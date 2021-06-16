Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA
Propuesta Pedagógica y su articulación con el PEI
La Propuesta Pedagógica es un instrumento en el que se plasman las intenciones que una institución educativa propone para ...
Propuesta pedagógica y PEI
Proceso de construcción de la PP
La Propuesta Pedagógica en el Proceso de Renovación o Ampliación Decisiones para cambiar o actualizar la propuesta pedagóg...
La PP en el proceso de autorización de creación y funcionamiento de las IEs La funcionalidad y aplicación de la Propuesta ...
Fin de la Presentación
Propuesta pedagógica

Presentación acerca de la construcción de la propuesta pedagógica, según el MINEDUC - Ecuador

Propuesta pedagógica

  1. 1. LA PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA
  2. 2. • Ausencia de lineamientos. • Dificultades en los procesos de autorización de creación y funcionamiento. • Diálogos para llegar a acuerdos. • Definición de la función del PEI y la Propuesta Pedagógica. La Propuesta Pedagógica y la autorización de creación y funcionamiento de las instituciones educativas Antecedentes
  3. 3. Propuesta Pedagógica y su articulación con el PEI
  4. 4. Constitución de la República 2008 El artículo 29 de la Constitución de la República declara que el Esta do garantizará la libertad de enseñanza, y el derecho de las perso nas de aprender en su propia lengua y ámbito cultural. Donde las madres y padres o sus representantes tendrán la libertad de escog er para sus hijas e hijos una educación acorde con sus principios, cr eencias y opciones pedagógicas.
  5. 5. La importancia de los Derechos Humanos ¿Qué son los Derechos Humanos? Los Derechos Humanos son inherentes a todas las personas, sin distinción alguna de nacionalidad, lugar de residencia, sexo, origen nacional o étnico, color, religión, lengua, o cualquier otra condición. Los Derechos están interrelacionados, son interdependientes e indivisibles. ¿Cuál es el rol de los docentes en la garantía de Derechos? Conocer los Derechos Garantizar el cumplimiento de Derechos Enseñar sobre Derechos Proteger los Derechos Promover el ejercicio de los Derechos Demandar el cumplimiento de las obligaciones de todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa Denunciar situaciones de violencia ¿Cómo garantizar derechos en las instituciones educativas? Promover una educación que garantice el ejercicio de los Derechos Educar a toda la comunidad educativa sobre Derechos y obligaciones Facilitar experiencias en que las y los estudiantes ejerzan sus Derechos y responsabilidades Prevenir todas las formas de violencia y riesgos psicosociales en el Sistema Educativo
  6. 6. La importancia de los Derechos Humanos Derechos Intergeneracional Inclusivo Intercultural Pedagógico Bienestar Restaurativo Género
  7. 7. La Propuesta Pedagógica es un instrumento en el que se plasman las intenciones que una institución educativa propone para el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje, en el marco de la autonomía responsable que el contexto y las capacidades instaladas le permite. Recoge los principios filosóficos (éticos y epistemológicos) y pedagógicos (teorías de enseñanza y aprendizaje) que dan coherencia a la práctica educativa. La aplicación y apropiación de estos principios generales se verifican en la acción pedagógica. Definición
  8. 8. Propuesta pedagógica y PEI
  9. 9. Proceso de construcción de la PP
  10. 10. La Propuesta Pedagógica en el Proceso de Renovación o Ampliación Decisiones para cambiar o actualizar la propuesta pedagógica. Reflexión Planteamiento de principios éticos y epistemológicos. Marco filosófico Principios pedagógicos. Teorías de enseñanza y aprendizaje
  11. 11. La PP en el proceso de autorización de creación y funcionamiento de las IEs La funcionalidad y aplicación de la Propuesta Pedagógica es evidente, interna y externamente, a través de la ejecución del Proyecto Educativo Institucional para la Convivencia Armónica, la Planificación Curricular Institucional y el Código de Convivencia. “Mediante visitas periódicas a los planteles, los funcionarios de AUDITORÍA y/o de REGULACIÓN deben verificar que las instituciones estén cumpliendo de manera permanente con los mismos requisitos establecidos para su creación (…)”. Art. 101 del RLOEI
  12. 12. Fin de la Presentación

