. Its political policies are dictated by some powerful forces from outside D. Its international relations among the comity of nations are very poor 92. Most coups d’état in West Africa were caused by A. Corruption by public servant B. High unemployment among the youths C. Ambition of some military officers D. Low prices of goods 93. One of the factors for under-development in West African states is A. Absence of fertile lands B. Lack of professionals C. Absence of infrastructure D. Neo-colonialism 94. The West African leaders at independence did not record much success mainly because they A. Had a little experience in governance B. Were mostly half educated C. Were interested in self-aggrandizement D. Spent their time settling ethnic conflicts 95. To maintain luxurious lifestyle after leaving office, West African leaders A. Made many friends B. Wooed investors C. Built recreation centers D. Embezzled public funds 96. Which of the following greatly affected West African development initiatives? A. Debt relief B. Endemic corruption C. Political ideology D. Poor education system 97. The greatest financial contributor to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is A. Ghana B. Cote d’Ivoire C. Nigeria D. Togo 98. The major responsibility of the African Union (AU) is to promote A. Socio-economic interaction B. Sporting activities C. Conflict management D. Educational standard 99. The membership of the United Nations Organization (UN/UNO) grew significantly in the 1960s because A. Of its popularity among states B. Of the widespread decolonization C. Of the prestige of membership D. The United States compelled more states to join 100. A major failure of the United Nations Organization (UN/UNO) is its inability to A. Implement its resolution effectively B. Manage the World Bank and other financial agencies C. Organize successful sovereign conferences in West Africa D. Prevent the outbreak of epidemics 101. All of the following statements are true about Liberia’s declaration of independence in 1847 except A. it was signed by eleven men B. it was prepared by Hilary Teage C. it was signed in the month of July D. it was made but four counties 102. Which of the following policy was introduced by President Arthur Barclay? a. The Open Door Policy b. From Mat To Mattress c. The Policy Of Indirect Rule d. Green Revolution 103. The head/chairman of the National Transitional Government of Liberia was a. David D. K Pormakpor b. Dr. Amos C. Sawyer c. Charles J. Bryant d. Ruth Perry 104. Which of the following pairs of counties were parts of the commonwealth of Liberia? a. Sinoe and Grand Bassa b. Montserrado and Sinoe c. Grand Bassa and Montserrado d. Maryland and Grand Bassa 105. Which of the following vessel was seized by the British in Buchanan? a. Little Ben b. John Sey c. Lack d. Dragon
  7. 7. HISTORY 207-7 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 106. The early Europeans who visited Liberia came from all of these countries except a. Portugal b. Italy c. Holland d. France 107. Which of the following presidents was not a son of the soil? a. Daniel E. Howard b. Hilary R.W. Johnson c. Joseph J. Cheeseman d. William D. Coleman 108. The victory falls was discovered by. a. Pedro De Cintra b. David Livingstone c. Enthmemes d. Diago Coa 109. The word “Sudan” literary means a. country without civilization b. country without history c. country of black people d. country of white people 110. The Atlantic Slave Trade is generally believed to have reached its peak in a. 16th Century b. 17th Century c. 18th Century d. 19th Century 111. The founder of the Liberia’s first newspaper was called a. Anthony Williams b. John Brown Russ Warm c. Jehudi Ashmun d. Ezekiel Skinner 112. All of the following are historic Liberians except the a. Americo – Liberians and settlers b. Tribal People and descendants of slaves c. Blewe and Babao d. Natives and African 113. All of the following ladies participated in the making of the Liberian flag except. a. Susannah Lewis b. Sarah Draper c. Mary Hunter d. A. Doris Henries 114. Jehudi Ashmun is reported to have come to Liberia because he wanted to a. Work and pay for the debt he owned b. Buy slaves and transport them to America c. Become an agent of the colony of Liberia d. Build schools for the Liberian children 115. Liberia nearly lose her independence due to the election of a. 1927 b. 1827 c. 1955 d. 1855 116. Which of the following titles did joseph j. Roberts hold then he succeeded Governor Thomas Buchanan? a. President b. Lieutenant General c. Governor d. Lieutenant Governor 117. The True Whig Party was organized in 1869 in a. Ashmun Street b. Monrovia c. Cape Mount d. Clay Ashland 118. The Ancient Ghana kingdom was founded by a Soninke dynasty between A.D a. 100 -200 b. 200 – 300 c. 300 – 400 d. 400 – 500 119. Archaeologists call the set of tools man ever made a. hand tools b. pebble tools c. scrapers d. cleavers 120. The home of the Nok culture was the a. Abyssinian Highlands b. Congo Forest c. Bornu – Niger Region d. Niger Delta 121. Sundiata Keita was to Mali as Askia Mohammed the great was To a. Ghana b. Oyo State c. Kanembornu d. Songhai 122. Saku Ahmandu was the leader of the jihad in a. Masina b. Futa Jalloh c. Bornu d. Nuimic 123. American war of independence was led by a. Thomas Jefferson b. Patrick Henry c. George Washington d. Benjamin Franklin 124. Who discovered the route to India? a. Bartholomew Diaz b. Vasco Da Gama c. John Speke d. David Livingstone 125. Mummification was to Egypt as curnie form was to a. Hebrew b. Phoenician
