Infecciones prenatales del snc 07.2020 v2.0

INFECCIONES PERINATALES DEL SNC - NEONATOLOGÍA MA Hinojosa-Sandoval 2020
INFECCIONES DEL SNC PERIODO NEONATAL Referencia. Volpe J. Neurology of the Newborn 6th Ed 2019
INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL ETIO- PATOGENIA Dos tipos de lesiones difícil de separarlas: Inflamatorio y alteraciones del ...
INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL Clasificación Según mecanismos de infección, etiología y desenlace mismos que son distintos e...
INFECCIONES DEL SNC NEONATAL ETIOLOGIA
INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL AFECTACIÓN
INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRE- PERINATAL AFECTACIÓN Kliegman et al Nelson Textbook of pediatrics 21st ed 2020
INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRE- PERINATAL AFECTACIÓN Kliegman et al Nelson Textbook of pediatrics 21st ed 2020
PARASITOSIS:TOXOPLASMOSIS  Zoonosis causada por el Toxoplasma gondii.  Afecta a un cuarto de la población humana.  Usua...
PARASITOSIS: TOXOPLASMOSIS Tres vías de infección: Por ooquistes  Consumo de alimentos contaminados  Animal a humano (z...
PARASITOSIS: TOXOPLASMOSIS EPIDEMIOLOGIA  3ª causa infecciosa de muerte neonatal.  22,5% Población esta infectada. La ta...
TOXOPLASMOSIS: EPIDEMIOLOGÍA MUNDIAL
CICLO VITAL TOXOPLASMOSIS
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS TETRADA DE SABIN 5% CONVULSIONES CALCIFICACIONES INTRACRANEALES Asociación Española de Pediatría....
Hemograma: Anemia/ Trombocitopenia/Eosinifilia PCR de Liquido Amniotico 18-20 SemEG Amplificación Gen B1 Sensibilidad 70- ...
Evaluación clínica y serológica Evaluación neurológica Evaluación auditiva Al nacimiento: -Examen físico y fondo de ojo - ...
TOXOPLASMOSIS TRATAMIENTO Guía de Prevención y tratamiento de las Infecciones Congénitas y Perinatales
TOXOPLASMOSIS TRATAMIENTO Guía de Prevención y tratamiento de las Infecciones Congénitas y Perinatales
10% LESIONES AISLADAS DEL SNC U OCULARES 85% RN ESTAN ASINTOMATICOS AL NACER 20/30% PUEDEN DESARROLLAR AFECCION NEUROLOGIC...
TOXOPLASMOSIS: PREVENCIÓN Guía de Prevención y tratamiento de las Infecciones Congénitas y Perinatales  REFERENCIAS  htt...
INFECCIONES PERINATALES DEL SNC VIRALES
INFECCIONES DEL SNC NEONATAL CMV
Zika es causa de microcefalia y otros defectos severos neurológicos congénitos y alteraciones del neurodesarrollo tardíos....
INFECCIONES DEL SNC HERPES SIMPLEX 2 Kliegman et al Nelson Textbook of pediatrics 21st ed 2020
VALACYCLOVIR Y FAMCICLOVIR
Manifestaciones: Por paso transplacentario de espiroquetas y son similares a Sf secundaria: Hepato-esplenomegalia, icteric...
DIAGNÓSTICO: 1. PRUEBAS RÁPIDAS 2. VDRL CUANTITATIVO 3. FTABS COMPROBATORIO 4. PL PARA CASOS COMPROBADOS TRATAMIENTO: PENI...
VIRUS VARICELA ZOSTER Madres con varicela 5 días antes hasta 2 días después del nacimiento, en muy alto riesgo de enfermar...
SEPSIS NEONATAL MENINGITIS NEONATAL - DESENLACE  MAS FRECUENTE EN MENOR EDAD GESTACIONAL  MAS FRECUENTE EN MENOR PESO AL...
