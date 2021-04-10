Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pang- uring pamilang ay nagsasaad ng dami o bilang ng isang pangngalan o panghalip.
Mga halimbawa: 1. Marami ang humahanga sa mga taong may mabubuting puso. 2. Dalawang magkapatid ang tumulong sa akin upang...
Pang- uring Pamilang
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
5 views
Apr. 10, 2021

Pang- uring Pamilang

Pang- Uring Pamilang

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pang- uring Pamilang

  1. 1. Pang- uring pamilang ay nagsasaad ng dami o bilang ng isang pangngalan o panghalip.
  2. 2. Mga halimbawa: 1. Marami ang humahanga sa mga taong may mabubuting puso. 2. Dalawang magkapatid ang tumulong sa akin upang makapagtapos ng pag- aaral.

×