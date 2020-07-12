Monografia huarmaca costumbres y tradiciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 CCOOSSTTUUMMBBRREESS YY TTRRAADDIICCIIOONNEESS DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA
2 CCAAPPIITTUULLOO II
3 CAPITULO I CCAARRAACCTTEERRÍÍSSTTIICCAASS FFUUNNDDAAMMEENNTTAALLEESS DDEELL DDIISSTTRRIITTOO DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA 1.1. ...
4 1.2. ASPECTO GEOGRÁFICO 1.2.1. UBICACIÓN El distrito de Huarmaca, comprensión de la provincia de Huncabamba del departam...
5 año tras año, el crecimiento demográfico es considerable y el movimiento migratorio es alto. 1.2.4. ALTITUD El distrito ...
6 Esta población es poco sociable y cada familia vive circunscrita a su hogar, conservando las relaciones humanas entre el...
7 Los grupos sociales descritos someramente han asimilado algunos aspectos de la civilización moderna pero, en gran porcen...
8 de corral salen con destino a los mercados de los pueblos aledaños. 1.3.3. LOS VESTIDOS A nivel del pueblo, los hombres ...
9 de arquitectura moderna de material noble porque nuestro suelo es rocosos y firme para dichas construcciones sin ningún ...
10 CCAAPPIITTUULLOO IIII
11 CAPITULO II CCOOSSTTUUMMBBRREESS YY TTRRAADDIICCIIOONNEESS DDEELL DDIISSTTRRIITTOO DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA 2.1. COSTUMBRE...
12 c. El ferramento de los ganados durante el mes de junio, es cuando se marca el ganado con letras de fierro con las inic...
13 sancochadas, choclo, mote de maíz, camotes o yucas sancochadas. b. El salpicón de carne de venado; es un plato muy agra...
14 d. El aguardiente de caña, elaborado en porrones de arcilla cocido a manera de alambiques. e. El rompope, elaborado de ...
15 españoles durante el coloniaje en esta parte los Huamarquinos conmemoran la vida, pasión y muerte de Nuestro Señor Jesu...
16 d. EL NACIMIENTO DE JESUS Y LA CELEBRACIÓN DEL AÑO NUEVO: Los habitantes del pueblo de Huarmaca, al igual que en otras ...
17 caballos, el tradicional arranca gallo elevación de globos aerostáticos y otras expresiones costumbristas muy peculiare...
18 CCAAPPIITTUULLOO IIIIII
19 CAPITULO III LLAASS CCRREEEENNCCIIAASS YY EELL CCUURRAANNDDEERRIISSMMOO EENN EELL DDIISSTTRRIITTOO DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCA...
20 toma este brebaje para curarse de sus males, está poseído del espíritu del puma y por lo tanto, tiene impulsos felinos ...
21 término sin que cause molestia o enojo en esas personas, a quienes se conoce como incestuosas. Además, creen en los mal...
22 En los jardines se cultivan plantas medicinales como la flor de novia, el sauco, las ambarinas, la malva olorosa, las v...
23 3.5. LOS CURANDEROS Son las personas que, sin ser médicos, ejercen prácticas curativas, empíricas o rituales. El curand...
24 modestas sumas de dinero aliviándolas de sus males de manera sorprendente mediante las botellas de remedio, chupas, lim...
25 CONCLUSIONES El presente trabajo monográfico de costumbres y tradiciones del distrito de Huarmaca es muy amplio y compl...
26 RECOMENDACIONES  Las costumbres y tradiciones del distrito de Huarmaca son muy antiguas y rescatables, debido a ello r...
27 BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Correa Rodríguez, Horacio S.  Ramirez Adrianzen, Miguel  Aspecto Social de Huarmaca.  http://www.cond...
28 AANNEEXXOOSS
29 RESEÑA HISTÓRICA HUARMA Muchacho HUARMY Mujer CAY Este HUARMACAY Este Muchacho o esta mujer MUJERES Y MUCHACHOS PARTICI...
