Archivo neonatal v4.0 07.2020

ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO ARCHIVO NEONATAL Investigación en neonatología FOTO DE USER:HUSKY AND H3M3LS, MISCHA DE MUYNC...
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - NEONATAL 2018 MORTALIDAD. CONCEPTOS Período perinatal: El período perinatal comienza a las 22 s...
MORTALIDAD. CONCEPTOS Fuente: Mortalidad Infantil y Neonatal. http://www.fundasamin.org.ar/archivos/MORTALIDAD%20INFANTIL%...
ESTADISTICAS Datos de las condiciones de los neonatos
MORTALIDAD NEONATAL POR PROVINCIAS ECUADOR . FUENTE DNVE/MSP 2014
BAJO PESO AL NACER POR PROVINCIAS ECUADOR . FUENTE SIISE-INEC 2008
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - NEONATAL 2017 Fuente:INEC. Ecuador Elaborado: DNCSS
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - NEONATAL 2018 Fuente: UNICEF, OMS, Banco Mundial, DESA de las Naciones Unidas, PNUD Elaborado: ...
Distribución de la Mortalidad de menores de 5 años Ecuador 2019 46% 37% 17% < 1 mes 1 -11 meses 1-4 años
ECUADOR MORTALIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS No. CAUSAS No. % TASA* 1 Trastornos relacionados con 535 14.4 2.9 la duraci...
MORTALIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS. NEUMONÍA 2500/D=920.000/A
MORTALIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS. DESNUTRICIÓN= ½ CASOS
ECUADOR MORBILIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS No. CAUSAS No. % TASA* 1 Otros trastornos respiratorios 7.710 15.9 264.5 or...
Fuente: DNVE. Elaborado: DNCSS. 0,00 5,00 10,00 15,00 20,00 25,00 30,00 35,00 Zona 8 Zona 9 Zona 1 Zona 5 Zona 4 Zona 3 Zo...
Fuente: DNVE. Elaborado: DNCSS. 10,34 40,89 7,88 39,90 0,99 0,00 5,00 10,00 15,00 20,00 25,00 30,00 35,00 40,00 45,00 Cesá...
Fuente: DNVE. Elaborado: DNCSS. 19,70 18,72 14,29 11,33 7,39 7,39 4,43 2,46 1,97 1,97 1,97 1,48 1,48 0,99 0,99 0,49 0,49 0...
0 20 40 60 80 100 120 1915 1925 1935 1945 1955 1965 1975 1985 1995 2000 2002-3 Tasa de Mortalidad Infantil de 1915 a 2000....
80 60 40 20 0 20 40 60 80 70.0 10.0 10.0 75.0 15.0 10.0 5.0 5.0 Hospital (Internación) Ambulatorio (Primer nivel de atenci...
EL BEBÉ Lo que la naturaleza dice
PREVENIR Indicaciones durante el control prenatal
CONTROL PRENATAL
ESTIMULACIÓN PRENATAL TACTO Y SONIDOS
EMBRIOLOGÍA: CIRCULACIÓN FETAL
EMBRIOLOGÍA: CIRCULACIÓN FETAL
EMBRIOLOGÍA: LIQUIDO PULMONAR
TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
PARTO NORMAL O CESÁREA?
PREGUNTAS ANTEPARTO: PARA AVERIGUAR LA CONDICIÓN AL NACIMIENTO Antes del nacimiento se hacen 4 preguntas básicas: 1. ¿Cuál...
AL NACER “TENGO MIEDO, HAMBRE Y FRÍO”
PREGUNTAS AL NACIMIENTO: PARA AVERIGUAR LA CONDICIÓN DEL RN Al nacimiento se hacen 3 preguntas: 1. ¿A término? 2. ¿Buen to...
BUENAS PRACTICAS AL NACIMIENTO ➢Apego inmediato ➢Promover la Lactancia materna ➢Ligadura oportuna del cordón ➢Tamizajes
SIGNOS DE PELIGRO
ATENCIÓN HOSPITALARIA DEL RECIEN NACIDO
ALOJAMIENTO CONJUNTO EL BEBÉ DEBE ESTAR TODO EL TIEMPO CON SU MAMÁ
HEMANGIOMA PLANO, MILIA, ACNÉ, MANCHA MONGÓLICA, VÉRNIX, ETC.
CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) ALOJAMIENTO CONJUNTO: 100% DEL TIEMPO JUNTO A SU MADRE, ABSOLUTO MIENTR...
CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) ACOMPAÑAMIENTO DE LOS PADRES: Servicios abiertos que permiten el acceso...
CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) MANEJO DEL DOLOR: Para todo procedimiento cruento como IET, toma de mue...
CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) MODULACIÓN DE ESTIMULOS SENSORIALES: MECANISMOS: Manejo mínimo
CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) MODULACIÓN DE ESTIMULOS SENSORIALES: Control del nivel de ruido y luz. ...
CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) LACTANCIA MATERNA EXCLUSIVA: Apego inmediato, estimulación para LM en l...
ESTIMULACIÓN CUIDADOS DE RUTINA Al nacer (Muecas, mostrarle la lengua, masajes, sonidos, etc.) Cada mes es diferente Alime...
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - PRENATAL, DEL NACIMIENTO AL NEONATO
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO FÍSICO Fenómeno continuo que se inicia en el momento de la concepción y culmina al final de la pu...
EFECTO EN EL CICLO VITAL DE LA PROGRACION PRENATAL EN EL RCIU Estímulo ambiental adverso = RCIU Ventana crítica de desarro...
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO NEONATAL Papel de las hormonas en el crecimiento y desarrollo ➢Tienen acción sobre el tejido óseo...
CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO FÍSICO Canal de crecimiento- Proporcionalidad  Cambios en los segmentos corporales (SS/SI en el ...
GRÁFICA DE PESO POR EDAD GESTACIONAL 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 ...
55 NEO-HEG RÉPLICA 2015 “EL CUIDADO INTENSIVO NEONATAL” CRECIMIENTO
GRÁFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO POSTCONCEPCIONAL PARA MENORES DE 12 MESES. FUENTE: POR BABSON EN MANUAL DE NORMAS DE ATENCIÓN INTE...
GRAFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO POSTCONCEPCIONAL. CON PERMISO DE BARBARA FENTON MSP 2017
GRÁFICO DE PESO, LONGITUD Y PC POR EDAD POSTCONCEPCIONAL - NIÑOS MSP – OPS AIEPI Neonatal. Ecuador 2004
GRÁFICO DE PESO, LONGITUD Y PC POR EDAD POSTCONCEPCIONAL - NIÑAS MSP – OPS AIEPI Neonatal. Ecuador 2004
ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AMBULATORIA AL NEONATO
ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO CLASIFICACIÓN POR PESO Y EDAD GESTACIONAL
DETERMINAR LA EDAD GESTACIONAL: • FUM • SOMATONEUROLÓ-GICO (CAPURRO, BA- LLARD,DUBOWITZ), • ECOGRAFIA ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL...
Determinar si hay posibilidad de enfermedad grave o infección bacteriana ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
ICTERICIA NEONATAL
CUANDO UN RECIÉN NACIDO ES PUESTO SOBRE EL PECHO DE LA MADRE, INMEDIATAMENTE DESPUÉS DEL PARTO (SIN MEDICACIÓN): A los 15 ...
Los pechos se llenan entre 38 – 98 horas después del parto (promedio = 59 horas) 1 día 2 día 3 día 4 día 5 día ASPECTOS FI...
Luego,determinar si hay un problema en el desarrollo ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
VERIFICAR VACUNACIÓN: • HEPATITIS B 1as 24 Horas • BCG al alta. EVALUAR OTROS PROBLEMAS ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
EVALUAR OTROS PROBLEMAS OTROSPROBLEMAS
NORMAS DE ESTABILIZACIÓN ANTES Y DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DEL NIÑO ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
ENSEÑAR A LA MADRE A TRATAR LAS INFECCIONES LOCALIZADAS EN LA CASA ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
CUÁNDO VOLVER A UNA CONSULTA DE SEGUIMIENTO O INMEDIATAMENTE ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
ACONSEJAR A LA MADRE SOBRE SU PROPIA SALUD ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
ANEXOS Anexo III CÁLCULO DEL PESO AL N ACER UTILIZAN DO LA M EDIDA DEL PIÉ 4 5 6 7 8 9 M edida del pié (cms) Pesoalnacer(k...
METODO CANGURO PARA EL MAS PEQUEÑO
FASES DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL MC
CAPACITACION A MADRES Y CUIDADORES
SEGUIMIENTO AMBULATORIO
PREVENCION DE INFECCIONES INTRAHOSPITALARIAS EN NEONATOLOGIA
➢En neonatología, 1’000.000 de muertes al año ocurren en su mayoría en países en vías de desarrollo por nacimientos premat...
LA MAS PEQUEÑA DE LA HISTORIA 280 G , 25 cm. 26 sem EG. 1989 By A. Hayashi, Loyola University Health System via AP 25 años...
SEPSIS
SEPSIS NEONATAL • LA SEPSIS es el síndrome de respuesta inflamatoria sistémica (SIRS)ante una infección grave, caracteriza...
SEPSIS NEONATAL - SIRS
SEPSIS NEONATAL - SIRS
SEPSIS NEONATAL ATENCIÓN La Sepsis bacteriana de aparición temprana sigue siendo una causa importante de morbilidad y mort...
• En Ecuador es la 6ª causa de morbilidad infantil y la quinta causa de mortalidad, sin contar sus problemas asociados com...
SEPSIS NEONATAL • Los mecanismos de inmunidad de los recién nacidos (RN) son deficientes en comparación con lactantes y ni...
SEPSIS NEONATAL La Sepsis bacteriana de aparición temprana es mas frecuente entre grupos mas depauperados , entre prematur...
SEPSIS NEONATAL CLASIFICACION
SPSIS NEONATAL FACTORES DE RIESGO
SEPSIS TEMPRANA (<3er día) Factores de riesgo : •Infección durante el embarazo con estreptococos del grupo B. •Parto prema...
1. TRANSMISIÓN VERTICAL por gérmenes localizados en el canal genital materno y contaminan al feto por vía ascendente o por...
ETIOLOGIA Gram positivos : Streptococcus agalactiae o estreptococo del grupo B (EGB) y E coli. EGB más frecuente > 1500 gr...
• Varios estudios han documentado la transmisión vertical perinatal de Ureaplasma urealyticum en neonatos pretérmino, en R...
SIGNOS Y SÍNTOMAS Hipo o hipertermia Diarrea Hipo Glucemia Hipoactivo Succión disminuida Convulsiones Dificultad respirato...
CLÍNICA DE SEPSIS ✓ Hemograma alterado (leucocitosis o leucopenia, índice de neutrófilos inmaduros/ maduros > 0,2 o inmadu...
Practical Sepsis Screen Components Abnormal value •Total leukocyte count <5000/mm3 •Immature/total neutrophil >0.2 •Micro-...
ORINA a) >10 Leucocitos/mm3 en una muestra de 10 mL centrifugada b) >104 organismos /mL por cateterizacion c) Cualquier nú...
SEPSIS NEONATAL - DIAGNÓSTICO
SEPSIS NEONATAL - MANEJO • PREVENCIÓN: • Control prenatal • Vigilancia y acción oportuna en los primeros 7 días de vida • ...
