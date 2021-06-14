Frankfinn Aviation presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AVIATION PRESENTATION SUBMITTED TO:- MRS. SAVITRI RAWAT SUBMITTED BY:- MAYASAR AHMAD BATCH:- B1
AKNOWLEDGEMENT I thank you, almighty God, for the blessings and grace that I needed forever. Firstly, I would like to than...
Contents -Current Affairs In Aviation Industry. -Aircraft parts and their functions :- - cockpit - cargo -exterior part - ...
-Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of UNM pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of ...
-Emergency equipments used in emergency situations:- - Smoke hood - Oxygen bottle - Fire extinguisher - Fire axe - Asbesto...
Current Affairs In Aviation Industry China unveils world’s largest amphibious aircraft. 26 July 2016
 China has completed the production of the world’s largest amphibious aircraft dubbed as the AG600.  It was unveiled by ...
 It has a maximum range of 4,500 km and is intended for fighting forest fires and performing marine rescues.  It will be...
Union Cabinet approves Air Services Agreement between India and Mozambique 20 July 2016
 The Union Cabinet has approved signing of the Air Services Agreement between India and Mozambique.  Presently there is ...
 Features of the Agreement-  Each party will designate multiple Airlines.  The designated Airline of each party can ent...
The designated airlines of the two countries will have fair and equal opportunity to operate the agreed services on speci...
Union Cabinet approves signing of Air Services Agreement between India and Lao 3 August 2016
 The Union Cabinet has given its approval for signing of new Air Services Agreement (ASA) between India and Lao People’s ...
 The Agreement is expected to spur greater investment, trade, tourism and cultural exchange between two countries and als...
World’s first 3D printed plane THOR unveiled by Airbus 6 August 2016
 The world’s first 3D-printed aircraft THOR was unveiled by European aerospace company, Airbus at the International Aeros...
 Key features of THOR-  THOR has just 3 parts.  It is lighter, faster and cheaper.  It is windowless small pilotless p...
 About 3D printing technology 3D printing is a process of making 3D (three dimensional) solid objects from a digital file...
 Policy paralysis and a slowing economy a poor combination: India’s growth in FY2014/15 could possibly dip below 9%. This...
 Government needs to focus on industry viability and safety: Rather than focusing on micro issues, the Ministry of Civil ...
 Poor government policy means airports also face financial challenges: Meanwhile, private and state- owned airport operat...
 India is poised to be among the top five aviation nations in the world in the next 5 years.  The Indian Aviation Indust...
 Though Demographics, Slow transit through road and rail infrastructure, Increasing Business and Leisure Travel and Gover...
The current situation of the market is far from healthy. 2014-15 estimates a loss of $28 billion. This decline in the sect...
The market share of Indian carriers as on February 2016 in the domestic aviation market.
CRASHES  Pakistani passenger jet exploded in mid air during thunderstorm killing all 127 people on board on 20 April 2012...
 Sukhoi SU95 crashed Near Jakarta, Indonesia on 9th May, 2012.  37 passengers, 6 crew and 2 Sukhoi officials were onboar...
Aircraft parts and their functions
Cockpit A cockpit or a flight deck is the area, usually near the front of an aircraft, from which the pilot controls the ...
CARGO Usually provided on the underside of the aircraft for storage of passengers baggage and fright. Cargo compartments o...
EXTERIOR PARTS OF AN AIRCRAFT • FUSLAGE :- it is a central body portion of a plane designed to carry fuel, passengers, fre...
• AILERONS :- ailerons are the hinged control surfaces attached to the trailing edge of the wing of a fixed - wing aircraf...
INTERIOR PARTS OF AN AIRCRAFT  AISLE :- A passage between two sections of seats, comprising of horizontally placed rows t...
SLIDE RAFT •An evacuation slide is an inflatable slide used to evacuate an aircraft quickly. An escape slide is required o...
CABIN INTERCOMMUNICATION SYTEM The cabin intercommunication system is a core digital cabin management system used in all A...
PASSENGER SERVICE UNIT In a passenger service unit, particularly in a passenger cabin of an aircraft, comfort and service ...
JUMP SEATS In an aircraft, jump seats – which are officially termed as auxiliary crew stations – can be located in cockpit...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of UNM PAX with required documents
UNM Passenger  Unaccompanied minor.  A passenger who is below the age of 18 travelling alone is classified as unaccompan...
UNM PASSENGER FORM
Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an UNM  This passenger is boarded first and deplaned last.  The ground staf...
 The airlines take the details of UNM and who is going to receive him/her.  The ground staff hands over the UNM to the c...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of VVIP’S pax with required documents
Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an VVIP’s  This passenger is boarded last and deplaned first.  Very often e...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of EXPECTANT MOTHER pax with required documents
Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an expectant mothers  The expectant mothers can travel without doctor’s cert...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of MOTHER WITH INFANT pax with required documents
Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an mother with infant  They are usually seated on the carrycot seats, the ca...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of DEPORTEE pax with required documents
Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of the deportee  These are boarded last and deplaned last.  A person with inva...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of BLIND pax with required documents
Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an blind pax  Blind passenger along with dog or with any other assistance wi...
Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of wheelchair pax with required documents
ARRIVALAND CHECKING-IN AT THE AIRPORT The traveler arrives at the airport either by personal vehicle, transit vehicle or ...
MOVING TO THE DEPARTURE GATE When a customer is checking in, the personnel shall ask whether wheelchair service is requir...
BOARDING THE AIRCRAFT After passing the customs, take the lift to boarding gate for boarding. Before boarding, the groun...
STOWING THE WHEELCHAIR •Once the traveler has been transferred out of his/her own wheelchair, it is either stowed on board...
ON-BOARD SERVICES Once in an aircraft seat, responsibility to provide service to the passenger rests with the flight atte...
DISEMBARKTION PROCEDURE On arriving at the destination, the traveler goes through the reverse procedure, to his or her de...
EQUIPMENTS USED IN EMERGENCIES
Smoke hood •A smoke is a protective device similar in concept to a gas mask. A translucent airtight bag seals around the h...
OXYGEN BOTTLE  Oxygen may be classified as an element, a gas, and a drug. Oxygen therapy is the administration of oxygen ...
FIRE AXE Fire axe has a pick-shaped pointed poll. It is often decorated in vivid colors to make it easily visible during a...
ASBESTOS GLOVES Asbestos gloves are made out of asbestos AMC 40 quality with inside white flannel lining. It is stitched w...
FIRE EXTINGUISHER Fire extinguisher is a chemical product and when sprayed on the fire comes out in the form of foam/vapor...
OXYGEN MASK An oxygen mask consists of a yellow, soft silicone facial cup with the white elastic bands for securing the ma...
MEGAPHONE Megaphone magnify the intensity of voice and are needed to guide the passengers in emergency situations and for ...
EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER (ELT) Emergency locator transmitter (ELT), is a tracking transmitter which aids in the detec...
LIFE JACKET Life jackets are synthetic material made vests which have two chambers, purposefully made to provide partial f...
Cabin crew routine for an international flight
The job of the flight attendant begins even before a flight. It includes preparation the day before the flight, the day o...
 The crew check all the equipments to make sure that they are in working condition, including equipments controlled by th...
After all the passengers are on board, the cabin crew would begin to demonstrate the safety equipment features and proced...
 By the time the plane descends, it is time to make a final compliance check, remind passengers to fasten their seat belt...
COMPARISON BETWEEN AIRBUS A-380 AND BOEING 747
BOEING 747 The Boeing 747 is wide body commercial jet airliner and cargo aircraft, often referred to by its original nickn...
Airbus a-380 The Airbus A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner manufactured by the European aircraft c...
CASE STUDY On Emirates Airline flight crash-lands at Dubai airport on Wednesday 3rd August 2016.
 A fire-fighter died when an Emirates airline flight crash-landed at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, but all 30...
 Emirates chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum told a news conference on Wednesday evening that...
 The pilots and crew were the last to abandon the aircraft, Al Maktoum said, praising the "maximum level of professionali...
 Flight EK521 was arriving in Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, India.  The 300 passengers and crew included 226 ...
 The escaping passengers were then taken to a corner of the tarmac where some were being treated for their injuries, Kera...
CONCLUSION After completing my aviation assignment I got to know more about the Aviation industry and the aircraft’s both ...
BIBLIOGRAPGHY •www.skybary.aero •www.cabincrewtrainning.com •www.en.wikipedia.org •www.google.com •planes.axlegeeks.com
THANK YOU
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Frankfinn Aviation presentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
38 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Frankfinn Aviation presentation

Frankfinn Aviation Module Presentation
I am uploading this file for education purpose, you can download it for help.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free
52 Small Changes for the Mind: Improve Memory * Minimize Stress * Increase Productivity * Boost Happiness Brett Blumenthal
(3/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Frankfinn Aviation presentation

  1. 1. AVIATION PRESENTATION SUBMITTED TO:- MRS. SAVITRI RAWAT SUBMITTED BY:- MAYASAR AHMAD BATCH:- B1
  2. 2. AKNOWLEDGEMENT I thank you, almighty God, for the blessings and grace that I needed forever. Firstly, I would like to thank Frankfinn, for granting me an opportunity to complete this assignment. I would like to express my profound gratitude to my trainer Mrs. Savitri Rawat, Her guidance, motivation, and immense knowledge helped me to prepare my assignment. I specially thank my friends who were there to help and a great source of inspiration throughout my assignment.
  3. 3. Contents -Current Affairs In Aviation Industry. -Aircraft parts and their functions :- - cockpit - cargo -exterior part - interior part - slide raft - cabin inter communication system - passenger service unit - jump seat •
  4. 4. -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of UNM pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of VVIP’s pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of Expectant mother pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of Mother with infant pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of Deportee pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of WCHR pax with required documents -Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of Blind pax with required documents
  5. 5. -Emergency equipments used in emergency situations:- - Smoke hood - Oxygen bottle - Fire extinguisher - Fire axe - Asbestos gloves - Oxygen mask - Megaphone - ELT - Life jacket -Cabin crew routine for an international flight -Comparison between Airbus A380 and Boeing 747 -Case Study
  6. 6. Current Affairs In Aviation Industry China unveils world’s largest amphibious aircraft. 26 July 2016
  7. 7.  China has completed the production of the world’s largest amphibious aircraft dubbed as the AG600.  It was unveiled by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in the southern port city of Zhuhai.  Key Features of AG600-  The massive seaplane is far larger than any other plane built for marine take-off and landing.  The aircraft has a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tonnes and is around the size of a commercial plane Boeing 737.
