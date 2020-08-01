Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
pág. 1 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Mana...
pág. 2 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Mana...
pág. 3 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Mana...
pág. 4 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Mana...
pág. 5 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Mana...
pág. 6 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Mana...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto de inmonoglobulina ige

47 views

Published on

inmonoglobulina ige

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto de inmonoglobulina ige

  1. 1. pág. 1 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Inmunoglobulina IGE Autor: Manuel Alejandro Garcia Zambrano Dr. Jorge Cañarte Alcívar Estudiante de la Escuela de laboratorio clínico. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador Cátedra de Inmunología Portoviejo-Ecuador, Agosto Del 2020 Resumen Ante la sospechaclínica deunaenfermedad alérgica, la elevación de los valores de inmunoglobulinae(ige) en sangre es uno de los parámetros tenidos en cuenta para certificar su diagnóstico. de estamanera, muchos médicos sólo derivan pacientes al alergólogo cuando, en un examen de rutina, observanuna ige por encima de valores normales sin tener en cuenta si existen síntomas que hagan pensar en un mecanismo de hipersensibilidad.(6) Si bien es reconocida su trascendencia en la patogenia de la reacción alérgica, existen otrosmecanismoscapaces de mediar este tipo de reacción. este trabajo intenta profundizar en las características estructurales, funcionales y de regulación dela ige, evidenciándosela relevancia de su dosaje en distintas enfermedades de fisiopatogenia presuntamente alérgica, lo que conduce el pensamientomédicohacia patologíasinmunoalérgicas sin ige elevada, sospechándose su posible rol fisiológico en ausencia de enfermedad.(1) Las células dendríticas expresan en su superficie receptoresde altaafinidadparala IgE. Estosreceptores permiten que la IgE producida por la célula B quede anclada en la superficie de estas células. Se ha podido constatar que cuando esta IgE reconoce un alergeno, para el cual es específica, el complejo alergeno I IgE es internalizadoporlacélula dendríticala cualle permitirá poder activar a la célula T. La presentación de un alergeno mediado por IgE, fue identificado originalmenteparael casodelas células deLangerhans en la dermatitis atópica. Desde entonces dicho mecanismo puede actuar en otros tejidos. A pesar de concentraciones muy bajas de alergeno, la IgE en superficie, aumenta hasta 100 veces la capacidad de captura de alergenos.(7) Palabras Claves: inmunoglobulina E y enfermedad alérgica, Reacción, Pruebas. Introduccion La inmunoglobulina E (IgE) es un tipo de proteína del organismo, quesedenomina"anticuerpo". Comoparte del sistema inmune, desempeña un papel en las reacciones alérgicas. Cuandounapersona es alérgica a una sustancia en particular, como un alimento o el polvo, elsistemainmunecree, erróneamente, queesta sustancia, normalmente inocua para el organismo, es en realidad nociva.(5) En un intento de proteger al organismo, el sistema inmune produce IgE para combatir esa sustancia en particular. La producción de IgE específica de antígenos no patogénicos, como los encontrados en fármacos, alimentos, y alérgenos estacionales, puede provocar reacciones alérgicas. La liberación del contenidode los gránulos de los mastocitos al reconocimiento de antígenocausa síntomascomola hinchazónde las vías aéreas, la rinitis, y la dermatitis. La IgE se fija a la superficie de membrana de las células cebadas o basofilas hasta por 2 semanas en una respuesta