SEPSIS NEONATAL TEMPRANA : EVALUACIÓN Y TRATAMIENTO
SEPSIS NEONATAL TARDÍA : EVALUACIÓN Y TRATAMIENTO
SEPSIS NEONATAL - MANEJO
Empirical Choice of Antibiotics for Treatment of Neonatal Sepsis •Clinical situation: Septicemia & Meningitis , Pneumonia ...
Empirical Choice of Antibiotics for Treatment of Neonatal Sepsis Clinical situation Septicemia & Meningitis, Pneumonia SEC...
Empirical Choice of Antibiotics for Treatment of Neonatal Sepsis Clinical situation Septicemia & Meningitis Pneumonia THIR...
Reserve antibiotics: aztreonam, meropenem and imipenem Aztreonam has excellent activity against gramnegative organisms whi...
Adjunctive therapy Exchange transfusion (ET): Sadana et al evaluaron el papel de la exanguineotransfusión con el doble de ...
SEPSIS NEONATAL: PRONÓSTICO La mortalidad más elevada en el caso de sepsis neonatal está dada en pacientes prematuros y de...
American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases and Committee on Fetus and Newborn. Policy Statement: Reco...
Es importante también
MANEJO HIDROELECTROLÍTICO
Minerales y Otros Proteínas Grasas Agua Extracelular Agua Intracelular 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 500 (23) 1500 (31)...
Pérdidas Insensibles de Agua Peso al nacimiento (g) P.I.A. (ml/kg/día) 750-1000 1001-1250 1251-1500 1501-1750 1751-2000 20...
Factores ambientales que afectan las pérdidas insensibles de agua Incrementan  Disminuyen  • Prematurez severa: 100-300%...
Terapia con fluidos intravenosos Tasa de infusión (ml(kg/día) Peso al nacer (kg) < 24 horas 24-48 horas > 48 horas < 1 1-1...
Recién Nacido Pretérmino Inmediato Días 1 - 3 Días 2 - 7 Fluido Variable:D2,5%, D/5%-7,5% Variable: D2,5%, D/5%- 7,5% D5 –...
Peso (G) Infusión inicial < 750 750-1000 1001-1500 1501-2000 2001 y más SS D/A 2,5% (en SS) D/A 2,5% (en SS) D/A 5% D/A 10...
MONITOREO DE HIDRATACIÓN: Peso corporal: pérdida, recuperación, mantenimiento,. Volumen circulante: Hto. Electrolitos séri...
TERMOREGULACIÓN
Ambiente térmico neutro •Temperatura normal: Piel/Axilar : 36-36,5ºC Rectal: 36,5-37,5ºC
Mecanismos de pérdida de calor corporal: •Radiación •Conducción •Convección •Evaporación
CONSECUENCIAS DE LAS ALTERACIONES TÉRMICAS EN EL NEONATO:
ENFRIAMIENTO •Alteraciones en la coagulación •Choque •Hemorragia intraventricular •Bradicardia sinusal •Muerte
RESPUESTA A HIPOTERMIA
SOBRECALENTAMIENTO •Aumento del consumo de O2→hipoxia •Hipoglucemia •Acidosis metabólica •Apnea •Hipertensión pulmonar •De...
MANEJO NUTRICIONAL
ALIMENTACIÓN EN RN PEG RN de peso muy bajo al nacer (VLBW) nacidos usualmente antes de las 32 semanas de EG tiene poca res...
Maturation of Oral Feeding Skills and the Choice of Initial Feeding Method in LBW Infants5 Gestational age Maturation of f...
NUTRICION ENTERAL MÍNIMA INDICACIÓN 1. < 32 SEMANAS DE EG 2. RNP HEMODINAMICAMENTE ESTABLE 3. DIA 2 A 3 EN RNP ENFERMO 4. ...
NUTRICION ENTERAL MÍNIMA VENTAJAS 1. Disminuye el tiempo de recuperación del peso al nacer 2Mejora la tolerancia alimentar...
NUTRICION ENTERAL MÍNIMA RESULTADOS 1. < tiempo para alimentación completa (-2,6 d) 2. < tiempo en NPO (-3,1 d) 3. < tiemp...
REQUERIMIENTOS NUTRICIONALES BÁSICOS DEL RECIÉN NACIDO: MANTENIMIENTO 50 A 60 kg/d PARA GANANCIA DE PESO: A TERMINO: 100 A...
REQUERIMIENTOS NUTRICIONALES BÁSICOS DEL RECIÉN NACIDO: CARBOHIDRATOS: 7,5 – 15 g/kg/día (40 – 50% del total) PROTEÍNAS: G...
SUPLEMENTACIÓN/ FORTIFICACIÓN
MONITOREO DIARIO DE PESO: INDICADOR DE BIENESTAR TOMA DE DECISIONES
ESTUDIOS DE CORTE TRANSVERSAL - SEGUIMIENTO LONGITUDINAL
MILAGROS 680 GRAMOS HEG QUITO . 2007
INSTRUMENTOS DE APOYO MINISTERIO DE SALUD PÚBLICA – CONE
“GRAFICA DE MONITOREO DE PESO PARA BEBÉS≤ 2.500 GRAMOS O PREMATUROS” FUENTE: INVESTIGACIÓN OPERATIVA NEO – HEG JULIO 2006 ...
TABLA DE CALCULO DE EDAD CORREGIDA 1 1 1 32 1 60 1 91 1 121 1 152 1 182 1 213 1 244 1 274 1 305 1 335 1 366 1 397 1 425 1 ...
“APLICACIÓN DE LA GRÁFICA DE CORRELACIÓN DE LA MEDIDA DEL PIE CON EL PESO DEL RECIÉN NACIDO ” Gráfica original Fuente: Jam...
“APLICACIÓN DE LA GRÁFICA DE CORRELACIÓN DE LA MEDIDA DEL PIE CON EL PESO DEL RECIÉN NACIDO ” USOS: EN LA COMUNIDAD EN AUS...
MANEJO COMUNITARIO DE RIESGO 18/07/2020 Índices Rohrer = PESO X 100 / TALLA3.Normal: 2,45 ± 0.20 (2,25 - 2,65). Miller = T...
S.T.A.B.L.E. LO ESENCIAL VIENE PRIMERO S Azúcar + Cuidado Seguro T emperatura A Vía Aérea B Presión Arterial L Laboratorio...
GUÍAS DE SUGAR (AZÚCAR) Proveer acceso intravenoso rápidamente para Normalizar la glucemia Proveer acceso intravenoso de e...
METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
GLUCEMIA NORMAL
SÍNTOMAS DE HIPOGLUCEMIA ➢Tembloroso ➢Hipotermia ➢Temperatura inestable ➢Letargo, apatía, hipotonía ➢Apnea, respiraciones ...
LACTANTE DE RIESGO A DESARROLLAR HIPOGLUCEMIA Bajo Almacenaje de Glucógeno Hiperinsulinismo Elevada Utilización de Glucosa...
FLUIDO INTRAVENOSO INICIAL Y LA DOSIS Consumo de glucosa: 4 – 6 mg/Kg/min en ayuno en RNAT = VIG 80 ml/kg/día provee 5,5 m...
GLUCEMIA NORMAL 50 MG/DL (2.8 MMOL/L) The AAP concedes that the current “definition” of neonatal hypoglycemia (blood gluco...
ADMINISTRACI ÓN DE INFUSIONES POR CATÉTER EN NEONATOS
CATÉTER IV PERIFÉRICO, IV CENTRAL E IO
CATÉTER UMBILICAL VENOSO O ARTERIAL
La punta del CVU se encuentra en posición correcta - en la aurícula derecha baja Ubicación optima es justo en la unión de ...
Note la origin de: Tronco Celiaco T11-L1 T12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 T2 3 Arteria Mesentérica Superior T12-L1 Arteria Renal L1-L...
CAU: la línea arterial corre paralela a la espina RX lateral de abdomen CVU: la línea venosa es más superficial © 2016 NEO...
VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA (VM) IMPORTANCIA ➢ Mantener el intercambio gaseoso respiratorio. ➢ Promover estabilidad cardiorespira...
VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA (VM) INDICACIONES Enfermedad pulmonar aguda (por necesidad de FiO2 y por el PCO2). Apnea e hipoventil...
MEMBRANA HIALINA EN PREMATUROS GRADOS RX
VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA (VM) Independiente del diagnóstico, el objetivo es mantener el intercambio gaseoso respiratorio.
Ventilación mecánica convencional (VMC), generalmente con fr > 40 rpm. CPAP: técnica para mantener presión positiva en la ...
MODALDADES DE VM (2) Ventilación mandatoria intermitente sincronizada (VMIS), es VMI sincronizada con un número de ciclos ...
MODALDADES DE VM (3) Ventilación con volumen garantizado (Vg), en esta modalidad se selecciona un volumen tidal (corriente...
Causas de dificultad respiratoria Variables iniciales Hipoven- tilación/ pulmones inmaduros SDR SAM Frecuencia (lpm) PIP (...
COMPLICACIONES Neumotórax
HEMORRAGIA PULMONAR Hass, nicolas, Pediatr Crit Care Med 2006 Vol. 7, No.6
•DISMINUIR Y RETIRAR UN PARÁMETRO A LA VEZ •En RNP de MBPN (< 1000 g), la extubación puede retrasarse por las razones sigu...
HIC TRAUMA O FISIOLOGIA PARTICULAR
HIC HIC Y LPV (Dr. Mario Moreno Camacho) 8% extra cerebral y 92% intracerebral (cerebeloso, ventricular, a partir de la ma...
SIGNOS Y SÍNTOMAS Evento catastrófico o, intermitentes o, silente (>50%) hemorragias. Disfunción neurológica Disminucióno ...
HIC DIAGNOSTICO Laboratorio: Acidosis metabólica, Hipoxemia, hipercapnia y acidosis respiratoria. Hematocrito bajo,Tromboc...
Grado I Hemorragia de la matriz germinal con mínima o sin hemorragia intraventricular (menos del 10% área ventricular en c...
Grado 1 Ecodensidades periventriculares transitorias (presentes más allá de 7 días) Grado 2 Quistes localizados en el ángu...
SHOCK ¿QUÉ ES? Perfusión y oxigenación inadecuada a los órganos vitales "Un estado, complejo, agudo, de disfunción circula...
SHOCK - TRES CAUSAS PRINCIPALES Hipovolemia Falla del corazón Infección Shock Séptico Shock Cardiogénico Shock Hipovolémico
SHOCK HIPOVOLÉMICO Perdida de Sangre de Intraparto  Placenta previa  Abrupción  Daño del ombligo  Transfusión de gemel...
SHOCK - CARDIOGÉNICO Asfixia Intraparto Hipoxia y/o acidosis Infección viral o bacteriana Hipoglucemia severa Arritmias ( ...
SHOCK DISTRIBUTIVO/SÉPTICO Bebes con infecciones virales o bacterianas pueden presentar al nacer o durante el periodo neon...
EVALUANDO PARA SHOCK Perfusión de la Piel  Llenado capilar: segundos que dura el lleno de los capilares en el cuero cabel...
GASES EN SANGRE Determinar la presencia de acidosis respiratoria, metabólica o mezclada pH > 7.30 es normal pH < 7.25 está...
OBJETIVO DEL TRATAMIENTO  Producción cardiaca  Perfusión de los tejidos  Oxigenación  Metabolismo Anaeróbico  Acumula...
TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK HIPOVOLÉMICO Solución salina normal Lactato de Ringer Glóbulos rojos sedimentados Sangre Entera Hemod...
TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK CARDIOGÉNICO Trate los problemas coadyuvantes que actúan negativamente sobre el corazón  Acidosis  ...
TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK CARDIOGÉNICO Medicamentos Expansión con volumen Solución de Bicarbonato de Sodio al 4.2% (0.5 mEq/ml)...
TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK CARDIOGÉNICO Dopamina Inotropico  Aumenta el gasto cardiaco  Aumenta la presión arterial Dosis  5 ...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
  1. 1. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO ARCHIVO NEONATAL Investigación en neonatología FOTO DE USER:HUSKY AND H3M3LS, MISCHA DE MUYNCK AND NIELS / CC BY-SA 3.0 MAHINOJOSA Dr. Med, Pediatra, MSc, DSE, MRMC
  2. 2. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - NEONATAL 2018 MORTALIDAD. CONCEPTOS Período perinatal: El período perinatal comienza a las 22 semanas completas (154 días) de gestación (el tiempo cuando el peso al nacer es normalmente de 500 g) y termina a los siete días completos después del parto. Período neonatal: El período neonatal comienza en el nacimiento y termina 28 días completos después del nacimiento.
  3. 3. MORTALIDAD. CONCEPTOS Fuente: Mortalidad Infantil y Neonatal. http://www.fundasamin.org.ar/archivos/MORTALIDAD%20INFANTIL%20Y%20NEON ATAL.pdf Mortalidad neonatal (MN): Número de muertes entre el nacimiento y los los 27 días de vida. M N Precoz: Desde el nacimiento hasta 7 días M N Tardía: Desde los 7 a los 27 días de vida. M Postneonatal : Desde los 28 a los 364 días. M Infantil: Número de muertes de los niños menores de un año de vida (0 a 364 días) para el # de RN vivos
  4. 4. ESTADISTICAS Datos de las condiciones de los neonatos
  5. 5. MORTALIDAD NEONATAL POR PROVINCIAS ECUADOR . FUENTE DNVE/MSP 2014
  6. 6. BAJO PESO AL NACER POR PROVINCIAS ECUADOR . FUENTE SIISE-INEC 2008
  7. 7. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - NEONATAL 2017 Fuente:INEC. Ecuador Elaborado: DNCSS
  8. 8. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - NEONATAL 2018 Fuente: UNICEF, OMS, Banco Mundial, DESA de las Naciones Unidas, PNUD Elaborado: DNCSS
  9. 9. Distribución de la Mortalidad de menores de 5 años Ecuador 2019 46% 37% 17% < 1 mes 1 -11 meses 1-4 años
  10. 10. ECUADOR MORTALIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS No. CAUSAS No. % TASA* 1 Trastornos relacionados con 535 14.4 2.9 la duración de la gestación y crecimiento fetal 2 Neumonía organismo no 346 9.3 1.9 no especificado 3 Sepsis bacteriana del RN 187 5.0 1.0 4 Dificultad Respiratoria 173 4.7 0.9 5 Síndrome de aspiración neonatal 172 4.6 0.9 * Tasa por 1000 Nacidos vivos
  11. 11. MORTALIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS. NEUMONÍA 2500/D=920.000/A
  12. 12. MORTALIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS. DESNUTRICIÓN= ½ CASOS
  13. 13. ECUADOR MORBILIDAD INFANTIL PRINCIPALES CAUSAS No. CAUSAS No. % TASA* 1 Otros trastornos respiratorios 7.710 15.9 264.5 originados en el perìodo perinatal 2 Otras afecciones originadas en el 5.819 12.1 201.1 período perinatal 3 Neumonía 5.173 10.7 177.4 4 Dirarrea y gastroenteritis 5.031 10.4 172.6 de presunto origen infeccioso 5 Feto y RN afectados por factores 2.703 5.6 92.7 maternos y complicaciones del embarazo y trabajo del parto y parto * Tasa por 10000 menores de un año
  14. 14. Fuente: DNVE. Elaborado: DNCSS. 0,00 5,00 10,00 15,00 20,00 25,00 30,00 35,00 Zona 8 Zona 9 Zona 1 Zona 5 Zona 4 Zona 3 Zona 6 Zona 7 Zona 2 31,53 16,26 12,32 10,34 7,39 6,40 6,40 6,40 2,96 Porcentaje Zonas Porcentaje de casos de muerte neonatal evitable por zonas. Año 2016
  15. 15. Fuente: DNVE. Elaborado: DNCSS. 10,34 40,89 7,88 39,90 0,99 0,00 5,00 10,00 15,00 20,00 25,00 30,00 35,00 40,00 45,00 Cesárea electiva Cesárea de emergencia Vaginal distósico Vaginal eutósico No se registra Porcentaje Tipo de parto Porcentaje de casos de muerte neonatal evitable según tipo de parto. Año 2016
  16. 16. Fuente: DNVE. Elaborado: DNCSS. 19,70 18,72 14,29 11,33 7,39 7,39 4,43 2,46 1,97 1,97 1,97 1,48 1,48 0,99 0,99 0,49 0,49 0,49 0,49 0,49 0,49 0,49 0,00 5,00 10,00 15,00 20,00 25,00 Porcentaje de causas básicas de muerte neonatal evitable. Año 2016
  17. 17. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 1915 1925 1935 1945 1955 1965 1975 1985 1995 2000 2002-3 Tasa de Mortalidad Infantil de 1915 a 2000. EEUU Agua potable. Leche Pasteuriz. Dispos. Excretas-Basura Mejoria en Educacion Mejoria Nutricion Serv. Salud Materno-Infantil Atimicrobianos Reposicion de liq Trasfusion segura Inmunizaciones Causas Perinatales BPN-Pretermino Cuidados Intens. R.N. Regionalizacion Serv. Perinatales Surfact. Artificial Muerte Subita Interrup. Malfor Cirugia y Manejo malformados Por 1.000 N.V CDC 1999
  18. 18. 80 60 40 20 0 20 40 60 80 70.0 10.0 10.0 75.0 15.0 10.0 5.0 5.0 Hospital (Internación) Ambulatorio (Primer nivel de atención) Ambulatorio especializado Hospital (Servicio de emergencia) Otros Proporción del tiempo de los estudiantes destinado a las distintas actividades de formación Proporción de los graduados que trabajan en cada tipo de servicio PROPORCIÓN DEL TIEMPO DEDICADO A DISTINTAS ACTIVIDADES DURANTE LA ENSEÑZA DE LA PEDIATRÍA COMPARADO CON EL TRABAJO POSTERIOR DE LOS GRADUADOS Fuente: OPS/ALAPE, 2000
  19. 19. EL BEBÉ Lo que la naturaleza dice
  20. 20. PREVENIR Indicaciones durante el control prenatal
  21. 21. CONTROL PRENATAL
  22. 22. ESTIMULACIÓN PRENATAL TACTO Y SONIDOS
  23. 23. EMBRIOLOGÍA: CIRCULACIÓN FETAL
  24. 24. EMBRIOLOGÍA: CIRCULACIÓN FETAL
  25. 25. EMBRIOLOGÍA: LIQUIDO PULMONAR
  26. 26. TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
  27. 27. TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
  28. 28. TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
  29. 29. TRANSICIÓN DE LA VIDA FETAL A LA NEONATAL.
  30. 30. PARTO NORMAL O CESÁREA?
  31. 31. PREGUNTAS ANTEPARTO: PARA AVERIGUAR LA CONDICIÓN AL NACIMIENTO Antes del nacimiento se hacen 4 preguntas básicas: 1. ¿Cuál es la edad de gestación esperada? 2. ¿Líquido amniótico claro? 3. ¿Se espera solamente un bebé? 4. ¿Sin factores de riesgo adicionales? Respuestas positivas = vigoroso, a término y normal
  32. 32. AL NACER “TENGO MIEDO, HAMBRE Y FRÍO”
  33. 33. PREGUNTAS AL NACIMIENTO: PARA AVERIGUAR LA CONDICIÓN DEL RN Al nacimiento se hacen 3 preguntas: 1. ¿A término? 2. ¿Buen tono? 3. ¿Respira o llora? Respuestas positivas = vigoroso
  34. 34. BUENAS PRACTICAS AL NACIMIENTO ➢Apego inmediato ➢Promover la Lactancia materna ➢Ligadura oportuna del cordón ➢Tamizajes
  35. 35. SIGNOS DE PELIGRO
  36. 36. ATENCIÓN HOSPITALARIA DEL RECIEN NACIDO
  37. 37. ALOJAMIENTO CONJUNTO EL BEBÉ DEBE ESTAR TODO EL TIEMPO CON SU MAMÁ
  38. 38. HEMANGIOMA PLANO, MILIA, ACNÉ, MANCHA MONGÓLICA, VÉRNIX, ETC.
  39. 39. CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) ALOJAMIENTO CONJUNTO: 100% DEL TIEMPO JUNTO A SU MADRE, ABSOLUTO MIENTRAS SE ESTABLECE LA ADECUADA LACTANCIA MATERNA. COMO LOGRARLO: Personal capacitado de CO y de NEO, junto a la madre desde el nacimiento, eliminar áreas de recuperación para neonatos normales. LME. Asesoría para la LM. Visita médica antes del alta (OMS recomendación: 48 horas)
  40. 40. CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) ACOMPAÑAMIENTO DE LOS PADRES: Servicios abiertos que permiten el acceso y la participación en la atención al RN, mejorando la aceptación y el manejo coherente de los casos de riesgo en el núcleo familiar. No se reportan más eventos negativos atribuibles a este tipo de manejo, comparados con otras versiones diferentes con limitada participación familiar HIGIENE: Lavado de manos, celulares, ropa no lavada, dispositivos IV, accesos no protegidos, enfermedades intercurrentes, personal insuficiente
  41. 41. CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) MANEJO DEL DOLOR: Para todo procedimiento cruento como IET, toma de muestras, Ventilación asistida. Post quirúrgico. SEDACION Y ANALGESIA: Manejo mínimo, Glucosa oral, LM, Fentanilo, Midazolam, Ketamina, Acetaminofen. Masaje corporal. Uso de nidos de sujeción pasiva para evitar movimiento y provocar contacto
  42. 42. CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) MODULACIÓN DE ESTIMULOS SENSORIALES: MECANISMOS: Manejo mínimo
  43. 43. CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) MODULACIÓN DE ESTIMULOS SENSORIALES: Control del nivel de ruido y luz. Mantener las incubadoras en penumbra. LIMITAR EL CONTACTO PARA EXAMINAR. Control de iluminación y control del ruido ambiental. INCUBADORAS HACEN MUCHO RUIDO MECANISMOS: Manejo mínimo, uso de alarmas de ruido visibles para todos los operadores. Vetar celulares dentro de la Unidad neonatal. Disminuir el nivel de ruido o utilizar alarmas vibratorias o con luces. Masaje terapéutico
  44. 44. CUIDADOS CENTRADOS EN EL DESARROLLO (≤ DE 28 DÍAS) LACTANCIA MATERNA EXCLUSIVA: Apego inmediato, estimulación para LM en la primera hora de vida, Alojamiento conjunto estricto, Asesoría, eliminar biberones. MECANISMOS: Personal convencido de la importancia de la LME, eliminar elementos disuasivos de la LM. Capacitación y actualización al personal. Conocimiento y aplicación de adecuadas técnicas de LM
  45. 45. ESTIMULACIÓN CUIDADOS DE RUTINA Al nacer (Muecas, mostrarle la lengua, masajes, sonidos, etc.) Cada mes es diferente Alimentación Vacunas (BCG y HB) Profilaxis Vitamina K, ungüento oftálmico Vitaminas (ACD) Tamizaje (Examen físico, Metabólico, audición, tipo de sangre, malformaciones, cardiopatía SaO2)
  46. 46. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO - PRENATAL, DEL NACIMIENTO AL NEONATO
  47. 47. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO FÍSICO Fenómeno continuo que se inicia en el momento de la concepción y culmina al final de la pubertad
  48. 48. EFECTO EN EL CICLO VITAL DE LA PROGRACION PRENATAL EN EL RCIU Estímulo ambiental adverso = RCIU Ventana crítica de desarrollo del órgano Reorganización de la proliferación celular y diferenciación Cambios en el tamaño del órgano composición y capacidad funcional Peso # nefronas apoptosis Proliferación cels β Apoptosis cels β Masa cels β Contenido insulina en islotes Vascularización de islotes Densidad neuronal Cambios estructurales en hipotálamo e hipocampo
  49. 49. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO NEONATAL Papel de las hormonas en el crecimiento y desarrollo ➢Tienen acción sobre el tejido óseo y cartilaginoso. ➢Prenatal: insulina, somatomedinas, lactógeno placentario y numerosos factores locales de crecimiento tisular. ➢Postnatal: hormona de crecimiento, somatomedinas y hormonas tiroideas, hormona paratiroidea y la vitamina D, esteroides sexuales.
