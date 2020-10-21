Historia clinica neonatal 2020 v2.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Habilidades y destrezas IX Historia clínica neonatal y recepción del recién nacido MA Hinojosa-Sandoval 2020 https://es.sl...
LA HISTORIA CLINICA ÚNICA DEL SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD ES EL DOCUMENTO LEGAL OBLIGATORIO PARA LA ATENCIÓN DE CADA PACIENT...
1. Permite conocer los antecedentes y manejo de cada individuo según la descripción disponible. SE RECONOCERÁ LA COHERENCI...
LA H C U CONTIENE LOS FORMULARIOS DE «H C PERINATAL»
LA H C U CONTIENE LOS FORMULARIOS DE REGISTRO PARA LA ATENCIÓN DEL RECIÉN NACIDO/NEONATO CONOCIDOS COMO «HISTORIA CLINICA ...
• DATOS DE REGISTRO • CONDICIÓN DE LA MADRE • DATOS DE FILIACIÓN • ANTECEDENTES PATOLÓGICOS MATERNOS Y PATERNOS
• ANTECEDENTES GINECO OBSTÉTRICOS
• CONDICIONES DEL EMBARAZO/PARTO/NACIMIENTO
• CONDICIONES DEL RN Y SUS ÓRGANOS COMPLEMENTARIOS, AL NACIMIENTO
• RIESGO PERINATAL IMPORTANTE • CONDICIÓN AL NACER • NECESIDAD DE REANIMACIÓN • PROFILAXIS
• GRÁFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO PARA RN NIÑOS
• GRÁFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO PARA RN NIÑAS
• RIESGO NEONATAL IMPORTANTE • CLASIFICACIÓN DEL PESO Y EDAD GESTACIONAL
LA EDAD GESTACIONAL IMPORTANCIA: • FUM • TEST SOMATONEUROLÓGICO • ECO EXTRAPOLADO • TEST SOMÁTICO
0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 EDAD GESTACIO...
• TAMIZAJE DE RIESGO: PRIMER EXAMEN FÍSICO DEL RN
• ALTA DE CALIDAD DEL NEONATO • PROFILAXIS Y DIAGNÓSTICO
• NOTA DE INGRESO A LA UNIDAD DE NEONATOLOGÍA. PARA TODOS LOS RN CON Y SIN PATOLOGÍA INTERCURRENTE
• FORMATO DE HC PARA NEONATO Y MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP-HCUForm028A.2010
HISTORIA CLINICA DE 0 a 2 MESES
• FORMATO DE HC PARA ATENCIÓN AL MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP-HCUForm028B.2010
• FORMATO DE HC PARA NEONATO Y MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP- HCUForm028B.2010
Historia clínica neonatal CONTROL DE SALUD MA Hinojosa MD PaedsSp MSc 2020
HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/PEDIATRICA : Control de salud. POR QUÉ? • El control de salud es el eje principal y fundamental ...
HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/ PEDIATRICA : Control de salud. Las acciones? PERIODICIDAD de los controles en la niñez (0 a 10 ...
DESARROLLO DE LA HISTORIA CLÍNICA
HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/ PEDIATRICA : Control de salud. Los componentes? ESQUEMA GENERAL DE EVALUACIÓN DE SALUD PEDIÁTRI...
HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/ PEDIATRICA El instrumento más importante • TRIAGE: Al ingresar un niño a las unidades de atenci...
INFORMACIÓN SUBJETIVA Y OBJETIVA: • Diferenciar desde el inicio lo que corresponde a cada una de estas opciones • Evitar l...
COMUNICACIÓN EFECTIVA: es lo más importante de la relación médico-paciente para obtener información fidedigna y conseguir ...
ASPECTOS CLAVE • “Tomar nota de inmediato” • Dejar espacios para completar información que pudiera ser necesaria y se nota...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA (ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS) Manejo del Registro Médico Orientado por Problemas (MRMOP) PEDIATRIA M A Hinojo...