30 ASPECTO SOCIAL AGRUPACIONES SOCIALES ALIMENTACIÓN VESTIMENTA VIVIENDAS - POBLACIÓN URBANA - POBLACIÓN RURAL - JALQUEÑOS...
31 ASPECTO GEOGRÁFICO UBICACIÓN LIMITES EXTENSIÓN LATITUD Ubicada al norte a 99o 31`21`` de longitud oeste y a 05o 33`21``...
32 PRINCIPALES CULTIVOS DEL DISTITO DE HUARMACA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Monografia huarmaca costumbres y tradiciones

28 views

Published on

Monografia huarmaca costumbres y tradiciones

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Monografia huarmaca costumbres y tradiciones

  1. 1. 1 CCOOSSTTUUMMBBRREESS YY TTRRAADDIICCIIOONNEESS DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA
  2. 2. 2 CCAAPPIITTUULLOO II
  3. 3. 3 CAPITULO I CCAARRAACCTTEERRÍÍSSTTIICCAASS FFUUNNDDAAMMEENNTTAALLEESS DDEELL DDIISSTTRRIITTOO DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA 1.1. RESEÑA HISTÓRICA El nombre del distrito de Huarmaca proviene de una apalabra quechua “HUARMA” que quiere decir muchacho o del quechua “HUARMI” que significa mujer y “CAY” que significa este y así formando la palabra “HUARMACAY” que significa éste muchacho o está mujer y su significación, donde las mujeres y muchachos participan en las faenas domésticas como herencia de sus antepasados, en el cuidado del ganado ovino, vacuno, etc., y la agricultura mientras los padres vivían atrincherados en defensa de sus tribus enemigas que pretendían arrebatarles de su territorio. Los movimientos migratorios procedentes de las cuencas del Amazonas posibilitan la presencia de habitantes en la cordillera, estableciéndose en el actual distrito de Huarmaca, dedicándose a la agricultura, por no haber otra ocupación como la pesca, la caza, etc., Cieza de León en la Crónica del Perú dice que las mujeres se cubrían con un manto llamado capús desde el cuello a los pies, amarrados a nivel de la cintura, otros sueltos y muchas veces este traje en algunas zonas de la Jalca los siguen utilizando hasta nuestros días.
  4. 4. 4 1.2. ASPECTO GEOGRÁFICO 1.2.1. UBICACIÓN El distrito de Huarmaca, comprensión de la provincia de Huncabamba del departamento de Piura, esta situado en la sección Norte de la cordillera occidental de los Andes a 99°31´21´´ de longitud oeste y 05°33´21´´ de latitud sur, entre las montañas del distrito de Sondorillo, Sondor y San Miguel y los primeros contrafuertes de la cordillera de los Andes Occidental que lo separan de los distritos de Olmos departamento de Lambayeque y San Andrés de Salitral provincia de Morropón del departamento de Piura. 1.2.2. LÍMITES  Norte: Distrito de Sondorillo y San Miguel de Faique  Sur: Provincia de Cutervo y Ferreñafe  Este: Distrito de Sondor (Prov. Huncabamba), Sallique y San Felipe (Provincia de Jaén)  Oeste: Distrito de Salitral (Provincia Morropón) y Olmos 1.2.3. EXTENSIÓN: El distrito de Huarmaca es el más extenso de la provincia de Huancabamba, calculándose 2,214 Km2. Dentro de esta extensión territorial existen ciento ochenta y siete centros poblados, denominados caseríos que
  5. 5. 5 año tras año, el crecimiento demográfico es considerable y el movimiento migratorio es alto. 1.2.4. ALTITUD El distrito de Huarmaca se encuentra ubicado en la sierra andina entre los 500 a 3413 m.s.n.m., pudiéndose apreciar tres zonas climáticas, la jalca o zona alta entre los 2180 a 3413 m.s.n.m., la quechua o intermedia entre los 100 a 2000 m.s.n.m. y la yunga o zona baja entre los 500 a 1000 m.s.n.m.; estas altitudes son factores determinantes para la producción natural que presenta la fuente de riqueza del poblador Huamarquino. 1.3. ASPECTO SOCIAL 1.3.1. AGRUPACIONS SOCIALES La población del distrito de Huarmaca comprende dos grupos: a.- LA POBLACIÓN URBANA.- Está circunscrita dentro de la estrecha área del pueblo de Huarmaca, capital del distrito, en cantidad muy reducida que solamente representa el 5% de la población total. De este porcentaje, algunos son de raza mestiza, descendientes de antiguas familias de españoles que se establecieron en este lugar durante el virreynato.
