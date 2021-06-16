Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL PARA LA CONVIVENCIA ARMÓNICA
Artículo 88 del Reglamento General a la Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural El PEI es “el documento público de planifi...
POLÍTICA EDUCATIVA Y PRÁCTICA INSTITUCIONAL
¿QUIÉN LIDERA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL PEI? Art. 53 del del Reglamento General a la Ley Orgánica de Educación ...
El Consejo Ejecutivo y el Gobierno Escolar son los encargados de conformar el equipo gestor y las comisiones de trabajo. ¿...
LAS COMISIONES El objetivo de la conformación de las comisiones es lograr la participación de un número significativo de m...
CONVIVENCIA, PARTICIPACIÓN ESCOLAR Y COOPERACIÓN C1. Convivencia escolar y participación escolar. C2. Alianzas estratégica...
LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS Derechos Intergeneracional Inclusivo Intercultural Pedagógico Bienestar Restaurativ...
PROCESO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL PEI DE CONVIVENCIA ARMÓNICA Evaluación y monitoreo Planificación de estrategias / Planes de me...
CONSTRUCCIÓN / REFLEXIÓN DE LA IDENTIDAD INSTITUCIONAL ¿CÓMO ES NUESTRA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Y CÓMO QUEREMOS QUE ESTA SEA?
PREGUNTAS ORIENTADORAS ¿Cuáles son los propósitos en su trabajo docente? ¿Cómo se ve usted como docente o directivo en cin...
Se debe compartir ideales de los actores de la IE. Se debe reconstruir la historia de las instituciones después de cinco a...
PREGUNTAS ORIENTADORAS PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL ¿Quiénes somos? ¿Por qué y para que educamos? ¿Qué ...
La autoevaluación institucional es un proceso que implica la participación de la comunidad educativa frente a una situació...
CONSTRUYENDO A LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL Código de convivencia Planificación Curricular Institucional Plan de reducc...
ORGANIZACIÓN DOCUMENTAL DEL PROCESO DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL Nombre del documento • Planificación Curricular Instit...
PLANIFICACIÓN DE ESTRATEGIAS / PLANES DE MEJORA Autoevaluación institucional Análisis situacional Planteamiento de objetiv...
El camino para plantear los objetivos estratégicos Autoevaluación institucional Análisis situacional Planteamiento de obje...
INSTRUMENTOS DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL M a l d e s e m p e ñ o d o c e n t e P r o c e s o s d e a u l a t r a d i c...
PRIORIZACIÓN DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS OJO: Siempre manteniendo como eje principal la Dimensión de Gestión Pedagógica OBJETIVOS O...
PLANES DE MEJORA Evaluación de resultados Seguimiento permanente Priorización de problemas Definición de los responsables ...
PLANES DE MEJORA Problema priorizado Meta Acciones y recursos Responsa- bles Fecha de inicio Actividades de seguimiento pe...
CRONOGRAMA Ojo: El cronograma debe construirse para cinco años. Cada año se puede dividir en Planes Operativos Anuales.
EVALUACIÓN Y MONITOREO Se requiere un equipo responsable. El monitoreo constituye una actividad permanente y se evalúa año...
¿CUÁL ES EL FORMATO PARA PRESENTAR EL PEI PARA LA CONVIVENCIA ARMÓNICA? 1. Datos informativos: los solicitados en el siste...
¿CUÁL ES EL PROCESO PARA REGISTRAR EL PEI? De la institución educativa • Es responsabilidad de la máxima autoridad de la I...
LA TRANSFORMACIÓN EDUCATIVA DESDE LAS INSTITUCIONES Plasmar estas intenciones de las instituciones educativas a través de ...
TIEMPO PARA EL PEI Tiempo aproximado de construcción del PEI por cada uno de los procesos: TIEMPO PARA EL PEI SENSIBILIZAC...
EL CÓDIGO DE CONVIVENCIA
PROCESO PARA CONSTRUIR EL CÓDIGO DE CONVIVENCIA El Código de Convivencia transforma la cultura escolar a partir de: Foment...
LA SOCIALIZACIÓN DEL ENFOQUE DE DERECHOS Durante la socialización se pueden emplear preguntas como: ¿Qué son derechos y de...