  8. 8.  It has a maximum range of 4,500 km and is intended for fighting forest fires and performing marine rescues.  It will be used for fighting forest fires and performing marine rescues. Besides, it will wean off China’s dependence on foreign aviation firms for amphibious aircrafts.  It could potentially be used to display China’s ability to conduct a variety of operations in the disputed South China Sea.
  9. 9. Union Cabinet approves Air Services Agreement between India and Mozambique 20 July 2016
  10. 10.  The Union Cabinet has approved signing of the Air Services Agreement between India and Mozambique.  Presently there is no Air Services Agreement between both countries.  In order to promote the air connectivity between them, the two sides had initiated the process of consultation in 2011 to finalize the text of Air Services Agreement.  The draft text of the Air Services Agreement (ASA) was finalized in consultation with Union Ministry of Finance, Union Ministry of External Affairs and Union Ministry of Law & Justice.
  11. 11.  Features of the Agreement-  Each party will designate multiple Airlines.  The designated Airline of each party can enter into cooperative marketing arrangements with the designated carriers of same party, other party and that of a Third party.  The designated airlines of either countries will be able establish offices in the territory of other country for the promotion and sale of air services.
  12. 12. The designated airlines of the two countries will have fair and equal opportunity to operate the agreed services on specified routes.  It also has provisions for revocation or suspension of operating authorization, principles governing operations of agreed services, commercial opportunities, safety and security related clause.
  13. 13. Union Cabinet approves signing of Air Services Agreement between India and Lao 3 August 2016
  14. 14.  The Union Cabinet has given its approval for signing of new Air Services Agreement (ASA) between India and Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR).  Decision in this regard was taken in the union cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.  Key Facts ASA is the basic legal framework for any air operation between the two countries Under the agreement, the designated airlines of the two countries will have equal and fair opportunity to operate the agreed air services on specified routes.
  15. 15.  The Agreement is expected to spur greater investment, trade, tourism and cultural exchange between two countries and also bring developments in the civil aviation sector.  It will provide enabling environment for seamless and enhanced air connectivity by providing commercial opportunities to carriers of both sides ensuring greater safety and security.
  16. 16. World’s first 3D printed plane THOR unveiled by Airbus 6 August 2016
  17. 17.  The world’s first 3D-printed aircraft THOR was unveiled by European aerospace company, Airbus at the International Aerospace Exhibition held in Schoenefeld, Germany.  The THOR is short for Test of High-tech Objectives in Reality.  It resembles a large, white model airplane but is windowless.
  18. 18.  Key features of THOR-  THOR has just 3 parts.  It is lighter, faster and cheaper.  It is windowless small pilotless propeller aircraft.  It weighs 21 kilo grams and less than 4 metres long.  All it parts (except the electrical elements) are 3D printed from a substance called polyamide.  THOR’s inaugural flight was conducted near Hamburg, Germany in November 2015.  Aerospace companies like Airbus and Boeing already are using 3D printing technology to make parts for their huge passenger jets A350 and B787 Dream liner.
  19. 19.  About 3D printing technology 3D printing is a process of making 3D (three dimensional) solid objects from a digital file with extreme precision.  This technology is also termed additive manufacturing as the 3D printed object is created us additive processes i.e. by laying down successive layers of manufacturing material on each other until the entire object is created.  This technology has limitless possibilities and can create almost anything with just raw material and a computer generated model.
  20. 20.  Policy paralysis and a slowing economy a poor combination: India’s growth in FY2014/15 could possibly dip below 9%. This is a rate of expansion that most economies would envy, but it falls short of the Government’s own targets and of the growth needed to achieve the Government’s employment generation and poverty alleviation objectives.  Air India monopolising government attention. With no solution in sight, it is actually creating the problem: Air India has limited capability to operate new routes, meanwhile blocking private carriers from doing so. As has happened so many times before, the only winners in this scenario are the foreign airlines from whom Air India is being “protected”.
  21. 21.  Government needs to focus on industry viability and safety: Rather than focusing on micro issues, the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s objective should be to create an environment which recognizes and supports industry viability and competitiveness. The sector must be in a position to operate safely and efficiently, delivering sustained and reasonable profits and covering its cost of capital.  Traffic is expected to continue to grow strongly, but financial recovery will be slow: Banks have become a critical pillar of the aviation sector.
  22. 22.  Poor government policy means airports also face financial challenges: Meanwhile, private and state- owned airport operators continue to struggle. The operators of Delhi and Mumbai Airports have invested USD5 billion in modernising these facilities but the revenue collection has been less than expected due to the economic regulator not permitting a dual-till framework, while the Supreme Court ordered both airports to cease collection of Airport Development Fees from passengers, pending approval by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority.