Análisis crítico del modelo actual de historia clínica: CONCLUSIONES GENERALES: 1.- El modelo actual de historia clínica a...
“En lo que respecta a la excelencia no es suficiente saber, sino que debemos tratar de lograrla y ejercerla” Aristóteles, ...
“El sistema o, como prefiero denominarlo, la virtud de un método, es el arreo sin el cual únicamente corren los corceles d...
“No es correcto un sistema mediante el cual un médico puede aprender desarrollando una actividad, pero dedica la mayor par...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS FUNDAMENTOS: • 1. Base de datos • 2. Lista de problemas • 3. Hipótesis • 4. Plane...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS 1. BASE DE DATOS Historia Clínica: Recolección de los datos • Anamnesis • Datos d...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 1. BASE DE DATOS Historia Clínica: Recolección de los datos Anamnesis • Histori...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 1. BASE DE DATOS Historia Clínica: Recolección de los datos Examen físico • (Ap...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 2. LISTA DE PROBLEMAS Análisis de los síntomas y signos: • Elaboración de una l...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 3. HIPÓTESIS • Formación de los síndromes (Primer nivel de hipótesis diagnóstic...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 3. HIPÓTESIS ……… • Diagnóstico diferencial por exclusión (Segundo nivel de hipó...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 3. HIPÓTESIS…….. • Diagnóstico diferencial por exclusión (Segundo nivel de hipó...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 4. PLANES • Formulación de un esquema terapéutico: • Elaboración de una lista d...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 4. PLANES • Formulación de un esquema terapéutico: • Recomendaciones para cada ...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 5. EVOLUCIÓN Y SÍNTESIS • Criterios para el establecimiento del pronóstico y ev...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 5. EVOLUCIÓN Y SÍNTESIS Evolución • Aplicación del esquema SOAP para el registr...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 5. EVOLUCIÓN Y SÍNTESIS • (S) SUBJETIVO: referido a los síntomas manifestados p...
PRESCRIPCIÓN en Neonatos • ADMISION Y AMBIENTE • CONDICION • VITALES SIGNOS • ACTIVIDAD = Manejo materno, etc • NURSE = Cu...
PRESCRIPCIÓN en Neonatos • ALTA DE CALIDAD AL TERCER DIA • INGRESO • ALTA • DIETA • ACTIVIDAD (Manejo en el Hogar) • MEDIC...
HISTORIA CLÍNICA del SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD: EPICRISIS Y LISTA DE PROBLEMAS
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS
HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 6. SUSTENTO CIENTÍFICO • El proceso debe aplicar Medicina Basada en Evidencias ...
C 2020 LOS FORMULARIOS
HISTORIA CLÍNICA del SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD: LISTA DE PROBLEMAS
RESUMEN LEGAL: La Epicrisis
RESUMEN LEGAL: La Epicrisis
RESUMEN LEGAL: La Epicrisis
GRACIAS POR ATENDER La clase de anatomía Rembrandt. Rijks Museum Amsterdam
  1. 1. Habilidades y destrezas IX Historia clínica neonatal y recepción del recién nacido MA Hinojosa-Sandoval 2020 https://es.slideshare.net/MAHINOJOSA45/historia-clinica-neonatal-2020-v10
  2. 2. LA HISTORIA CLINICA ÚNICA DEL SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD ES EL DOCUMENTO LEGAL OBLIGATORIO PARA LA ATENCIÓN DE CADA PACIENTE BAJO RESPONSABILIDAD DE LOS MÉDICOS TRATANTES Es el único registro disponible para conocer las actividades de atención y los responsables de la atención.
