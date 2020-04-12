Electrolyte replenishers in Inorganic chemistry / Body therapy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ELECTROLYTE REPLENISHERS
BODY FLUID: Contains various inorganic and organic ions, water, proteins, carbohydrates, amino-acids (essential, non-essen...
Ions Extracellular concentration Intra cellular concentration Plasma concentration mEq/L mEq/L mEq/L Cations Na+ K+ Ca++ M...
. Role of major physiological cations and anions: Important function serves by electrolyte are: To control osmosis of wat...
Deficiency: Hyponatremia: Cause due to low serum sodium level/ concentration. Excessive urination in case of diabetes in...
Potassium ion (K+) Source: Milk, vegetables, meat and whole grains. Role: Most important intracellular electrolyte. Plasm...
Calcium ion (Ca++) Source: Milk, cheese, green vegetables, eggs and fish. Role: Most important extracellular ion. The tot...
Phosphate ion (PO4¯): Source: milk, milk product, whole grain legumes, nuts. Role: •Ions like H2PO4¯, HPO¯4 are main anion...
Electrolyte use for replacement therapy: Replacement Therapy: Objective To restore the volume and composition of body flu...
Potassium Replacement Potassium Chloride: KCl (MW 74.56) •I.P. Limit. Potassium chloride contains not less than 99 % calcu...
•Use: •Electrolyte replenisher in potassium deficiency, familial periodic paralysis, Meniere’s syndrome (disease of inner ...
2. It is also obtained by fermenting hydrolyzed starch with a suitable mold in the presence of calcium carbonate 3. Or by ...
Buffer system: Main function of the buffer system is to prevent drastic changes in pH values in the blood. Buffers are a...
Carbonic acid-bicarbonate buffer system: Occurs in plasma and kidneys. Bicarbonate ion act as weak base and accepts H+ t...
Phosphate buffer system: •Occur in cell and kidney. •The system consist of monohydrogenphosphate/dihydrogenphosphate anion...
Electrolyte used in acid- base therapy: Generally K+/Na+ compound such as bicarbonate,lactate,acetate can be used for trea...
Electrolyte combination therapy: When patient undergoes a surgery, he is unable to take normal diet therefore combinations...
The electrolyte concentrations in solutions for rapid initial replacement are almost similar to the electrolyte concentrat...
Oral rehydration salt/ therapy Oral rehydration therapy is the use of modest amounts of sugar and salt added to water in o...
Composition of the formulation in terms of the amount, in g, to be dissolved in sufficient water to produce 1000 ml. The m...
Electrolyte replenishers in Inorganic chemistry / Body therapy
Electrolyte replenishers in Inorganic chemistry / Body therapy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Electrolyte replenishers in Inorganic chemistry / Body therapy

40 views

Published on

Electrolyte replenishers

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Electrolyte replenishers in Inorganic chemistry / Body therapy

  1. 1. ELECTROLYTE REPLENISHERS
  2. 2. BODY FLUID: Contains various inorganic and organic ions, water, proteins, carbohydrates, amino-acids (essential, non-essential) etc. 3- main compartment of body  Intracellular (40-45%of body weight)  Interstitial fluid (12-15%of body weight)  Plasma/vascular fluid (3-5%of body weight) In ordered to maintain the homeostasis ,each compartment are ionically balanced. Important function serves by electrolyte are: To control osmosis of water between body compartment To maintain acid-base balance needed for normal cellular activities. To generate action potential and graded potential Control secretion of hormones and neurotransmitters Anionic electrolytes: HCO3, Cl- , SO4 , HPO4 Cationic electrolytes: Na+ K+, Ca+2, Mg+2 .
