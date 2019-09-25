Successfully reported this slideshow.
Vih tarea MANRIQUE

DIAPOSITIVA DE VIH/SIDA

Vih tarea MANRIQUE

  1. 1. Carrera: Lic. En Psicología Materia: Problema Psicosociales Profesor: Euler Ferrer Córdova Semestre: 4 Grupo: U8 Nombre: Manrique Hernández Piña FECHA: Septiembre 2019 UNIVERSIDAD POPULAR DE LA CHONTALPA
  2. 2. VIH (virusdeinmunodeficienciahumana)
  3. 3. Primeros síntomas del VIH  En general, las personas que contraen la infección lucen y se sienten sanas durante mucho tiempo.  Pueden transcurrir 10 años o más hasta que la infección por VIH manifiesta síntomas.  Las primeras 2 a 4 semanas después de contraer elVIH, puedes sentir algo de fiebre, dolor y malestar.
  4. 4. ¿Cómo sé si tengoVIH?  La única manera de saber con seguridad si tienesVIH es hacerte una prueba.  Es recomendable que te hagas las pruebas si tuviste sexo sin protección o si la prueba de tu pareja da positiva.  También debes realizarte una prueba si compartiste agujas con alguien (para inyectarte drogas, hacerte perforaciones en el cuerpo o tatuajes).
  5. 5. ¿Qué es el tratamiento para la infección por VIH?  ElVIH no tiene cura, pero existen tratamientos que ayudan a quienes los padecen a llevar vidas largas y saludables.  El tratamiento antirretroviral (TARV) es una combinación de medicamentos que disminuye la concentración delVIH en la sangre, ayudándote a vivir saludable por muchos años.  ElTARV también puede disminuir e incluso detener el riesgo de que le transmitasVIH a otros. • Prestar atención a tu estilo de vida, puede contribuir a que te mantengas sano. Esto implica alimentarse bien, dormir lo suficiente, hacer ejercicio, aprender a manejar el estrés y evitar el alcohol, el cigarrillo y las drogas.
  6. 6. ¿Cómo evito contagiarme delVIH durante una relación sexual?  ElVIH se contagia a través del contacto con la sangre o con las secreciones sexuales (como el semen y los fluidos vaginales), normalmente durante el sexo vaginal y anal.  Las siguientes actividades son de “riesgo nulo”, es decir, nunca se ha reportado un caso deVIH por hacerlas:  Masturbarse  Tocar los órganos genitales de tu pareja  Frotarse el cuerpo mutuamente con la ropa puesta  Besarse  Tener sexo oral con un condón, barrera de látex bucal o envoltura plástica  Usar juguetes sexuales limpios  Estas actividades son de “bajo riesgo”, es decir, sólo se han reportado algunos casos deVIH (entre millones) por hacerlas:  Darse besos con lengua (si la persona conVIH tiene llagas o sangrado en la boca)  Tener sexo vaginal con condón y/o PrEP  Tener sexo anal con condón y/o PrEP  Sexo oral sin condón ni barrera bucal
  7. 7. ¿Qué es PrEP?  PrEP significa profilaxis preexposición. Es una píldora de uso diario que puede ayudar a prevenir elVIH.  Si no tienesVIH, tomar PrEP todos los días puede reducir las posibilidades de contraerVIH a través del sexo en más de un 90%.  A PrEP también se  la conoce por el nombre de la marcaTruvada.

×