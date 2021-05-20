El mundo-de-la-bicicleta-de-montana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El mundo de la bicicleta de El mundo de la bicicleta de montaña montaña
Historia de la bici de montaña Historia de la bici de montaña • Nació en las montañas de California ¿Por qué? • Bicis de p...
EVOLUCION DEL MTB EVOLUCION DEL MTB • MATERIALES DE CONSTRUCCION • SUSPENSIONES • FRENOS • PEDALES • RUEDAS • DIRECCION • ...
EL MTB EN LOS JJ.OO EL MTB EN LOS JJ.OO • DEPORTE OLIMPICO EN ATLANTA 1996 MODALIDAD XC • SIDNEY 2000. Jose Antonio Hermid...
MODALIDADES MODALIDADES • CLASIFICADAS SEGÚN : • PESO DE LA BICI • RECORRIDO DE SUSPENSIONES • GEOMETRIAS DE LOS CUADROS •...
XC/MARATON XC/MARATON PESO: 9-10 KILOS RECORRIDO: 80-100MM GEOMETRIA: 71º RODAR RAPIDO POR SENDAS O CAMINOS BIEN PISADOS
ALL MOUNTAIN ALL MOUNTAIN • PESO:10-12 KILOS • RECORRIDO: 100-120MM • GEOMETRIA: 69º • Subir rápido y bajar con seguridad....
ENDURO ENDURO • PESO:12-15 KILOS • RECORRIDO: 130-150MM • GEOMETRIAS: 67,5º • Subir sin penalizar. Bajar rápido. Pequeños ...
FREERIDE FREERIDE • PESO: 16-18 KILOS • RECORRIDO: 160-180MM • GEOMETRIAS: 66º • SUBIR MUUUY DESPACIO (INCLUSO REMONTES) B...
DESCENSO DESCENSO • PESO: 18-20 KILOS • RECORRIDO:180-220 MM • GEOMETRIAS:65º • NO SUBEN. SOLO BAJAN A TUMBA ABIERTA
COMPONENTES DE UNA MTB COMPONENTES DE UNA MTB • HORQUILLA • PLETINA SIMPLE • DOBLE PLETINA • MONOBRAZO • AIRE, ACEITE, MUE...
• AMORTIGUADOR SOLO EN DOBLES • AIRE • ACEITE • MUELLE • AROS • BUJES • RADIOS • CAMARAS O TUBELESS
TRANSMISION TRANSMISION • PIÑONES(CAMBIOS) • HASTA 9 PIÑONES • MAS PEQUEÑO ,MAS VELOCIDAD, MAS FUERZA • PLATOS Y BIELAS(DE...
PEDALES PEDALES AUTOMATICOS • PLATAFORMA • MIXTOS
• SILLIN • TIJA
• V-BRAKE • DISCOS MECANICOS • DISCOS HIDRAULICOS
•MANILLARES • PLANOS • DOBLE ALTURA
MANDOS MANDOS (PULSADORES O GRIP SHIFT (PULSADORES O GRIP SHIFT) ) • CUBIERTAS • CAMARA O TUBELESS • MEDIDAS (1.9 A 2.7 )
VESTUARIO VESTUARIO • CULOTTE CON BADANA • ZAPATILLAS( CON O SIN CALAS) • GUANTES (CORTOS O LARGOS) • CASCO
MECANICA BASICA MECANICA BASICA • ¿COMO ARREGLAR UN PINCHAZO? • ¿COMO TENSAR LOS RADIOS? • ¿COMO AJUSTAR LOS CAMBIOS? • ¿C...
PASOS PARA ARREGLAR UN PASOS PARA ARREGLAR UN PINCHAZO PINCHAZO • 1.- SACA LA RUEDA • 2.- CON LAS HERRAMIENTAS SACA UNA BA...
TENSAR RADIOS TENSAR RADIOS • DALE LA VUELTA A LA BICI • COGE UNA TIZA • HAZ QUE LA RUEDA GIRE Y ACERCA LA TIZA A LA CUBIE...
CADENA ROTA CADENA ROTA • QUITAR EL ESLABON ROTO CON EL TRONCHACADENAS • NO QUITAR EJE DE UNION • VOLVER A UNIR LA CADENA ...
LOS CAMBIOS NO CAMBIAN LOS CAMBIOS NO CAMBIAN • COLOCA LA BICI AL REVES O LA RUEDA TRASERA EN ALTO • MUEVE LA RUEDECILLA D...
TECNICAS DE CONDUCCION TECNICAS DE CONDUCCION SEGÚN EL TERRENO SEGÚN EL TERRENO • EN BAJADA • DE PIE • PIES Y BRAZOS FLEXI...