  6. 6. 6 Esta población es poco sociable y cada familia vive circunscrita a su hogar, conservando las relaciones humanas entre el grupo tradicional en un círculo vicioso que mantiene a la localidad en manifiesto de subdesarrollo. b.- LA POBLACIÓN RURAL O CAMPESINA.- Está diseminada en los extensos campos del distrito, en cantidad bastante considerable que representa el 95% de la población total. En su mayoría son de raza aborigen, descendientes de los antiguos peruanos. Esta gran masa poblacional se encuentran distribuidos en tres subgrupos sociales: - Los jalqueños; ósea los grupos sociales que habitan en las extensas tierras altas del distrito dedicados a la agricultura y crianza de ganados. - Los quichuanos, gente que habita en las tierras intermedias o bajas de clima templado, dedicados al cultivo de caña de azúcar, plátanos, árboles frutales y yuca, como también a la crianza de ganados. - Los ribereños o rianos, grupos sociales que habitan en las vegas de los ríos y en especial se dedican al cultivo de arroz, plátanos y otras plantas de clima cálido.
  7. 7. 7 Los grupos sociales descritos someramente han asimilado algunos aspectos de la civilización moderna pero, en gran porcentaje, tiene baja cultura y son refractarios a los cambios sociales de la época actual. Pasará mucho tiempo para que las agrupaciones sociales del distrito de Huarmaca, logren la civilización que caracteriza en la actualidad como consecuencia del abandono moral y material que sufre esta parte de la serranía del departamento de Piura. 1.3.2. LA ALIMENTACIÓN Los habitantes de Huarmaca, a nivel de pueblo o de zona rural, son en la comida y bebida, templanza que obedece al poco conocimiento de la técnica culinaria en la preparación de los alimentos y bebidas, empleando los variados recursos naturales de la región. Esta frugalidad trae como consecuencia la desnutrición y mal nutrición principalmente en los niños. La alimentación humana consiste en el consumo de cereales y legumbres verdes y secas, tubérculos, plátanos, frutas y sus derivados; también consumen pescado, fideos, arroz y pan en forma limitada. Muy rara veces se alimentan de carne, leche y huevos, por cuanto, el ganado y las aves
  8. 8. 8 de corral salen con destino a los mercados de los pueblos aledaños. 1.3.3. LOS VESTIDOS A nivel del pueblo, los hombres visten a la usanza moderna de estilo americano, consiste en camisa con cuello y mangas cortas, pantalones de corte recto, además usan casacas, chompas; y las mujeres usan vestidos de corte moderno, confeccionados en las fábricas o en talleres de moda femenina. Estos trajes son hechos con tela e algodón, seda y nylon y otras telas producidas por la industria nacional y extranjera. En la zona rural, el anoco o capús de lana de oveja o de algodón, es el traje femenino usado por las mujeres de la jalca y la quichua indistintamente. Los hombres se visten con ropa hecha con variedad de telas, cortes y adornos sin descartar el uso del poncho como abrigo. Sin embargo, el uso de vestidos de estilo moderno, va ganando terreno entre la gente joven de ambos sexos. 1.3.4. LAS VIVIENDAS En nuestro distrito de Huarmaca los últimos años se han modernizado en la construcción de muchas casa comerciales, edificios como hoteles para su seguridad son
  9. 9. 9 de arquitectura moderna de material noble porque nuestro suelo es rocosos y firme para dichas construcciones sin ningún riesgo de deterioro y algunas casas siguen manteniendo las estructuras antiguas sobre todo en la zona rural todas las viviendas son construidas de piedra y barro para los cimientos, adobes para la paredes, madera de eucalipto y calamina para el techado con puerta y ventana de madera o fierro. Muy pocas familias se preocupan en amueblar sus domicilios y en usar utensilios domésticos adecuados a su posesión social.