  3. 3. Ions Extracellular concentration Intra cellular concentration Plasma concentration mEq/L mEq/L mEq/L Cations Na+ K+ Ca++ Mg++ 142 4 3 2 10 160 -- 35 142 4 5 3 Anions Cl- SO4 -- HCO3 - PO4 - 115 1 30 2 2 0 8 140 103 1 27 2 Organic Acids 5 -- 5 Proteins 1 55 16 Various concentration of important Electrolyte
  4. 4. . Role of major physiological cations and anions: Important function serves by electrolyte are: To control osmosis of water between body compartment To maintain acid-base balance needed for normal cellular activities. To generate action potential and graded potential Control secretion of hormones and neurotransmitters. Sodium ion (Na+) Source: Marine foods like fish, water etc Role: Most important extracellular ion. Plasma concentration 136-142 mEq/L. Normal intake varies from 5-20gm per day excess quantities get excreted through urine. The Na+ level in the blood is controlled by Aldosterone and antidiuretic (ADH) hormones Normally in kidney, it plays important role in excretion of sodium which is reabsorbs from Glomerular filtration. With chloride and bicarbonates it play important role in acid base equilibrium. Maintains osmotic pressure and excessive fluid loss. Plays important role in transmission of nerve impulse.
  5. 5. Deficiency: Hyponatremia: Cause due to low serum sodium level/ concentration. Excessive urination in case of diabetes insipidus results in loss of sodium ion concentration. Excessive excretion in “metabolic acidosis”, diarrhoea and vomiting. In “Addison’s disease” in which there occur a decreased excretion of hormones Aldosterone which is anti-diuretic.  Hypernatremia Cause due to high serum sodium concentration. Severe dehydration Hyper Adrelanism (cushing syndrome) Brain damage. Excessive treatment with sodium salt.
  6. 6. Potassium ion (K+) Source: Milk, vegetables, meat and whole grains. Role: Most important intracellular electrolyte. Plasma concentration 3.8-5 mEq/L. Normal intake varies from 5-7gm per day. Daily requirement is 1.5-4.5 gm. Mainly important in contraction of muscle (Cardiac muscle). Transmission of nerve impulses. Many biochemical activities are maintained inside the cell. It rapidly get absorbed from diet from GIT and is rapidly get excreted through kidney. That result in changes in acid-base balance and activity of adrenal cortex. Hyperkalemia: Increase serum potassium level. ( renal failure, dehydration, shock.) In “Addison disease”- increases the serum K+ level. Causes Cardiac and CNS depression, bradycardia, poor heart sound, peripheral vascular collapse and cardiac arrest. Increase level of K+ brings about metal confusion, weakness of respiratory muscles. Hypokalemia: Result due to low serum K+ Post-operative treatment which includes I.V. administration of solution not having K+ for prolong period. Associated with malnutrition, gastrointestinal losses, as in diarrhoea and in metabolic alkalosis. In certain diuretics like acetazolamide, chlorothiazide the K+ excretion increase.
  7. 7. Calcium ion (Ca++) Source: Milk, cheese, green vegetables, eggs and fish. Role: Most important extracellular ion. The total plasma Ca++ has been 2.2-2.6 mEq/L. Daily requirement in body is 0.8gm. minimum req. is 0.4g. Ca++ associated with Vit.D and phosphorous in hardening of bones. Also involve in coagulation of blood and in impulse propagation and in muscle contraction. Important in release of AcH from preganglionic nerve terminal. Greater amount needed during pregnancy and lactation. For child growt. Deficiency: Level of Ca++ is maintained by parathyroid hormone and calcitonin. Under the condition like Vit. D. deficiency, renal failure and intestinal mal-absorbtion. Ca++ Absorption gets reduced. If the ionized concentration becomes low, tetanic spasms or convulsion may take place. If the ionized Ca++ is high, cardiac function are disturbed.