ANTES DE SALIR ANTES DE SALIR • PREPARACION DE LA RUTA • TERRENO • DISTANCIA • DURACION • METEOROLOGIA • PREPARACION DE LA...
EN MARCHA¡¡¡¡¡ EN MARCHA¡¡¡¡¡ • ALTURA DEL SILLIN • DE PIE. SILLIN A ALTURA CADERA • SENTADO. TALON EN PEDAL Y PIERNA ESTI...
FIN FIN
  2. 2. Historia de la bici de montaña Historia de la bici de montaña • Nació en las montañas de California ¿Por qué? • Bicis de paseo adaptadas para subir por el monte y poder descender sin problemas • Gary Fisher fue el primero en comercializarla en 1980 • En 1983 llega a Europa
  3. 3. EVOLUCION DEL MTB EVOLUCION DEL MTB • MATERIALES DE CONSTRUCCION • SUSPENSIONES • FRENOS • PEDALES • RUEDAS • DIRECCION • …..
  4. 4. EL MTB EN LOS JJ.OO EL MTB EN LOS JJ.OO • DEPORTE OLIMPICO EN ATLANTA 1996 MODALIDAD XC • SIDNEY 2000. Jose Antonio Hermida 4º • ATENAS PLATA
  5. 5. MODALIDADES MODALIDADES • CLASIFICADAS SEGÚN : • PESO DE LA BICI • RECORRIDO DE SUSPENSIONES • GEOMETRIAS DE LOS CUADROS • FINALIDADES • ESPIRUTU
  6. 6. XC/MARATON XC/MARATON PESO: 9-10 KILOS RECORRIDO: 80-100MM GEOMETRIA: 71º RODAR RAPIDO POR SENDAS O CAMINOS BIEN PISADOS
  7. 7. ALL MOUNTAIN ALL MOUNTAIN • PESO:10-12 KILOS • RECORRIDO: 100-120MM • GEOMETRIA: 69º • Subir rápido y bajar con seguridad. Todo tipo de terrenos
  8. 8. ENDURO ENDURO • PESO:12-15 KILOS • RECORRIDO: 130-150MM • GEOMETRIAS: 67,5º • Subir sin penalizar. Bajar rápido. Pequeños saltos. Terrenos difíciles
  9. 9. FREERIDE FREERIDE • PESO: 16-18 KILOS • RECORRIDO: 160-180MM • GEOMETRIAS: 66º • SUBIR MUUUY DESPACIO (INCLUSO REMONTES) BAJAR A TOPE. GRANDES SALTOS
  10. 10. DESCENSO DESCENSO • PESO: 18-20 KILOS • RECORRIDO:180-220 MM • GEOMETRIAS:65º • NO SUBEN. SOLO BAJAN A TUMBA ABIERTA
  11. 11. COMPONENTES DE UNA MTB COMPONENTES DE UNA MTB • HORQUILLA • PLETINA SIMPLE • DOBLE PLETINA • MONOBRAZO • AIRE, ACEITE, MUELLE
  12. 12. • AMORTIGUADOR SOLO EN DOBLES • AIRE • ACEITE • MUELLE • AROS • BUJES • RADIOS • CAMARAS O TUBELESS
  13. 13. TRANSMISION TRANSMISION • PIÑONES(CAMBIOS) • HASTA 9 PIÑONES • MAS PEQUEÑO ,MAS VELOCIDAD, MAS FUERZA • PLATOS Y BIELAS(DESVIADOR) • 3 PLATOS • MAS PEQUEÑO,MENOS VELOCIDAD, MENOS FUERZA
  14. 14. PEDALES PEDALES AUTOMATICOS • PLATAFORMA • MIXTOS
  15. 15. • SILLIN • TIJA
  16. 16. • V-BRAKE • DISCOS MECANICOS • DISCOS HIDRAULICOS
  17. 17. •MANILLARES • PLANOS • DOBLE ALTURA
  18. 18. MANDOS MANDOS (PULSADORES O GRIP SHIFT (PULSADORES O GRIP SHIFT) ) • CUBIERTAS • CAMARA O TUBELESS • MEDIDAS (1.9 A 2.7 )
  19. 19. VESTUARIO VESTUARIO • CULOTTE CON BADANA • ZAPATILLAS( CON O SIN CALAS) • GUANTES (CORTOS O LARGOS) • CASCO
  20. 20. MECANICA BASICA MECANICA BASICA • ¿COMO ARREGLAR UN PINCHAZO? • ¿COMO TENSAR LOS RADIOS? • ¿COMO AJUSTAR LOS CAMBIOS? • ¿COMO ARREGLAR UNA CADENA ROTA?