  10. 10. 10 CCAAPPIITTUULLOO IIII
  11. 11. 11 CAPITULO II CCOOSSTTUUMMBBRREESS YY TTRRAADDIICCIIOONNEESS DDEELL DDIISSTTRRIITTOO DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA 2.1. COSTUMBRES Los Huamarquinos celebran con gran fervor católico las festividades dedicadas a los santos patrones de muchos caseríos, con variadas comidas y bebidas sin faltar los bailes, onomásticos y cumpleaños, bautismos y matrimonios. En los campos celebran la fiesta de las cruces desde el 01 al 03 de mayo, arreglo de canales de regadío, parada de arcos de frutas, sirviéndose suculentos potajes a base de cuyes asados o con mote, sin que falten las bebidas alcohólicas como la chicha de maíz o de cebada para mitigar la sed. Durante estos acontecimientos de carácter social los concurrentes se divierten bailando marineras y huaynos, valses y otras músicas modernas amenizadas por potentes sonidos y por cantantes criollos o contratados. Las principales costumbres del distrito de Huarmaca son las siguientes. a. Los cumpleaños; cuando una amiga o amigo cumple un año más de vida lo festejamos en su día dando su regalo. b. Las cruces de 03 de mayo, se celebran cada año en el pueblo como en el campo.
  12. 12. 12 c. El ferramento de los ganados durante el mes de junio, es cuando se marca el ganado con letras de fierro con las iniciales del dueño. d. El corte de pelo de los niños o landa, para cortar el pelo se busca un padrino y una madrina y el niño es el ahijado, es una costumbre muy arraigada es las campiñas que da origen a la concurrencia de mucha gente para cortar el pelo. e. El bautizo, se busca un padrino o madrina que sea de su agrado en el cual el padrino compra la ropa del ahijado y luego paga un derecho que se le llama el capillo, los padrinos pasan a la iglesia para escuchar lo que les dice el padre, luego salen a festejar el bautismo a casa del compadre. f. La petición de mano de una doncella por un joven para contraer matrimonio, es muy significativa por lo tradicional del acto, hecho que conlleva a los pretendientes a cumplir con el compromiso y lealtad que manda la ley. g. El arreglo de la limpieza de canales, cada año es los meses de lluvia se destruyen los canales de regadío es por eso que en el mes de junio se realiza una limpieza por todos los pobladores. 2.2. COMIDAS TÍPICAS a. Los cuyes, se preparan primero se pelan y después se guisan con manteca de chancho, ají, sal y vinagre, servido con papas
  13. 13. 13 sancochadas, choclo, mote de maíz, camotes o yucas sancochadas. b. El salpicón de carne de venado; es un plato muy agradable. c. La sambumba hornada, se le prepara a base de tallo quemado. d. El sanguito o mata hambre, se tuesta el trigo después se muele y una vez que ya esta molido se aliña en una olla con un poco de agua luego se agrega la mashca se mueve agregando un poco de manteca de chancho y cuando esta se sirve con queso. e. El pepian, sopa preparada a base de carne con harina de arveja y maíz tostado, es un plato muy común en las familias campesinas. f. Como postre consumen frutas o mazamorra puede ser de maíz, oca, zapallo o sambumba, que se prepara con chancaca, canela y clavo de olor. 2.3. BEBIDAS TÍPICAS a. La bebida de chicha de maíz, se prepara de maíz y dulce b. El huarapo de caña, se elabora del jugo de la caña, el dulce, la miel, el azúcar y el yonque. c. El huarapo de Méjico, se elabora del jugo del tallo de una planta que crece en la zona jalca del distrito cuya planta se llama Méjico.
