Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
18INFOGRAPHIC STATISTICS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT FOR 2020-2021
IMPORTANCE OF VISUALS 82% COLOUR in visuals increases attention span in viewers by 82% 39% MESSAGES IN COLOUR are 39% more...
VISUALS IN BUSINESS 86% predict that visuals will be an important part of their 2020-2021 marketing strategy 49%rate visua...
CREATING VISUALS 37%OF CONTENT CREATORS would like to automate transforming their infographics into other forms of content...
1. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339150528_Effects_of_Colors_on_Cognition_and_Emotions_in_Learning 2. https://w...
Created by Lyzi G Cota LIONS GROUP GLOBAL Marketing
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital content statistics

31 views

Published on

What is the importance that visuals play in our business or learning? Which are the key points that we must take into account when it comes to digital content? What is it more appealing to our eyes?

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Digital content statistics

  1. 1. 18INFOGRAPHIC STATISTICS TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT FOR 2020-2021
  2. 2. IMPORTANCE OF VISUALS 82% COLOUR in visuals increases attention span in viewers by 82% 39% MESSAGES IN COLOUR are 39% more likely to be remembered than messages in black and white 55% 55% OF PEOPLE prefer to read messages in color versus messages without color COLOUR Instructions with visuals create a 15% increase in productivity than instructions with only text People are 30% more likely to send payment faster when prompted by visuals PEOPLE REMEMBER PRODUCTIVITY AUDITORY VS. VISUAL INFORMATION 10%of the information they hear out loud PEOPLE REMEMBER 65%of the information they see in a visual
  3. 3. VISUALS IN BUSINESS 86% predict that visuals will be an important part of their 2020-2021 marketing strategy 49%rate visual content as very important to their content marketing strategy 32% say visual images are the most important form of content for their business 40%say original visuals drive the most engagement in their marketing efforts 62% of content marketers publish visuals at least 2x a week 67% of B2B marketers are creating and sharing infographics 65% of businesses spend at least 10% of their budget on visual content Visuals like charts, graphics, color design and images increase readership by 80% MARKETING STRATEGY FACTS MARKETING USAGE FACTS OF BUSINESSES OF CONTENT CREATORS OF MARKETERS OF CONTENT CREATORS
  4. 4. CREATING VISUALS 37%OF CONTENT CREATORS would like to automate transforming their infographics into other forms of content 43%OF CONTENT MARKETERS say producing visual content consistently is their biggest challenge 44% ON A SCALE OF 1-10 of marketers rank creating infographics at a 7 or higher in terms of difﬁculty
  5. 5. 1. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/339150528_Effects_of_Colors_on_Cognition_and_Emotions_in_Learning 2. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338955831_Search_superiority_Goal- directed_attentional_allocation_creates_more_reliable_incidental_identity_and_location_memory_than_explicit_encoding_in_naturalistic_virtual_environments 3. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/340892200_The_Effectiveness_of_Mandala_Colouring_Therapy_in_Increasing_Year_3_Pupils'_Focus_during_the_Init ial_Lesson 4. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/256190067_The_Inﬂuence_of_Colour_on_Memory_Performance_A_Review 5. https://www.ofﬁce.xerox.com/latest/XOGFL-19U.pdf 6. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/336982208_Patient_preferences_for_visualization_of_longitudinal_patient-reported_outcomes_data 7. https://readwrite.com/2019/01/11/the-business-beneﬁts-of-visualizing-your- data/#:~:text=Visualization%20Increases%20Productivity,have%20eyes%20on%20that%20information. 8. https://www-sciencedirect-com.ezaccess.libraries.psu.edu/science/article/pii/S0738399119301715?via%3Dihub#tbl0005 9. https://www.rochester.edu/pr/Review/V74N4/0402_brainscience.html 10. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/331249556_Visualizing_the_terror_threat_The_impact_of_communicating_security_information_to_the_general_pub lic_using_infographics_and_motion_graphics 11. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342009058_The_use_of_eye- tracking_technology_to_identify_visualisers_and_verbalisers_accuracy_and_contributing_factors 12. https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/14-visual-content-stats-to-guide-your-marketing-strategy-in-2020-infograph/575495/ SOURCES:
  6. 6. Created by Lyzi G Cota LIONS GROUP GLOBAL Marketing

×