ASPECTOS A TOMAR EN CUENTA: Durante la construcción del Código de Convivencia se debe analizar los aspectos sustanciales d...
LOS ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS Los recursos humanos, físicos, financieros y tecnológicos. En este punto se recomienda Establec...
LOS ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS (2) Los resultados deberán evidenciar un cambio positivo en la comunidad educativa Los procesos...
MATRIZ PARA ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS POR CADA ACTOR DE LA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA
EVALUACIÓN DEL CÓDIGO Las siguientes preguntas pueden utilizarse para la evaluación: ¿La construcción del Código de Conviv...
FIN DE LA PRESENTACIÓN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
46 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Proyecto educativo

Presentación ejecutiva acerca de la construcción del Proyecto Educativo Institucional para las IEs del sistema educativo del MINEDUC - Ecuador.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto educativo

  1. 1. PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL PARA LA CONVIVENCIA ARMÓNICA
  2. 2. Artículo 88 del Reglamento General a la Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural El PEI es “el documento público de planificación estratégica institucional en el que constan acciones estratégicas a mediano y largo plazo, dirigidas a asegurar la calidad de los aprendizajes estudiantiles y una vinculación propositiva con el entorno escolar. (…)” ¿QUÉ ES EL PROYECTO EDUCATIVO INSTITUCIONAL?
  3. 3. POLÍTICA EDUCATIVA Y PRÁCTICA INSTITUCIONAL
  4. 4. ¿QUIÉN LIDERA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL PEI? Art. 53 del del Reglamento General a la Ley Orgánica de Educación Intercultural “Son deberes y atribuciones del Consejo Ejecutivo: 1. Elaborar el Proyecto Educativo Institucional del establecimiento y darlo a conocer a la Junta General de Directivos y Docentes; 2. Evaluar periódicamente el Proyecto Educativo Institucional y realizar los reajustes que fueren necesarios”. • En las instituciones públicas el PEI debe construirse con la participación del Gobierno Escolar. • En las instituciones particulares y fiscomisionales con la participación de los promotoresy autoridades del establecimiento.
  5. 5. El Consejo Ejecutivo y el Gobierno Escolar son los encargados de conformar el equipo gestor y las comisiones de trabajo. ¿ Y EL EQUIPO GESTOR? Elaborar el PEI sobre la base de la construcción y/o actualización de la identidad institucional y los insumos generados por cada una de las comisiones en relación con el proceso de autoevaluación y la planificación de estrategias. Conformar cuatro comisiones: CONVIVENCIA, PARTICIPACIÓN ESCOLAR Y COOPERACIÓN, GESTIÓN PEDAGÓGICA, SEGURIDAD ESCOLAR, Y GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA. Elaborar cronogramas, de acuerdo con la necesidad, para coordinar y desarrollar las actividades que corresponderán a la ejecución y la construcción participativa por parte de las comisiones. Desarrollar talleres para construir o actualizar la identidad institucional, sobre la base de la Propuesta Pedagógica a la que se haya adscrito la institución educativa. Coordinar y definir las actividades de autoevaluación institucional, así como las técnicas e instrumentos que se utilizarán para llevarlas a cabo.
  6. 6. LAS COMISIONES El objetivo de la conformación de las comisiones es lograr la participación de un número significativo de miembros de la comunidad educativa, además de facilitar la distribución del trabajo y la optimización del tiempo Participar en los talleres para la construcción/actualización de la identidad institucional. Realizar la autoevaluación institucional de la dimensión asignada. Presentar los resultados obtenidos al equipo gestor en cada fase de construcción. Realizar el seguimiento para el cumplimiento del PEI. Asesorar a toda la comunidad educativa sobre la planificación de cada dimensión. Alertar los cambios necesarios a la planificación de acuerdo con la realidad que se presente, con el fi de alcanzar las metas planteadas. Colaborar en la construcción, el seguimiento y la evaluación del plan o planes de mejora.