  50. 50. CRECIMIENTO Y DESARROLLO FÍSICO Canal de crecimiento- Proporcionalidad  Cambios en los segmentos corporales (SS/SI en el RN es 1,7; 1 a los 10 años, al final de la pubertad/adulto, 0,95 a 1)
  51. 51. GRÁFICA DE PESO POR EDAD GESTACIONAL 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 4000 4500 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 Pretérmino A Término PostTérmino GEG PEG = pequeño para edad gestacional; AEG = adecuado para edad gestacional; GEG= grande edad gestacional GEG GEG AEG AEG AEG PEG PEG PEG Fuente:CLAP. Uruguay 2002 90c 10c
  52. 52. 55 NEO-HEG RÉPLICA 2015 “EL CUIDADO INTENSIVO NEONATAL” CRECIMIENTO
  53. 53. GRÁFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO POSTCONCEPCIONAL PARA MENORES DE 12 MESES. FUENTE: POR BABSON EN MANUAL DE NORMAS DE ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL A LA NIÑEZ. MSP 2011
  54. 54. GRAFICAS DE CRECIMIENTO POSTCONCEPCIONAL. CON PERMISO DE BARBARA FENTON MSP 2017
  55. 55. GRÁFICO DE PESO, LONGITUD Y PC POR EDAD POSTCONCEPCIONAL - NIÑOS MSP – OPS AIEPI Neonatal. Ecuador 2004
  56. 56. GRÁFICO DE PESO, LONGITUD Y PC POR EDAD POSTCONCEPCIONAL - NIÑAS MSP – OPS AIEPI Neonatal. Ecuador 2004
  57. 57. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AMBULATORIA AL NEONATO
  58. 58. ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO CLASIFICACIÓN POR PESO Y EDAD GESTACIONAL
  59. 59. DETERMINAR LA EDAD GESTACIONAL: • FUM • SOMATONEUROLÓ-GICO (CAPURRO, BA- LLARD,DUBOWITZ), • ECOGRAFIA ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  60. 60. Determinar si hay posibilidad de enfermedad grave o infección bacteriana ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  61. 61. ICTERICIA NEONATAL
  62. 62. CUANDO UN RECIÉN NACIDO ES PUESTO SOBRE EL PECHO DE LA MADRE, INMEDIATAMENTE DESPUÉS DEL PARTO (SIN MEDICACIÓN): A los 15 minutos es capaz de realizar movimientos de lamido del pezón, succión y hociqueo. A los 34 minutos lleva la mano a la boca. A los 55 minutos empieza a succionar espontáneamente.
  63. 63. Los pechos se llenan entre 38 – 98 horas después del parto (promedio = 59 horas) 1 día 2 día 3 día 4 día 5 día ASPECTOS FISIOLÓGICOS: EVIDENCIA
  64. 64. Luego,determinar si hay un problema en el desarrollo ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  65. 65. VERIFICAR VACUNACIÓN: • HEPATITIS B 1as 24 Horas • BCG al alta. EVALUAR OTROS PROBLEMAS ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  66. 66. EVALUAR OTROS PROBLEMAS OTROSPROBLEMAS
  67. 67. NORMAS DE ESTABILIZACIÓN ANTES Y DURANTE EL TRANSPORTE DEL NIÑO ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  68. 68. ENSEÑAR A LA MADRE A TRATAR LAS INFECCIONES LOCALIZADAS EN LA CASA ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  69. 69. CUÁNDO VOLVER A UNA CONSULTA DE SEGUIMIENTO O INMEDIATAMENTE ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  70. 70. ACONSEJAR A LA MADRE SOBRE SU PROPIA SALUD ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  71. 71. ANEXOS Anexo III CÁLCULO DEL PESO AL N ACER UTILIZAN DO LA M EDIDA DEL PIÉ 4 5 6 7 8 9 M edida del pié (cms) Pesoalnacer(kg) CON DICIÓN GRAVE TRASLADO URGEN TE ALTORIESGOALNACER BAJORIESGOALNACER 3.0 2.5 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0 NORM AS DE REANIM ACIÓN DEL RECIÉN N ACIDO - POSICIÓN  Séquelo vigorosamente y remueva  los campos húmedos  Rápidamente coloque al recién  nacido sobre su espalda, en una  superficie seca, limpia y calientita  bajo una fuente de calor  La cabeza debe estar ligeramente  extendida. 2. SUCCIÓN , PRIM ERO LA BOCA Y LUEGO LA N ARIZ  Introduzca el tubo en la boca del  recién nacido y succione conforme  lo va retirando  Introduzca el tubo en cada fosa  nasal y succione mientras lo va  retirando 3. ESTIM ULACIÓN TACTIL  Déle 2 ó 3 palmadas en las plantas de  los pies ó  2 ó 3 fricciones rápidas y firmes en el  cuerpo 4. En est e moment o EVALÚE  Respiración  Frecuencia cardíaca  Color 5. Si no respira y/o la frecuencia cardíaca < de 100, VEN TILE  Asegúrese que la cabeza está ligeramente  extendida  Coloque la mascarilla sobre barbilla, boca  y nariz  Asegúrese que está bien ajustada  Comprima la bolsa de ventilación (conectada a 100% de oxígeno) con dos dedos o toda la mano, dependiendo del tamaño de la bolsa, a una frecuencia de 40-60/minuto, por 30 segundos.  Observe que el tórax se levante  Si el tórax no se levanta: Revise el ajuste de la máscarilla Reposicione la cabeza Comprima la bolsa un poco más fuerte con toda la mano  Una vez haya buen ajuste y el tórax se esté moviendo, ventile a 40/minuto  Deje de ventilar si el recién nacido empieza a llorar o respirar 6. Determine nuevamente la FRECUENCIA CARDÍACA 1. Frecuencia cardíaca arriba de 100 y respiración espontánea:  Dejar de ventilar  Evaluar el color. I. Si al evaluar el color el recién nacido II. tiene cianosis central, dar oxigenoterapia III. Si está rosado o con acrocianosis, observar  Frecuencia cardíaca entre 60 – 100/minuto:  Si aumenta: continuar ventilación  Si no aumenta: continuar ventilación e iniciar masaje cardíaco si frecuencia menor de 80/minuto II. Frecuencia cardíaca por debajo de 60/minuto:  Continuar ventilación y masaje cardíaco  Iniciar medicamentos 1. Si no tiene jadeo o respiración después de 20 minutos de estas maniobras, pare la reanimación. El recién nacido está muerto A. Ponga mucha atención al control térmico 1. Explique a la madre y la familia lo que está ocurriendo ANEXO ITABLAS DE CON VERSIÓN  CON VERTIR LIBRAS Y ON ZAS A GRAM OS Onzas 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 0 28 57 85 113 142 170 198 227 255 283 312 340 369 397 425 454 428 510 539 567 595 624 652 680 709 737 765 794 822 850 879 907 936 964 992 1021 1049 1077 1106 1134 1162 1191 1219 1247 1276 1304 1332 1361 1389 1417 1446 1474 1503 1531 1559 1588 1616 1644 1673 1701 1729 1758 1786 1814 1843 1871 1899 1928 1956 1984 2013 1041 1070 1098 2126 2155 2183 2211 2240 2268 2296 2325 2353 2381 2410 2438 2466 2495 2523 2551 2580 2608 2637 2665 2693 2722 2750 2778 2807 2835 2863 2892 2920 2948 2977 3005 3033 3062 3090 3118 3147 3175 3203 3232 3260 3289 3317 3345 3374 3402 3430 3459 3487 3515 3544 3572 3600 3629 3657 3685 3714 3742 3770 3799 3827 3856 3884 3912 3941 3969 3997 4026 4054 4082 4111 4139 4167 4196 4224 4552 4281 4309 4337 4366 4394 4423 4451 4479 4508 4536 4564 4593 4621 4649 4678 4706 4734 4763 4791 4819 4884 4876 4904 4933 4961 4990 5018 5046 5075 5103 5131 5160 5188 5216 5245 5273 5301 5330 5358 5386 5415 5443 5471 5500 5528 5557 5585 5613 5642 5670 5698 5727 5755 5783 5812 5840 5868 5897 5925 5953 5982 6010 6038 6067 6095 6123 6152 6180 6209 6237 6265 6294 6322 Ejemplo: para obtener gramos equivalentes a 7 libras y 3 onzas, lea 7 en la escala superior y 3 en la escala de la izquierda y el resultado 3260 gramos  CON VERTIR GRADOS FAHREN HEIT A GRADOS CEN TÍGRADOS o F o C o F o C o F o C o F o C 95.0 95.2 95.4 95.6 95.8 96.0 96.2 96.4 96.6 96.8 97.0 97.2 97.4 97.6 97.8 35.0 35.1 35.2 35.3 35.4 35.6 35.7 35.8 35.9 36.0 36.1 36.2 36.3 36.4 36.6 98.0 98.2 98.4 98.6 98.8 99.0 99.2 99.4 99.6 99.8 100.0 100.2 100.4 100.6 100.8 36.7 36.8 36.9 37.0 37.1 37.2 37.3 37.4 37.6 37.7 37.8 37.9 38.0 38.1 38.2 101.0 101.2 101.4 101.6 101.8 102.0 102.2 102.4 102.6 102.8 103.0 103.2 103.4 103.6 103.8 38.3 38.4 38.6 38.7 38.8 38.9 39.0 39.1 39.2 39.3 39.4 39.6 39.7 39.8 39.9 104.0 104.2 104.4 104.6 104.8 105.0 105.2 105.4 105.6 105.8 106.0 106.2 106.4 106.6 106.8 40.0 40.1 40.2 40.3 40.4 40.6 40.7 40.8 40.9 41.0 41.1 41.2 41.3 41.4 41.6 PUNTAJE AM PLIADO DE BALLARD PARA EL CÁLCULO DE LA EDAD GESTACION AL Madurez neuromusc ular -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Postura Ventana cuadrada (muñeca) > 90 o 90 o 60 o 45 o 30 o 0 o Regreso de brazo 180 o 140-180 o 110-140 o 90-110 o < 90 o Angulo poplíteo 180 o 160 o 140 o 120 o 100 o 90 o < 90 o Signo de la bufanda Talón oreja Lavárse las manos ant es y después de examinar al recién nacido Madurez física -1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Piel Resbaladiza friable transparente Gelatinosa, roja, translúcida Lisa, rosada, venas visibles Descamación superficial y/o rash, algunas venas Quebradiza áreas de palidez muy poocas venas Huellas profundas quebradiza, no vasos Apergaminada , quebradiza. arrugada Lanugo Ninguno Esparcido Abundante Fino Areas calvas La mayoría calvo Pliegues plantares Talón-pulgar 40-50 mm: -1 < 40 mm: -2 >50 mm sin pliegues Marcas rojas, borrosas Pliegues transversos sólo anteriores Pliegues anteriores 2/3 Pliegues en toda la planta Mama Imperceptible Poco perceptible Areóla plana, no pezón Areóla punteada 1-2 mm de pezón Areóla levantada 3-4 mm de pezón Areóla completa 5-10 mm de pezón Ojo/Oreja Párpados fusionados: Completo: -1 Parcial: -2 Párpados abiertos. Pabellón plano, permanece doblado Pabellón incurbado; suave y regresa lentamente Pabellón bien incurbado; suave pero regresa rápido Formado y firme, regresa lentamente Cartílago marcado, oreja ríjida Genitales masculinos Escroto plano. liso Escroto vacío, sin arrugas Testículos en canal superior, arrugas muy raras Testículos descendiendo, algunas arrugas Testículos descendidos. buenas arrugas Testículos péndulos, arrugas profundas Genitales femeninos Clítoris prominente, labios planos Clítoris prominente, labios menores pequeños Clítoris prominente, labios menores alargados Labios mayores y menores igualmente prominentes Labios mayores grandes y menores pequeños Labios mayores cubren el clítoris y a labios menores CÁLCULO Puntos Seman as -10 20 -5 22 0 24 5 26 10 28 15 30 20 32 25 34 30 36 35 38 40 40 45 42 50 44 ATENCIÓN INTEGRAL AL NEONATO
  72. 72. METODO CANGURO PARA EL MAS PEQUEÑO
  73. 73. FASES DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN DEL MC
  74. 74. CAPACITACION A MADRES Y CUIDADORES
  75. 75. SEGUIMIENTO AMBULATORIO
  76. 76. PREVENCION DE INFECCIONES INTRAHOSPITALARIAS EN NEONATOLOGIA
  77. 77. ➢En neonatología, 1’000.000 de muertes al año ocurren en su mayoría en países en vías de desarrollo por nacimientos prematuros. Superando a los problemas de infección. Las 2/3 partes pueden prevenirse con UCIN. Joy Lawn. The Lancet: Nov. 2014
  78. 78. LA MAS PEQUEÑA DE LA HISTORIA 280 G , 25 cm. 26 sem EG. 1989 By A. Hayashi, Loyola University Health System via AP 25 años, 25,4 kilos y 136,5 cm.
  79. 79. SEPSIS
  80. 80. SEPSIS NEONATAL • LA SEPSIS es el síndrome de respuesta inflamatoria sistémica (SIRS)ante una infección grave, caracterizada por una lesión del endotelio vascular. • Esta respuesta surge frente a la presencia de los microbios que producen el daño endotelial. • La temperatura elevada o la hipotermia, los cambios en la frecuencia respiratoria, las erupciones y los escalofríos caracterizan la sepsis. • Esta reacción desencadena eventos inflamatorios no controlados en el organismo que pueden llevar a la muerte
  81. 81. SEPSIS NEONATAL - SIRS
  82. 82. SEPSIS NEONATAL - SIRS
  83. 83. SEPSIS NEONATAL ATENCIÓN La Sepsis bacteriana de aparición temprana sigue siendo una causa importante de morbilidad y mortalidad neonatal, aunque las tasas de mortalidad asociada con han disminuido significativamente desde 2001 hasta 2011. Gran parte de este descenso de la mortalidad se debe a la introducción de la profilaxis antibiótica intraparto (penicilina, ampicilina, cefazolina, erithromicina , clindamicina y vancomycin (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2007, 2009; Schrag et al, 2002; Schrag and Stoll, 2006).
  84. 84. • En Ecuador es la 6ª causa de morbilidad infantil y la quinta causa de mortalidad, sin contar sus problemas asociados como la enterocolitis necrotizante o la neumonía connatal. • En grandes series a nivel mundial se ha reportado una incidencia de uno a cinco casos por cada 1.000 nacidos vivos, pero, en las unidades de cuidados intensivos neonatales se informa de 15 a 35 con una letalidad de 20%-60% que depende, entre otros factores, del diagnóstico temprano y del tratamiento oportuno. • La sepsis es causada por microorganismos que han variado a través del tiempo debido a estrategias globales de prevención por una parte, y por otra, a las características propias de los recién nacidos hospitalizados, procedimientos y tratamientos que ellos reciben.
  85. 85. SEPSIS NEONATAL • Los mecanismos de inmunidad de los recién nacidos (RN) son deficientes en comparación con lactantes y niños mayores, siendo esto más relevante en RN prematuros y de bajo peso de nacimiento. • En estos últimos, la inmadurez del sistema inmune se acompaña de otros factores de riesgo como la exposición a procedimientos invasivos que aumentan la vulnerabilidad a infecciones
  86. 86. SEPSIS NEONATAL La Sepsis bacteriana de aparición temprana es mas frecuente entre grupos mas depauperados , entre prematuros por la edad de la madre así como su salud y nutrición, cuidado prenatal, colonización de EGB y ruptura de membranas por mas de 18 horas (Schuchat et al 2008, Ferrieri, 1990; Foxman, 2007; Makhoul et al, 2009; Nandyal, 2008 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2007, 2009; Schrag et al, 2002; Schrag and Stoll, 2006).
  87. 87. SEPSIS NEONATAL CLASIFICACION
  88. 88. SPSIS NEONATAL FACTORES DE RIESGO
  89. 89. SEPSIS TEMPRANA (<3er día) Factores de riesgo : •Infección durante el embarazo con estreptococos del grupo B. •Parto prematuro. •R P M > 24 horas. •Corioamnionitis. SEPSIS TARDÍA Factores de riesgo : •Catéter IV permanente •Hospitalización prolongada
  90. 90. 1. TRANSMISIÓN VERTICAL por gérmenes localizados en el canal genital materno y contaminan al feto por vía ascendente o por contacto directo con secreciones del canal del parto 2. TRANSMISIÓN NOSOCOMIAL por microorganismos localizados en los Servicios de Neonatología 3. Adquiridas fuera del hospital o SEPSIS COMUNITARIAS, infrecuentes y asociadas a infección localizada (neumonía, IVU,o meningitis)
  91. 91. ETIOLOGIA Gram positivos : Streptococcus agalactiae o estreptococo del grupo B (EGB) y E coli. EGB más frecuente > 1500 gr. y E. coli en menores de 1500 gr. E. faecalis, otros Streptococcus y Lysteria Monocytogenes Gram negativos :Klebsiella, H. influenzae y Enterobacter Misceláneos: Enterococcus viridans, Streptococcus grupo A y otros β hemolíticos., S. aureus y coagulasa negativo Streptococcus pneumoniae,
  92. 92. • Varios estudios han documentado la transmisión vertical perinatal de Ureaplasma urealyticum en neonatos pretérmino, en RN muertos y con neumonía., además participa en la enfermedad pulmonar crónica de los RN. • La detección temprana se hace con PCR (reacción en cadena de la polimerasa). Es sensible a las tetraciclinas y los macrólidos, y presentan resistencia a los betalactámicos. La susceptibilidad a los aminoglucósidos y al cloramfenicol in vitro, es variable
  93. 93. SIGNOS Y SÍNTOMAS Hipo o hipertermia Diarrea Hipo Glucemia Hipoactivo Succión disminuida Convulsiones Dificultad respiratoria Bradicardia Distensión abdominal Vómitos Piel y esclerótica ictérica “Se ve mal”
  94. 94. CLÍNICA DE SEPSIS ✓ Hemograma alterado (leucocitosis o leucopenia, índice de neutrófilos inmaduros/ maduros > 0,2 o inmaduros/totales > 0,16, trombocitopenia< 150.000, etc.) ✓Alteración de proteína C Reactiva (PCR) > 10-15 mg/L ✓ Procalcitonina (PCT) > 3 ng/ml) y ✓Hemocultivo positivo a germen patógeno
  95. 95. Practical Sepsis Screen Components Abnormal value •Total leukocyte count <5000/mm3 •Immature/total neutrophil >0.2 •Micro-ESR >15 mm 1st hour •C reactive protein (CRP) >1 mg/dL
  96. 96. ORINA a) >10 Leucocitos/mm3 en una muestra de 10 mL centrifugada b) >104 organismos /mL por cateterizacion c) Cualquier número de microorganismos en orina de punción suprapúbica Rx abdomen NEC Rx tórax PL
  97. 97. SEPSIS NEONATAL - DIAGNÓSTICO
  98. 98. SEPSIS NEONATAL - MANEJO • PREVENCIÓN: • Control prenatal • Vigilancia y acción oportuna en los primeros 7 días de vida • Lavado de manos e higiene • Catéteres IV • Prevención de la infección por estreptococo grupo B • Lactancia materna precoz • Adecuado manejo de la RPM (>18h)
  99. 99. SEPSIS NEONATAL TEMPRANA : EVALUACIÓN Y TRATAMIENTO
  100. 100. SEPSIS NEONATAL TARDÍA : EVALUACIÓN Y TRATAMIENTO
  101. 101. SEPSIS NEONATAL - MANEJO
  102. 102. Empirical Choice of Antibiotics for Treatment of Neonatal Sepsis •Clinical situation: Septicemia & Meningitis , Pneumonia •FIRST LINE Community-acquired (Resistant strains are unlikely) •Penicillin or Ampicillin and Gentamicin Add Cefotaxime
  103. 103. Empirical Choice of Antibiotics for Treatment of Neonatal Sepsis Clinical situation Septicemia & Meningitis, Pneumonia SECOND LINE Hospital-acquired (Some strains Gentamicin or Amikacin are likely to be resistant) Ampicillin or Cloxacillin and Add Cefotaxime
  104. 104. Empirical Choice of Antibiotics for Treatment of Neonatal Sepsis Clinical situation Septicemia & Meningitis Pneumonia THIRD LINE Hospital-acquired sepsis Cefotaxime or Piperacillin-Tazobactam or and Amikacin (Most strains are likely to be resistant) Consider Vancomycin if MRSA is suspected.
