FEMALE FOETICIDE.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Female feticide is a gender-selective abortion where a female fetus is illegally terminated solely based on the reason that the fetus is a girl.
With technology developments , we are now able to detect the gender of the fetus much earlier in the pregnancy. Because of this, there is a rapidly increasing number of gender-selective abortions performed in India.
Female feticide is a gender-selective abortion where a female fetus is illegally terminated solely based on the reason that the fetus is a girl.
With technology developments , we are now able to detect the gender of the fetus much earlier in the pregnancy. Because of this, there is a rapidly increasing number of gender-selective abortions performed in India.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd