PPRREESSEENNTTAACCIIÓÓNN La noción de sociedad civil alude a la expresión pública y política de los ciudadanos. Los ciudad...
OOBBJJEETTIIVVOOSS  Introducir al alumno en el estudio de las Sociedades Civiles a fin de establecer criterios que conll...
SSOOCCIIEEDDAADDEESS CCIIVVIILLEESS
CCOONNCCLLUUSSIIOONNEESS YY RREECCOOMMEENNDDAACCIIOONNEESS La sociedad civil, entendida como una esfera social autónoma de...
AANNEEXXOOSS AANNEEXXOO 11:: RREEGGLLAAMMEENNTTOO DDEE RREEGGIISSTTRROO DDEE SSOOCCIIEEDDAADDEESS CAPÍTULO CUARTO SOCIEDAD...
Artículo 107°.- Transferencia de participaciones por fallecimiento La transferencia de participaciones por fallecimiento d...
AANNEEXXOO 22:: ALGUNAS NOVEDADES DE LA NLGS 1. Nueva definición aplicable a todas las sociedades “Quienes constituyen la ...
- Todas las formas societarias admiten, por igual, que la persona jurídica lleve a cabo actividades económicas, y en conse...
perfectamente definida por ley y sin que pueda ser confundida con las otras seis. En cuanto al fondo, el texto parece esta...
BBIIBBLLIIOOGGRRAAFFÍÍAA MATERIAL BIBLIOGRAFICO  Stiglitz 1998, Banco Mundial 1999, Burki y Perry (1998), Ocampo 1998, Ra...
Trabajo sociedades civiles psicologia

  1. 1. PPRREESSEENNTTAACCIIÓÓNN La noción de sociedad civil alude a la expresión pública y política de los ciudadanos. Los ciudadanos son seres individuales con sus vidas privadas, pero como parte de la sociedad poseen voz y voto sobre los asuntos colectivos. Muchos ciudadanos cuentan con una experiencia acumulada por haber colaborado en ámbitos distintos mediante un trabajo voluntario, lo que los pone en condición de especialistas en asuntos como familia, educación, medio ambiente, etc. Pero según la inspiración democrática, basta con ser miembro de la sociedad para contar con la facultad de opinión y participación en los asuntos públicos que son comunes a todos. Según la cultura política peruana y de otros países latinoamericanos, los asuntos públicos son sobre todo competencia del Estado; es así como se identifica a la esfera pública con la acción del Estado. El Estado peruano hasta ahora sigue teniendo peso, aunque se haya reducido su presencia, se hace sentir sobre todo por su estilo autoritario. Es conocido que el impulso a los programas sociales y las obras de in-fraestructura en los pueblos ha sido utilizada por el Presidente Fujimori, para obtener apoyo electoral. El problema no reside, pues, en el impulso de obras por parte del Estado, que muchas veces obedecen a necesidades reales, sino en cómo los funcionarios y el Presidente subordinan a la población al hacerle sentir que su intervención es un favor y que, por tanto, ella queda obligada a responder de algún modo. Efectivamente, este tipo de intervención clientelista obstaculiza la afirmación ciudadana desde el momento que los beneficiarios no interpretan los programas sociales como respuesta a su derecho de satisfacer sus necesidades, ni tampoco como obligación del Estado de promover la vida digna.
  2. 2. OOBBJJEETTIIVVOOSS  Introducir al alumno en el estudio de las Sociedades Civiles a fin de establecer criterios que conlleven a una comprensión certera del tema.  Establecer parámetros conceptuales que definan el tema de forma amplia y clara.  Familiarizarnos con las principales características de las sociedades civiles, así como su definición y su clasificación.  Identificar en cualquier situación los beneficios, ventajas y desventajas del establecimiento de una sociedad civil.  Identificar las nuevas tendencias y definiciones en la actualidad acerca de las sociedades civiles.