  14. 14. 14 d. El aguardiente de caña, elaborado en porrones de arcilla cocido a manera de alambiques. e. El rompope, elaborado de una mezcla de huevos batidos con azúcar y aguardiente. f. El calentado, es una mezcla de aguardiente con agua en fusión de hierbas aromáticas y azúcar, esta bebida se acostumbra tomar en los velorios de los difuntos. 2.4. DANZAS Y BAILE TRADICIONALES Entre las danzas y bailes tradicionales del distrito de Huarmaca tenemos: a. La danza del venado, que se baila durante la festividad de corpus christe por un conjunto de bailarines y bailarinas. b. La danza de los humos, se representa con motivo de la fiesta del 25 de diciembre de cada año. c. El chiques y la cachua, se baila con ritmo semejante al huayno En cantos tenemos las cumananas, los yaravíes, entre otros. 2.5. FIESTAS TRADICIONALES En el distrito de Huarmaca se pueden apreciar con gran entusiasmo la celebración de las siguientes fiestas tradicionales. a. LA SEMANA SANTA: Es una fiesta religiosa que, con todo fervor, celebran los católicos en el templo de la Villa de Huarmaca dentro del marco de la tradición dejada por los
  15. 15. 15 españoles durante el coloniaje en esta parte los Huamarquinos conmemoran la vida, pasión y muerte de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo y su resurrección gloriosa de entre los muertos. b. FERIA TRADICIONAL EN HONOR AL SEÑOR DE LA EXALTACIÓN: Es la fiesta que tiene mayos realce que se celebra en honor a la milagrosa imagen del Señor de la Exaltación de la Cruz de Huarmaca que, tiene el carácter de feria patronal, a celebrarse el 14 de setiembre de cada ño con una duración de dieciséis días desde el 01 al 16 de setiembre, siendo un acontecimiento de mucho fervor religiosos donde las instituciones locales promocionan la artesanía y el turismo en nuestra zona porque nos visitan gente de diferentes lugares del país. c. LA FESTIVIBDAD DE SANTA ANA: Es muy significativa la festividad de Santa Ana, se celebra el 26 de julio de cada año, por tratarse de la patrona de la parroquia de este nombre. La celebración de la festividad de Santa Ana esta a cargo de gran número de personas, quienes colaboran económicamente para solventar los gastos que demanda el desarrollo del nutrido programa y otras actividades recreativas que dan realce y colorido a esta festividad patronal.
  16. 16. 16 d. EL NACIMIENTO DE JESUS Y LA CELEBRACIÓN DEL AÑO NUEVO: Los habitantes del pueblo de Huarmaca, al igual que en otras localidades de la provincia de Huancabamba, celebran familiarmente el nacimiento de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo, preparando vistosos nacimientos y portales y la presentación de pastoras que entonan alegres villancicos durante Noche Buena. La celebración del año nuevo solamente consiste en la quema del año viejo, representado por un muñeco de forma grotesca, finalizando el acto con la quema de cohetes y gran algarabía por el adviento del año nuevo. e. EL CORPUS CHRISTE: Es una festividad religiosa, en la que participan los feligreses del pueblo y de las comunidades campesinas de cabeza Succhirca, Llacuas Collonayuc y segunda Rosas, se celebra cada año donde se conmemora el santísimo cuerpo y sangre de nuestro Señor Jesucristo, la festividad a celebrarse se realiza con la presencia de alcaldes de juego, y danzas entre ellas tenemos la danza del venado que es ejecutada por un conjunto de danzarines de las parcialidades de cabeza, segunda y Llacuas, llama la atención por el disfraz, que usan los participantes, consiste en una mascara de venado arreglada con una cabeza disecada de este animal y los saltos acompasados que dan al son de quena y tambor; también se realiza carreras de
  17. 17. 17 caballos, el tradicional arranca gallo elevación de globos aerostáticos y otras expresiones costumbristas muy peculiares de folklore huamarquino.