PL INDICACIONES  Para diagnosticar infecciones del sistema nervioso central (SNC) (meningitis, encefalitis), incluidas la...
PL PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Un asistente debe sostener al neonate en decubito lateral o sentado, flexionándole la columna. Evite f...
PL VALORES NORMALES
LCR SEGÚN ETIOLOGÍA DE LA INFECCIÓN
LCR SEGÚN ETIOLOGÍA DE LA INFECCIÓN
MENINGITIS: TRATAMIENTO ANTIBIÓTICO
MENINGITIS: TRATAMIENTO ANTIBIÓTICO
INFECCIONES PERINATALES CORTICOIDES EN MENINGITIS
MENINGITIS BACTERIANA RESUMEN TRATAMIENTO
  1. 1. INFECCIONES PERINATALES DEL SNC - NEONATOLOGÍA MA Hinojosa-Sandoval 2020
  2. 2. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PERIODO NEONATAL Referencia. Volpe J. Neurology of the Newborn 6th Ed 2019
  3. 3. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL ETIO- PATOGENIA Dos tipos de lesiones difícil de separarlas: Inflamatorio y alteraciones del desarrollo. Además: Limitada capacidad de respuesta inmunitaria temprana que NO reconoce la presencia de infectantes (<20 sem EG)
  4. 4. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL Clasificación
  5. 5. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL Clasificación Según mecanismos de infección, etiología y desenlace mismos que son distintos en cada período. • Infección Congénita = Adquirida in utero. (viral o no bacteriana) y provocan lesiones en los órganos en desarrollo • Infección Perinatal = aAdquiridda alrededor del tiempo del parto/Nacimiento (virus y bacterias) • Infección de inicio temprano = Ocurrre durante la primera semana de vida por microorganismos adquiridos en el período perinatal • Infección de inicio tardío = Ocurre entre 7 y 30 días de vida (virus, bacterias y otros adquiridos en el período postnatal) (HIV, CMV por LM.) Contaminación por manos • Infecciones adquiridas en el Hospital = Típicamente después de la primera semana (Virales: rotavirus, RSV, enterovirus, HAV, adenovirus, e influenza)
  6. 6. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL Clasificación
  7. 7. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL Clasificación
  8. 8. INFECCIONES DEL SNC NEONATAL ETIOLOGIA
  9. 9. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRENATAL AFECTACIÓN
  10. 10. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRE- PERINATAL AFECTACIÓN Kliegman et al Nelson Textbook of pediatrics 21st ed 2020
  11. 11. INFECCIONES DEL SNC PRE- PERINATAL AFECTACIÓN Kliegman et al Nelson Textbook of pediatrics 21st ed 2020
  12. 12. PARASITOSIS:TOXOPLASMOSIS  Zoonosis causada por el Toxoplasma gondii.  Afecta a un cuarto de la población humana.  Usualmente asintomática  Mononucleosis con anticuerpos heterófilos negativos (Linfadenopatía, hepatoesplenomegalia y fiebre  La infección diseminada, que comprende miocarditis, neumonía y afectación del SNC, en personas inmunocomprometidas,  Cuatro grupos de importancia:  Mujeres embarazadas con 40-60% de RN infectado.  Fetos  Recién nacidos con infección congénita.  Pacientes inmunocomprometidos.
  13. 13. PARASITOSIS: TOXOPLASMOSIS Tres vías de infección: Por ooquistes  Consumo de alimentos contaminados  Animal a humano (zoonosis) carne mal cocida  Vertical: Madre a hijo (congénita)
  14. 14. PARASITOSIS: TOXOPLASMOSIS EPIDEMIOLOGIA  3ª causa infecciosa de muerte neonatal.  22,5% Población esta infectada. La tasa de prevalencia varia según la Edad, geografía y la ubicación, cultura y las mujeres embarazadas infectadas asintomáticas. 15% en el primer trimestre de embarazo. 60% en el tercer trimestre de embarazo.