  3. 3. SSOOCCIIEEDDAADDEESS CCIIVVIILLEESS
  4. 4. CCOONNCCLLUUSSIIOONNEESS YY RREECCOOMMEENNDDAACCIIOONNEESS La sociedad civil, entendida como una esfera social autónoma del Estado, es una construcción social moderna y relativamente reciente y desigual en los países andinos y del Cono Sur. El efecto combinado de dictaduras militares, transformaciones económicas neoliberales, transiciones democráticas inacabadas y conflictos políticos armados, ha dado lugar a cambios sustantivos en la naturaleza de la sociedad civil así como en el tipo de relación con el Estado que esta ha desarrollado en las últimas décadas. Entre dichos cambios tenemos la transformación de formas tradicionales de organización y acción colectiva basadas en criterios de clase, el declive de partidos e ideologías políticas convencionales y la expansión de nuevas formas de asociación civil que se asientan en temas y problemáticas particulares propias del agudo proceso de fragmentación social y política vivido en los últimos años. Actores tradicionales transformados y nuevos actores sociales buscan desarrollar acciones colectivas destinadas a obtener derechos básicos de toda democracia liberal y, de esta manera, dar consistencia a una sociedad civil autónoma del Estado y a la sociedad política. Las organizaciones de la sociedad civil más exitosas en términos de su contribución a la democratización parecen ser aquellas que han sido capaces de establecer una autonomía significativa respecto del Estado, al mismo tiempo que continúan teniendo una relación activa y políticamente motivada con él. El balance entre autonomía y vinculación no es fácil de mantener, ya que esta relación puede ser de cooperación, cooptación, o confrontación. Adicionalmente, las organizaciones o casos de sociedad civil más exitosos son aquellos que han extendido sus bases sociales y criterios de representación a sectores más amplios de la ciudadanía.
  5. 5. AANNEEXXOOSS AANNEEXXOO 11:: RREEGGLLAAMMEENNTTOO DDEE RREEGGIISSTTRROO DDEE SSOOCCIIEEDDAADDEESS CAPÍTULO CUARTO SOCIEDADES CIVILES Artículo 102°.- Normas aplicables Son aplicables a las inscripciones relacionadas a las sociedades civiles, las disposiciones de este Reglamento para las sociedades anónimas y las sociedades comerciales de responsabilidad limitada, en lo que sea pertinente. Artículo 103°.- Contenido del asiento En la primera inscripción de las sociedades civiles deberán constar, además de las circunstancias generales, la indicación de los socios que prestarán sus servicios personales a la sociedad y el nombre de la persona o personas a quienes se encargue la administración de la sociedad. Artículo 104°.- Revocación de administrador Para inscribir la revocación de la designación de los administradores nombrados como condición del pacto social, en el acta respectiva debe indicar la causa justificada a que se refiere el inciso 1 del artículo 299 de la Ley, que motivó la revocación Artículo 105°.- Transferencia de participaciones La transferencia de participaciones de una sociedad civil se inscribirá en virtud de escritura pública en la que intervendrán el transferente y el adquirente. Los demás socios manifestarán su consentimiento mediante escritura pública o documento con sus firmas notarialmente legalizadas. No se requiere la inscripción simultánea del acuerdo de modificación del pacto social, para establecer la nueva distribución de las participaciones en que se divide el capital social. Artículo 106°.- Transferencia de participaciones y número máximo de socios No son inscribibles las transferencias de participaciones por acto intervivos o por disposición testamentaria, en cuya virtud la sociedad civil de responsabilidad limitada pase a tener más de treinta socios.
  6. 6. Artículo 107°.- Transferencia de participaciones por fallecimiento La transferencia de participaciones por fallecimiento del titular se inscribirá a favor de los herederos en copropiedad, salvo disposición testamentaria en contrario, considerándose a todos los nuevos titulares como un socio para los efectos del cómputo del máximo de socios establecido en el artículo 295 de la Ley. La partición de las participaciones en copropiedad debe constar en escritura pública. Si, como consecuencia de ella, el número total excede de treinta se procederá conforme a lo previsto en el artículo 79 de este Reglamento. Artículo 108°.-Sustitución de socio La sustitución del socio que deba prestar sus servicios personales a la sociedad, se inscribirá en mérito de escritura pública que contenga el acuerdo de todos los socios, o en la que se inserten los documentos que acrediten el consentimiento de éstos. Artículo 109°.-Quórum y mayoría La modificación del pacto social se inscribirá en mérito de escritura pública que contenga el acuerdo de junta de socios en la que hayan votado conforme todos los socios asistentes. El quórum de asistencia se computará de acuerdo a lo establecido en el artículo 126 de la Ley. Artículo 110°.- Exclusión de socio La exclusión de uno o varios socios se inscribirá en mérito a escritura pública que contenga el acuerdo respectivo. Esta inscripción no está sujeta a que se inscriba, previa o conjuntamente, el acuerdo de reducción de capital ni la correspondiente modificación del pacto social con la nueva distribución de las participaciones.