  105. 105. Reserve antibiotics: aztreonam, meropenem and imipenem Aztreonam has excellent activity against gramnegative organisms while meropenem is effective against most bacterial pathogens except methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and enterococcus. Imipenem is generally avoided in neonates because of the reported increase in the incidence of seizures following its use. Empirical use of these antibiotics should be avoided; they should be reserved for situations where sensitivity of the isolated organism warrants their use.
  106. 106. Adjunctive therapy Exchange transfusion (ET): Sadana et al evaluaron el papel de la exanguineotransfusión con el doble de volumen de recambio en neonatos sépticos con escleredema y demostraron una disminución del 50% de mortalidad en el grupo tratado. Intravenous Immunoglobulin IVIG No-específica no ha probado su utilidad.
  107. 107. SEPSIS NEONATAL: PRONÓSTICO La mortalidad más elevada en el caso de sepsis neonatal está dada en pacientes prematuros y de bajo peso al nacer es más probable en la sepsis temprana que en la tardía y en la sepsis con confirmación bacteriológica que en la probable
  108. 108. American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases and Committee on Fetus and Newborn. Policy Statement: Recommendations for the Prevention of Perinatal Group B Streptococcal (GBS) Disease. Pediatrics. 2011: 128(3):611-616. Verani JR, McGee L, Schrag S. Prevention of Perinatal Group B Streptococcal Disease, Revised Guidelines from CDC, 2010. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 59(RR-10): 1-36, 2010. Stoll et al. Early onset neonatal sepsis: the burden of group B streptococcal and E. coli disease continues. Pediatrics 2011: 127:817-826. Prevention of Perinatal Group B Streptococcal Disease Revised Guidelines from CDC, 2010 Deborah M. Money, MD, FRCSC,Vancouver BC Simon Dobson, MD, FRCPC,Vancouver BC THE PREVENTION OF EARLY-ONSET NEONATAL GROUP B STREPTOCOCCAL DISEASE S O G C C L I N I C A L P R A C T I C E G U I D E L I N E S. No. 149, September 2004 SEPSIS BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  109. 109. Es importante también
  110. 110. MANEJO HIDROELECTROLÍTICO
  111. 111. Minerales y Otros Proteínas Grasas Agua Extracelular Agua Intracelular 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 500 (23) 1500 (31) 2500 (35) 3500 (40) Porcentaje de Agua según Peso /EG
  112. 112. Pérdidas Insensibles de Agua Peso al nacimiento (g) P.I.A. (ml/kg/día) 750-1000 1001-1250 1251-1500 1501-1750 1751-2000 2001-3250 64 56 38 23 20 20
  113. 113. Factores ambientales que afectan las pérdidas insensibles de agua Incrementan  Disminuyen  • Prematurez severa: 100-300% • Cuna de calor radiante: 50- 100% • Convección forzada: 30-50% • Fototerapia: 30-50% • Hipertermia: 30-50% • Taquipnea: 20-30% • Humidificación en incubadora: 50-100% • Cobertura plástica de la incubadora: 30-50% • Cuna de calor radiante con bloqueo plástico incorporado: 30-50% • Intubación traqueal con humidificación: 20-30%
  114. 114. Terapia con fluidos intravenosos Tasa de infusión (ml(kg/día) Peso al nacer (kg) < 24 horas 24-48 horas > 48 horas < 1 1-1,5 > 1,5 100-150 80-100 60-80 120-150 100-120 80-120 140-190 120-160 120-160
  115. 115. Recién Nacido Pretérmino Inmediato Días 1 - 3 Días 2 - 7 Fluido Variable:D2,5%, D/5%-7,5% Variable: D2,5%, D/5%- 7,5% D5 – D10% Volumen Variable 120-140; 80-100 ml/kg/día Ajuste individualizado, según los controles. Calcio 200-800mg /kg/día 200-800mg /kg/día Variable Glucosa Variable 5-6 mg/kg/minuto Ajuste individualizado según los controles Sodio 2-4 mEq/kg/día Potasio 1-3 mEq/kg/día Nutrición Enteral, si es posible o NPT.
  116. 116. Peso (G) Infusión inicial < 750 750-1000 1001-1500 1501-2000 2001 y más SS D/A 2,5% (en SS) D/A 2,5% (en SS) D/A 5% D/A 10% TIPO DE INFUSIÓN
  117. 117. MONITOREO DE HIDRATACIÓN: Peso corporal: pérdida, recuperación, mantenimiento,. Volumen circulante: Hto. Electrolitos séricos: Na, K, BUN,creatinina, estado ácido- base,osmolaridad sérica, densidad urinaria. Control ingesta/excreta: gasto urinario, densidad urinaria. Apariencia general y signos vitales: T/A, perfusión y pulsos.
  118. 118. TERMOREGULACIÓN
  119. 119. Ambiente térmico neutro •Temperatura normal: Piel/Axilar : 36-36,5ºC Rectal: 36,5-37,5ºC
  120. 120. Mecanismos de pérdida de calor corporal: •Radiación •Conducción •Convección •Evaporación
  121. 121. CONSECUENCIAS DE LAS ALTERACIONES TÉRMICAS EN EL NEONATO:
  122. 122. ENFRIAMIENTO •Alteraciones en la coagulación •Choque •Hemorragia intraventricular •Bradicardia sinusal •Muerte
  123. 123. RESPUESTA A HIPOTERMIA
  124. 124. SOBRECALENTAMIENTO •Aumento del consumo de O2→hipoxia •Hipoglucemia •Acidosis metabólica •Apnea •Hipertensión pulmonar •Deterioro del incremento ponderal
  125. 125. MANEJO NUTRICIONAL
  126. 126. ALIMENTACIÓN EN RN PEG RN de peso muy bajo al nacer (VLBW) nacidos usualmente antes de las 32 semanas de EG tiene poca reserva corporal al nacimiento(M. Jeeva Sankar, Ramesh Agarwal, Satish Mishra, Ashok K. Deorari and Vinod K. Paul. Feeding of Low Birth Weight Infants. Indian J Pediatr 2008; 75 (5) : 459-469. Division of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, India). Volumen de alimentación: Luego de estimar el volume de líquidos requerido, el volumen individual a ser administrado se administrará por SNG o SOG (c/2 h o c/3h).
  127. 127. Maturation of Oral Feeding Skills and the Choice of Initial Feeding Method in LBW Infants5 Gestational age Maturation of feeding skills Initial feeding method < 28 weeks No propulsive motility in the gut No proper sucking efforts Intravenous fluids 28-31 weeks Sucking bursts develop No coordination between suck/swallow and breathing Oro-gastric (or naso-gastric) tube feeding with occasional spoon/ paladai feeding 32-34 weeks Slightly mature sucking pattern. Coordination between breathing and swallowing begins Feeding by spoon/paladai/cup >34 weeks Mature sucking pattern More coordination between breathing and swallowing Breastfeeding
  128. 128. NUTRICION ENTERAL MÍNIMA INDICACIÓN 1. < 32 SEMANAS DE EG 2. RNP HEMODINAMICAMENTE ESTABLE 3. DIA 2 A 3 EN RNP ENFERMO 4. LM 5. 10 A 15 ml/Kg/d INICIO e incrementar lentamente hasta 20-30 ml/Kg/d MONITOREO PERIMETRO ABDOMINAL (< 2 cm/d) RESIDUO GÁSTRICO (<25% O < 3cm), SANGRE O BILIS
  129. 129. NUTRICION ENTERAL MÍNIMA VENTAJAS 1. Disminuye el tiempo de recuperación del peso al nacer 2Mejora la tolerancia alimentaria 3. Promueve la maduración enzimática 4. Mejora la motilidad intestinal, disminuye la colestasis (< fosfatasa alcalina) 5. Mejora la absorción mineral (Ca, P, actividad de lactasa) y mineralización 6. Aumenta x 2 – 3 la masa de la mucosa intestinal 7. Disminuye la permeabilidad intestinal
  130. 130. NUTRICION ENTERAL MÍNIMA RESULTADOS 1. < tiempo para alimentación completa (-2,6 d) 2. < tiempo en NPO (-3,1 d) 3. < tiempo de hospitalización (-11,4 d) 4. ECN RR: 1,16 (0,75 – 1,79) CONTRAINDICACIONES FÓRMULA CATETERIZACIÓN UMBILICAL
  131. 131. REQUERIMIENTOS NUTRICIONALES BÁSICOS DEL RECIÉN NACIDO: MANTENIMIENTO 50 A 60 kg/d PARA GANANCIA DE PESO: A TERMINO: 100 A 120 Kcal/Kg/d PREMATURO: 110 A 140 Kcal/Kg/d
  132. 132. REQUERIMIENTOS NUTRICIONALES BÁSICOS DEL RECIÉN NACIDO: CARBOHIDRATOS: 7,5 – 15 g/kg/día (40 – 50% del total) PROTEÍNAS: GRASAS: 2,5 – 4 g/kg/día (7 – 16% del total) 5 – 7 g/kg/día (40 – 55% del total)
  133. 133. SUPLEMENTACIÓN/ FORTIFICACIÓN
  134. 134. MONITOREO DIARIO DE PESO: INDICADOR DE BIENESTAR TOMA DE DECISIONES
  135. 135. ESTUDIOS DE CORTE TRANSVERSAL - SEGUIMIENTO LONGITUDINAL
  136. 136. MILAGROS 680 GRAMOS HEG QUITO . 2007
  137. 137. INSTRUMENTOS DE APOYO MINISTERIO DE SALUD PÚBLICA – CONE
  138. 138. “GRAFICA DE MONITOREO DE PESO PARA BEBÉS≤ 2.500 GRAMOS O PREMATUROS” FUENTE: INVESTIGACIÓN OPERATIVA NEO – HEG JULIO 2006 Decalaje Peso al nacer Peso al día 50 Monitoreo de Peso del RN
