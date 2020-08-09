Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EL CONECTIVISMO Mag. Mabel Cárdenas Herrera
NOS PREGUNTAMOS QUE ES EL CONECTIVISMO • El Conectivismo es una teoría del aprendizaje creada por Stephen Downes y George ...
En la teoría del conectivismo el aprendizaje se produce a través de las conexiones dentro de las redes. Este modelo utiliz...
En la teoría, el aprendizaje se produce a través de las conexiones dentro de las redes. El modelo utiliza el concepto de u...
https://eduarea.wordpress.com/2014/03/19/que-es- el-conectivismo-teoria-del-aprendizaje-para-la-era- digital/ https://tips...
El conectivismo
El conectivismo
El conectivismo
El conectivismo
El conectivismo
El conectivismo
El conectivismo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El conectivismo

61 views

Published on

ALGUNAS IDEAS SOBRE EL CONECTIVISMO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El conectivismo

  1. 1. EL CONECTIVISMO Mag. Mabel Cárdenas Herrera
  2. 2. NOS PREGUNTAMOS QUE ES EL CONECTIVISMO • El Conectivismo es una teoría del aprendizaje creada por Stephen Downes y George Siemens. Es llamada la teoría del aprendizaje para la era digital y trata de explicar el aprendizaje complejo en un mundo digital en rápida evolución.
  3. 3. En la teoría del conectivismo el aprendizaje se produce a través de las conexiones dentro de las redes. Este modelo utiliza el concepto de una red con nodos y conexiones para definir lo que es el aprendizaje.
  4. 4. En la teoría, el aprendizaje se produce a través de las conexiones dentro de las redes. El modelo utiliza el concepto de una red con nodos y conexiones para definir el aprendizaje.
  5. 5. https://eduarea.wordpress.com/2014/03/19/que-es- el-conectivismo-teoria-del-aprendizaje-para-la-era- digital/ https://tipseducacion.com/autores-revista-de-tips- de-educacion https://es.slideshare.net/ REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS

×