  3. 3. 1. Permite conocer los antecedentes y manejo de cada individuo según la descripción disponible. SE RECONOCERÁ LA COHERENCIA DEL DIAGNÓSTICO, ASERTIVIDAD EN EL MANEJO, OPORTUNIDAD DE LA PRESTACIÓN DEL SERVICIO E IMPORTANCIA DEL DESENLACE 2. Establece la pauta legal en caso de disconformidad médico paciente. SOLAMENTE EXISTE AQUELLO QUE ESTA ESCRITO/REGISTRADO. Consentimiento informado es indispensable 3. Tiene el valor ético para intervenciones siguientes. 4. Su ausencia es motivo de censura por carencia de referencias confiables, suposiciones por inferencia inadecuada y riesgo de ser sancionado justa o injustamente.
  4. 4. LA H C U CONTIENE LOS FORMULARIOS DE «H C PERINATAL»
  5. 5. LA H C U CONTIENE LOS FORMULARIOS DE REGISTRO PARA LA ATENCIÓN DEL RECIÉN NACIDO/NEONATO CONOCIDOS COMO «HISTORIA CLINICA PERINATAL»
  6. 6. • DATOS DE REGISTRO • CONDICIÓN DE LA MADRE • DATOS DE FILIACIÓN • ANTECEDENTES PATOLÓGICOS MATERNOS Y PATERNOS
  7. 7. • ANTECEDENTES GINECO OBSTÉTRICOS
  8. 8. • CONDICIONES DEL EMBARAZO/PARTO/NACIMIENTO
  9. 9. • CONDICIONES DEL EMBARAZO/PARTO/NACIMIENTO
  10. 10. • CONDICIONES DEL RN Y SUS ÓRGANOS COMPLEMENTARIOS, AL NACIMIENTO
  11. 11. • RIESGO PERINATAL IMPORTANTE • CONDICIÓN AL NACER • NECESIDAD DE REANIMACIÓN • PROFILAXIS
  12. 12. • GRÁFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO PARA RN NIÑOS
  13. 13. • GRÁFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO PARA RN NIÑAS
  14. 14. • RIESGO NEONATAL IMPORTANTE • CLASIFICACIÓN DEL PESO Y EDAD GESTACIONAL
  15. 15. LA EDAD GESTACIONAL IMPORTANCIA: • FUM • TEST SOMATONEUROLÓGICO • ECO EXTRAPOLADO • TEST SOMÁTICO
  16. 16. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional P90 P10
  17. 17. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional Los que tienen menos de 37 semanas de edad gestacional
  18. 18. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional Los que tienen entre 37 y 41 semanas de edad gestacional
  19. 19. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional Los que tienen más de 41 semanas de edad gestacional
  20. 20. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional PEG Los que están por debajo del P10, independiente de su EG P10 P90
  21. 21. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional AEG Los que están entre el P10 y el P90, independiente de su EG
  22. 22. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional GEG Los que están por arriba del P90, independiente de su EG
  23. 23. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S AEG AEG AEG PEG PEG PEG GEG GEG GEG Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional
  24. 24. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional BPN Los que pesan menos de 2,500 gramos, independiente de su EG
  25. 25. 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 PRETÉRMINO TÉRMINO POSTÉRMINO EDAD GESTACIONAL EN SEMANAS P E S O E N G R A M O S Clasificación por Peso y Edad Gestacional MBPN Los que pesan menos de 1,500 gramos, independiente de su EG
  26. 26. • TAMIZAJE DE RIESGO: PRIMER EXAMEN FÍSICO DEL RN
  27. 27. • ALTA DE CALIDAD DEL NEONATO • PROFILAXIS Y DIAGNÓSTICO
  28. 28. • NOTA DE INGRESO A LA UNIDAD DE NEONATOLOGÍA. PARA TODOS LOS RN CON Y SIN PATOLOGÍA INTERCURRENTE
  29. 29. • FORMATO DE HC PARA NEONATO Y MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP-HCUForm028A.2010
  30. 30. HISTORIA CLINICA DE 0 a 2 MESES
  31. 31. • FORMATO DE HC PARA NEONATO Y MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP-HCUForm028A.2010
  32. 32. • FORMATO DE HC PARA NEONATO Y MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP-HCUForm028A.2010
  33. 33. • FORMATO DE HC PARA ATENCIÓN AL MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP-HCUForm028B.2010
  34. 34. • FORMATO DE HC PARA NEONATO Y MENOR DE 2 MESES: SNS-MSP- HCUForm028B.2010
  35. 35. Historia clínica neonatal CONTROL DE SALUD MA Hinojosa MD PaedsSp MSc 2020
  36. 36. HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/PEDIATRICA : Control de salud. POR QUÉ? • El control de salud es el eje principal y fundamental en el seguimiento del crecimiento y desarrollo de niñas y niños. • Ha cambiando su enfoque a lo largo de los años, hoy el niño es parte integral de una familia y un medio ambiente, que ejercen una poderosa interacción con él y modelarán la expresión de sus potenciales. • El control de salud completo y amplio, requiere ser centrado en la familia y basado en la comunidad así como el cuidado de su salud se realice integrando aspectos de salud, educacionales y sociales.
