Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Class 3.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 16
1 of 16

Class 3.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Education

Standards and history of ergonomics

Standards and history of ergonomics

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free

Class 3.pptx

  1. 1. Ergonomics for Textile and Garment Industry History Standards G.Maheswaran Assistant Professor Department of Textile Technology PSG College of Technology Coimbatore
  2. 2. History of Ergonomics • Hammurabi, the king of Babylon (1728–1686 BC), introduced work planning, production control, calculation of required workers and working days and details of the required work hours. • Xenophon (about 430–354 BC) left us a written statement of the division of work into operations when producing military shoes. • The Ancient Greece (5th century BC) used ergonomic principles in the design of their tools, jobs, and workplaces. • Hippocrates (c. 460 BC–c. 370 BC) described how a surgeon’s workplace should be designed and how the tools he uses should be arranged.
  3. 3. Is there ergonomics?
  4. 4. History of Ergonomics • In the 19th century, Frederick Winslow Taylor (1856–1915) made a pioneer method of “science management,” who proposed a solution to find the optimal way to perform a task. • Taylor (1911), extending the principle of division of labor, designed an efficient work system for the proper design of job, the motivation of employees and the division of responsibility between management and labor.
  5. 5. Think the difference…
  6. 6. History of Ergonomics • He published many of his works, of which the most famous are: – “Shop Management” (1903), – “Principles of Scientific Management” (1911), – “Testimony before the Special House Committee” (1912), • Which were published in 1947 with the title “Scientifi c Management.”
  7. 7. Work Load and Productivity
  8. 8. History of Ergonomics • On the basis of his experiments, Taylor set the following principles of scientific management: – The first principle is based on the assessment of daily performance of workers. – The second principle of scientific management - Shop Management – The third principle is the control of work and carrying out work tasks.
  9. 9. History of Ergonomics Taylor mapped out the methodology of implementation of scientific management in practice, as follows: – Employees with the highest level of qualification for the specified work task should be chosen. – Basic movements and operations that each worker should do in his job are to be studied in details. – The time required for performing each movement or operation should be studied, using a stopwatch. On the basis of this knowledge, the shortest possible time required to make each movement should be established. – All unnecessary and slow movements should be eliminated. – After the removal of all unnecessary movements, a series of fastest and most effective movements are to be established.
  10. 10. History of Ergonomics • Frank Bunker Gilbreth (1868–1924) and Lilian Gilbreth (1878–1972) are well-known worldwide for their pioneering work in Time and Motion study and ergonomics. • Gilbreth made a table of 18 basic movements, which he named “Therblig” by the anagram of his surname (Fig. 1.6), with graphic signs that occur during each work, and those movements are good enough to show different jobs at different positions. • This allowed the analysis of time and introducing time standards for performing certain tasks.
  11. 11. Standards • The first International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standard based on ergonomic design of work systems ISO 6385 (1981) was developed on the basis of the German standard DIN 33 400 (1975). • International Ergonomics Association (IEA) established a standard ISO/TC 159 in 1975. • The scope of ISO/TC 159 standard in the field of ergonomics includes terminology, methodology, and data on human factors.
  12. 12. Standards • The requirements for ISO/TC 159 to achieve its goals are as follows: – To collect and make a critical review of ergonomic data relevant to international standardization and which are related to designing and manufacturing of machinery, design and organization of work processes, as well as the layout of work equipment and the control of physical environment in the work rooms. – To identify those branches of industry, services and trade where the ergonomic needs will expand or develop with new technologies. – To recognize the inevitable delay time in manufacturing, as well as its performing. – To set and implement comprehensive subprograms for standardization of activities in different areas of ergonomics. – To create, within the framework of ISO/TC 159, the function responsible for strategic planning implementation and updating of this strategic policy statement.
  13. 13. The organizational structure of ISO/TC 159, ergonomics (January 2000): (1) ISO/TC 159/SC 1 General ergonomic principles: TC 159/SC 1/WG 1 Principles of ergonomics and ergonomic design. TC 159/SC 1/WG 2 Ergonomic principles related to mental work. (2) ISO/TC 159/SC 3, Anthropometry and biomechanics: TC 159/SC 3/WG 1 Anthropometry. TC 159/SC 3/WG 4 Human physical strength: manual handling and force limits. (3) ISO/TC 159/SC 4, Ergonomics of human–system interaction: TC 159/SC 4/WG 1 Fundamentals of controls and signaling methods. TC 159/SC 4/WG 2 Visual display requirements. TC 159/SC 4/WG 3 Controls, workplace and environmental requirements. TC 159/SC 4/WG 5 Software ergonomics of human–computer interaction. TC 159/SC 4/WG 6 Human-centerd design processes for interactive systems. TC 159/SC 4/WG 8 Ergonomic design of control centers. TC 159/SC 4/WG 9 Tactile and haptic interaction. TC 159/SC 4/WG 10 Accessible Design for Consumer Products. TC 159/SC 4/WG 11 Ease of operation of everyday products. TC 159/SC 4/WG 12 Image safety.
  14. 14. (4) ISO/TC 159/SC 5, Ergonomics of the physical environment: TC 159/SC 5/WG 1 Thermal environments. TC 159/SC 5/WG 4 Integrated environments. TC 159/SC 5/WG 5 Physical environments for people with special requirements. TC 159/SC 5/WG 6 Perceived air quality. • The standards were developed at different levels within the following structure: – Basic standards relating to the basic characteristics of humans. – Functional standards related to human factors in work and use of equipment, processes, products and systems. – Ecological standards related to the effects of physical factors of environment on human qualities, ranging from convenience, health and risk. – Standards for testing of procedures and processing ergonomic data will be applied in developing standards in the above three categories or assessment in accordance with the already- accepted standards.

×