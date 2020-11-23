Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VIRUS MARBURGO Arteaga Domínguez Marco Antonio 1
Índice ■ Generalidades ■ Estructura de Virus ■ Modalidades de Contagio ■ Clínica 2
Generalidades ■ El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de f...
Estructura del virus ■ La nucleocápside presenta, en su interior, una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa, y la envoltur...
Modalidades de contagio ■ La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al entrar ...
Replicación viral ■ El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie, pero no se ...
Clínica 7 Alteraciones de laboratorio Uso como arma biológica Tiene Terapia Diagnóstico Clínica Se verifica muy pronto, aú...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Virus marburgo

13 views

Published on

actividad del reto 2 de HCD

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Virus marburgo

  1. 1. VIRUS MARBURGO Arteaga Domínguez Marco Antonio 1
  2. 2. Índice ■ Generalidades ■ Estructura de Virus ■ Modalidades de Contagio ■ Clínica 2
  3. 3. Generalidades ■ El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica que cundió en el personal de laboratorio encargado de cultivos celulares que había trabajado con riñones de simios verdes ugandeses (Cercopithecus aethiops) importados hacía poco, que luego resultaron estar infectados. En total enfermaron 37 personas.  El 13 de agosto de 1987, fue hospitalizado, asimismo en Kenia, un muchacho danés de 15 años con un cuadro de cefalea, malestar general, fiebre y vómitos, de tres días de duración. A pesar de la intensa terapia de apoyo, murió al undécimo día de enfermedad. 3
  4. 4. Estructura del virus ■ La nucleocápside presenta, en su interior, una molécula de ARN de polaridad negativa, y la envoltura viral tiene una simetría helicoidal. El todo está cubierto por una envoltura lipídica que proviene de la membrana de la célula hospedadora, de la cual salen proyecciones (peplómeros) de alrededor de 7 nm entre las que media un espacio de 10 nm.  El genoma del virus es de alrededor de 19 Kb y parece contener el código de 7 productos; el genoma presenta una disposición lineal de los genes con una zona de superposición 4
  5. 5. Modalidades de contagio ■ La transmisión interhumana es la principal forma de contagio de la gente. Esto ocurre al entrar en contacto cercano con el enfermo. En particular, el contagio se da a través de los líquidos del cuerpo: sangre, saliva, vómito, heces, orina y secreciones respiratorias 5  El pico de máxima infectividad ocurre durante las manifestaciones más graves de la enfermedad, junto con las manifestaciones hemorrágicas. El virus también puede inocularse a través de instrumentos contaminados (fómites).
  6. 6. Replicación viral ■ El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie, pero no se conoce el receptor al que se pega. Hay quien sostiene incluso que los receptores a los que se pega la glicoproteína pueden ser de distintos tipos. Asimismo, se desconoce si el virus penetra a través de la fusión de la membrana o si a esto se agrega también un proceso de endocitosis.  Es común la presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos linfoides.  Se han observado también anormalidades plaquetarias y de los granulocitos. Pueden aparecer también linfocitos atípicos y neutrófilos con la anormalidad de Pelger-Huet. 6
  7. 7. Clínica 7 Alteraciones de laboratorio Uso como arma biológica Tiene Terapia Diagnóstico Clínica Se verifica muy pronto, aún desde el primer día, una leucopenia con linfocitos que llegan hasta los 1000/μl; hacia el cuarto día se agrega una neutropenia El virus fue modificado genéticamente para crear una nueva cepa más mortal llamada "variante U", cepa que fue armada y aprobada por el Ministerio de Defensa de los soviéticos en 1990. No existe terapia específica. Aunque en la actualidad no existen vacunas o terapias contra los virus del Ébola o Marburgo aprobadas para uso humano, algunos investigadores han conseguido desarrollar vacunas contra ambos patógenos. El diagnóstico se basa esencialmente en el decurso clínico y en los datos epidemiológicos. Un diagnóstico específico se basa en el aislamiento del virus o bien en la evidencia de la respuesta inmunitaria y en la presencia de material genómico viral. En caso de que la persona sobreviva la convalecencia, sigue durante 3 a 4 semanas con pérdida del cabello, anorexia y disturbios psicóticos. A veces pueden darse mielitis transversa y uveítis.

×