  37. 37. HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/ PEDIATRICA : Control de salud. Las acciones? PERIODICIDAD de los controles en la niñez (0 a 10 años) • RN a 6 meses: 7 días, Un mes, luego mensual • 6 a 12 meses: C/ dos meses • 12-24 meses: C/ tres meses • 2 a 6 años: C/ 6 meses • 6 a 15 años: Anual
  38. 38. DESARROLLO DE LA HISTORIA CLÍNICA
  39. 39. HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/ PEDIATRICA : Control de salud. Los componentes? ESQUEMA GENERAL DE EVALUACIÓN DE SALUD PEDIÁTRICA • La evaluación de la salud posee un esquema general, con variaciones en el énfasis en la anamnesis, examen físico, diagnóstico e indicaciones según las distintas edades o presencia de patología. • Tipos de consultas: Por primera vez y subsecuente o que concurre en forma regular. • En primera consulta, será de gran importancia los antecedentes remotos y actuales. Personales, familiares y del medio ambiente para un correcto diagnóstico integral.
  40. 40. HISTORIA CLINICA NEONATAL/ PEDIATRICA El instrumento más importante • TRIAGE: Al ingresar un niño a las unidades de atención ambulatoria/hospitalización, el médico que lo recibe deberá de inmediato calificar la urgencia y prioridad de las acciones que hay que realizar. • Habitualmente(*) el orden de las acciones es: Anamnesis, Examen Físico, Diagnóstico y Tratamiento. (*) En caso de emergencia se puede alterar el orden para mantener la integridad del paciente
  41. 41. INFORMACIÓN SUBJETIVA Y OBJETIVA: • Diferenciar desde el inicio lo que corresponde a cada una de estas opciones • Evitar la tendencia (de lxs médicxs) a desestimar la información por considerar exageraciones o mentiras de la fuente de información o del mismo niño, o a sobreestimar la información del mismo origen. • Ubicar lo más cercano a la realidad circunscribiéndola con preguntas que eliminen la excesiva subjetividad. • Preguntar primero en forma abierta y luego cerrando la posibilidad de respuesta. Ejemplo: MD: “Que está comiendo su niña?” Respuesta: “Doctora, no quiere comer, solo le gusta estar colgada en el seno (abierta)……..” , MD: “Entiendo que le da solamente el seno” Respuesta: “Si” (cerrada) DESARROLLO DE LA HISTORIA CLÍNICA
  42. 42. COMUNICACIÓN EFECTIVA: es lo más importante de la relación médico-paciente para obtener información fidedigna y conseguir una atención eficaz e integral. • Establecer el mayor nivel de empatía. • Lenguaje verbal y no verbal adecuados • Mostrar interés real • No juzgar • Respuestas empáticas • Tranquilizar • Corresponsabilizar a cuidadores en la información • Verificar mediante preguntas DESARROLLO DE LA HISTORIA CLÍNICA
  43. 43. ASPECTOS CLAVE • “Tomar nota de inmediato” • Dejar espacios para completar información que pudiera ser necesaria y se nota que aun no se ha completado • No confiar en la memoria, especialmente cuando son datos específicos como fechas, mediciones, etc. • Mantener el orden, para recordar y dejar información comprensible y apropiada (Secuencia y cronología) • Subraye lo esencial DESARROLLO DE LA HISTORIA CLÍNICA
  44. 44. HISTORIA CLÍNICA (ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS) Manejo del Registro Médico Orientado por Problemas (MRMOP) PEDIATRIA M A Hinojosa-Sandoval 2020 La clase de anatomía- Rembrandt. Rijks Museum Amsterdam
  45. 45. Análisis crítico del modelo actual de historia clínica: CONCLUSIONES GENERALES: 1.- El modelo actual de historia clínica amerita un análisis crítico y quizás un cambio 2.- Si bien teóricamente existe un modelo único, su aplicación no es uniforme, aun dentro de una misma institución asistencial O SERIA MEJOR UN SISTEMA DE PROCESAMIENTO Y ANALISIS DE LA INFORMACION INDEPENDIENTE DEL MODELO DE HISTORIA CLINICA?
  46. 46. “En lo que respecta a la excelencia no es suficiente saber, sino que debemos tratar de lograrla y ejercerla” Aristóteles, Ética Nicomaquea, Libro I, Cap. 9
  47. 47. “El sistema o, como prefiero denominarlo, la virtud de un método, es el arreo sin el cual únicamente corren los corceles del genio” Sir. William Osler
  48. 48. “No es correcto un sistema mediante el cual un médico puede aprender desarrollando una actividad, pero dedica la mayor parte del tiempo a otra. Sería más sensato elaborar un sistema que vincule lo que se hace todos los días con el proceso de aprendizaje; un sistema que integre el aprendizaje con la práctica; un sistema que perfeccione la comunicación entre médicos, enfermeras, otros profesionales de la salud y el paciente.” J. W. Hurst, El ejercicio de la Medicina, Medicina Interna de Hurst
  49. 49. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS FUNDAMENTOS: • 1. Base de datos • 2. Lista de problemas • 3. Hipótesis • 4. Planes • 5. Evolución • 6. Sustento científico
  50. 50. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS 1. BASE DE DATOS Historia Clínica: Recolección de los datos • Anamnesis • Datos de filiación • Motivo de consulta o ingreso • Perfil del paciente (hábitos, factores epidemiológicos de riesgo, personalidad, situación sociofamiliar, etc.) • Antecedentes familiares y personales relevantes (Árbol genealógico)
  51. 51. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 1. BASE DE DATOS Historia Clínica: Recolección de los datos Anamnesis • Historia del problema actual • Anamnesis por aparatos o sistemas • Datos complementarios disponibles
  52. 52. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 1. BASE DE DATOS Historia Clínica: Recolección de los datos Examen físico • (Aplicación de la Semiotecnia general y especial)
  53. 53. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 2. LISTA DE PROBLEMAS Análisis de los síntomas y signos: • Elaboración de una lista de las probables estructuras o estadios de la función en la que se origina cada síntoma • Análisis para seleccionar la estructura o el estadio de la función en la que se origina cada síntoma • Análisis para establecer las razones por las cuales se presente este síntoma NOTA: Los dos aspectos de análisis pueden tratarse simultáneamente
  54. 54. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 3. HIPÓTESIS • Formación de los síndromes (Primer nivel de hipótesis diagnóstica) • Elaboración de una lista de los exámenes complementarios necesarios para confirmar los síndromes, y análisis de dichos exámenes • (Aplicación de la Anatomía Patológica, Fisiopatología y Semiología. Prerrequisito: Ciencias Básicas)
  55. 55. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 3. HIPÓTESIS ……… • Diagnóstico diferencial por exclusión (Segundo nivel de hipótesis diagnóstica) • Formulación de una lista de probables entidades nosológicas a las cuales pudieran pertenecer los síndromes • Análisis de cada una de las entidades nosológicas propuestas • Toma de decisión sobre la entidad nosológica más probable
