Resumen modulo 1

Busqueda Avanzada y Descarga de Archivos
  1. 1. Busqueda Avanzada y Descarga de Archivos
  2. 2. • La evolución de la Web a la Web 2.0 y el desarrollo de las herramientas tecnológicas que ésta ofrece, han venido a cambiar la manera en que la personas interactuamos, nos comunicamos y aprendemos. Los educadores debemos entender que estos recursos no deben ser vistos como el fin, sino como el medio para mejorar los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje de nuestros alumnos. Búsqueda avanzada y descarga de archivos
  3. 3. • El manejo de la búsqueda avanzada así como el manejo de las descargas de archivos pueden contribuir a hacer más sencillo el proceso de investigación y recolección de datos para cualquier trabajo académico y a llevar al alumno a encontrar y descargar aquello que realmente necesita de una manera más eficiente. Búsqueda de información en la Red.
  4. 4. • Los motores de búsqueda y su utilidad para la Educación Los más conocidos son Google, Yahoo y Microsoft Live, que “se crearon para prescindir de intermediarios y llevar directamente a tus usuarios hasta ti sin trabas ni dificultades”. (Esparza y Clay 2009: 25) Los buscadores son programas que permiten a los internautas localizar de manera rápida información relevante , en base a unas palabras clave específicas.