  7. 7. CONVIVENCIA, PARTICIPACIÓN ESCOLAR Y COOPERACIÓN C1. Convivencia escolar y participación escolar. C2. Alianzas estratégicas de cooperación para el desarrollo. GESTIÓN PEDAGÓGICA C1. Enseñanza y aprendizaje C2. Consejería Estudiantil y refuerzo académico. SEGURIDAD ESCOLAR C1. Gestión de Riesgos y protección. GESTIÓN ADMINISTRATIVA C1. Organización institucional C2. Desarrollo profesional C3. Información y comunicación C4. Infraestructura equipamiento y servicios complementarios LAS DIMENSIONES DE LOS ESTÁNDARES DE GESTIÓN ESCOLAR Y EL PEI
  8. 8. LA IMPORTANCIA DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS Derechos Intergeneracional Inclusivo Intercultural Pedagógico Bienestar Restaurativo Género
  9. 9. PROCESO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL PEI DE CONVIVENCIA ARMÓNICA Evaluación y monitoreo Planificación de estrategias / Planes de mejora Proceso de autoevaluación Construcción / reflexión de la identidad institucional Sensibilización ¿Cómo monitoreamos, evaluamos la ejecución del PEI? ¿Cómo planificamos el cambio en nuestra institución educativa? ¿Cuál es la realidad de nuestra institución educativa? ¿Cómo queremos que sea nuestra institución educativa? ¿Por qué es importante la construcción participativa del PEI? Sistematización Acompañamiento Seguimiento
  10. 10. CONSTRUCCIÓN / REFLEXIÓN DE LA IDENTIDAD INSTITUCIONAL ¿CÓMO ES NUESTRA INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA Y CÓMO QUEREMOS QUE ESTA SEA?
  11. 11. PREGUNTAS ORIENTADORAS ¿Cuáles son los propósitos en su trabajo docente? ¿Cómo se ve usted como docente o directivo en cinco años? ¿Cuál es la meta que desea alcanzar? ¿Cómo anhela que sea su institución de aquí a cinco años? VISIÓN
  12. 12. Se debe compartir ideales de los actores de la IE. Se debe reconstruir la historia de las instituciones después de cinco años. Se debe detallar las transformaciones esperadas. Se debe organizar a la comunidad. PROCESO DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA VISIÓN
  13. 13. PREGUNTAS ORIENTADORAS PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE LA MISIÓN INSTITUCIONAL ¿Quiénes somos? ¿Por qué y para que educamos? ¿Qué y cómo lo hacemos? ¿Qué nos proponemos? ¿A quién educamos? MISIÓN
  14. 14. La autoevaluación institucional es un proceso que implica la participación de la comunidad educativa frente a una situación: “(…) es una actividad programada y sistemática de reflexión acerca de la propia acción desarrollada, sobre la base de información confiable, con la finalidad de emitir juicios valorativos fundamentados, consensuados y comunicables” . (Duro & Nirengerg, 2008). LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL
  15. 15. CONSTRUYENDO A LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL Código de convivencia Planificación Curricular Institucional Plan de reducción de riesgos Planificación de estrategias/ Planes de mejora Reflexión que se centra en la práctica coherente de los valores institucionales. Administrativa Pedagógica Convivencia, participación e scolar y cooperación Seguridad escolar • El ámbito escolar debe ser un espacio idóneo para promover relaciones sanas de convivencia; y, • Generar un ambiente propicio para el desarrollo del proceso de enseñanza a prendizaje. La autoevaluación es fundamental Estándares calidad educativa
  16. 16. ORGANIZACIÓN DOCUMENTAL DEL PROCESO DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL Nombre del documento • Planificación Curricular Institucional • Código de Convivencia Ubicación • Archivo del vicerrectorado • Archivo secretaría de la IE. Custodio • Vicerrector • Secretaría Observación • Se cuenta con el documento en físico y en digital para todos los docentes de la institución educativa. • El código de convivencia debe ser actualizado con los lineamientos de seguridad de la IE.
  17. 17. PLANIFICACIÓN DE ESTRATEGIAS / PLANES DE MEJORA Autoevaluación institucional Análisis situacional Planteamiento de objetivos estratégicos Planteamiento de estrategias Evaluación de estrategias Priorización de estrategias Planteamiento de objetivos operativos, indicadores y metas y/o planes de mejora
  18. 18. El camino para plantear los objetivos estratégicos Autoevaluación institucional Análisis situacional Planteamiento de objetivos estratégicos ¿Cuál es la realidad d e la IE? ¿Dónde y cómo está la IE? ¿Dónde quiere estar la IE? ¿Dónde debe estar la IE?