  2. 2. pág. 2 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. alérgica. Cuando una persona es alérgica a una sustancia en particular, el sistema inmunitario cree, erróneamente, que está bajo una invasión antígenica por parásitos, y produce la IgE, en un intento de "proteger" el organismo;de esta manera, se inicia una cadena de acontecimientosqueprovocanlossíntomas de la alergia. Si una persona sufre de asma producida por reacciones alérgicas, esta cadena de acontecimientos también derivará en síntomas de asma.(2) Se sabe que la IgE es esencial en las reacciones alérgicas como anafilaxia, rinitis alérgica, asma y dermatitis atópica, mediantela unióndel antígeno a la IgE unidaal receptor originasuagregación y provocala activación de la célula, con liberación de mediadores inflamatorios y sustancias vasodilatadoras. (10) Historia: Es la inmunoglobulina descrita más recientemente, que se identificó por primera vez en 1966.(4) Función : Induce la activación de mastocitos y basófilos a través del receptor de superficie celular Fc epsilon RI. Fc epsilon RI es un receptor de alta afinidad específico para IgE presente a alta densidad en células cebadasy basófilos residentes en tejido. Debido a esta interacción de alta afinidad, casi todas las IgE producidas por las células B se unen a mastocitos o basófilos, loqueexplica la bajaconcentraciónpresente en la circulación. El entrecruzamientode la IgE unidaa R1 de Fc epsilonconducea la activacióncelular, dando como resultado la liberación inmediata de componentes granulares preformados (histamina y triptasa) y posterior producción de mediadores lipídicos (prostaglandinas y leucotrienos) y citoquinas (interleucina-4 e interleucina- 5) (5) Defensa contra parásitos: El IgE responde a muchos helmintos parásitos como Schistosoma mansoni, Trichinella spiralis, Fasciola hepatica, y puede ser importante durante la defensa inmune contra ciertos protozoas parásitos como Plasmodium falciparum. La unión entre IgE y los receptores en los eosinófilos activados causa la secreción de toxinas que pueden destruir helmintos parásitos. (5) Estructura: La IgE es una molécula glicoproteica compuesta en su mayor parte por proteína y en una pequeña proporción por carbohidrato. Consta de 4 cadenas de aminoácidos, 2 son llamadas cortas o livianas (Cadenas L) y las otras 2 son largas o pesadas (Cadenas H). Las cadenas livianas, de acuerdo con su constitución particular, pueden tener 2 variantes que se han llamado kappa (K) o Lambda (L) pero hay que aclarar que en una sola molécula de IgE siempre serán iguales las 2 cadenas livianas, es decir, tendrá las 2 livianas del tipo K o las 2 del tipo L, más nunca puede haberen unamismamolécula1 K. Lascadenaspesadas por suparte sontambién iguales entre sí y de acuerdo con su constitución sonde la variedad conocida como epsilon(E), diferentes a las otras4 variantesdecadena pesada que son la Gamma (G), Alpha (A), Mu (M) y Delta (D). (3) Entre las enfermedades alérgicas mediadas por IgE se incluyen: Asma, rinitis alérgica, dermatitis atópica, urticaria
  3. 3. pág. 3 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. alérgica, alergias alimentarias, alergia a venenos de himenópteros, alergia a la penicilina,alergia a medicamentos, alergia al látex, etc. (6) Asma: Los niños y adultos con asma tienden a tener niveles más elevados de IgE que los individuos sin asma. Por otro lado, los pacientes atópicos con altos niveles de IgE son más propensos a tener asma que aquellos con niveles de IgE normales (9). Sherill y colaboradores, en unestudio de la cohortede Tucson, demostraron que concentraciones elevadas de IgE a los 9 meses de vida se relacionaron directamente con un mayor riesgo de presentar sibilancias persistentes, lo que indicaría que ya existe una forma de sensibilización mediada por esta inmunoglobulina durantelos primeros añosde vida. Todo estoapuntaa una predisposición genética para la sensibilización a ciertos aeroalérgenos, que además está asociada a síntomasde asmaque se inician tempranamenteen la vida. Sehademostradounaumentoenlaexpresióndel receptor de IgEde alta afinidaden las víasrespiratorias de los pacientes atópicos en comparación con los pacientes no atópicos.