  18. 18. 18 CCAAPPIITTUULLOO IIIIII
  19. 19. 19 CAPITULO III LLAASS CCRREEEENNCCIIAASS YY EELL CCUURRAANNDDEERRIISSMMOO EENN EELL DDIISSTTRRIITTOO DDEE HHUUAARRMMAACCAA 3.1. LAS CREENCIAS Las manifestaciones espirituales de los habitantes, tanto en el ámbito urbano como en la considerable expansión rural del distrito de Huarmaca representa la fiel idea de las revelaciones que las conduce a la creencia en las fuerzas ocultas provocadas por seres extraordinarios espiritualizados que influyen en el comportamiento humano. Existen diversas creencias entre las más comunes tenemos: a.- LA CHUNUMA; duende que habita en los pantanos o en la quebradas desoladas y que, por las noches o al amanecer y al caer la tarde se le ve en forma humana de tamaño muy pequeño o se escucha el llanto de un niño recién nacido; además se dice que este pequeño aparecido se presenta cuando en determinado lugar hay niños sin bautizar o éstos son bonitos. b.- EL HOMBRE PUMA; esta creencia consiste en la supuesta transformación del hombre en puma, mediante la ingestión de una bebida preparada con hojas y flores de una planta alucinógena llamada “León - misha” que se cultiva en los cercos de las chacras. Cuentan que la persona enferma que
  20. 20. 20 toma este brebaje para curarse de sus males, está poseído del espíritu del puma y por lo tanto, tiene impulsos felinos en el cual dicha persona debe ser cuidado por el curandero que le ha dado el brebaje en el periodo de muchos días; si el paciente no es cuidado por nadie logra romper el tratamiento, obteniendo como consecuencia el deseo de comer carne cruda, sin que nadie lo vea sale a un lugar solitario, se quita la ropa y se revuelca por el lodo, después de unas cuantas vueltas se levanta convertido en un felino y se lanza sobre su presa que puede ser un carnero, un caballo o un cerdo, etc., saciados sus deseos carniceros, re revuelca por el lado derecho, toma su ropa, se viste y retorna a su casa. c.- LA SHINGALLA; es otro aparecido creado por la mente humana y según los creyentes es un ser espantoso que causa temor por tratarse de un ser maligno a la vez, pues la idea se concibe con la existencia del alma en el hombre, la que, al morir el cuerpo lo abandona y sale a vagar hasta conseguir su salvación o condena eterna, según sus actos en la vida. Entonces, la shingalla viene a ser, nada menos, que el alma de personas incestuosas de manera especial, que vaga por los campos desolados haciendo su aparición ante las personas que caminan solas. Los lugareños llaman shingallas a personas que se casan con parientes consanguíneos cercanos. Es muy común oír este
  21. 21. 21 término sin que cause molestia o enojo en esas personas, a quienes se conoce como incestuosas. Además, creen en los malagueros, brujerías, hechicerías y en la adivinación por augures que emplean el naipe y otros signos o mediante brebajes narcotizantes como las mishas, la wachuma o San Pedro, el maique y el huarhuar colorado. Creen también en la llamada “tapiadura” a la persona que padece de esta alucinación le tiene como un buen adivino por que está poseído de los espíritus. 3.2. LAS PLANTAS MEDICINALES Muchas son las plantas medicinales que existen en los campos y jardines del distrito de Huarmaca, usadas hábilmente por los llamados curanderos en el tratamiento de algunas enfermedades y que son seleccionados por los herbolarios. Entre las plantas medicinales que crecen espontáneamente en los campos tenemos: las achicorias, el sajuanillo, el cutache, la berbena, la hierba de la rabia, la viravira, los poleos, el amor seco, la cola decaballo, la shigua, las mishas, las gramas, el matico, las huamingas, la cascarilla, el huarhuar colorado, las congonas, la siempre viva, la perlilla, el paico, el supe, la lancetilla, el tuyugiro, el molle, la rosa de tierra, el culén, el lanche, la hierba del aire, la malva, la salve real, los maiques, qtec., e infinidad de flores, hojas, tallos y raíces que tiene propiedades curativas.
