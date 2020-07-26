Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. WHY IS MARK ZUCKERBERG SO SIMPLE? Web Doctor M Ali Pahalowan
  2. 2. Why is Mark Zuckerberg so simple?  Not long ago, Mark Zuckerberg was the youngest person in the world to become a billionaire in his own right (the current record is held by Kylie Jenner). Despite being the seventh richest person in the world, he lived a very ordinary life. Every day he wears a brown T-shirt and does his daily chores. Some of the notable reasons for this are:
  3. 3.  Don't waste time: He earns a few thousand US dollars per second, which is equivalent to millions of Bangladeshi rupees. As a result, she wasted no time in choosing clothes. He also has to make numerous decisions every day which results in him wearing the same color Why is Mark Zuckerberg so simple?
  4. 4. Why is Mark Zuckerberg so simple?  Making decisions easier: When Mark was asked why he was wearing the same outfit, he said it helps him make all the decisions of the day and makes him feel more comfortable.  Not wanting to impress anyone: We usually wear stylish clothes to attract someone's attention but it is not necessary for him to wear plain clothes.