(6) Rinitis La rinitis alérgica es una reacción alérgica de la mucosa nasal mediada por anticuerpos IgE, los cuales afectan la mucosa nasal de individuos predispuestos genéticamente, desencadenada por la liberación de mediadores químicos de células previamente sensibilizadas por un antígeno, Se define como la presencia dedos de lossiguientessíntomaspormásde una hora al día y por más de dossemanas:congestión nasal, rinorrea (incluyendo descarga post nasal), estornudos o prurito nasal. Entre los alergenos más frecuentes tenemos: pólenes, esporas de mohos (penicilium, cladosporium, alternaria y aspergillus), ácaros (dermatophagoides pteronysinus, dermatophagoides farinae y dermatophagoides microceras), epitelio de animales (pelo, orina y saliva).(6)(9) Dermatitis atópica A pesar de su nombre, aproximadamente en el 30% de los pacientes que la padecensonnoatópicas, yaquese descartaatopíapor la negatividad de pruebas cutáneas para inhalantes comunes y alérgenos alimentarios, ausencia de IgE alérgeno-específica y nivel de IgE normal en suero64, De todas formas, al ser una patología con una fisiopatogenia muy compleja, el rol de los desencadenantesalérgicossiguesiendocontrovertido. Los niveles totales de IgE pueden estar elevados en el 80 a85% delospacientesconDA, aunquenoseconoce con exactitud la relación entre los niveles de IgE elevadosy la patogénesisdelaenfermedad65. Algunos individuostienenniveles extremadamente altosde IgE total (>10000 kU/l), siendo esto un factor de riesgo para DA grave. En los pacientes con DA, la tasa de sensibilización a alimentos varía de 30 a 80% dependiendodela poblaciónestudiada, aunquelatasa real de la alergia alimentaria confirmada es mucho menor.(6) Urticaria alérgica: Se considera que la urticaria crónica tiene una base autoinmune hasta en un 45% de los pacientes. La asociación máscomún es la presencia de un autoanticuerpo inmunoglobulina G (IgG) dirigido a la subunidad-αdelreceptor de la IgE o biena la misma IgE. Este autoanticuerpoentrecruzalassubunidades-α, produciendo la degranulación de basófilos y mastocitos. Los tratamientos hasta la fecha contemplaban el uso de antihistamínicos, glucocorticoides sistémicos y ciclosporina, con los que se suele obtener resultados terapéuticos escasos, y a los que se les asocia importantes efectos adversos.(9) Alergias alimentarias: En general la evaluación de una reacción adversa a alimentos no implica a la IgE total como parte de su diagnóstico, salvo reacciones inmediatas como urticaria, sibilancias o anafilaxia, en dondelaevaluaciónde IgEespecífica paraalimentoses útil. Los alimentos se asocian a otros mecanismos fisiopatológicos incluyendo la enfermedad celíaca, sensibilidad al gluten y la intolerancia a la lactosa, ninguno de los cuales están mediados por IgE. La prueba gold standard para diagnosticar la alergia a alimentos es el desafío a doble ciego controlado con placebo, lo que conlleva la posibilidad de reacciones alérgicas graves, por lo que se recomiendan, como métodoalternativo, tanto las pruebas cutáneas con el alimento (prick to prick) como pruebas in vitro de IgE específica a trofoalérgenos, buscando identificar a los pacientes con hipersensibilidadinmediata a alimentos sin exponerlos a desafíos potencialmente riesgosos67. Un estudio reciente ha concluido que existe un desacuerdoentre la realización de pruebascutáneasy pruebasinvitrode IgEespecífica para el diagnósticode sensibilizaciónalérgica a alimentosenniñospequeños.
  4. 4. pág. 4 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. En este estudio se comparó entre prick test e IgE específica en niños de edades crecientes y se observó que la prevalencia de sensibilización a alimentos aumentaba con la edad, con la medición in vitro y disminuía, con las pruebas cutáneas.(6) Alergiaa venenosdehimenóptero: Alergiaa venenode himenópteros. La medición de la IgE total no ofrece ningún aporte para el diagnóstico de la alergia al venenode himenópteros. Laspruebascutáneas son el método adecuado para su diagnóstico y si estas son negativa, la prueba in vitro IgE específica para veneno de abeja confirma la sospecha. Los pacientes con alergia al venenoconfirmadadeben iniciar tratamiento inmunoterápicoconveneno, quees altamente eficaz y el indicado para reducir el riesgo de reacciones a picaduras posteriors (6) Alergia a la penicilina: La alergia a la penicilina es una reacción anormal de tu sistema inmunitario al medicamento antibiótico penicilina. La penicilina es recetada paratratar variasinfecciones bacterianas. Los signosy