  8. 8. Phosphate ion (PO4¯): Source: milk, milk product, whole grain legumes, nuts. Role: •Ions like H2PO4¯, HPO¯4 are main anion of intracellular fluids. •Normal plasma concentration is 1.7-2.6mEq/L •Total body phosphate is present in teeth and bones along with calcium. Mostly found in phospholipids, ATP, DNA-RNA •Play important role in buffer systems. Mainly occur as monohydrogenphosphate and dihydrogenphosphate. •Mainly involve in phosphorylation that involve the conversion of organic compound to phosphate ester. •Deficiency: Phosphate deficiency associated with patient with calcium deficiency. Phosphate depletion occurs as a result of renal tubular disordered or in patients consuming large amount of antacid, specifically aluminum hydroxide
  9. 9. Electrolyte use for replacement therapy: Replacement Therapy: Objective To restore the volume and composition of body fluid. Volume contraction is life threatening condition. In extreme case (Accident or during surgery) 100ml per minute for 1000ml has been consider necessary. A general rule is to replace one half of the estimated volume loss in the first 12-24 hours of treatment. During the disease condition like diarrhoea, vomiting, dysentery the fluid loss cause disturbance of electrolyte balance
  10. 10. Potassium Replacement Potassium Chloride: KCl (MW 74.56) •I.P. Limit. Potassium chloride contains not less than 99 % calculated with reference to dried substance. It occurs as sylvine (KCl) and Carnallite (KCl, MgCl2)6H2O contaminated with magnesium sulphate and chlorides. It occurs as white crystalline solid, cubic crystals. It is less soluble in water than sodium chloride, and slightly more soluble in boiling water, soluble in glycerin and insoluble in alcohol •Preparation: 1. It is prepared by fusing Carnallite whereby liquefied magnesium chloride hexahydrate is separated from the solid potassium chloride. 2. The crushed Carnallite is dissolved by boiling with liquor leaving other impurities undissolved. These are filtered off and the filtrate is crystallizes to get cubic crystals of potassium chloride. 3. It is also prepared in laboratory by reacting HCl with potassium carbonate or bicarbonate K2CO3 + 2HCl KCl + H2O +CO2 KHCO3 + HCl KCl + H2O +CO2
  11. 11. •Use: •Electrolyte replenisher in potassium deficiency, familial periodic paralysis, Meniere’s syndrome (disease of inner ear), •antidote in digitalis intoxication, myasthenia gravis. •Contraindication: renal impairment with oligouria, acute dehydration. Potassium Chloride injection: Ringer injection Calcium Replacement Calcium Lactate: C6H10CaO6 xH2O (MW 308.30) •I.P. Limit. Potassium chloride contains not less than 97% and not less than 103% of Calcium Chloride dihydrate. It occurs as white odorless powder. The pentahydrate effloresces and becomes anhydrous at 120°. Aqueous solutions are prone to become moldy. It is soluble in water, practically insoluble in alcohol. •Preparation: It is obtained by neutralizing a hot solution of lactic acid with calcium carbonate in slight excess. The hot liquid is filtered and filtrate is evaporated to crystalline product
  12. 12. 2. It is also obtained by fermenting hydrolyzed starch with a suitable mold in the presence of calcium carbonate 3. Or by fermentation of mother liquor resulting from the production of milk sugar and chalk. The mixture is digested for a week at about 30°. The product is purified by crystallization. Use: An excellent source of calcium in oral treatment of calcium deficiency •Physiological acid-Base balance Objective: Acid-base concentration maintenance. Essential because the biochemical reaction taking place in living system is very sensitive to small changes of acidity or alkalinity. The normal concentration of free H+ in the extracellular fluid (ECF) is extremely small, approximately 40 nmEq/L, which is equivalent to one millionth of a mEq/L concentration of sodium. Normal metabolism produces hydrogen in the form of volatile and fixed acids. To maintain pH within its normal narrow range of 7.35 to 7.45, acids must be buffered or excreted
  13. 13. Buffer system: Main function of the buffer system is to prevent drastic changes in pH values in the blood. Buffers are able to remove the excess H+ ion from body fluid and not from whole body pH Regulation: pH is controlled by two major and related processes 1) pH regulation. 2) pH compensation Regulation is a function of the buffer systems of the body in combination with the respiratory and renal systems, Whereas compensation requires further intervention of the respiratory and/or renal systems to restore normalcy. Most important buffer systems in our body are: •Carbonic acid-bicarbonate buffer system. •Phosphate buffer system. •Haemoglobin buffer system. Body fluids pH Ranges Urine 4.5-8.0 Blood 7.4-7.5 Gastric juice 1.5-3.5 Saliva 5.4-7.5 Bile 6.0-8.5 Semen 7.2-7.6