  22. 22. 22 En los jardines se cultivan plantas medicinales como la flor de novia, el sauco, las ambarinas, la malva olorosa, las violetas, la rosa blanca, la hierba del tobardillo, la borraja, el alhelí, y otras plantas que a juicio de los herbolarios son recomendables para curar los males. 3.3. LOS HERBOLARIOS Vienen a ser las personas que se encargan de coleccionar las diversas flores, hojas, tallos y raíces curativas de plantas medicinales que son vendidos para el tratamiento de algunas enfermedades y son utilizados por los curanderos para combatir las diversas enfermedades que padecen los pacientes. En muchos de los casos los herbolarios son curanderos a la vez y éstos suelen decir a sus pacientes el siguiente verso: “No te aflijas hermano, / que yo curaré tu mal, / porque cuando pongo la mano, / nadie siente por su real” 3.4. ENFERMEDADES MÁS COMUNES Los males más comunes que atacan a las personas de estos lugares son: el tobardillo, el cerro, el mal viento, la locura, el hechizo, las enfermedades del estómago e intestinos, las enfermedades del corazón, los riñones, el hígado y el ojo.
  23. 23. 23 3.5. LOS CURANDEROS Son las personas que, sin ser médicos, ejercen prácticas curativas, empíricas o rituales. El curanderismo en el ámbito del distrito de Huarmaca, se puede afirmar que esta actividad tiene su razón de existir debido ala falta de un médico y de una farmacia en las zonas rurales del distrito, situación que pone de manifiesto la indiferencia y el conformismo de sus habitantes que nunca se preocupan por gestar el progreso de su pueblo. Es muy común encontrar curanderos en el pueblo como en el campo, dedicados a curar las enfermedades empleando la gran variedad de plantas medicinales propias del lugar, además emplean productos de origen animal para la preparación de remedios como la hiel de majaz, la hiel y los huesos de oso, las grasas de macanche, de puma y de buitre, la miel de abeja y las plumas de algunas aves. Para el tratamiento de las enfermedades el curandero toma el pulso del enfermo y, luego, practica el sorteo con naipes no con yonque y maíces de colores. Según el resultado aplica la caipa de cuy para localizar la enfermedad y de inmediato administra al paciente los llamados cordiales (mezcla de vegetales, productos animales y aguas), según el caso, también aplican las llamadas limpias. Muchos curanderos y herbolarios, con al ayuda de Dios, prestan sus servicios a gran número de gentes enfermas, por
  24. 24. 24 modestas sumas de dinero aliviándolas de sus males de manera sorprendente mediante las botellas de remedio, chupas, limpias de montes y caipa de cuy preparados conjuntamente con plantas medicinales propias de la región. Lamentablemente, estos curanderos y herbolarios actúan bajo el influjo de la tradición, aferrado a sus costumbres sin ánimo de perfección, con el único anhelo y deseo de convertirse en brujos para combatir el mal hechizo o brujería que padecen algunos pacientes y que e los muchos casos los curanderos no logran curarlos, entonces los familiares del paciente le llevan a la provincia de Huancabamba a disponerlo a manos de un brujo con la finalidad que vean su mejoría porque en el distrito de Huarmaca no hay brujos o en otros casos los llevan a otros lugares.