  8. 8. HISTORY 207-8 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 c. Sumerian d. Babylonian 126. The Moroccan invasion of 1591 was headed by a. Iudar Pasha b. Abdullah Ibn Yasin c. Ibn Battuta d. Samota Toure 127. The chairman of the berlin conference prince Otto von Bismarck came from the country called. a. Germany b. Britain c. Portugal d. Italy 128. an attempt to kill all people of a certain race or religions group is called a. semiotician b. depression c. resistance d. genoade 129. During the industrial revolution the spring jenny machine was invented by a. James Hargreaves b. Richard Wright c. Hames Watt d. Samuel Crompton 130. Which of the following is not true about the firestone company in Liberia? a. It is named after the founder b. It is the world largest plantation c. It is joint venture of Liberia and USA d. It is the largest employer after government 131. The most destructive of the rebellion was called a. Nat turner rebellion b. Cato rebellion c. Denmark vessel rebellion d. Martin Luther rebellion 132. Which European power colonized Namibia a. Portugal b. Germany c. Britain d. Belgium 133. Which of the following was a professional soldier, administrator, promisor of Islam and educator in his empire? a. Tenka minen b. Sumanguru c. Idris Alooma d. Sundiata Keita 134. The Futa Jallon jihad was headed by a. Uthaman dam Fodio b. Sekou ahmadou c. S’more toured d. Al haji Umar 135. Many of the Asante empire rulers took the title of a. Alaafin b. Mai c. Asantehene d. Aksai 136. The Maghreb refers to the countries of a. North of the Sahara b. South of the Sahara c. East of the Sahara d. West of the Sahara 137. The battle of Karina and Tondibi and is associated with a. Mali and Songhai b. Ghana and Mali c. Songhai and Ghana d. Mali an Asante 138. In which year did women first vote in Liberia? a. 143 b. 1944 c. 1951 d. 1946 139. In which year did the Great War come to an end? a. 1915 b. 1916 c. 1917 d. 1918 140. Which of the west Sudanese kingdoms was the first to be established? a. Songhai b. Mali c. Ghana d. Kanem Bornu 141. The word the great trek was associated with the a. Zulus b. Boers c. Xhosas d. Bantus 142. The sources of history that deals with the collection and study of coins is a. Ethnography b. Numismatics c. Archaeology d. Ethno botany 143. A major effect of the Trans – Saharan trade on the people of western Sudan was the a. introduction of firearms b. introduction of Christianity c. introduction of ethnic war d. introduction of Islam 144. The most useful beast of burden used during the Trans – Saharan trade was the a. donkey b. horse c. camel d. cattle
  9. 9. HISTORY 207-9 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 145. Before colonialism, the people of West Africa traded with the following accept a. Portuguese b. Japanese c. Berber d. Spanish 146. Most of the west African coastline were named after the available resources by the a. Portuguese b. Danes c. British d. Dutch 147. The united nation organization (un) was formed to a. Continue the exploitation of west Africa b. Prevent future global war c. Provide aid for African countries only d. Fight corruption among nations 148. A major achievement of economic community of West African state (ECOWAS ) was open to a. all African states b. French speaking West African states c. English speaking west African states d. all west African state 149. The introduction and spread of Islam Africa led to the a. decline of Christianity b. increase in agriculture production c. dethronement of many chiefs d. promotion of indigenous administration 150. The Trans – Atlantic slave trade involve the participation of a. Asia, Europe and Africa b. Europe, Asia and Americas c. Europe, Africa and America d. The Americas, Africa and Asia 151. The most important factor which led to the abolition of the slave trade was the a. Industrial revolution b. Drought in the west indies c. World war one d. Decline in the supply of slaves 152. Slaves coast was to was to Cameroon as oil coast was to a. Niger b. Nigeria c. Ghana d. Liberia 153. Napoleon Bonaparte was defeat in June of 1815 at the battle of a. Karina b. Tondibi c. Waterloo d. Waterham 154. The first African secretary general of the united nations came from a. Ghana b. Egypt c. Liberia d. Tunisia 155. The two founding members of the Mano river union were a. Guinea and ivory coast b. Liberia and guinea c. Sierra Leone and guinea d. Liberia and sierra Leone
  10. 10. HISTORY 207-10 BCCI MOCK 2020 STUDY QUESTIONS HISTORY 207 ESSAY History of Liberia Section A LIBERIA FROM EARLIEST TIMES TO 1800 1. In what five ways the pre-colonial history of Liberia be reconstructed? 2. (a)List any three articles of trade exported to North Africa from Western Sudan the trans-Saharan trade. (b) Highlight any four factors that contributed to the decline of the trans-Saharan trade. 3. Highlight any five features of the religious life of the Kru people of the Grain Coast before 1800 4. (a) Identify any three major ethnic groups in Liberia. (b) Write brief history of any four major ethnic groups in Liberia. 5. (a) Mention one role of each of the following branches of government of the traditional Grebo State in Liberia. i. Nyedkhade ii. Sidibo iii. Kinibo (b) Highlight any four features of the traditional religion of the Grebo State in Liberia. 6. Outline any five factors that promoted the spread of Islam in Liberia. SECTION B LIBERIA IN THE 19TH CENTURY 7. Highlight any five negative effects of the trans-Atlantic slave trade on Liberia 8. Identify any five reasons for the declaration of Liberian independence in 1847. 9. Highlight any five reasons for the repatriation of ex-slaves from America to Liberia. 10. (a) What two factors led to the formation of Commonwealth of Liberia? (b) Outline any three reasons for changing the Commonwealth of Liberia to a Republic. 11. Identify any ways by which the freed slaves settled and developed themselves in Liberia. 12. Outline any five effects of the colonization movements in Liberia. SECTION C LIBERIA FROM 1900 TO 2000 13. Highlight any five contributions of President William V. S Tubman to the development of Liberia. 14. Outline any five recommendations of the League of Nations plan of Assistance to Liberia during the Fernando Po crisis. 15. Outline any five benefits Liberia has enjoyed as a member of the United Nation Organization (UN/UNO) 16. In what five ways did Western education help in the political development of Liberia? 17. Outline any five achievements of Edwin J. Barclays as president of the Republic of Liberia. 18. Identify any five factors that motivated Liberia to join the Organization of African Unity (OAO)

