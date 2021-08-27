Successfully reported this slideshow.
Boys and Girls’ Physical Development
Physical development occurs while a boy or a girl is growing up. This includes changes in height, weight, and appearance.
A weighing scale (or weighing balance) is a device to measure weight or mass. Weight may be measured in kilos or pounds.
Age (years) Girl lb (kg) Boy lb (kg) 8 44 lbs-79 lbs (19.955 kg- 35.834 kg) 45 lbs- 77 lbs (20.412 kg- 34.927 kg) 9 48 lbs...
The growth or spurt of boys and girls- 10.41 centimeters (cm) and 8.89 cm in height.
Physical Changes for Boys 1. Deepening of voice. The tone of voice changes and become low pitched. 2. Broadening shoulders...
4. Growth of hair in the legs, chest, and armpit. Hair begins to grow on the legs, chest, and armpit. 5. Reproductive orga...
Physical Changes for Girls 1. Development of breasts. The breasts become enlarged and the nipples begin to grow. 2. Hip cu...
4. Reproductive organs become more mature. This is characterized by the onset of menstruation, the periodical flow blood from the vagina.
6. Girls start to sweat more. Sweat glands become more active especially on the armpit. 7. Girls gain weight. It is normal...
Boys and Girls' Physical Development
Boys and Girls' Physical Development
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
Boys and Girls' Physical Development

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
51 views

Boys and Girls' Physical Development

Boys and Girls' Physical Development

  1. 1. Boys and Girls’ Physical Development
  2. 2. • Physical development occurs while a boy or a girl is growing up. • This includes changes in height, weight, and appearance. • Height and weight are true important indicators of physical development.
  3. 3. • A weighing scale (or weighing balance) is a device to measure weight or mass. • Weight may be measured in kilos or pounds.
  4. 4. Age (years) Girl lb (kg) Boy lb (kg) 8 44 lbs-79 lbs (19.955 kg- 35.834 kg) 45 lbs- 77 lbs (20.412 kg- 34.927 kg) 9 48 lbs-90 lbs (21.772 kg-40.823 kg) 49.5 lbs-88 lbs (22.453 kg-39.916 kg) 10 55 lbs-104.5 lbs (24.948 kg-47.400 kg) 56 lbs- 100.5 lbs (25.401 kg- 45.586 kg) 11 61 lbs- 117 lbs (27.669 kg- 53.070 kg) 60.5 lbs- 114.0 lbs (27.442 kg-51.710 kg) 12 68 lbs- 135 lbs (30.844 kg- 61.235 kg) 66.5 lbs- 130 lbs (30.164 kg- 58.967 kg) 13 75 lbs- 147 lbs (34.019 kg- 66.678 kg) 74.5 lbs-144 lbs (33.793 kg-65.317 kg) 14 85.5 lbs-158 lbs (38.782 kg- 71.668 kg) 84 lbs- 159.5 lbs (38.102 kg- 72.348 kg)
  5. 5. • The growth or spurt of boys and girls- 10.41 centimeters (cm) and 8.89 cm in height.
  6. 6. Physical Changes for Boys 1. Deepening of voice. The tone of voice changes and become low pitched. 2. Broadening shoulders. This is due to the increased muscle development in boys as they grow up. 3. Growth of facial hair. The hair that grows in the face will later develop as mustache and beard.
  7. 7. 4. Growth of hair in the legs, chest, and armpit. Hair begins to grow on the legs, chest, and armpit. 5. Reproductive organs mature. This is characterized by ejaculation of semen during sleep. 6. Growth of pubic hair around the private parts. 7. Increase in height.
  8. 8. Physical Changes for Girls 1. Development of breasts. The breasts become enlarged and the nipples begin to grow. 2. Hip curves become more noticeable. The hips grow rounder and the waist gets narrower. 3. Growth of hair in the armpit and in the pubic area. Hair starts to grow in the armpit. Girls will also notice that hair starts to grow on the pubic area.
  9. 9. 4. Reproductive organs become more mature. This is characterized by the onset of menstruation, the periodical flow blood from the vagina. 5. Onset of menstruation. A regular cycle lasts for 28 days. The menstrual cycle is often referred to as the period because menstruation occurs at a certain period or time every month.
  10. 10. 6. Girls start to sweat more. Sweat glands become more active especially on the armpit. 7. Girls gain weight. It is normal for more body fat to develop along the girl’s upper arms, thigh, upper back, and hips. 8. Pimples. A skin condition shows up in the form of blackheads or whiteheads in the face. Acne is a serious result of pus- filled pimples.

Boys and Girls' Physical Development