  23. 23.  India is poised to be among the top five aviation nations in the world in the next 5 years.  The Indian Aviation Industry is exploring opportunities to improve connectivity and is also looking at enhancing the number of Indian carriers to various countries.  At the recently concluded International Civil Aviation Negotiation (ICAN) Conference, it was stated that in the next 5 years domestic air traffic will touch around 160-180 million passengers a year, and the international traffic will exceed 80 million passengers a year.
  24. 24.  Though Demographics, Slow transit through road and rail infrastructure, Increasing Business and Leisure Travel and Government Policy remains the growth drivers but High aviation fuel (ATF) price, Hugh Debt Burden, Poor Infrastructure, Regional Connectivity and Excess Capacity has been seen as speed breakers to this sector.  Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2015 were 73.30 lakhs as against 69.36 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 10.06%.
  25. 25. The current situation of the market is far from healthy. 2014-15 estimates a loss of $28 billion. This decline in the sector has been due to a number of causes, some of them mentioned below: • Lack of foreign investment due to stoppages by law. Lack of foreign investment robs the industry of easy capital, experience and expertise in the sector. • Excessive taxation on various aspects of the industry, such as aircrafts, fuel, aircraft bases, airport charges, air navigation charges, maintenance charges etc. Heavy taxation makes expansion and maintenance difficult. • ATF(aviation fuel) amounts for about 48% of an airlines costing. Subsidisation and reduction/removal of taxes may help in reviving the industry.
  26. 26. The market share of Indian carriers as on February 2016 in the domestic aviation market.
  27. 27. CRASHES  Pakistani passenger jet exploded in mid air during thunderstorm killing all 127 people on board on 20 April 2012.  32-year-old former British Airways Jet crashed three miles from airport  Pilot made mayday call to report fuel tank had caught fire  Airline had just resumed operations after 11 years due to financial difficulties  Company boss blocked from leaving country as criminal investigation is launched
  28. 28.  Sukhoi SU95 crashed Near Jakarta, Indonesia on 9th May, 2012.  37 passengers, 6 crew and 2 Sukhoi officials were onboard. All the 45 people onboard were killed.  The plane vanished from radar screens and lost contact with ground controllers after about 30 minutes of flight.
  29. 29. Aircraft parts and their functions
  30. 30. Cockpit A cockpit or a flight deck is the area, usually near the front of an aircraft, from which the pilot controls the aircraft. • Most modern cockpits are enclosed, except on some small aircrafts, and the cockpits on large airlines are also physically separated for the cabin. •The cockpit of an aircraft contains flight instruments on an instrumental panel, and the controls that enable the pilot to fly the aircraft.
  31. 31. CARGO Usually provided on the underside of the aircraft for storage of passengers baggage and fright. Cargo compartments on aircraft come in four types:- • Class A :- pressurized, not compartmentalized and within easy reach of the cabin attendants. Think closets, gallery storage, etc. • Class B :- pressurized, reachable by crew, but compartmentalized. Fluffy rides here. • Class C :- Pressurized or not, compartmentalized, have a fire suppression system. Passenger luggage is usually placed in a non-pressurized class C compartment. • Class D :- Not pressurized, compartmentalized, generally do not have fire suppression system. This is where the mail goes along with other paying cargo, spare parts the airline is lugging back and forth, etc. Not all aircraft have all four types of cargo areas, but most decent jets will have a B and C class.
  32. 32. EXTERIOR PARTS OF AN AIRCRAFT • FUSLAGE :- it is a central body portion of a plane designed to carry fuel, passengers, freight and mail. The part of the aircraft which is streamlined, and the wings and the tails are attached to it. It is made of duralumin i.e., an alloy of aluminum, nickel and cobalt. • COCKPIT :- a cockpit or flight deck is an area, usually near the front of an aircraft, from which the pilot controls the aircraft. It is the place from where the aircraft is controlled on ground as well as in air. • CABIN:- An aircraft cabin is the section of an aircraft in which passengers travel, often just called the cabin. The portion of enclosed airplane intended for transporting passengers or freight. • WINGS :- the part of the plane that provide lift and supports the weight of the plane, its passengers, crew and cargo while the plane is in the air. • FLAPS :- the movables portion of the wings closest to the fuselage. These are controlled surfaces installed on the trailing edge of a wing and used to increase the amount of the lift generated by the wing at slower speeds.
  33. 33. • AILERONS :- ailerons are the hinged control surfaces attached to the trailing edge of the wing of a fixed - wing aircraft. The ailerons are used to control the aircraft in roll. • RUDDER :- the rudder is one of the three primary flight control surfaces found on an airplane. It is a movable surface hinged to the fixed surface that is located at the rear of the aircraft called the vertical stabilizer, or fin. The rudder controls movement of the plane about its vertical axis and causes the airplane nose to move to the right or left and point in a different direction. • HORIZONTAL STABLIIZER :-this is the horizontal part of the tail assembly, the wings at the rear of the aircraft’s fuselage. It balances the lift forces generated by the main wings further forward on the fuselage. The stabilizer usually contains the elevator. • CHOKS :- It is located underneath the plane, it allows the plane to land and supports it while it is on the ground. It also has the mechanism to reduce and absorb the shock of landing to acceptable limits. • SPOILER :- spoilers are small, hinged plates on the top portion of wings. Spoilers can be used to slow an aircraft, or to make an aircraft descend, if they are deployed on both wings. Spoilers can also be used to generate a rolling motion for an aircraft, if they are deployed on one wing.