  15. 15. TOXOPLASMOSIS: EPIDEMIOLOGÍA MUNDIAL
  16. 16. CICLO VITAL TOXOPLASMOSIS
  17. 17. MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS TETRADA DE SABIN 5% CONVULSIONES CALCIFICACIONES INTRACRANEALES Asociación Española de Pediatría. Protocolos actualizados al año 2008. en www.aeped.es/protocolos/ ADEMÁS • HEPATOESPLENO- MEGALIA • FIEBRE • ICTERICIA • EXANTEMA • NEUMONITIS • MENINGOENCEFALITIS
  18. 18. Hemograma: Anemia/ Trombocitopenia/Eosinifilia PCR de Liquido Amniotico 18-20 SemEG Amplificación Gen B1 Sensibilidad 70- 80% RN: PCR EN SANGRE, LCR Aglutinacion diferencial AC/HS PRESENCIA DE IgM-IgG ELISA TEST DE SABIN- FELMAND- DT ISAGA (IgA) Test IgG http://www.hoajonline.com/hoajbiology/2050-0874/1/9 TOXOPLASMOSIS DIAGNÓSTICO
  19. 19. Evaluación clínica y serológica Evaluación neurológica Evaluación auditiva Al nacimiento: -Examen físico y fondo de ojo - Ecografía y Rx de cráneo A las dos semanas: IgG pareada madre/hijo (IFI) e IgM por captura. Al mes: Nuevamente examen de fondo de ojo. http://www.seap-iap.es/c/document_library/get_file?uuid=05552d41-a82c-4e0c-94bb-3e4c9924edf8&groupId=10157 TOXOPLASMOSIS DIAGNOSTICO
  20. 20. TOXOPLASMOSIS TRATAMIENTO Guía de Prevención y tratamiento de las Infecciones Congénitas y Perinatales
  21. 21. TOXOPLASMOSIS TRATAMIENTO Guía de Prevención y tratamiento de las Infecciones Congénitas y Perinatales
  22. 22. 10% LESIONES AISLADAS DEL SNC U OCULARES 85% RN ESTAN ASINTOMATICOS AL NACER 20/30% PUEDEN DESARROLLAR AFECCION NEUROLOGICA Y CORIORRETINITIS SECUELAS: • 80% EPILEPSIA • 70% PCI • 60% DEFICIT VISUAL TOXOPLASMOSIS PRONÓSTICO
  23. 23. TOXOPLASMOSIS: PREVENCIÓN Guía de Prevención y tratamiento de las Infecciones Congénitas y Perinatales  REFERENCIAS  http://www.hoajonline.co m/hoajbiology/2050- 0874/1/9  sogc.org/wp.../gui285CPG 1301E-Toxoplasmosis.pd.  http://www.cdc.gov/parasi tes/toxoplasmosis/epi.html  www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pub med/23343802  Toxoplasmosis in Pregnancy: Prevention, Screening, and Treatment JOGC JANVIER 2013.  Guía de práctica clínica para toxoplasmosis durante el embarazo y toxoplasmosis congénita en Colombia. 2014
  24. 24. INFECCIONES PERINATALES DEL SNC VIRALES
  25. 25. INFECCIONES DEL SNC NEONATAL CMV
  26. 26. Zika es causa de microcefalia y otros defectos severos neurológicos congénitos y alteraciones del neurodesarrollo tardíos. Alteraciones de retina y artrogriposis El virus se transmite previo y durante el nacimiento Si se transmite por la leche materna, pero no provoca efectos en menores de 2 años comprobado por adecuado seguimiento
  27. 27. INFECCIONES DEL SNC HERPES SIMPLEX 2 Kliegman et al Nelson Textbook of pediatrics 21st ed 2020
  28. 28. VALACYCLOVIR Y FAMCICLOVIR