  139. 139. TABLA DE CALCULO DE EDAD CORREGIDA 1 1 1 32 1 60 1 91 1 121 1 152 1 182 1 213 1 244 1 274 1 305 1 335 1 366 1 397 1 425 1 456 1 486 1 517 1 547 1 578 1 609 1 639 1 670 1 700 2 2 2 33 2 61 2 92 2 122 2 153 2 183 2 214 2 245 2 275 2 306 2 336 2 367 2 398 2 426 2 457 2 487 2 518 2 548 2 579 2 610 2 640 2 671 2 701 3 3 3 34 3 62 3 93 3 123 3 154 3 184 3 215 3 246 3 276 3 307 3 337 3 368 3 399 3 427 3 458 3 488 3 519 3 549 3 580 3 611 3 641 3 672 3 702 4 4 4 35 4 63 4 94 4 124 4 155 4 185 4 216 4 247 4 277 4 308 4 338 4 369 4 400 4 428 4 459 4 489 4 520 4 550 4 581 4 612 4 642 4 673 4 703 5 5 5 36 5 64 5 95 5 125 5 156 5 186 5 217 5 248 5 278 5 309 5 339 5 370 5 401 5 429 5 460 5 490 5 521 5 551 5 582 5 613 5 643 5 674 5 704 6 6 6 37 6 65 6 96 6 126 6 157 6 187 6 218 6 249 6 279 6 310 6 340 6 371 6 402 6 430 6 461 6 491 6 522 6 552 6 583 6 614 6 644 6 675 6 705 7 7 7 38 7 66 7 97 7 127 7 158 7 188 7 219 7 250 7 280 7 311 7 341 7 372 7 403 7 431 7 462 7 492 7 523 7 553 7 584 7 615 7 645 7 676 7 706 8 8 8 39 8 67 8 98 8 128 8 159 8 189 8 220 8 251 8 281 8 312 8 342 8 373 8 404 8 432 8 463 8 493 8 524 8 554 8 585 8 616 8 646 8 677 8 707 9 9 9 40 9 68 9 99 9 129 9 160 9 190 9 221 9 252 9 282 9 313 9 343 9 374 9 405 9 433 9 464 9 494 9 525 9 555 9 586 9 617 9 647 9 678 9 708 10 10 10 41 10 69 10 100 10 130 10 161 10 191 10 222 10 253 10 283 10 314 10 344 10 375 10 406 10 434 10 465 10 495 10 526 10 556 10 587 10 618 10 648 10 679 10 709 11 11 11 42 11 70 11 101 11 131 11 162 11 192 11 223 11 254 11 284 11 315 11 345 11 376 11 407 11 435 11 466 11 496 11 527 11 557 11 588 11 619 11 649 11 680 11 710 12 12 12 43 12 71 12 102 12 132 12 163 12 193 12 224 12 255 12 285 12 316 12 346 12 377 12 408 12 436 12 467 12 497 12 528 12 558 12 589 12 620 12 650 12 681 12 711 13 13 13 44 13 72 13 103 13 133 13 164 13 194 13 225 13 256 13 286 13 317 13 347 13 378 13 409 13 437 13 468 13 498 13 529 13 559 13 590 13 621 13 651 13 682 13 712 14 14 14 45 14 73 14 104 14 134 14 165 14 195 14 226 14 257 14 287 14 318 14 348 14 379 14 410 14 438 14 469 14 499 14 530 14 560 14 591 14 622 14 652 14 683 14 713 15 15 15 46 15 74 15 105 15 135 15 166 15 196 15 227 15 258 15 288 15 319 15 349 15 380 15 411 15 439 15 470 15 500 15 531 15 561 15 592 15 623 15 653 15 684 15 714 16 16 16 47 16 75 16 106 16 136 16 167 16 197 16 228 16 259 16 289 16 320 16 350 16 381 16 412 16 440 16 471 16 501 16 532 16 562 16 593 16 624 16 654 16 685 16 715 17 17 17 48 17 76 17 107 17 137 17 168 17 198 17 229 17 260 17 290 17 321 17 351 17 382 17 413 17 441 17 472 17 502 17 533 17 563 17 594 17 625 17 655 17 686 17 716 18 18 18 49 18 77 18 108 18 138 18 169 18 199 18 230 18 261 18 291 18 322 18 352 18 383 18 414 18 442 18 473 18 503 18 534 18 564 18 595 18 626 18 656 18 687 18 717 19 19 19 50 19 78 19 109 19 139 19 170 19 200 19 231 19 262 19 292 19 323 19 353 19 384 19 415 19 443 19 474 19 504 19 535 19 565 19 596 19 627 19 657 19 688 19 718 20 20 20 51 20 79 20 110 20 140 20 171 20 201 20 232 20 263 20 293 20 324 20 354 20 385 20 416 20 444 20 475 20 505 20 536 20 566 20 597 20 628 20 658 20 689 20 719 21 21 21 52 21 80 21 111 21 141 21 172 21 202 21 233 21 264 21 294 21 325 21 355 21 386 21 417 21 445 21 476 21 506 21 537 21 567 21 598 21 629 21 659 21 690 21 720 22 22 22 53 22 81 22 112 22 142 22 173 22 203 22 234 22 265 22 295 22 326 22 356 22 387 22 418 22 446 22 477 22 507 22 538 22 568 22 599 22 630 22 660 22 691 22 721 23 23 23 54 23 82 23 113 23 143 23 174 23 204 23 235 23 266 23 296 23 327 23 357 23 388 23 419 23 447 23 478 23 508 23 539 23 569 23 600 23 631 23 661 23 692 23 722 24 24 24 55 24 83 24 114 24 144 24 175 24 205 24 236 24 267 24 297 24 328 24 358 24 389 24 420 24 448 24 479 24 509 24 540 24 570 24 601 24 632 24 662 24 693 24 723 25 25 25 56 25 84 25 115 25 145 25 176 25 206 25 237 25 268 25 298 25 329 25 359 25 390 25 421 25 449 25 480 25 510 25 541 25 571 25 602 25 633 25 663 25 694 25 724 26 26 26 57 26 85 26 116 26 146 26 177 26 207 26 238 26 269 26 299 26 330 26 360 26 391 26 422 26 450 26 481 26 511 26 542 26 572 26 603 26 634 26 664 26 695 26 725 27 27 27 58 27 86 27 117 27 147 27 178 27 208 27 239 27 270 27 300 27 331 27 361 27 392 27 423 27 451 27 482 27 512 27 543 27 573 27 604 27 635 27 665 27 696 27 726 28 28 28 59 28 87 28 118 28 148 28 179 28 209 28 240 28 271 28 301 28 332 28 362 28 393 28 424 28 452 28 483 28 513 28 544 28 574 28 605 28 636 28 666 28 697 28 727 29 29 29 88 29 119 29 149 29 180 29 210 29 241 29 272 29 302 29 333 29 363 29 394 29 453 29 484 29 514 29 545 29 575 29 606 29 637 29 667 29 698 29 728 30 30 30 89 30 120 30 150 30 181 30 211 30 242 30 273 30 303 30 334 30 364 30 395 30 454 30 485 30 515 30 546 30 576 30 607 30 638 30 668 30 699 30 729 31 31 31 90 31 151 31 212 31 243 31 304 31 365 31 396 31 455 31 516 31 577 31 608 31 669 31 730 INSTRUCTIVO: EN LOSNIÑOS NACIDOS PREMATUROS QUE SON HOSPITALIZADOS O POR CUALQUIER CIRCUNSTANCIA REQUIEREN QUE SE CONOZCA LA EDAD GESTACIONAL CORREGIDA PARA EFECTOS DE INICIAR ALIMENTACIÓN ORAL O LA ADMINISTRACIÓN SELECTIVA DE MEDICAMENTOS, SE PUEDE USAR DE LA SIGUIENTE MANERA: Tomar el dia actual y transformarlo en el día de orden EN EL AÑO DOS Pedir la FUM a la madre, Buscar a que día del año corresponde YENDO HACIA ATRÁS DESDE LA FECHA ACTUAL EN EL AÑO DOS Restar el día del año al que corresponde la FUM del dia del año al que corresponde la fecha actual El resultado en días dividirlo para siete (7) ESTA ES LA EDAD CORREGIDA EN SEMANAS Tome decisiones en función de la edad corregida alcanzada por su paciente nacido prematuro Cuando no disponga de la FUM, deberá confiarse en la valoración de Edad Gestacional al nacimiento (Ballard o Capurro) e ir sumando los días y semanas de vida junioenero febrero marzo abril mayo agosto septiemb octubre noviemb diciemb TABLA PARA CALCULAR LA EDAD CORREGIDA EN LOS NACIDOS PREMATUROS AÑO UNO AÑO DOS julio agosto septiemb octubre noviemb diciembenero febrero marzo abril mayo juniojulio
  140. 140. “APLICACIÓN DE LA GRÁFICA DE CORRELACIÓN DE LA MEDIDA DEL PIE CON EL PESO DEL RECIÉN NACIDO ” Gráfica original Fuente: James DK, Dryburgh EH, Chiswick ML. Arch Dis Child, 54:226, 1979 St.Mary´s Hospital Manchester UK
  141. 141. “APLICACIÓN DE LA GRÁFICA DE CORRELACIÓN DE LA MEDIDA DEL PIE CON EL PESO DEL RECIÉN NACIDO ” USOS: EN LA COMUNIDAD EN AUSENCIA DE BALANZA EN HOSPITALES PARA EVALUACIÓN INMEDIATA DEL PESO AL NACER (REANIMACIÓN, MEDICACIÓN, ETC)
  142. 142. MANEJO COMUNITARIO DE RIESGO 18/07/2020 Índices Rohrer = PESO X 100 / TALLA3.Normal: 2,45 ± 0.20 (2,25 - 2,65). Miller = TALLA/ PC. Normal: 1,45 ± 0.09 (1,36 - 1,54).
  143. 143. S.T.A.B.L.E. LO ESENCIAL VIENE PRIMERO S Azúcar + Cuidado Seguro T emperatura A Vía Aérea B Presión Arterial L Laboratorio E Apoyo Emocional
  144. 144. GUÍAS DE SUGAR (AZÚCAR) Proveer acceso intravenoso rápidamente para Normalizar la glucemia Proveer acceso intravenoso de emergencia En neonatos de alto riesgo: Evitar alimentación enteral − por boca o incluso SNG Alto riesgo de aspiración Bajo flujo de sangre al intestino ECN
  145. 145. METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
  146. 146. METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
  147. 147. METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
  148. 148. METABOLISMO DE LA GLUCOSA
  149. 149. GLUCEMIA NORMAL
  150. 150. SÍNTOMAS DE HIPOGLUCEMIA ➢Tembloroso ➢Hipotermia ➢Temperatura inestable ➢Letargo, apatía, hipotonía ➢Apnea, respiraciones irregulares ➢Succión débil o apatía a la alimentación ➢Vómitos ➢Cianosis ➢Llanto débil o de tono alto ➢Convulsiones
  151. 151. LACTANTE DE RIESGO A DESARROLLAR HIPOGLUCEMIA Bajo Almacenaje de Glucógeno Hiperinsulinismo Elevada Utilización de Glucosa Bajo Almacenaje de Glucógeno PEG Pequeño para Edad Gestacional GEG Grande para Edad Gestacional HMD Hijo de madre diabética Prematuro Estresado o enfermo Hiperinsulinismo
  152. 152. FLUIDO INTRAVENOSO INICIAL Y LA DOSIS Consumo de glucosa: 4 – 6 mg/Kg/min en ayuno en RNAT = VIG 80 ml/kg/día provee 5,5 mg/Kg/min  USAR GLUCOSA COMO UN MEDICAMENTO Si requiere restricción de líquidos por shock u otros
  153. 153. GLUCEMIA NORMAL 50 MG/DL (2.8 MMOL/L) The AAP concedes that the current “definition” of neonatal hypoglycemia (blood glucose <47 mg/dL [2.61 mmol/L]) is based on an observational study of preterm infants weighing less than 1,850 g who had asymptomatic hypoglycemia occurring multiple times during their neonatal intensive care course. These infants had impaired neurodevelopment at age 18 months (Neonatal Hypoglycemia DOI: 10.1542/pir.2016-0063Pediatrics in Review 2017;38;147 Alecia Thompson-Branch and Thomas Havranek) FOTO DE MOZART / PUBLIC DOMAIN Colocar acceso IV Dar infusión IV de 80 mL/Kg/d de D10W Administrar bolo: 2 mL/Kg D10W a 1 mL/min Chequear glucemia en 15 30 min hasta tener dos evaluaciones suscesivas sobre 50 NUNCA BOLOS DE D25W o D 50 W Si glucemia ≤ 50 mg/dl (2,8 mmol/L) MANTENER LA GLUCEMIA NORMAL
  154. 154. ADMINISTRACI ÓN DE INFUSIONES POR CATÉTER EN NEONATOS
  155. 155. CATÉTER IV PERIFÉRICO, IV CENTRAL E IO
  156. 156. CATÉTER UMBILICAL VENOSO O ARTERIAL
  157. 157. La punta del CVU se encuentra en posición correcta - en la aurícula derecha baja Ubicación optima es justo en la unión de la VCI y la AD © 2016 NEO HEG La punta del CVU está demasiado profundo y se cruza el foramen oval hasta la aurícula izquierda o vena pulmonar COLOCACION DEL CATETER VENOSO UMBILICAL
  158. 158. Note la origin de: Tronco Celiaco T11-L1 T12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 T2 3 Arteria Mesentérica Superior T12-L1 Arteria Renal L1-L2 Arteria Mesentérica Inferior L2-L3/4 Bifurcación de la aorta L3/4-L5 2 L1 3 L5 4 © 2016 NEO HEG Colocación alta Punta entre T6 y T9 Colocación baja Punta entre L3 y L4 Confirmar con Rx CATETER ARTERIAL UMBILICAL
  159. 159. CAU: la línea arterial corre paralela a la espina RX lateral de abdomen CVU: la línea venosa es más superficial © 2016 NEO HEG COLOCACIÓN DEL CATÉTER UMBILICAL VENOSO O ARTERIAL
  160. 160. VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA (VM) IMPORTANCIA ➢ Mantener el intercambio gaseoso respiratorio. ➢ Promover estabilidad cardiorespiratoria. ➢ Proporcionar menor trabajo para para respirar e índice metabólico. ➢ Minimizar el riesgo de complicaciones.