  34. 34. INTERIOR PARTS OF AN AIRCRAFT  AISLE :- A passage between two sections of seats, comprising of horizontally placed rows that is located from the nose to the tail of the aircraft without any obtrusion.  BULKHEAD :- Partitions or walls in the fuselage to make compartments for different purposes.  DOGHOUSE :- A cupboard placed on the floor of the aircraft on casters, usually behind the large row of seats in every zone of the plane used for storage purposes.  OVERHEAD :- Medium sized compartments placed along the sidewall of the aircraft, fitted with a door meant for stowage of the carry-on baggage of the passenger during the flight.  EMERGENCY EXITS :- Doors and windows used specially in case of emergency besides being used as normal exits.  GALLEY :- The ‘kitchen’ of the aircraft is called the galley.  LAVATORY :- All lavatory are similar in design, though size and contour may vary depending on its location.
  35. 35. SLIDE RAFT •An evacuation slide is an inflatable slide used to evacuate an aircraft quickly. An escape slide is required on all commercial aircraft where the door sill height is such that, in the event of an evacuation, passengers would be unable to step down from the door uninjured. •Escape slides are packed and held within the door structure inside the slide bustle, a protruding part of the inside of a door that varies in size depending on both the size of the aircraft and the size of the door. •If a rapid evacuation is required and the doors are opened while ‘armed’, the opening of the door pulls the slide raft out of the bustle. Great effort is involved in pushing the door open sufficiently to free the slide from the bustle.
  36. 36. CABIN INTERCOMMUNICATION SYTEM The cabin intercommunication system is a core digital cabin management system used in all Airbus aircraft. The system controls and displays cabin functions for passengers and crew. These include cabin lighting, cockpit/cabin announcements, door status indication, emergency signals, non-smoking/fasten seatbelt signs, smoke detectors, cabin temperature, water/waste tank capacity and various other cabin functions, some of which are critical for safety. The system consists of a central computer, the director, the director interface board, one or more flight attendant panels and a data network for audio transmission in the cabin.
  37. 37. PASSENGER SERVICE UNIT In a passenger service unit, particularly in a passenger cabin of an aircraft, comfort and service elements such as reading lamp, a flight attendant call button, a loudspeaker an air nozzle, an oxygen mask and generator, optical display elements, are integrated into a service column. The column is positioned in the lateral area of a seat to which the column is allocated. Due to passenger service unit, a passenger sitting in a seat can access the service functions comfortably without disturbing any neighbor. Feeder lines in between a main supply line and the passenger service columns are flexible to facilitate the mounting or placement of the column A complement to a passenger seat.
  38. 38. JUMP SEATS In an aircraft, jump seats – which are officially termed as auxiliary crew stations – can be located in cockpits or passenger cabin. The passenger cabin jump seats are used by the cabin crew, especially during take-off and landing. These jump seats are normally located near emergency exits so that flight attendants can quickly open the exit door for an emergency evacuation. The passenger jump seats usually fold out of the way when not in use to keep aisles, workspace and emergency exits clear. An oxygen mask is provided for each station. There can be extra jump seats depending on the airlines.
  39. 39. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of UNM PAX with required documents
  40. 40. UNM Passenger  Unaccompanied minor.  A passenger who is below the age of 18 travelling alone is classified as unaccompanied minor (UNM).
  41. 41. UNM PASSENGER FORM
  42. 42. Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an UNM  This passenger is boarded first and deplaned last.  The ground staff hands over the minor to the crew who is in charge of the section where UNM is seated.  Emergency procedures such as fastening of seats belts, usage of oxygen mask is told to UNM.  Crew gives toys, books to UNM to keep them occupied.  The UNM is to be served first.  UNM is accompanied with assistant.  The seat of UNM is closer to the galley.
  43. 43.  The airlines take the details of UNM and who is going to receive him/her.  The ground staff hands over the UNM to the crew and documents also handed over to them.  And if they have any problem or allergy from something they take it and crew have to check it.  When they reach the destination the crew hands over the UNM to ground staff and they hand over them to the person who is going to receive him in that destination as the detail given.
  44. 44. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of VVIP’S pax with required documents
  45. 45. Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an VVIP’s  This passenger is boarded last and deplaned first.  Very often extra security accompanies the flights in which these passengers are travelling.  special menus, extra crew are sometimes provided on these flights.  The passengers who falls into these categories are: Presidents Prime ministers Royal visitors Governors or cabinet ministers
  46. 46. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of EXPECTANT MOTHER pax with required documents
  47. 47. Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an expectant mothers  The expectant mothers can travel without doctor’s certificates till 28 weeks.  28-32 weeks she need to carry fit to fly certificate from the treating doctor.  32-36 weeks she need to carry fit to fly certificate from the treating obstetrician stating numbers of weeks also.  In case of complication pregnancy she also has to meet airline doctor get MEDA from airline doctor mentioned fit to fly and she also has to fill indemnity BOND.