síntomasfrecuentesdela alergia a la penicilina sonentre otrosurticaria, sarpullido y picazón a tasade alergias a la penicilina mediada por IgE está disminuyendo, posiblemente debido a un uso disminuidodelaspenicilinas parenterales, y porquelas reacciones anafilácticas gravesa la amoxicilina oral son raras. La alergia a la penicilina mediada por IgE disminuye con el tiempo y el 80% de los pacientes se vuelven tolerantes después de una década. La reactividadcruzadaentre penicilina y cefalosporinasse produce en aproximadamente el 2% de los casos, menos del 8% reportado anteriormente(6 Alergia a medicamentos: Aunque la alergia a medicamentos mediada por IgE puede revestir la máxima gravedad (shock anafiláctico), en pacientes con historia sugerente de una reacción adversa a medicamentosla medición de la IgE sérica total carece de valor diagnóstico. Enalgunoscasos puedeutilizarse la detección de IgE específica para el medicamento sospechoso, como la penicilina, por ejemplo, que permite identificar sensibilización a determinantes mayores, debiéndose completar, mediante pruebas cutáneas, la identificación de sensibilidad a determinantes menores. La pruebas in vitro para la detección de epítopos específicos de otros medicamentos pueden ser útiles en algunos casos, aunque cuentan con una sensibilidad inferior al de las pruebas cutáneas (6) Alergia al látex: La alergia al látex es una reacción inmunológica, de hipersensibilidad inmediata o tipo I, mediadaporIgE específica frente al látex. El organismo genera IgE frente a las proteínas del látex que producenalergia, llamadas alérgenos, y cuandovuelve a haber contacto con este producto aparecen los síntomas alérgicos. Además, en la fabricación de objetos de látex se utilizan distintos aditivos como aceleradores de la vulcanización de distintos grupos (tioureas, tiuram, tiazol, etc.) que pueden producir reacciones, sobre todo cutáneas, por un mecanismo distinto, por reacción de hipersensibilidad retardada celular o tipo IV (6) PRUEBA TOTAL IgE 1. Predicciónde alergia enniñospequeñosconhistoria familiar de atopia. 2. Predicción de enfermedad alérgica en niños que tienen bronquiolitis. 3. Diferenciar dermatitis atópica de aquella tipo seborreica. 4. Diferenciar rinitis y asma alérgica de la no alérgica. Otra de las metodologías utilizadas es ELISA, que en alergología es frecuentemente utilizada para determinar IgE total y específica. El procedimiento es idéntico al PRIST y RAST, salvo que utiliza como fase sólida pocillos de poliestireno. La anti IgE, en lugar de estar marcada con isótopos radioactivos (Iodo-125), lo está con una enzima ( - galactosidasa) que al reaccionar con el sustrato adecuado produce una reacción colorimétrica, la cual puede ser cuantificada con un espectrofotómetro. Existen varias modificaciones del ELISA, que evitan el uso de isótopos radiactivos. Entre las pruebas que ayudan en el diagnóstico de atopias, lo más novedoso es el test ImmunoCAP, prueba que posee una fase sólidatridimensionalconunagran capacidadde unión. El antígeno de interés se une covalentemente a la matrizdel immunoCAP y reaccionaconla IgEespecífica que se encuentra en la muestradel paciente. Luego se
  5. 5. pág. 5 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. lava eliminando las IgE no específicas, y se añaden anticuerpos IgE marcados con enzima para formar un complejo. Posterior a la incubación, los anticuerpos marcados con enzima que no se unen se lavan, y el complejo unido es incubado con un agente que desarrolla color. Después de detener la reacción, se mide la fluorescencia del eluido. A mayor fluorescencia, hay mayorcantidadde IgE específica en la muestra. A la matriz se le pueden unir hasta cinco alergenos relacionadosde unmismotipo o tambiénse pueden usar mezclas de interés para un estudio determinado. Las unidades empleadas son KUa/l (kilounidades por litro). El uniCAP IgE específico detecta anticuerpos IgE en suero en un rango de 0,35 a 100 KUa/l. A mayor título de IgE específico, mayor probabilidad de que ese anticuerpo esté relacionado con la sintomatología. Esta técnica se ha correlacionado con niveles obtenidos con otras técnicas y se ha visto su gran aplicabilidad (7, 8 ,10) Conclusión Si bien la producción de IgE alérgeno-específica es un componente fundamental de la patogénesis de la enfermedad alérgica, la medición de IgE total y específica tiene utilidad variable en el diagnóstico y control evolutivo de los trastornos alérgicos debido a que no obstante que muchos pacientes alérgicos tienen niveles elevados de IgE total, no hay ningún valor específico de corte que discrimine pacientes con enfermedad alérgica o sin ella, y hay una considerable superposición. Se considera que existe alergia cuando se encuentra IgE específica y síntomas tras la exposicióna ese alergeno, llamándosesensibilizacióna la presencia de IgE alergeno-específica, en ausencia de enfermedad clínica. El papel de los niveles totales y específicos de IgE en la patogeniay diagnósticodifiere entre los trastornos alérgicos principales. Mientras el asmase correlaciona conun aumentodelosniveles de IgE total, independientemente del estado atópico, la rinitis estáasociadaconlosanticuerposIgEespecíficos, pero nocon los niveles de IgE total. Muchaspatologías que se presentan clínicamente como de patogenia alérgica noevidencianalteracionesen losnivelesdeIgE total o específica, como suele pasar con el angioedema, la urticaria o incluso la anafilaxia, encontrándose niveles elevados en otras muchas enfermedades, como se ha señalado. Se podría concluir entonces, que si bienla IgE es unmarcadorde alergia, la ausencia de su elevación no permite descartarla
  6. 6. pág. 6 Catedra de inmunología , Escuela de laboratorio clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. 1 Acosta D, Paguay S. IgE:Utilidad en el diagnósticode la enfermedad alérgica [Internet]. Dialnet. 2019 [cited 28 July 2020]. Available from: https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=70 66917 2 InmunoglobulinaE(IgE) (para Adolecentes) - NemoursKidsHealth[Internet]. Kidshealth.org. 2018 [cited 28 July 2020]. Available from: https://kidshealth.org/es/teens/immunoglobulin- esp.html 3 MaderoIzaguirre D. IGE: ESTRUCTURA, APLICACIN Y UTILIDADEN EL DIAGNOSTICODELA ENFERMEDAD ALRGICA [Internet]. Medicosecuador.com. [cited28 July 2020]. Available from: https://www.medicosecuador.com/espanol/articulos_ medicos/ige-alergias.htm 4. IGE - Clínica: InmunoglobulinaE(IgE), Suero [Internet]. [citado 27 de julio de 2020]. Disponibleen: https://www.mayomedicallaboratories.com/testcatal og/Clinical+and+Interpretive /8159 5. Al P, Del N. Artículo Original INFECCIÓN PORGiardia lamblia Y NIVELES DE IgE SÉRICA EN PACIENTES ATENDIDOSEN UN HOSPITALRELATIONSHIP BETWEEN INFECTION Giardialamblia AND LEVELS OF IgE IN PATIENTSTREATED IN A PUBLICHOSPITAL NORTHOF PERU. :120-3. 6 Baillieau F. Archivos de Alergia E Inmunología Clínica [Internet]. Archivos.org.ar. 2015 [cited28 July 2020]. Availablefrom: Disponible en: Baillieau F. Archivos de Alergia e InmunologíaClínica [Internet]. Archivos.org.ar. 2015 [cited28 July 2020]. Available from: http://www.archivos.org.ar/contenido/art.php?recor dID=MTM= 7. QuirósJ. Diagnósticode alergiasutilizandoIgE aIérgeno-específico[Internet].Scielo.sa.cr.2003 [cited30 July2020]. Available from: https://www.scielo.sa.cr/scielo.php?script=sci_arttex t&pid=S1017-85462003000100004 8 UniversidadNacionalMayorde San Marcos. Facultadde Medicina.RE. Analesde laFacultadde Medicina[Internet].Vol.77,Analesde laFacultadde Medicina.Facultadde MedicinaSanFernandode la UniversidadNacional Mayorde SanMarcos; 2016 [citado28 de Juliode 2020]. 397-402 p.Disponible en:http://www.scielo.org.pe/scielo.php?pid=S1025- 55832016000400013&script=sci _arttext 9. del CarmenVennera,M.,& Picado,C.Patologías mediadasporla inmunoglobulinaE:de la immunoglobulinEal omalizumab.Inmunología, [Internet]. elsevier.es/es.(2012) [cited30 July2020]. Available from:https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista- inmunologia-322-articulo-patologias-mediadas-por- inmunoglobulina-e-S0213962612000868 10 . Ramírez-EnríquezF,RendónJ,Lachica-Valle J, Valle-Leal J.InmunoglobulinaEtotal como marcador de alergiaenel noroeste de México[Internet]. Revistaalergia.mx.2016 [cited28 July2020]. Availablefrom:http://revistaalergia.mx/ojs/index.php /ram/article/view/135/289

×