©2020 SAFE LLC.
Event Risk Management Strategy: Threat of COVID-19 Pandemic - March 11, 2020 MIC of Colorado

March 11, 2020 MIC of Colorado

Event Risk Management Strategy: Threat of COVID-19 Pandemic - March 11, 2020 MIC of Colorado

  1. 1. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Event Risk Management Strategy Threat of Pandemic COVID-19 March 11, 2020 • Brenda Rivers, JD, HMCC,CIS • President, SAFE LLC 1
  2. 2. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 2 Uncertainty Negative Impact Panic Fear Crisis Reputational Impact Fake News Vulnerability Compressed Time Disruption Financial Loss Liability
  3. 3. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 3 Today’s Agenda Learn how to assess the vulnerability of your upcoming events. Understand your legal liability with the 4 Duty of Care Standards™ Learn 13 Key Actions to mitigate any impact of the virus on your event 3
  4. 4. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Research, Inform, Recommend, Plan Your Legal Duty of Care 4 To move from UNCERTAINTY to CERTAINTY,
  5. 5. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 5 4 Duty of Care Standards coupled with 6 Risk Management Strategy ElementsThe SAFE Approach™ 5 Current State of Preparedness Vulnerability Assessment Identify the Resources Develop the Crisis Response Plan Integrate the Crisis Communication Plan Recover & Evaluate 1. Duty to Investigate 2. Duty to Inform 4. Duty to Plan 3. Duty to Recommend 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.
  6. 6. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. How vulnerable is your event? 6 location • danger zone • elements of your event • demographics of attendees • hotel/venues • DMC,AV partners • size of event • organizational visibility • travel risk • risk level of speakers, VIPs, and entertainment • history of disruption • business purpose
  7. 7. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 7 Risk Matrix LOW IMPACT HIGH IMPACT LESSLIKELYHIGHLYLIKELY HIGHLY LIKELY HIGH IMPACT LESS LIKELY HIGH IMPACT HIGHLY LIKELY LOW IMPACT LESS LIKELY LOW IMPACT
  8. 8. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 8 Determine if your event is in a red zone of COVID-19 cases. Key actions for the planning team1.
  9. 9. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 9 Assess the demographics of your participants. Key actions for the planning team2.
  10. 10. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 10 Engage your hotel, DMC, AV, speakers, entertainment catering, venues, NOW. Key actions for the planning team3.
  11. 11. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 11 Review all contracts for the force majeure clause and any event cancellation insurance. Key actions for the planning team4.
  12. 12. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 12 Confer with company travel management team. Key actions for the planning team5.
  13. 13. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 13 Inform your key decision makers of the risk level Key actions for the planning team6.
  14. 14. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 14 Recommend best alternatives: Cancel, delay, rebook, move or continue Key actions for the planning team7.
  15. 15. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 15 Include a risk management policy statement. Key actions for the planning team8.
  16. 16. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 16 Advise your attendees early and often. Key actions for the planning team9.
  17. 17. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 17 Publish “Stay Healthy - Know Before You Go.” Key actions for the planning team10.
  18. 18. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 18 Have pre-event discussions on how you will handle an attendee who appears to be sick. Key actions for the planning team11.
  19. 19. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 19 Develop an onsite crisis response plan to handle an outbreak of any illness. Key actions for the planning team12.
  20. 20. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 2020 Document all the previous in your risk management playbook! Key actions for the planning team13.
  21. 21. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 21 Certainty! Readiness Optimism Trust Duty of Care Empowerment Confidence C-Suite Recognition Attendee Care In Control Calm
  22. 22. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. 22 Q&A Contact Brenda Rivers: BRivers@SAFELLC.com Visit our website SAFELLC.com Ask questions by commenting on our Stay Healthy and Wise blog: safellc.com/covid-19-discussion/
  23. 23. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for MIC of Colorado and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. SAFELLC.COMBrenda Rivers, President Brivers@SAFELLC.com