  48. 48. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of MOTHER WITH INFANT pax with required documents
  49. 49. Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an mother with infant  They are usually seated on the carrycot seats, the carrycot/bassinet should be placed soon after take-off & removed when the craft starts its descent to the destination.  The infant should be on the mother’s lap during take-off and landing, they should also advised to feed the infant at this time.  Extra amenities like Napkins, disposable diapers, feeding bottles and baby bottle should be offered.
  50. 50. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of DEPORTEE pax with required documents
  51. 51. Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of the deportee  These are boarded last and deplaned last.  A person with invalid immigration documents or one who is being sent back to his country of origin because of some legal/security matters is a deportee.  Often in latter case he/she is accompanied by extra security.  These passengers are usually seated near the galley area, where cabin crew can observe them in flight.  They are not permitted to deplaned at transit halts.
  52. 52. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of BLIND pax with required documents
  53. 53. Procedure for Embarkation/ Disembarkation of an blind pax  Blind passenger along with dog or with any other assistance will board first and deplaned last.  A trained dog may be carried in the cabin in case a passenger who is dependent upon it.  The dog has to properly harnessed, restrained and muzzled.
  54. 54. Embarkation and disembarkation procedure of wheelchair pax with required documents
  55. 55. ARRIVALAND CHECKING-IN AT THE AIRPORT The traveler arrives at the airport either by personal vehicle, transit vehicle or by taxi and makes his/her way to the check-in counter. In some cases the customer service agent of the air carrier or other individual will provide assistance. Passengers who require wheelchair services are encountered, personnel shall actively assist the passenger with the check- in service and notify the airline company regarding the follow up service matters.
  56. 56. MOVING TO THE DEPARTURE GATE When a customer is checking in, the personnel shall ask whether wheelchair service is required? Whether the customer has his own wheelchair? Whether the customer has an escort? Is the passenger does not have a wheelchair, the ground staff shall take the wheelchair provided by the airport to the check-in counter. Assist the passenger to sit on the wheelchair and arrange for him/her to wait in the outside waiting area for custom checks.
  57. 57. BOARDING THE AIRCRAFT After passing the customs, take the lift to boarding gate for boarding. Before boarding, the ground staff shall notify the flight attendants of the number of wheelchair passengers and the seats. After being informed, the ground staff shall arrange enough personnel to assist the wheelchair passengers to board the aircraft according to the above mentioned assistance level definition. Embark into the aircraft first. Cabin crew must go out of their way to make the flight pleasant and comfortable.
  58. 58. STOWING THE WHEELCHAIR •Once the traveler has been transferred out of his/her own wheelchair, it is either stowed on board or taken to an area where it can be prepared for stowage in baggage compartment. •In this case it is either transported to an elevator in the terminal or carried down the exterior stairs of the loading bridge. •Wet cell batteries are disconnected and removed from the powered wheelchairs, then placed in specially designed box. •Wheelchairs are usually put into heavy plastic bags, specially designed for the purpose, and positioned in a cargo container.
  59. 59. ON-BOARD SERVICES Once in an aircraft seat, responsibility to provide service to the passenger rests with the flight attendants. They will reposition the passenger, if requested, help with eating (e.g. :- opening packages, cutting food etc.), but not feeding, transfer the passenger to an on-board wheelchair, and push him or her to the lavatory and stow and retrieve carry-on baggage. On-board services do not include assistance with the lavatory.
  60. 60. DISEMBARKTION PROCEDURE On arriving at the destination, the traveler goes through the reverse procedure, to his or her departure, leaving the aircraft last rather than first. Travelers with manual wheelchairs receive their own wheelchairs at the aircraft door. Users of powered wheelchairs must wait for them to be re-assembled. They may request to have the chair brought to the aircraft door, or can retrieve it at or near the baggage collection area. After the aircraft departs the airport, notify the destination airport for relevant information for follow up service.
  61. 61. EQUIPMENTS USED IN EMERGENCIES
  62. 62. Smoke hood •A smoke is a protective device similar in concept to a gas mask. A translucent airtight bag seals around the head of the wearer while an air filter held in the mouth connects to the outside atmosphere and is used to breathe. Smoke hoods are intended to protect victims of fire from the effects of smoke inhalation. •Smoke hoods present on aircraft, also called as protective breathing equipments (PBEs), typically generate oxygen from anywhere from 30 seconds to 15 minutes. •When oxygen supply ends, the hood will start deflating and must be removed to avoid suffocating. •Pre-flight check :- correct location
  63. 63. OXYGEN BOTTLE  Oxygen may be classified as an element, a gas, and a drug. Oxygen therapy is the administration of oxygen at concentrations greater than that in room air to treat or prevent in the blood).  Pre-flight check: Correct location, secured with strap, Mask should be available, Needle on the pressure gage should be in green zone.