  25. 25. 25 CONCLUSIONES El presente trabajo monográfico de costumbres y tradiciones del distrito de Huarmaca es muy amplio y complejo por la misma situación geográfica de sus pueblos.  Huarmaca es un distrito que brinda muchas facilidades para desarrollar el turismo o ponerlo a la vista de los visitantes. El problema más grande es por la poca cultura y el interés del poblador.  Algunas costumbres y tradiciones son tomadas de fuentes orales dichas informaciones a veces no tienen una coherencia lógica.  La conservación de estas costumbres y otros depende mucho de nuestras autoridades de turno y de los pobladores.  Las ubicaciones de las costumbres y de tradiciones son producto de una investigación minuciosa de los interesados.
  26. 26. 26 RECOMENDACIONES  Las costumbres y tradiciones del distrito de Huarmaca son muy antiguas y rescatables, debido a ello recomendamos a las autoridades encargadas a promover la conservación de estas actividades porque son el patrocinio de nuestro pueblo.  Incentivar a nuestra población a través de campañas, afiches, carteles, etc, mediante el cual la población dará mayor realce a nuestras costumbres y festividades por más simples que estas sean.  Recomendamos a nuestra juventud estudiantil cultivar los buenos hábitos y valores para mantener las costumbres y tradiciones de nuestros caseríos.  Recomendamos a las autoridades y profesores a realizar cursos, talleres y festividades con la participación de los alumnos conocedores de las costumbres de sus pueblos, para que así ellos logren valorar y conservar la cultura local que los caracteriza.
  27. 27. 27 BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Correa Rodríguez, Horacio S.  Ramirez Adrianzen, Miguel  Aspecto Social de Huarmaca.  http://www.condesan.org/CuencasAndinas/piura.htm  http://teamomuchohuarmaca.galeon.com/  http://www.munipaita.gob.pe/municipalidad/index.php?optio n=content&task=view&id=39&Itemid=66
  28. 28. 28 AANNEEXXOOSS
  29. 29. 29 RESEÑA HISTÓRICA HUARMA Muchacho HUARMY Mujer CAY Este HUARMACAY Este Muchacho o esta mujer MUJERES Y MUCHACHOS PARTICIPAN EN LAS FAENAS DOMÉSTICAS COMO HERENCIA DE SUS ANTEPASADOS EN EL CUIDADO DEL GANADO Y AL AGRICULTURA
  30. 30. 30 ASPECTO SOCIAL AGRUPACIONES SOCIALES ALIMENTACIÓN VESTIMENTA VIVIENDAS - POBLACIÓN URBANA - POBLACIÓN RURAL - JALQUEÑOS - QUICHUANOS - RIBEREÑOS - SE ALIMENTAN DE ACUERDO A LOS PRODUCTOS DE LA ZONA - ZONA URBANA - ZONA RURAL - MODERNIZADAS - ANTIGUAS
  31. 31. 31 ASPECTO GEOGRÁFICO UBICACIÓN LIMITES EXTENSIÓN LATITUD Ubicada al norte a 99o 31`21`` de longitud oeste y a 05o 33`21`` de latitud sur NORTE: Dist. Sondorillo y San Miguel de Faique SUR: Prov. Cutervo y Ferreñafe ESTE: Dist. Sondor (Huancabamba), Sallique y San Felipe (Prov. De Jaen) OESTE: Dist. Salitral y Olmos Es 2214 Km2 Tiene 187 caseríos, su crecimiento es considerable Esta ubicada entre los 500 a 3413 m.s.n.m. - Jalca: 218 a 3413 m.s.n.m. - Quichua: 100 a 2000 m.s.n.m. - Yunga: 500 a 1000 m.s.n.m.
  32. 32. 32 PRINCIPALES CULTIVOS DEL DISTITO DE HUARMACA

×