  19. 19. INSTRUMENTOS DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN INSTITUCIONAL M a l d e s e m p e ñ o d o c e n t e P r o c e s o s d e a u l a t r a d i c i o n a l e s B a j a p r e p a r a c i ó n p r o f e s i o n a l d o c e n t e P o c a o f e r t a d e c a p a c i t a c i ó n d o c e n t e Mala preparación académica del estudiantado Poca rentabilidad del servicio educativo P o c a i n v e r s i ó n d o c e n t e e n c a p a c i t a c i ó n p r o f e s i o n a l Poca inversión estatal en ISPEDs y Fac. CC. EE. Deficiente manejo de estrategias activas de aprendizaje Bajo desarrollo de destrezas de aprendizaje E d u c a c i ó n d e b a j a c a l i d a d E d u c a c i ó n t r a d i c i o n a l D e s i n t e r é s e s t a t a l p o r l a e d u c a c i ó n N o m a n e j o d e T I C s Deficiente manejo de herramientas informáticas D e s p r e o c u p a c i ó n p o r m a n e j o d e h e r r a m i e n t a s i n f o r m á t i c a s
  20. 20. PRIORIZACIÓN DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS OJO: Siempre manteniendo como eje principal la Dimensión de Gestión Pedagógica OBJETIVOS OPERATIVOS DIMENSIÓN COMPONENTE OBJETIVO OPERATIVO INDICADORES METAS ACTIVIDADES La priorización de las estrategias permite plantear los objetivos y las metas para la planificación estratégica, así como la construcción de los planes de mejora para llegar a la visión y misión institucional
  21. 21. PLANES DE MEJORA Evaluación de resultados Seguimiento permanente Priorización de problemas Definición de los responsables y sus compromisos Establecimiento de acciones concretas Definición de metas
  22. 22. PLANES DE MEJORA Problema priorizado Meta Acciones y recursos Responsa- bles Fecha de inicio Actividades de seguimiento permanente Resultado Fecha de término
  23. 23. CRONOGRAMA Ojo: El cronograma debe construirse para cinco años. Cada año se puede dividir en Planes Operativos Anuales.
  24. 24. EVALUACIÓN Y MONITOREO Se requiere un equipo responsable. El monitoreo constituye una actividad permanente y se evalúa año a año. El monitoreo se realiza mediante encuentros continuos, de acuerdo con la necesidad y los compromisos de cada institución. Es responsabilidad de todos, pues cada miembro de la institución tiene un rol en este proceso de cambio. En el monitoreo y la evaluación se consideran las sugerencias y observaciones de los asesores educativos (Art. 309 Reglamento a la LOEI).
  25. 25. ¿CUÁL ES EL FORMATO PARA PRESENTAR EL PEI PARA LA CONVIVENCIA ARMÓNICA? 1. Datos informativos: los solicitados en el sistema del Ministerio de Educación 2. Identidad Institucional: visión, misión e ideario 3. Informe de Autoevaluación Institucional: corresponde al informe aprobado en Junta General de Directivos y Docentes. 4. Planificación Estratégica Institucional: la planificación aprobada por la Junta General de Profesores 5. Plan/planes de mejora: solo si la institución educativa los planteó como una estrategia para resolver problemas priorizados.
  26. 26. ¿CUÁL ES EL PROCESO PARA REGISTRAR EL PEI? De la institución educativa • Es responsabilidad de la máxima autoridad de la IE ingresar y actualizar, en el sistema de información del MINEDUC, los datos informativos y anexar el archivo digital de su PEI. El sistema le dará información del registro, la cual será su respaldo para la siguiente actualización y registro. • El artículo 103 del Reglamento a la LOEI señala que, las IEs con autorización de funcionamiento deben mantener permanentemente, entre otros documentos, el Proyecto Educativo Institucional que orienta el accionar de los involucrados en el proceso educativo y, por tanto, debe ser de conocimiento de todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa. Del Nivel Distrital de Educación • Este nivel, a través de un proceso, registra el Proyecto Educativo Institucional, su función no es aprobar el contenido del documento sino constatar que exista el documento en el sistema.
