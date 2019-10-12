Power point materia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LAS DEFINICIONES RAZÓN Relación entre dos magnitudes (es decir, objetos, personas, estudiantes, cucharadas, unidades del S...
• Relación entre magnitudes medibles. Es uno de los escasos conceptos matemáticos ampliamente difundido en la población. E...
En nuestro ejemplo, los números 3 y 24 son los más cercanos al signo igual, por lo que son los centros. El 4 y el 18, son ...
LA PROPORCIONALIDAD DIRECTA Es un caso particular de las variaciones lineales. El factor constante de proporcionalidad pue...
MAGNITUD DIRECTAMENTE PROPORCIONAL Dos magnitudes son directamente proporcionales si al multiplicar (o dividir) una de ell...
EJEMPLO Si 1 kg de tomates cuesta 1 €, 2 kg costarán 2 € y ½ kg costará 50 céntimos. Es decir: A más kilógramos de tomate ...
MAGNITUD INVERSAMENTE PROPORCIONAL Se dice que dos magnitudes son inversamente proporcionales cuando al crecer una la otra...
EJEMPLO 2 Un coche a 50 km/hora tarda 6 horas en recorrer una distancia; a 100 km/hora tarda 3 horas; a 150 km/hora tarda ...
MAGNITUD DIRECTAMENTE CORRELACIONADA Se dice que dos magnitudes son directamente correlacionadas, cuando al aumentar una d...
MAGNITUD INVERSAMENTE CORRELACIONADA Dos magnitudes son inversamente correlacionadas Cuando al aumentar una cantidad la ot...
REFERENCIAS http://cordoba751.cun.edu.co/ovas/agosto/dairo_cardozo http://descartes.cnice.mec.es/materiales_didacticos/Pro...
  1. 1. MATERIA MATEMATICA BASICA ACTIVIDAD 5 - PARTE II - RECONOCIENDO PROPORCIONALIDAD INTEGRANTE MARÍA DE JESUS CORTE ALBAN CATERINE JARABA SERPA ADRIANA PAOLA ROMERO DOCENTE JUAN SALAMANCA UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA PSICOLOGÍA
  2. 2. LAS DEFINICIONES RAZÓN Relación entre dos magnitudes (es decir, objetos, personas, estudiantes, cucharadas, unidades del SI. Generalmente se expresa como "a es a b" o a: b. El primer antecedente se llama: a Antecedente y b Consecuente EJEMPLO: Si en un salón de clases tenemos 24 niñas y 18 niños, entonces lo representaremos de alguna de las siguientes formas: 24/18 y 24:18 Fracción podemos simplificarla al dividirla entre 6, entonces tendremos: 4/3 y 4:3 Existe una razón de 4 a 3, o de 4 por cada 3. En este caso, la relación de niñas respecto a los niños es una relación de 4 a 3, o de 4 niñas por cada 3 niños. En el cual de 6 a 2 es el antecedente o de 6 niñas por cada 2 niños es el consecuente.
  3. 3. • Relación entre magnitudes medibles. Es uno de los escasos conceptos matemáticos ampliamente difundido en la población. Esto se debe a que es en buena medida intuitiva y de uso muy común. • Para escribir una proporción, debemos tener en cuenta que los valores antecedentes, siempre estén del mismo lado, al igual que los consecuentes. Para escribir una proporción, debemos tener en cuenta que los valores antecedentes, siempre estén del mismo lado, al igual que los consecuentes. • EJEMPLO 6:2 luego signo de igualdad 4:3 = PROPORCIÓN
  4. 4. En nuestro ejemplo, los números 3 y 24 son los más cercanos al signo igual, por lo que son los centros. El 4 y el 18, son los extremos. Para comprobar que la proporción es correcta, el producto de la multiplicación de los centros debe ser igual al producto de la multiplicación de los extremos 3 X 24 = 72 y 4 X 18 = 72
  5. 5. LA PROPORCIONALIDAD DIRECTA Es un caso particular de las variaciones lineales. El factor constante de proporcionalidad puede utilizarse para expresar las relaciones entre las magnitudes. EJEMPLO:
  6. 6. MAGNITUD DIRECTAMENTE PROPORCIONAL Dos magnitudes son directamente proporcionales si al multiplicar (o dividir) una de ellas por un número, la otra queda multiplicada (o dividida) por ese mismo número. También se resuelve actividades mediante una regla de tres.
  7. 7. EJEMPLO Si 1 kg de tomates cuesta 1 €, 2 kg costarán 2 € y ½ kg costará 50 céntimos. Es decir: A más kilógramos de tomate más euros. A menos kilógramos de tomate menos euros. También son directamente proporcionales: El espacio recorrido por un móvil y el tiempo empleado. El volumen de un cuerpo y su peso. La longitud de los lados de un polígono y su área
  8. 8. MAGNITUD INVERSAMENTE PROPORCIONAL Se dice que dos magnitudes son inversamente proporcionales cuando al crecer una la otra disminuye en la misma proporción, y al decrecer la primera la segunda aumenta en la misma proporción. Si al multiplicar (o dividir) una de ellas por un número, la otra queda multiplicada (o dividida) por ese mismo número. Las magnitudes inversamente proporcionales se resuelven mediante una regla de tres EJEMPLO 1
  9. 9. EJEMPLO 2 Un coche a 50 km/hora tarda 6 horas en recorrer una distancia; a 100 km/hora tarda 3 horas; a 150 km/hora tarda 2 horas. Se puede decir Cuando la velocidad se multiplica por 2, y pasa de 50 km/hora a 100 km/hora, el tiempo se divide por 2, pasando de 6 horas a 3 horas. Cuando la velocidad se multiplica por 3, y pasa de 50 km/hora a 150 km/hora, el tiempo se divide por 3, pasando de 6 horas a 2 horas
  10. 10. MAGNITUD DIRECTAMENTE CORRELACIONADA Se dice que dos magnitudes son directamente correlacionadas, cuando al aumentar una de ellas, la otra también aumenta o, cuando disminuye una de ellas, la otra también disminuye.
  11. 11. MAGNITUD INVERSAMENTE CORRELACIONADA Dos magnitudes son inversamente correlacionadas Cuando al aumentar una cantidad la otra disminuye . EJEMPLO
  12. 12. REFERENCIAS http://cordoba751.cun.edu.co/ovas/agosto/dairo_cardozo http://descartes.cnice.mec.es/materiales_didacticos/Proporcionalidad_lbc/ maginversprop.htm#targetTex https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C1NHXL_esCO736CO736&tbm=isch &sxsrf=ACYBGNSLWdm https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C1NHXL_esCO736CO736&tbm=isch &sxsrf=ACYBGNT_Zq https://www.google.com/search?q=imagenes+de+razon+de+matematicas& &
  13. 13. Las matemáticas son una forma de pensar, de ver y de describir el mundo, lo que nos rodea, las mil situaciones que a diario vivimos, por ello los temas y las actividades de matemáticas que desarrollamos en el aula de clase deben contribuir a la par de las demás asignaturas al desarrollo de las distintas formas de pensar y en especial de los diferentes tipos de pensamiento matemático de cada uno de los individuos de un grupo de estudiantes; las matemáticas aportan a esas formas de pensar entre otros con el desarrollo del sentido de la proporcionalidad que posibilita numerosas relaciones entre distintas ideas GRACIAS