  14. 14. Carbonic acid-bicarbonate buffer system: Occurs in plasma and kidneys. Bicarbonate ion act as weak base and accepts H+ to form carbonic acid. As CO2 is produce in large quantity in metabolic reaction and from the environment they are inhale, the amount of water in body are in plenty of amount hence the reaction between these two give rise to carbonic acid in presence of enzyme carbonic anhydrase. CO2 + H2O H2 CO3 •When H+ ion concentration is less then this carbonic acid get dissociated into H+ ion and thus maintain the balance. •Normal metabolism gives rise to more acid than bases. But blood is made more acidic, therefore the body needs more bicarbonate salt than it needs carbonic acid. Hence physiological pH 7.4 the plasma is having about 24mEq/L of bicarbonate in comparison to about 1.2mEq/L of carbonic acid(ratio 20:1)
  15. 15. Phosphate buffer system: •Occur in cell and kidney. •The system consist of monohydrogenphosphate/dihydrogenphosphate anions. •If there occurs an excess of H+ ion, the monohydrogen phosphate ion acts as the weak base by accepting the proton. HCl + Na2HPO4 NaCl + NaH2PO4 Strong acid weak base Salt + weak acid •While the dihydrogen phosphate ion act as weak acid and is able to neutralize the alkaline condition NaOH + NaH2PO4 H2O + Na2HPO4 Strong base + weak acid Water + weak base •Ex. In kidney if excess H+ ion in the kidney tubule combines with NaH2PO4. •The sodium ion release in this reaction forms sodium bicarbonate by accepting bicarbonate ion. •The NaHCO3 then enter in the blood. The H+ ion that replaces Na+ becomes part of the NaH2PO4. That goes into the urine. •The ratio in intracellular fluid is about 4:1.1
  16. 16. Electrolyte used in acid- base therapy: Generally K+/Na+ compound such as bicarbonate,lactate,acetate can be used for treating metabolic acidosis. Where as metabolic alkalosis can be trated with ammonium salt, important being ammonium chloride. Example. Sodium acetate, sodium citrate, potassium bicarbonate, sodium lactate. Ammonium chloride. (Note:Monograph are attch)
  17. 17. Electrolyte combination therapy: When patient undergoes a surgery, he is unable to take normal diet therefore combinations of glucose and saline solutions are usually sufficient in short term therapy for restoring electrolyte loss. But in severe deficit of electrolytes due to heavy blood loss or chronic diarrhea, solutions containing additional electrolytes are usually required. The combination products are of two types : 1. Fluid maintenance therapy 2. Electrolyte replacement therapy Electrolyte Concentration mEq/L Sodium 25-30 Potassium 15-20 Chloride 22 Bicarbonate 20-23 Phosphorous 3 Magnesium 3
  18. 18. The electrolyte concentrations in solutions for rapid initial replacement are almost similar to the electrolyte concentrations found in extracellular fluids. The electrolyte concentrations of these solutions are given as. Two types of solutions are used in replacement therapy: i) Solution for rapid initial replacement ii) A solution for subsequent replacement Official compound used are: Example. 1. Sodium chloride injection, 2. Compound sodium chloride injection (Ringer injection), 3. Ringer solution lactated (Hartmanns solution).
  19. 19. Oral rehydration salt/ therapy Oral rehydration therapy is the use of modest amounts of sugar and salt added to water in order to prevent and/or treat dehydration. This dehydration is most commonly caused by diarrhoea and also caused by vomiting •Dehydration: Loss of water and dissolve salts from the body, occurring, for instance as result of diarrhoea. •Rehydration: correction of dehydration. Characteristics of ORS: 1. Dry , homogeneously mix powder containing Dextrose, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride and either Sodium Bicarbonate or Sodium Citrate 2. May contain flavoring agent, but no artificial sweeteners are added ( saccharin and aspartame)
  20. 20. Composition of the formulation in terms of the amount, in g, to be dissolved in sufficient water to produce 1000 ml. The molar concentrations of sodium, potassium, chloride and citrate ions in terms of millimoles per liter are given below: The total osmolar concentration of the solution in terms of mOsmol per liter is 245

×