  64. 64. FIRE AXE Fire axe has a pick-shaped pointed poll. It is often decorated in vivid colors to make it easily visible during an emergency. Its primary use is for breaking down doors and windows. They are provided to obtain emergency access to areas and parts of the airplane which are not easily accessible e.g., electrical or ceiling panels. The handle is insulated to protect against electric shock. Most fire axes are along the lines of a hatchet size, ranging between 16” and 20” long with a hatchet or tomahawk sized head. Pre-flight check :- usually in the cockpit secured with a strap.
  65. 65. ASBESTOS GLOVES Asbestos gloves are made out of asbestos AMC 40 quality with inside white flannel lining. It is stitched with 3ply Kevlar thread. They are suitable for 250 to 300 degree temperature. These gauntlet type gloves are kept in the flight deck and/or in the cabin to protect the user against the fire/heat. They can also be used to handle hot or sharp objects. Furthermore they will provide protection from evaporative cooling at the portable fire extinguisher nozzle during discharge. Pre-flight check :-usually in the cockpit.
  66. 66. FIRE EXTINGUISHER Fire extinguisher is a chemical product and when sprayed on the fire comes out in the form of foam/vapor, envelopes the origin of the fire-cutting its oxygen supply in the process to extinguish it. At the same time, the sprayed chemical reduces the temperature and produces a reinforced and obviously a better effect. Each fire extinguisher cylinder normally has one handle, two levers, one quantity gauge with an indicator and a spraying nozzle. Each cylinder lasts for 6 to 8 seconds only upon continuous use. Extreme care must be exerted to ensure that the content is not wasted and at the same time, the fire is extinguished completely. Pre-flight check :- correct location, secured with a strap, safety pin intact. Needle on the pressure gauge should be 1500-2000 PSI. Check the expiry date.
  67. 67. OXYGEN MASK An oxygen mask consists of a yellow, soft silicone facial cup with the white elastic bands for securing the mask to the passenger’s face. This band is adjustable by pulling two ends looped through the facial cup. On most pressurized aircraft, if the cabin pressure is lost when the cabin altitude is above 14000 feet, compartments containing the oxygen mask will open automatically, either above or in front of the passenger and crew seats. While the oxygen masks are being used the passengers are not allowed to move from the seats. In case of fire, the oxygen mask may not deploy as it can increase the fire.
  68. 68. MEGAPHONE Megaphone magnify the intensity of voice and are needed to guide the passengers in emergency situations and for addressing in case of failure of the public address system. These are detachable, battery operated, independent units. A built-in circular knob controls the magnitude of the voice that could be adjusted to be free from feed-back noise. A button, known as ‘press to talk’, on the megaphone is to be pressed throughout entire announcement. These are powered by dry cells which are periodically tested for usability by the engineering staff. Pre-flight check :- correct location, secured with strap. Press the button to hear the click sound.
  69. 69. EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER (ELT) Emergency locator transmitter (ELT), is a tracking transmitter which aids in the detection and location of boats, aircraft, and people in distress. The basic purpose of a distress radio beacon is to help rescuers find the survivors within the first 24 hours during which majority of survivors can be saved. Modern ELTs operates on 406 MHz . With ELT’s, search and rescue teams may more easily pinpoint the exact location of downed aircraft. ELTs are now also enhanced by satellite detection.
  70. 70. LIFE JACKET Life jackets are synthetic material made vests which have two chambers, purposefully made to provide partial floatability at least in case of leakage of air from one of the chamber. All overseas flights are to carry life jackets on a mandatory basis. Neatly folded life jacket is packed inside a casing and one such pack is stowed under each passenger seat. Children’s life jackets are also available in smaller sizes. The color of the jacket is intentionally made very bright, so that these can be located easily from far. Pre-flight check :- Randomly check under passenger seats for the availability of life jacket.
  71. 71. Cabin crew routine for an international flight
  72. 72. The job of the flight attendant begins even before a flight. It includes preparation the day before the flight, the day of the flight, during the flight and after the flight.  first of all, the crew must attend a pre-flight briefing on the day before each scheduled flight, to gather the relevant data on the upcoming flight, such as its departure time, flight number and route, model of the aircraft and every piece of equipment on it; go through the roles each cabin crew play in emergency situations. Draw up a plan of action for the entire crew in handling incidents such as a hijack, etc.  On the day of the flight, the crew must board 80 minutes in advance to carry out pre-flight duties, namely to conduct safety checks, prepare the cabin for the passengers and ensure all meals and supplies are on board.
  73. 73.  The crew check all the equipments to make sure that they are in working condition, including equipments controlled by the passengers’ remote controls, such as reading light, attendants’ call button tray tables, etc. Special attention must be given to the pre-flight safety checks, ensure that all emergency equipment are fully functional.  when the passengers board the plane the flight attendants must be ready to greet them at the respective working positions they are assigned. They must direct the passengers to their seats and help with their carry-on baggage.
  74. 74. After all the passengers are on board, the cabin crew would begin to demonstrate the safety equipment features and procedures. This would be followed by the cabin safety check routine like ensuring all the passengers’ seat belts are fastened, their seat backs and tray tables are in full upright positions, window shades are up , etc.  Five minutes after the plane has taken off, the galley crew would begin to make various announcements over the public address system and start distributing newspaper, snacks and serviettes to the passengers. For flights exceeding one and a half hours, pre-meal beverages are served. That begins the meal service, followed by a round of drinks, and another round. Then, it would almost be time to clear the dining trays.