  21. 21. PASOS PARA ARREGLAR UN PASOS PARA ARREGLAR UN PINCHAZO PINCHAZO • 1.- SACA LA RUEDA • 2.- CON LAS HERRAMIENTAS SACA UNA BANDA DE LA CUBIERTA • 3.- QUITA LA CÁMARA • 4.- VERIFICA EL INTERIOR DE LA CUBIERTA • 5.- INTRODUCE UNA NUEVA UN POCO HINCHADA • 6.- VUELVE A PONER LA CUBIERTA. A SER POSIBLE SIN HERRAMIENTAS . 7.- HINCHA LA RUEDA
  22. 22. TENSAR RADIOS TENSAR RADIOS • DALE LA VUELTA A LA BICI • COGE UNA TIZA • HAZ QUE LA RUEDA GIRE Y ACERCA LA TIZA A LA CUBIERTA POCO A POCO • REALIZA LA OPERACIÓN POR LOS 2 LADOS • DONDE MARCA LA TIZA AFLOJA Y APRIETA EN EL LADO CONTRARIO (USA UNA LLAVE DE RADIOS) • NUNCA APRETAR NI AFLOJAR MAS DE 1 VUELTA • PACIENCIA
  23. 23. CADENA ROTA CADENA ROTA • QUITAR EL ESLABON ROTO CON EL TRONCHACADENAS • NO QUITAR EJE DE UNION • VOLVER A UNIR LA CADENA POR LOS 2 ESLABONES SUELTOS (MACHO Y HEMBRA) CON EL TRONCHACADENAS • ATENCION. CADENA MAS CORTA
  24. 24. LOS CAMBIOS NO CAMBIAN LOS CAMBIOS NO CAMBIAN • COLOCA LA BICI AL REVES O LA RUEDA TRASERA EN ALTO • MUEVE LA RUEDECILLA DEL CAMBIO O DEL PULSADOR HASTA QUE LA CADENA SE COLOQUE EN SU PIÑON • CON EL DESVIADOR USA EL TENSOR DEL PULSADOR • SI SE SALE LA CADENA POR DENTRO O FUERA AJUSTA LOS TORNILLOS
  25. 25. TECNICAS DE CONDUCCION TECNICAS DE CONDUCCION SEGÚN EL TERRENO SEGÚN EL TERRENO • EN BAJADA • DE PIE • PIES Y BRAZOS FLEXIONADOS • CULO RETRASADO • DEDOS SOBRE LOS FRENOS • MANILLAR BIEN AGARRADO • EN SUBIDA (POCA PENDIENTE) • SENTADOS O DE PIE • CUERPO HACIA DELANTE • EN SUBIDA( MUCHA PENDIENTE • SENTADOS • PESO DELANTE • PEDALEO CONSTANTE Y FLUIDO • EN CURVAS • PERALTADAS • SEGÚN EL VERTICE
  26. 26. ANTES DE SALIR ANTES DE SALIR • PREPARACION DE LA RUTA • TERRENO • DISTANCIA • DURACION • METEOROLOGIA • PREPARACION DE LA BICI • RUEDAS • RADIOS • TORNILLERIA APRETADA • ENGRASE • PREPARACION DEL MATERIAL • AGUA (BIDON O CAMELBAK) • MULTIHERRAMIENTAS (ALLEN, LLAVE RADIOS, TRONCHACADENAS) • CAMARA DE REPUESTO • BOMBA • ALIMENTO • PARCHES • CASCO SIEMPRE SERA CONVENIENTE SALIR ACOMPAÑADO
  27. 27. EN MARCHA¡¡¡¡¡ EN MARCHA¡¡¡¡¡ • ALTURA DEL SILLIN • DE PIE. SILLIN A ALTURA CADERA • SENTADO. TALON EN PEDAL Y PIERNA ESTIRADA • SELECCIÓN DE MARCHAS • LLANEANDO – 2 • SUBIENDO - 1.1 A 1.4 • BAJANDO – 3.9 A 3.6 ó 2.9 • SELECCIONAR CON ANTELACION PARA EVITAR ENGANCHONES O ROTURAS DE CADENA • BEBER AUNQUE NO TENGAMOS SED • PARADAS CADA CIERTO TIEMPO PARA: • RECUPERAR ALIENTO • COMER ALGO • DISFRUTAR DEL PAISAJE • REAGRUPARSE • NO HACER PARADA DEL HIJO PUTA
  28. 28. FIN FIN