  7. 7. AANNEEXXOO 22:: ALGUNAS NOVEDADES DE LA NLGS 1. Nueva definición aplicable a todas las sociedades “Quienes constituyen la Sociedad convienen en aportar bienes o servicios para el ejercicio en común de actividades económicas.” Cuando en el Perú las sociedades mercantiles y civiles estaban reguladas por cuerpos legales diferentes, sus respectivas definiciones recogían, lógicamente, esa disparidad. En el Código Civil de 1936, al establecer el concepto de sociedades civiles (que podían ser de responsabilidad limitada o con responsabilidad ulterior de los socios frente a las deudas sociales), les atribuía los siguientes caracteres esenciales: a) Su naturaleza contractual, al legislarlas en la Sección de Contratos: b) Pluralidad obligatoria de dos o más socios: c) La obligación de los socios de poner en común algún bien o industria; d) La finalidad de los socios de dividirse entre sí las utilidades. Por su parte, la Ley de Sociedades Mercantiles N° 16123, en 1966, señaló los siguientes elementos comunes para las cinco formas societarias comerciales: a) Su definición como “contrato de sociedad”; b) Pluralidad obligatoria de dos o más socios y un mínimo de tres en la sociedad anónima; c) Aporte de bienes o servicios al patrimonio social; d) Ejercicio en común de una actividad económica; e) El fin de los socios de repartirse las utilidades. El Decreto 11, en 1984, unifica por primera vez la legislación societaria en nuestro país al promulgar la Ley General de Sociedades, que estuvo en vigencia hasta el 31 de diciembre de 1997. En una sola ley se regulan todas las formas societarias, incluyendo a las sociedades civiles. La definición común mantiene los elementos esenciales señalados por la Ley 16123, pero, al referirse a las sociedades civiles, establece que estas realizan “un fin común preponderantemente económico que no constituye especulación mercantil”. La NLGS ha variado radicalmente la definición común a todas las sociedades, ya que define a todas las sociedades como “el ejercicio en común de actividades económicas”, y con ello elimina de plano las distinciones tradicionales sobre fines de lucro o de especulación mercantil. Todas las sociedades tienen un fin económico y éste es suficiente para la formación de cualquier clase de sociedad. Ello incluye también a las sociedades civiles (artículo 295° de la NLGS): en ellas, el fin común es siempre y solamente económico. Por ello podríamos afirmar que la NLGS adopta un criterio diferente: - Las formas societarias son siete, y con cualquiera de ellas se puede perseguir los mismos fines. Luego, con cualquier tipo de sociedad que se escoja se puede realizar toda clase de actividades económicas.
  8. 8. - Todas las formas societarias admiten, por igual, que la persona jurídica lleve a cabo actividades económicas, y en consecuencia, obtenga ganancias. En todas, los beneficios pueden ser repartidos entre los socios. - Desaparece la antigua distinción entre sociedades civiles y mercantiles. Las diferencias entre los siete tipos societarios previstos en la Ley son meramente formales. Las denominadas sociedades civiles (Ordinaria y de Responsabilidad Limitada), son solamente dos tipos adicionales de sociedad, con los mismos fines que las cinco restantes. - De esta manera la NLGS consolida en nuestra legislación la unificación del Derecho Societario. La definición de la NLGS mantiene, para todas las sociedades, el acuerdo de “aportar bienes o servicios”, y es así como se forma el patrimonio de la sociedad, que es el conjunto de todos sus activos y pasivos. 2. El fin común de todas las sociedades La NLGS, en su artículo 11°, define el objeto de toda sociedad como: “Aquellos negocios u operaciones lícitos cuya descripción detallada constituye su objeto social.” Esta trascendental modificación de nuestra ley societaria tiene como consecuencia que toda actividad económica, sin excepción alguna, puede ser realizada por cualquier tipo de sociedad. En el mundo moderno nada impide que las organizaciones deportivas, los centros de enseñanza, los clubs sociales, las promotoras de espectáculos, los centros culturales o artísticos y cualquiera otra actividad que realice operaciones económicas se organicen como sociedades anónimas. Tampoco es inusual observar negocios eminentemente lucrativos organizados de cualquiera de las otras formas de sociedad, incluyendo a las civiles (aun cuando a éstas últimas se les exija el requisito de la actividad personal de uno o más de los socios). 