  56. 56. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 3. HIPÓTESIS…….. • Diagnóstico diferencial por exclusión (Segundo nivel de hipótesis diagnóstica) • Formulación de una lista de exámenes complementarios específicos para el caso, y análisis de los mismos • Toma de decisión sobre el diagnóstico nosológico definitivo • (Aplicación de la Semiología y la Nosología) • Diagnóstico (CIE 10)
  57. 57. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 4. PLANES • Formulación de un esquema terapéutico: • Elaboración de una lista de medidas generales y su justificación • Elaboración de una lista de medicamentos a usarse y su justificación. • Prescripciones generales • Prescripciones de fármacos e insumos médicos
  58. 58. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 4. PLANES • Formulación de un esquema terapéutico: • Recomendaciones para cada caso • Establecimiento del criterio pronóstico utilizando códigos de alarma rojo, amarillo y verde • (Aplicación de Farmacología/Buenas Prácticas de Prescripción)
  59. 59. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 5. EVOLUCIÓN Y SÍNTESIS • Criterios para el establecimiento del pronóstico y evolución • Elaboración de una lista de criterios educativos, profilácticos y de otros órdenes, debidamente justificados por el análisis • Aplicación de conceptos nutricionales, higiénicos, éticos y otros
  60. 60. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 5. EVOLUCIÓN Y SÍNTESIS Evolución • Aplicación del esquema SOAP para el registro ordenado y sistemático de la evolución del paciente hospitalizado Síntesis o desenlace • Lista condensada de diagnósticos y manejo • Informe médico final (Epicrisis)
  61. 61. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 5. EVOLUCIÓN Y SÍNTESIS • (S) SUBJETIVO: referido a los síntomas manifestados por el paciente durante su evaluación o la variabilidad de los mismos; • (O) OBJETIVO: referido a los signos que se evidencia al examinar al paciente; • (A) ANÁLISIS: referido al análisis lógico de la nueva información en el contexto de la previa, con una finalidad diagnóstica y pronostica; y, • (P) PLANES: como corolario dinámico y lógico en las tres esferas previamente comentadas.
  62. 62. PRESCRIPCIÓN en Neonatos • ADMISION Y AMBIENTE • CONDICION • VITALES SIGNOS • ACTIVIDAD = Manejo materno, etc • NURSE = Cuidados de enfermería • DIETA • INGRESOS • EGRESOS • MEDICACION • EXÁMENES ESPECIALES • LABORATORIO • INTERCONSULTAS • OTROS HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS DOCUMENTACIÓN • Consolidación del proceso de atención hospitalaria en la Historia clínica “ESCRIBIR TODO LO QUE SE HACE” • Corregir no ocultar lo escrito • Firmas de responsabilidad
  63. 63. PRESCRIPCIÓN en Neonatos • ALTA DE CALIDAD AL TERCER DIA • INGRESO • ALTA • DIETA • ACTIVIDAD (Manejo en el Hogar) • MEDICAMENTOS • EDUCACION (Cuidados al alta) • SCONTROL DE SALUD • OTROS PRIMER CONTROL AL TERCER DIA LUEGO DEL ALTA HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS
  64. 64. HISTORIA CLÍNICA del SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD: EPICRISIS Y LISTA DE PROBLEMAS
  65. 65. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS
  66. 66. HISTORIA CLÍNICA ORIENTADA POR PROBLEMAS • 6. SUSTENTO CIENTÍFICO • El proceso debe aplicar Medicina Basada en Evidencias • Bibliografía • American Board of Internal Medicine. Clinical competence in Internal Medicine. Ann Intern Med 1979; 90: 402-11. • Campbell EJ. El pensamiento diagnóstico. Lancet (Edición. esp.) 1987; 11: 132-4. • Castillo C, Suárez JJ, Hidalgo R. Historia Clínica Orientada por Problemas. En Hidalgo R. Medicina Basada en Evidencias. Cuadernos Académicos de la Facultad de Medicina. PUCE. Quito, 1999. • Foz G, Prieto A, Fábrega S. Historia clínica y sistema de registro. En: Martín-Zurro A, Cano F, editores. Manual de atención primaria, 2a edición. Barcelona: Doyma, 1988. • Griner PF, Mayewski RJ, Mushlin AI, Grunland P. Selection and interpretation of diagnostic tests and procedures. Ann Intern Med 1981; 94: 553-600. • Guarderas C. Guía para el análisis y discusión de un caso clínico. En: Reforma de la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad Central. Editorial Casa del Estudiante. Quito. 2003. • Hurst JW, Walker H. The problem-oriented system. Baltimore: Williams Wilkins, 1972. • Hurst JW, Walker HK, Hall WD. More reasons why Weed is right. N Engl J Med 1973; 288: 629-30. • Hurst JW. El ejercicio de la medicina. En Hurst JW, ed. Medicina Interna. Tratado para la práctica médica. Madrid: Panamericana, 1984. • Kassirer JP. Diagnostic reasoning. Ann Intern Med 1989; 110: 893-900. • Lalama M, Terán R. Buenas prácticas de prescripción. Editorial Color Offsett. Quito. 2000. • Pozo Rodríguez F. La eficacia de las pruebas diagnósticas (I y II). Med Clin (Barc) 1988; 90: 779-89 y 91: 177-83. • Quill TE. Recognizing and adjusting to barriers in Doctor- Patient communication. Ann Intern Med 1989; 111: 51-7. • Reiser SJ. The clinical record in medicine (part I). Learning from cases. Ann Intern Med 1991; 114: 902-7. • Reiser SJ. The clinical record in medicine (part II). Reforming content and purpose. Ann Intern Med 1991; 114: 980-5. • Suárez JJ. Registro Médico Orientado por Problemas. En Carrillo E. Problemas en Medicina Interna-SOAP. Abya-Yala. Quito. 2001. • Suárez JJ, Hidalgo R. Registro Médico Orientado por Problemas. En Hidalgo R. Medicina Basada en Evidencias. Libro Universitario Regional. Costa Rica. 2002. • Walker HK, Hall WD, Hurst JW. Clinical Methods: The history, physical, and laboratory examinations. 2d edición. Boston: Butterworths, 1980. • Weed IL. Medical records, patient care, and medical education. Brish J M Sc 1964; 6: 271- 282. • Weed IL. New approach to medical teaching. Resident Physician. Brish J M Sc 1967; 13: 77-93 • Weed IL. Patient record as extension of basic science training of physician. Syllabus, case presented at Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio, 1967. • Weed IL. Medical records that guide and teach. N Engl J Med 1968; 278: 593-600, 652- 657. • Weed IL. Medical Records, Medical Education, and Patient Care: The problem-oriented record as basic tool. Cleveland. The Press of Case Western Reserve University, 1969. • Weed IL. Medical records, medical education, and patient care. Chicago: Year Book Medical Publishers, 1969.
  67. 67. C 2020 LOS FORMULARIOS
  68. 68. HISTORIA CLÍNICA del SISTEMA NACIONAL DE SALUD: LISTA DE PROBLEMAS
  69. 69. RESUMEN LEGAL: La Epicrisis
  70. 70. RESUMEN LEGAL: La Epicrisis
  71. 71. RESUMEN LEGAL: La Epicrisis
  72. 72. GRACIAS POR ATENDER La clase de anatomía Rembrandt. Rijks Museum Amsterdam
  73. 73. https://es.slideshare.net/MAHINOJOSA45/historia-clinica-neonatal-2020-v10

