Examen fisico del rn 2021 v2.0

  1. 1. EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO MA HINOJOSA-SANDOVAL MD-PAEDIATRICS-MSc 2021 https://es.slideshare.net/MAHINOJOSA45/examen-fisico-del-rn-0421-245941684
  2. 2. • Primer examen físico: “Examen físico rápido” al nacimiento para evidenciar problemas mayores visibles. • Un segundo examen físico debe practicarse dentro de las primeras 24 horas de vida, en condiciones adecuadas de temperatura, comodidad e iluminación. • Un tercer examen físico: Al alta ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  3. 3. • Ambiente silencioso , cálido • Con buena iluminación • Duración no más de 5 a 10 minutos El examen general: Orden anatómico por prioridades ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  4. 4. INSPECCIÓN OBSERVAR EL ESTADO: • Sueño: profundo leve • Vigilia: movimientos periféricos limitados movimientos amplios, sin llanto, con llanto ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  5. 5. INSPECCIÓN NORMAL para el Recién nacido de término • Pasa de un estado al otro en respuesta a los estímulos correspondientes • Se autotranquiliza • Llanto modulado con expresión facial ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  6. 6. INSPECCIÓN ALTERACIÓN • Difícil inducir el pasaje de uno a otro estado • Permanece demasiado alerta o llora sin motivos físicos aparentes • No alcanza un estado de vigilia alerta plena • Llanto débil o monotóno ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  7. 7. POSTURA • Postura en reposo con libertad de movimientos refleja: La posición intrauterina • El tono general corporal varia de acuerdo a la Edad Gestacional. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  8. 8. SIGNOS VITALES • Temperatura axilar: 36.5 ºC a 37.5 ºC • FR : 30 a 60 x minuto • FC : 110 a 160 x minuto • TA : 60/40 mmHg • Pulsos femorales y radiales palpables ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  9. 9. CABEZA • Perímetro cefálico • Palpación • Forma y tamaño: Es grande en relación al resto del cuerpo, habitualmente presenta una deformación plástica con grados variables de cabalgamiento óseo debido a su adaptación al canal de parto, excepto en aquellos nacidos por cesárea. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RN EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  10. 10. Palpar las fontanelas Anterior o bregma: Tensión IC Posterior o lambda: Hipotiroidismo = > 0,5 cm Craneosinostosis ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO INSPECCIÓN
  11. 11. FONTANELAS • Anterior tamaño entre 1 y 4 cm. de diámetro mayor; es blanda, pulsátil y levemente depresible • Posterior es pequeña de forma triangular, menos de 0,5 cm. Mayor tamaño puede asociarse a un retraso en la osificación, hipotiroidismo o hipertensión intracraneana. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  12. 12. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL • Deben estar afrontadas, puede existir cierto grado de cabalgamiento. Descartar craneosinostosis. • La sutura longitudinal puede tener algunos mm de separación. La sutura escamosa nunca. Si la hay, debe descartarse hidrocefalia congénita
  13. 13. CAPUT SUCCEDANEUM • Edema de cuero cabelludo por la presión del trabajo de parto. • Se extiende sobre las líneas de sutura ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL CEFALOHEMATOMA • Es subperióstico. A tensión y no sobrepasa las suturas. Puede ocurrir en un parto normal. No requiere tratamiento ni tiene consecuencias para el recién nacido.
  14. 14. HEMATOMA SUBGALEAL • Es generalmente resultado de un parto difícil con instrumentación. Es de consistencia mas blanda y sobrepasa ampliamente los límites de las suturas. Puede contener gran cantidad de sangre, lo que resulta en hiperbilirrubinemia anemia y shock. En ocasiones se acompaña de fracturas del cráneo ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  15. 15. OJOS • Cerrados y los párpados edematosos, los abre si se le mece la cabeza. • No forzar la apertura de los ojos. • El iris es habitualmente de color grisáceo. • Hemorragias subconjuntivales, usuales y no requieren tratamiento. • La pupila debe responder a la luz. • Opacidades de córnea, cristalino, retino- blastoma se diagnostica con el rojo pupilar • Evaluar la estructura, el aspecto, posición, tamaño, el tejido circundante ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  16. 16. OJOS Reacciona a la luz, visión 20/150 foco a 20 a 30 cm, la respuesta óptima al estímulo visual es un estado de alerta inicial, una atención creciente, seguida por una pérdida gradual de interés y por ultimo el alejamiento de la mirada ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  17. 17. OIDOS • Ver la forma e implantación del pabellón auricular. Sus alteraciones se han asociado a malformaciones especialmente del tracto urinario. • Tamaño , posición • Los tímpanos son difíciles de visualizar y tienen apariencia opaca. • Explorar audición, ante un sonido el niño/a deja de llorar o reacciona con llanto ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  18. 18. NARIZ • Deformación nasal: dislocación del cartílago • De ser necesario confirmarse permeabilidad pasando una sonda nasogástrica • Es frecuente observa pequeños puntos amarillos en el dorso de la nariz: milium. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  19. 19. BOCA • Observar con el llanto y en reposo • Observar Maxilar Inferior • Angulo de apertura y simetría • Candidiasis, dientes, frenillo ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  20. 20. TÓRAX • Tamaño y simetría • Circunferencia torácica es 1 a 2 cmts menor que la craneana, el tórax es simétrico y la dimensión trasversal es mayor que la antero posterior ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  21. 21. TÓRAX • Examinar glándulas mamarias en Rnt 0,5 cm • Pezones supernumerarios • Fracturas de clavículas hasta 2 a 3 % • Control de frecuencia respiratoria: 40 – 60 por minuto • Auscultación cardiaca: FC 120 x minuto promedio. Ritmo, presencia o ausencia de soplos ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  22. 22. ABDOMEN • Tamaño y simetría • Es protuberante , globoso con un diámetro ligeramente mayor por arriba del ombligo que en la región infra umbilical • El hígado se palpa y puede estar hasta a 2 cm bajo el reborde costal ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  23. 23. CADERAS Maniobras de Barlow y Ortolani ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  24. 24. PIES ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL POSICIONES IN ÚTERO
  25. 25. MIEMBROS INFERIORES ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL Posiciones en útero
  26. 26. GENITALES • Pene elongación 2,5 cm • Observar el meato urinario • Testículos en escroto • Hiperpigmentación • Flujo fisiológico ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  27. 27. PIEL ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL
  28. 28. EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO DEL RECIÉN NACIDO ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO
  29. 29. ▪ Procurar que el bebé se mantenga caliente y cómodo todo el tiempo que dure la exploración ▪ Efectuar el examen a una hora en que ni tenga tanta hambre como para estar inquieto, ni esté tan satisfecho que permanezca somnoliento ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  30. 30. EL RECIÉN NACIDO A TÉRMINO (igual o mayor de 37 semanas) ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  31. 31. INSPECCIÓN La inspección del rostro revelará las anomalías presentes y la vivacidad del bebé. Examinar los reflejos de los puntos cardinales ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  32. 32. INSPECCIÓN ▪ En posición supina la posición y los movimientos son espontáneos. Los brazos y las piernas están en flexiónyse mueven libremente y con frecuencia. ▪ En decúbito prono, la cabeza gira hacia un lado, los brazos permanecen flexionados y la pelvis reposa sobre el lecho ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  33. 33. INSPECCIÓN: Tono muscular cervical En la posición de suspensión ventral se sostiene el bebé con una mano colocada bajo el abdomen. Al hacerlo sus miembros cuelgan, permaneciendo parcialmente flexionados y la cabeza se levanta algunos instantes. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  34. 34. ESTUDIO DEL TONO MUSCULAR (Presente) Determinar la amplitud del movimiento en varias articulaciones En el niño(a) maduro, la cabeza puede rotar hasta que el mentón alcance el extremo acromial del hombro ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  35. 35. ESTUDIO DEL TONO MUSCULAR (Presente) Determinar la amplitud del movimiento en varias articulaciones Prueba de la bufanda: Desplazando una mano del bebé sobre el tórax, debe ser fácil colocarla sobre el hombro opuesto ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  36. 36. ESTUDIO DEL TONO MUSCULAR (Presente) Determinar la amplitud del movimiento en varias articulaciones Extensión de la rodilla: No es posible, normalmente, extenderla por completo en el recién nacido a término ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  37. 37. ESTUDIO DEL TONO MUSCULAR (Flexibilidad) Determinar la amplitud del movimiento en articulaciones En el niño(a) normal nacido a término es posible flexionar la muñeca hasta formar un ángulo agudo y el pie puede doblarse hasta tomar contacto con la cara anterior de la de la pierna ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  38. 