3. Sociedades Mercantiles y Sociedades Civiles: La NLGS regula siete tipos societarios, abandonando la antigua distinción entre sociedades comerciales y sociedades civiles. Si bien el término “civil” se mantiene en dos de las formas (sociedad civil ordinaria y sociedad civil de responsabilidad limitada) y el de “comercial” subsiste en la sociedad comercial de responsabilidad limitada, ello se debe únicamente al deseo de mantener el nombre tradicional de esas sociedades y no a un propósito de otorgarles categoría civil o mercantil. Luego de lo antes detallado, sería conveniente para entender mejor dicha fusión, preguntarnos: ¿Cómo quedan establecidas las diferencias de forma y fondo entre sociedades civiles y mercantiles en la NLGS de 1984, que fue la autora de dicho cambio? Formalmente se norman cinco tipos de sociedades mercantiles y dos civiles. Cada una de las siete formas societarias tiene su propia estructura,
  9. 9. perfectamente definida por ley y sin que pueda ser confundida con las otras seis. En cuanto al fondo, el texto parece establecer las diferencias, ya que en la sociedad comercial hay siempre un “fin de lucro”: ”varias personas...para el ejercicio en común de una actividad económica, con el fin de repartirse las utilidades” (artículo 1° de la NLGS Mercantiles No. 16123). Por otro lado, en las sociedades civiles: “...se constituye con un fin común preponderantemente económico que no constituya especulación mercantil” (artículo 297° de la NLGS de 1984). En suma, la sociedad mercantil tiene siempre “fin de lucro”, la civil no, sino que tiene fines “económicos”, que no pueden ser “especulación mercantil”. Por ello, como anteriormente afirmamos, tanto las sociedades mercantiles como las civiles están facultadas para realizar operaciones lucrativas. Se le llame “fin económico” o “fin de lucro”, el resultado práctico es el mismo: todas pueden llevar a cabo operaciones económicas, obtener ganancias y dedicarlas a los fines sociales. En todas podemos encontrar especulaciones comerciales lícitas y con ganancias para la sociedad. Es más, la NLGS le otorga a las sociedades civiles ordinaria y de responsabilidad limitada una estructura de sociedad en la que prima el elemento personal y ratifica el fin de lucro de sus socios al permitir la distribución de las utilidades entre ellos. La única razón por la que las sociedades civiles han sido mantenidas por la NLGS, ha sido para permitir la continuidad de dos tipos societarios que, sin ser muy utilizados, han tenido aceptación en nuestro medio. Ello sin pretender establecer diferencias sustanciales muy discutibles, como la anteriormente mencionada sobre el ánimo de lucro, lo que, por lo demás, no es el objeto de una Ley que ratifica el espíritu unificador de todas las sociedades. Por ello, como conclusión podríamos decir que las diferencias entre las sociedades civiles y mercantiles siempre fueron principalmente formales y no esenciales. La NLGS, al abandonar una diferenciación sustancial que siempre fue más aparente que real, producto de un deseo de separar a cualquier precio la materia civil de la comercial en el campo societario, no hace otra cosa que reconocer una realidad.
  10. 10. BBIIBBLLIIOOGGRRAAFFÍÍAA MATERIAL BIBLIOGRAFICO  Stiglitz 1998, Banco Mundial 1999, Burki y Perry (1998), Ocampo 1998, Ramos 1997.  Imasen febrero 2000, “Evaluación cualitativa sobre la percepción del proceso elec-toral y las demandas de la población”.  Comunicado de la Coordinadora Nacional de Derechos Humanos agosto 2000.  Documento de trabajo interno, 2000. PPAAGGIINNAASS DDEE IINNTTEERRNNEETT::  http://www.asesor.com.pe/teleley/TrabajoSACnovedades.htm  http://www.orlc.gob.pe/regl_soc15.htm  http://www.pucp.edu.pe/publicaciones/rev_aca/sociologia/?deb02.htm  http://www.congreso.gob.pe/comisiones/1999/exteriores/Libroweb/cap1 5.htm