  29. 29. Manifestaciones: Por paso transplacentario de espiroquetas y son similares a Sf secundaria: Hepato-esplenomegalia, ictericia, enzimas hepáticas elevadas, colestasis, fibrosis y hematopoyesis extramedular. Linfadenopatía difusacon nódulos que pueden persistir. Anemia hemolítica con Coombs-negative, trombocitopenia osteochondritis y periostitis, rash mucocutaneo, lesiones bullosas o maculopapulares con descamación en manos y pies, parchas mucocutáneos, rinitis persistente y lesiones condilomatosas (condilomata lata)
  30. 30. DIAGNÓSTICO: 1. PRUEBAS RÁPIDAS 2. VDRL CUANTITATIVO 3. FTABS COMPROBATORIO 4. PL PARA CASOS COMPROBADOS TRATAMIENTO: PENICILINA 100.000 UI /Kg/d C/12h IV X 10 DÍAS TRATAMIENTO A LA PAREJA
  31. 31. VIRUS VARICELA ZOSTER Madres con varicela 5 días antes hasta 2 días después del nacimiento, en muy alto riesgo de enfermar y morir por paso transplacentario del virus y la madre no ha desarrollado Ac. Rash aparece en el RN 1 a 2 semanas postnatal. Sd. Varicela congénito: 25% se infectan IU solo 0,4 a 2% tiene lesiones. Cicatrices zoster, hipoplasia de miembros, anomalías SNC y oculares corioretinitis, microftalmia, cataratas), hidroureter e hidronefrosis, lesiones del SNAutónomo (vejiga neurógena, disfunción deglutoria) y peso bajo. MANEJO NEONATAL TEMPRANO 1. Madre con varicela 5d antes a 2d después = VZIG (o IVIG al menos) 2. RN con Rash = Acyclovir (10 mg/kg c/8 h. IV) 3. Prematuro < 28s, ante cualquier evidencia = VZIG (o IVIG al menos)
  32. 32. SEPSIS NEONATAL MENINGITIS NEONATAL - DESENLACE  MAS FRECUENTE EN MENOR EDAD GESTACIONAL  MAS FRECUENTE EN MENOR PESO AL NACER  ETIOLOGIA MAS COMÚN BACTERIAS GRAM POSITIVAS (EGB)  MORTALIDAD 8 %
  33. 33. PL INDICACIONES  Para diagnosticar infecciones del sistema nervioso central (SNC) (meningitis, encefalitis), incluidas las infecciones congénitas (TORCH — toxoplasmosis, otras infecciones [que generalmente implican sífilis], rubéola, citomegalovirus y herpes simple), así como infecciones bacterianas y fúngicas
  34. 34. PL PROCEDIMIENTO 1. Un asistente debe sostener al neonate en decubito lateral o sentado, flexionándole la columna. Evite flexionar demasiado el cuello para evitar problema respiratorio. 2. Palpe los espacios entre L3–L4 y L4–L5 inmediatamente sobre o debajo dee una linea imaginaria entre las crestas ilíacas. 3. Limpie y use anestesico local en crema en la zona de punción. 4. Inserte la aguja con una ligera inclinación cefálica. Empuje lentamente la aguja 1 a 1.5 cm en un niño a término y menos en el pretérmino 5. Permita la salida pasiva del LCR hacia los dispositivos de recolección; nunca aspire.
  35. 35. PL VALORES NORMALES
  36. 36. LCR SEGÚN ETIOLOGÍA DE LA INFECCIÓN
  37. 37. LCR SEGÚN ETIOLOGÍA DE LA INFECCIÓN
  38. 38. MENINGITIS: TRATAMIENTO ANTIBIÓTICO
  39. 39. MENINGITIS: TRATAMIENTO ANTIBIÓTICO
  40. 40. INFECCIONES PERINATALES CORTICOIDES EN MENINGITIS
  41. 41. MENINGITIS BACTERIANA RESUMEN TRATAMIENTO

×