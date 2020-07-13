Waspada Covid 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APA SIH CORONA VIRUS ITU? Corona virus adalah virus baru penyebab penyakit saluran pernapasan yang berasal dari Cina dan merupakan satu keluarga dengan virus penyebab SARS dan MERS
Lalu… Apa itu OTG, ODP, PDP?
OTG (Orang Tanpa Gejala) ODP (Orang Dalam Pemantauan) PDP (Pasien Dalam Pengawasan) Seseorang yang tidak bergejala dan mem...
KASUS KONFIRMASI adalah Pasien yang terinfeksi COVID-19 dengan hasil pemerikasaan tes positif melalui pemeriksaan PCR (yang biasa kita sebut TES SWAB)
INGAT!!! Orang yang melakukan Rapid Test dan hasilnya REAKTIF BELUM TENTU orang tersebut POSITIF COVID-19
 Definisi new normal menurut Pemerintah Indonesia adalah tatanan baru untuk beradaptasi dengan COVID-19.  Satu-satunya c...
PAKAI MASKER CTPS (CUCI TANGAN PAKAI SABUN) JAGA JARAK PHBS (PERILAKU HIDUP BERSIH DAN SEHAT)
Disiplin Kunci sukses Memutus rantai penularan COVID-19
  1. 1. APA SIH CORONA VIRUS ITU? Corona virus adalah virus baru penyebab penyakit saluran pernapasan yang berasal dari Cina dan merupakan satu keluarga dengan virus penyebab SARS dan MERS
  2. 2. Lalu… Apa itu OTG, ODP, PDP?
  3. 3. OTG (Orang Tanpa Gejala) ODP (Orang Dalam Pemantauan) PDP (Pasien Dalam Pengawasan) Seseorang yang tidak bergejala dan memiliki risiko tertular dari orang konfirmasi COVID-19 (Kontak Erat) - Demam ≥ 38◦ C/ riwayat demam - Batuk/pilek/nyeri tenggorokan (tidak ada penyebab lain) - Pada 14 hari terakhir sebelum timbul gejala memiliki riwayat perjalanan/tinggal di wilayah terjangkit/kontak erat dengan kasus konfirmasi covid-19 - Demam ≥ 38◦ C/ riwayat demam - Batuk/pilek/nyeri tenggorokan (tidak ada penyebab lain) - Pada 14 hari terakhir sebelum timbul gejala memiliki riwayat perjalanan/tinggal di wilayah terjangkit/kontak erat dengan kasus konfirmasi covid-19 - orang dengan ISPA berat/pneumonia berat yang membutuhkan perawatan di rumah Sakit dan tidak ada gambaran klinis yang meyakinkan
  4. 4. Eits… Tunggu Dulu, masih ada satu lagi yaitu KASUS TERKONFIRMASI. KASUS KONFIRMASI adalah Pasien yang terinfeksi COVID-19 dengan hasil pemerikasaan tes positif melalui pemeriksaan PCR (yang biasa kita sebut TES SWAB)
  5. 5. INGAT!!! Orang yang melakukan Rapid Test dan hasilnya REAKTIF BELUM TENTU orang tersebut POSITIF COVID-19
  6. 6.  Definisi new normal menurut Pemerintah Indonesia adalah tatanan baru untuk beradaptasi dengan COVID-19.  Satu-satunya cara yang kita lakukan bukan dengan menyerah tidak melakukan apapun, melainkan kita harus jaga produktivitas kita agar dalam situasi seperti ini kita produktif namun aman dari COVID- 19.  Vaksin COVID-19 belum ditemukan  DISIPLIN
  7. 7. PAKAI MASKER CTPS (CUCI TANGAN PAKAI SABUN) JAGA JARAK PHBS (PERILAKU HIDUP BERSIH DAN SEHAT)
  8. 8. Disiplin Kunci sukses Memutus rantai penularan COVID-19