  75. 75.  By the time the plane descends, it is time to make a final compliance check, remind passengers to fasten their seat belts, return their seat backs and tray tables to their upright locked position, draw up the window shades. At the same time, the cabin crew would also have to ensure that the overhead hand luggage storage compartments are locked and the emergency exits are cleared of luggage, so on and forth.  After the plane has landed and the crew have sent off every disembarking passenger at their assigned positions, they would have to check through the cabin to make sure that no luggage is left behind. Only after that a flight is considered as complete.
  76. 76. COMPARISON BETWEEN AIRBUS A-380 AND BOEING 747
  77. 77. BOEING 747 The Boeing 747 is wide body commercial jet airliner and cargo aircraft, often referred to by its original nickname ‘Jumbo Jet’. The four – engine 747 uses a double deck configuration for part of its length. It is available in passenger, freighter and other versions. First flown commercially in 1970, the 747 held the passenger capacity record for 37 years. Boeing designed the 747’s hump – like body to serve as a first class lounge or extra seating and to allow the aircraft to be easily converted to a cargo carrier by removing seats and installing a front cargo door. Boeing did so because the company expected supersonic airliners (development of which was announced in the early 1960s) to render the 747 and other subsonic airliners obsolete, while the demand for subsonic cargo aircraft would be robust well into the future. The 747 was expected to become obsolete after 400 were sold , but it exceeded critics' expectations with production passing the 1,000 mark in 1993. By November 2015, 1,519 aircraft had been built, with 20 of the 747-8 variants remaining on orders.
  78. 78. Airbus a-380 The Airbus A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner manufactured by the European aircraft company Airbus. It is the world's largest passenger airliner, and the airports at which it operates have upgraded facilities to accommodate it. It was initially named Airbus A3XX and designed to challenge Boeing’s monopoly in the large-aircraft market. The A380 made its first flight on 27 April 2005 and entered commercial service in October 2007 with Singapore Airlines. The A380's upper deck extends along the entire length of the fuselage, with a width equivalent to a wide-body aircraft. This gives the A380-800's cabin 550 square metres (5,920 sq ft) of usable floor space, 40% more than the next largest airliner, the Boeing 747-8, and provides seating for 525 people in a typical three-class configuration or up to 853 people in an all-economy class configuration. The A380-800 has a design range of 8,500 nautical miles (15,700 km), sufficient to fly nonstop from Dallas, USA to Sydney, Australia, and a cruising speed of Mach 0.85 (about 900 km/h, 560 mph or 490 km at cruising altitude).
  79. 79. CASE STUDY On Emirates Airline flight crash-lands at Dubai airport on Wednesday 3rd August 2016.
  80. 80.  A fire-fighter died when an Emirates airline flight crash-landed at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, but all 300 passengers and crew were evacuated safely from the aircraft, authorities said.  Dramatic pictures and video posted on social media, purportedly of the crash-landing, showed a thick plume of black smoke rising from the top of a burning aircraft on a runway.
  81. 81.  Emirates chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum told a news conference on Wednesday evening that a fire- fighter at Dubai International died in the operation to douse the flames that engulfed the plane.  All 282 passengers and 18 crew escaped the aircraft safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries, Al Maktoum said, adding that it was too early to say what caused the accident.  However, he ruled out "anything in terms of a security issue at this stage".
  82. 82.  The pilots and crew were the last to abandon the aircraft, Al Maktoum said, praising the "maximum level of professionalism they have demonstrated".  Dubai airport, which was closed following the accident with all departures and arrivals halted, re-opened at 6:30pm local time (14:30 GMT), according to Dubai Airports.
  83. 83.  Flight EK521 was arriving in Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, India.  The 300 passengers and crew included 226 Indians, 24 Britons and 11 Emirati nationals.  One passenger was quoted by local Indian media as saying the flight came down suddenly while landing and bounced upwards, with some passengers suffering minor injuries before escaping via the emergency escape chute, according to the Deutsche Presse Agentur news agency.
  84. 84.  The escaping passengers were then taken to a corner of the tarmac where some were being treated for their injuries, Kerala news website Manorama Online quoted the passenger as telling a local television channel over the telephone.  Alex Macheras, a London-based aviation expert, told Al Jazeera that based on flight- tracking information, the event was unusual.
  85. 85. CONCLUSION After completing my aviation assignment I got to know more about the Aviation industry and the aircraft’s both exterior and interior parts including the emergencies on board and how to handle unforeseen or emergency situations. I also got know more about the crashes occurred due to technical problems and other things, the meal served and the galleys in the aircraft, cockpit and pre-flight check. Last but not the least embarkation and disembarkation of special passengers and the cabin crew routine for international flights.
  86. 86. BIBLIOGRAPGHY •www.skybary.aero •www.cabincrewtrainning.com •www.en.wikipedia.org •www.google.com •planes.axlegeeks.com
  87. 87. THANK YOU

×