  161. 161. VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA (VM) INDICACIONES Enfermedad pulmonar aguda (por necesidad de FiO2 y por el PCO2). Apnea e hipoventilación en enfermedades neuromusculares congénitas, en prematuro. Depresión del SNC por drogas. Inmadurez extrema. Enfermedad severa. Obstrucción del tracto respiratorio superior (ej. Sd Pierre Robin, Atresia coanas).
  162. 162. MEMBRANA HIALINA EN PREMATUROS GRADOS RX
  163. 163. VENTILACIÓN MECÁNICA (VM) Independiente del diagnóstico, el objetivo es mantener el intercambio gaseoso respiratorio.
  164. 164. Ventilación mecánica convencional (VMC), generalmente con fr > 40 rpm. CPAP: técnica para mantener presión positiva en la vía aérea el pulmón durante la respiración espontánea. Ventilación mandatoria intermitente (VMI), la presión limitada y el tiempo de ciclado con ventilación controlada se utiliza junto con un sistema de flujo contínuo que mantiene el ritmo automático y contínuo, marcado por el respirador e independiente del niño. MODALIDADES DE VM(1)
  165. 165. MODALDADES DE VM (2) Ventilación mandatoria intermitente sincronizada (VMIS), es VMI sincronizada con un número de ciclos por minuto fijo seleccionado por el operador , con los esfuerzos propios del niño. Ventilación asistida o sincronizada/controlada (A/C), el respirador garantiza un ritmo mínimo programado, y acoplarse al esfuerzo respiratorio mediante sensores de flujo.
  166. 166. MODALDADES DE VM (3) Ventilación con volumen garantizado (Vg), en esta modalidad se selecciona un volumen tidal (corriente) entre 3 y 5 mL/kg y un límite máximo de presión inspiratoria. Cada ciclo mantiene fijo el volumen asignado generando la presión necesaria, que puede ser variable. Presión de apoyo (Pa), apoya el esfuerzo inspiratorio con presión de la vía aérea constante hasta que el flujo del paciente desciende a valores mínimos. Útil en destete.
  167. 167. Causas de dificultad respiratoria Variables iniciales Hipoven- tilación/ pulmones inmaduros SDR SAM Frecuencia (lpm) PIP (cm H2O) PEEP (cm H2O) Relación I:E FiO2 15 – 20 15 3 – 5 1:2 0.21 30 – 60 15 – 30 3 – 5 1:1.5 >0.5 30 – 60 20 – 30 0 – 3 1:3 – 1:2* >0.5 Parámetros iniciales para ventilación mecánica
  168. 168. COMPLICACIONES Neumotórax
  169. 169. HEMORRAGIA PULMONAR Hass, nicolas, Pediatr Crit Care Med 2006 Vol. 7, No.6
  170. 170. •DISMINUIR Y RETIRAR UN PARÁMETRO A LA VEZ •En RNP de MBPN (< 1000 g), la extubación puede retrasarse por las razones siguientes: El trabajo para respirar está incrementado debido a la distensibilidad de la pared torácica. La respiración inmadura produce episodios de apnea e hipoventilación. Atelectasias y cambios en el parénquima pulmonar. En general, los recién nacidos de 23 a 24 semanas de gestación no deben ser extubados hasta las 6 a 8 semanas de edad (30 a 32 semanas de gestación). VM Y EXTUBACIÓN
  171. 171. HIC TRAUMA O FISIOLOGIA PARTICULAR
  172. 172. HIC HIC Y LPV (Dr. Mario Moreno Camacho) 8% extra cerebral y 92% intracerebral (cerebeloso, ventricular, a partir de la matriz germinal, subependimaria o del plexo coroideo). 20-40 % de los RN de peso inferior a 1.500 g HSE-HIV: 17 a 40% <de 34 semanas. 60 a 70% en los RN de 500 a 700 g En RNAT rara y usualmente del plexo coroideo. 80 a 90 % entre nacimiento y 3º día de vida
  173. 173. SIGNOS Y SÍNTOMAS Evento catastrófico o, intermitentes o, silente (>50%) hemorragias. Disfunción neurológica Disminucióno ausencia del reflejo de Moro, Hipotonía, Letargia, somnolencia, succión débil, Inestabilidad términa Signos oculares anormales- apnea, llanto agudo (cerebral) Abombamiento de la fontanela Convulsiones, parálisis, , Sacudidas musculares Aumento de la PIC (>5cm H2O- Hidrocefalia De pérdida sanguínea Apnea- dificultad respiratoria, palidez, cianosis, En RNP deterioro rápido en el 2º o 3º día CID Choque. Ictericia
  174. 174. HIC DIAGNOSTICO Laboratorio: Acidosis metabólica, Hipoxemia, hipercapnia y acidosis respiratoria. Hematocrito bajo,Trombocitopenia. Alargamiento de TP y TPP, Hiperbilirrubinemia Imagenología: Ultrasonografía , TAC, RMN. En 65% de los neonatos con HIV, ésta es de grado I o II.
  175. 175. Grado I Hemorragia de la matriz germinal con mínima o sin hemorragia intraventricular (menos del 10% área ventricular en corte parasagital) Grado II Hemorragia intraventricular de 10 a 50%, sin dilatación ventricular, en corte parasagital Grado III Hemorragia intraventricular con más del 50%, con dilatación ventricular en corte parasagital Grado IV Hemorragia intraventricular más infarto venoso hemorrágico periventricular (IVPV)
  176. 176. Grado 1 Ecodensidades periventriculares transitorias (presentes más allá de 7 días) Grado 2 Quistes localizados en el ángulo externo del ventrículo lateral Grado 3 Quistes extensos en la sustancia blanca periventricular fronto-parietal y/o occipital (leucomalacia periventricular quística) Grado 4 Quistes extensos en la sustancia blanca subcortical (leucomalacia subcortical quística) LPV
  177. 177. SHOCK ¿QUÉ ES? Perfusión y oxigenación inadecuada a los órganos vitales "Un estado, complejo, agudo, de disfunción circulatoria resultando en el intercambio insuficiente de oxigeno y nutrientes para satisfacer los requerimientos de los tejidos" Corneli, H.M., (1993) Ped. Clinics of North America Kourembanas, S., (1998) Manual of Neonatal Care
  178. 178. SHOCK - TRES CAUSAS PRINCIPALES Hipovolemia Falla del corazón Infección Shock Séptico Shock Cardiogénico Shock Hipovolémico
  179. 179. SHOCK HIPOVOLÉMICO Perdida de Sangre de Intraparto  Placenta previa  Abrupción  Daño del ombligo  Transfusión de gemelo a gemelo Causas: Hemorragia  Cuero cabelludo  Cerebro  Pulmones  Hígado
  180. 180. SHOCK - CARDIOGÉNICO Asfixia Intraparto Hipoxia y/o acidosis Infección viral o bacteriana Hipoglucemia severa Arritmias ( si son prolongadas) Cardiopatías congénitas Causas de "Falla del Corazón"
  181. 181. SHOCK DISTRIBUTIVO/SÉPTICO Bebes con infecciones virales o bacterianas pueden presentar al nacer o durante el periodo neonatal síntomas de insuficiencia respiratoria y shock. Estos neonatos pueden enfermarse críticamente en forma rápida Pueden tener hipotensión profunda Tratamiento incluye una combinación de terapias para el shock hipovolémico y cardiogénico © 2004
  182. 182. EVALUANDO PARA SHOCK Perfusión de la Piel  Llenado capilar: segundos que dura el lleno de los capilares en el cuero cabelludo, pecho y extremidades.  Palidez, moteado Fuerza de los pulsos Presión arterial Esfuerzo respiratorio Frecuencia cardíaca >180 o <100
  183. 183. GASES EN SANGRE Determinar la presencia de acidosis respiratoria, metabólica o mezclada pH > 7.30 es normal pH < 7.25 está afectado especialmente si conjuntamente con perfusión pobre, taquicardia, y/o tensión arterial baja pH < 7.20 esta muy afectado pH < 7.15 indica que el neonato está en la crisis severa
  184. 184. OBJETIVO DEL TRATAMIENTO  Producción cardiaca  Perfusión de los tejidos  Oxigenación  Metabolismo Anaeróbico  Acumulación del Ácido Láctico © 2004
  185. 185. TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK HIPOVOLÉMICO Solución salina normal Lactato de Ringer Glóbulos rojos sedimentados Sangre Entera Hemoderivados Repase administración de productos sanguíneos Repase acceso a sangre de emergencia SIN ANEMIA CON ANEMIA
  186. 186. TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK CARDIOGÉNICO Trate los problemas coadyuvantes que actúan negativamente sobre el corazón  Acidosis  Arritmias  Hipoxia  Hipoglucemia  Hipotermia  Infección
  187. 187. TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK CARDIOGÉNICO Medicamentos Expansión con volumen Solución de Bicarbonato de Sodio al 4.2% (0.5 mEq/ml)  1 a 2 mEq/kg/dosis cada 30 a 60 minutos para tratar la acidosis metabólica en ausencia de hipercapnia Inotrópicos (infusión de Dopamina) © 2004
  188. 188. TRATAMIENTO DE SHOCK CARDIOGÉNICO Dopamina Inotropico  Aumenta el gasto cardiaco  Aumenta la presión arterial Dosis  5 a 20 microgramos/kg/minuto  Infusión constante por catéter intravenoso (IV) por bomba Siempre use 2 ml/hora como el fluido optimo Siempre use 10 mcg/kg/min como la dosis optima Proporcionar apoyo necesario de volumen Use otro catéter intravenoso o CUV para la infusión Nunca lo dé por un CUA u otro catéter arterial Siempre use una bomba de infusión Nunca use bolos de fluidos adentro los catéteres con dopamina Monitoreé ante extravasasión Monitoreé PA y FC cuidadosamente
  189. 189. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×