38. ESTUDIO DEL TONO MUSCULAR (Intensidad) La segunda forma de evaluar la tonicidad muscular consiste en observar la inicial prontitud con que el miembro explorado, colocado en ciertas posiciones, vuelve a su posición inicial. Por ejemplo, si el brazo se extiende con suavidad, recobra bruscamente su posición habitual, en flexión. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  39. 39. ESTUDIO DEL TONO MUSCULAR (Control) Sacudir el brazo o la pierna con rapidez El brazo o la pierna, según el caso, se sacuden rápidamente. Al principio la mano o el pie oscilan con flaccidez, pero luego los músculos se tensan, manteniendolos inmóviles. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  40. 40. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE MORO 1. Se extienden ambos miembros superiores del bebé y después se los suelta súbitamente. 2. Se levanta la cabeza del bebé 2 a 4 centímetros por encima del lecho y se suelta súbitamente sosteniendo la cabeza antes de tocar el plano de examen ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  41. 41. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE MORO La respuesta consiste en estirar vivamente los brazos a la vez que abre las manos, en posición de ir a abrazar. Por lo genereal, las piernas se flexionan y el bebé grita ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  42. 42. Desplaza un objeto por la mano del bebé desde el lado cubital. 1. En respuesta a la estimulación de la palma, los dedos se doblan y agarran el objeto. 2. En un segundo momento sostiene el objeto al elevarlo ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE PRENSIÓN
  43. 43. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS RESPUESTA DE PRENSIÓN PLANTAR Al estimular la planta de los piés, los dedos se doblan como si quisiera coger el dedo del examinador ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  44. 44. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE EXTENSION CRUZADA Cuando se estimula la planta del pie, la pierna tiende a retirarse, pero si es sostenida en extensión mientras se efectúa el estímulo, el bebé flexiona y extiende la pierna opuesta, como para rechazar la mano del explorador ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  45. 45. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE COLOCACIÓN Se sostiene al bebé de manera que el dorso del pie toque el borde de la mesa. Este contacto estimula la pierna,provocando su flexión, y parece como si el bebé tratara de escalar dicho borde ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  46. 46. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE MARCHA AUTOMÁTICA Se sostiene al bebé en posición vertical, de modo que sus pies la superficie de examen. Aparecerán automáticos de los Ms Is que semejan la marcha ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  47. 47. ESTUDIO DE LOS REFLEJOS REFLEJO DE INCURVACIÓN DEL TRONCO La estimulación táctil, practicada a un lado de la columna, hacia abajo causa flexión de los músculos locales y parece como si el bebé se doblara hacia el lado estimulado ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  48. 48. EXAMEN DE LOS OJOS - NISTAGMUS Un método muy bueno para evaluar los movimientos oculares y la integridad del aparato visual consiste en inducir nistagmo rotatorio. Para lograrlo, se levanta al bebé y se le sitúa mirando al explorador de frente. Este lo sostiene con cuidado y gira en rededor sobre sus pies dos o tres veces. Al detenerse, se puede apreciar nistagmus ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  49. 49. EL RECIÉN NACIDO PREMATURO (menor de 37 semanas) ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  50. 50. INSPECCIÓN En posición supina el prematuro yace sobre el lecho, con poca tendencia a moverse. Poca flexión los brazos reposan sobre el lecho y las piernas están ampliamente separadas. “Aspecto de rana” En posición prona, el bebé coloca las piernas en flexión, con la pélvis levantada sobre el lecho ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  51. 51. INSPECCIÓN En la suspensión ventral se evidencia una menor tonicidad muscular. Las piernas y la cabeza cuelgan fláccidamente. Los movimientos en todas las posiciones son, a menudo,menos acentuadas que en el bebé maduro ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  52. 52. INSPECCIÓN Rostro pequeño y arrugado. Son más difíciles de obtener las respuestas de expresión en los prematuros que en los nacidos a término ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  53. 53. Tono muscular: Disminuido Es característica una amplitud de los movimientos articulares. La cabeza puede rotar hasta sobrepasar la punta acromial del hombro ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  54. 54. Prueba de la bufanda: Se observa mayor amplitud de movimientos. La mano sobrepasa muy bien la punta del hombro opuesto ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  55. 55. Tono muscular: Disminuido Movilidad de la rodilla: Puede extenderse por completo ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  56. 56. Flexibilidad : Limitada Flexión de la muñeca: Mano y muñeca, se forma un ángulo recto “en ventana cuadrada” Flexión del pie: Dorsiflexión del pie limitada, no alcanza a tocar la pierna ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  57. 57. Reflejo de Moro: Está presente y se produce en la misma forma que el RN a término. En su período final existe una mayor tendencia a que los brazos vayan hacia atrás ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  58. 58. Reflejo de prensión: Es posible obtener sin dificultad la primera parte del reflejo de prensión, pero no la segunda parte de la respuesta ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  59. 59. Reflejo de marcha: Puede demostrarse también en el prematuro. Difiere de la respuesta del RN a término en que hay mayor tendencia a caminar sobre la punta de los dedos ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXAMEN NEUROLÓGICO
  60. 60. GRACIAS POR LA ATENCIÓN ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL DEL RECIÉN NACIDO EXÁMEN FÍSICO NEONATAL