  27. 27. LA TRANSFORMACIÓN EDUCATIVA DESDE LAS INSTITUCIONES Plasmar estas intenciones de las instituciones educativas a través de una planificación estratégica dinámica cuyo eje es la convivencia armónica y la cultura de paz.
  28. 28. TIEMPO PARA EL PEI Tiempo aproximado de construcción del PEI por cada uno de los procesos: TIEMPO PARA EL PEI SENSIBILIZACIÓN SENSIBILIZACIÓN Construcción / reflexión de la identidad Proceso de autoevaluación Planificación de estrategias Planes de Mejora 2 semanas 2 semanas 4 semanas 4 semanas 2 semanas El tiempo máximo para la elaboración del PEI es de seis meses.
  29. 29. EL CÓDIGO DE CONVIVENCIA
  30. 30. PROCESO PARA CONSTRUIR EL CÓDIGO DE CONVIVENCIA El Código de Convivencia transforma la cultura escolar a partir de: Fomentar espacios libres de violencia y que garanticen la no vulneración de derechos de toda la comunidad educativa. Fortalecer los vínculos entre los miembros de la comunidad educativa. La resolución pacífica de los conflictos a partir del respeto y la equidad. Fomentar autoestima adecuada y sentido de pertenencia. Propiciar el diálogo y la participación
  31. 31. LA SOCIALIZACIÓN DEL ENFOQUE DE DERECHOS Durante la socialización se pueden emplear preguntas como: ¿Qué son derechos y deberes? ¿Qué relación existe entre educación y derechos? O ¿cómo se relacionan los derechos humanos con educación? ¿Cómo se relaciona el enfoque de derechos en la educación con los acuerdos internacionales que mantiene el estado ecuatoriano? ¿Cómo el respeto a los derechos humanos aporta en la mejora de la calidad de la educación?
  32. 32. ASPECTOS A TOMAR EN CUENTA: Durante la construcción del Código de Convivencia se debe analizar los aspectos sustanciales de la Dimensión de Convivencia, Participación Escolar y Cooperación que pueden influir en el aprendizaje, como: La participación y correspo nsabilidad parental en el proceso de aprendizaje. Los riesgos psicosociales Los espacios de participaci ón y toma de decisiones. Los conflictos y divergen- cias entre docentes, autori- dades, estudiantes, padres, madres de familia y/o repre sentantes. Las oportunidades de aprendizaje basadas en la inclusión y la diversidad. Los estilos de autoridad y el ejercicio del poder. El cuidado de los bienes que se comparten. La discriminación, prejuicios y exclusión. La seguridad e integridad física. Las normas de trabajo al interior de las aulas. El clima escolar
  33. 33. LOS ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS Los recursos humanos, físicos, financieros y tecnológicos. En este punto se recomienda Establecer alianzas estratégicas Las acciones concretas para cumplir con cada una de las metas con plazos de tiempo claramente definidos Las metas que se pretenden alcanzar para mejorar la convivencia armónica de la institución. La categorización y priorización de los problemas que se analizaron.
  34. 34. LOS ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS (2) Los resultados deberán evidenciar un cambio positivo en la comunidad educativa Los procesos y protocolos deben establecer cómo la institución educativa resolverá los conflictos que se generen. El seguimiento permanente que permita realizar los ajustes necesarios al Código de Convivencia. Los responsables de mantener lo establecido en el Código de Convivencia son todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa.
  35. 35. MATRIZ PARA ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS POR CADA ACTOR DE LA COMUNIDAD EDUCATIVA
  36. 36. EVALUACIÓN DEL CÓDIGO Las siguientes preguntas pueden utilizarse para la evaluación: ¿La construcción del Código de Convivencia se realizó con todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa? ¿Hemos logrado respetar los acuerdos que establecimos? ¿Ponemos en práctica el enfoque de derechos y la cultura de paz? ¿Las normas acordadas son conocidas por los miembros de la comunidad educativa? ¿Podemos afirmar que iniciamos el desarrollo de una cultura de convivencia armónica e n nuestra comunidad educativa durante el presente año lectivo?
  37. 37. FIN DE LA PRESENTACIÓN

×