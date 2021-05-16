Pptlegend bulasag ma.eloisa 12 amethyst

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE LEGENDS OF PINEAPPLE
A long time ago, in a small neighborhood in the province. There’s a mother and her daughter, living a simple life.
Aling Rosa was the name of the Mother and her daughter was pinang. Pinang was a 10 years old child who grew up without a f...
It’s been a years when Aling Rosa’s husband passes away. So all the responsibilities were left in Aling Rosa’s shoulder. J...
Unfortunately, Pinang doesn’t obey her ,other and prefer to play with her agemates.
Pinang, please clean your room
Because Pinang was her only child, she loves her so much to the point that she just ignores Pinang stubbornness.
One day, Aling Rosa got sick that she don’t have the energy to do the household chores. She had no choice but to ask Pinan...
But just like the other days, Pinang doesn’t want to do household chores. She would rather meet her playmates and play out...
She returned from the kitchen to ask her mother.
As a response, Aling Rosa told her where to find the ladle. But few moments later, Pinang returned to asked other utensils...
Aling Rosa was so sick that’s why she got annoyed with Pinang return to ask more utensils. She burst into anger and uninte...
Due to her mother’s anger, Pinang decided to look for it herself.
When Aling Rosa started to feel better, She’s able to get up from bed and look for her daughter. She went to the kitchen b...
Aling Rosa went outside to look for Pinang, but she wasn’t even there. She tried asking their neighbors but no one can’t s...
Aling Rosa went to backyard and saw unfamiliar plant near the slippers of Pinang. The round shaped plant looks like a huma...
