Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are con...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Event Risk Management Strategy: COVID-19 Pandemic - March 25, 2020 Meetings Today

12 views

Published on

March 25, 2020 Meetings Today

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Event Risk Management Strategy: COVID-19 Pandemic - March 25, 2020 Meetings Today

  1. 1. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Event Crisis Management for Pandemic COVID-19 March 25, 2020 • Brenda Rivers, JD, HMCC,CIS • President, SAFE LLC ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC.
  2. 2. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. WHAT LESSONS ARE WE LEARNING? LESSON 1 How to create a pandemic crisis plan in the middle of a crisis • No off the shelf plan • Trial and error • Compressed time • Uncertainty
  3. 3. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. WHAT LESSONS ARE WE LEARNING? LESSON 2 Take this opportunity to develop a risk management strategy • Use Covid-19 as a case study • Apply 4 duty of care standards • Create muscle memory playbook with 6 critical elements
  4. 4. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. STAY CALM. CARRY ON. Job Loss Panic Fear CrisisUncertainty Overwhelmed Vulnerability Compressed Time Disruption Financial Loss Liability CURRENT STATE * * “Keep calm and carry on” Winston Churchill ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC.
  5. 5. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. • Identify the lessons we are learning and turn them into opportunities • Understand the principles of event risk management strategy • Review critical elements of a crisis response plan Agenda How do we Stay Calm and Carry On?
  6. 6. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Current State of Preparedness Vulnerability Assessment Identify the Resources Develop the Crisis Response Plan Integrate the Crisis Communication Plan Recover & Evaluate 1. Duty to Research 2. Duty to Inform 4. Duty to Plan3. Duty to Recommend 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. The SAFE Approach™ 4 Duty of Care Standards coupled with 6 Risk Management Strategy Elements
  7. 7. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Creating a Crisis Response Plan= MANAGING THROUGH UNCERTAINTY ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC.
  8. 8. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. PEOPLE: RIGHT PEOPLE IN THE RIGHT PLACE CRITICAL ACTIONS FOR THE CRISIS RESPONSE PLAN1. Leadership, events team, financial, communications, legal, human resources, travel Identify a decision tree Role of event professional: trusted advisor • Research, inform, recommend, plan, record Crisis communications team: Know what to do and how to contact
  9. 9. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. DEVELOP CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR PANDEMIC CRITICAL ACTIONS FOR THE CRISIS RESPONSE PLAN2. OPTION 1: Cancel entire event OPTION 2: Hold event at reduced attendance OPTION 3: Rebook event at a different time and/or location Options and Compelling Factors for Decision
  10. 10. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. CREATE A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF COMPELLING FACTORS CRITICAL ACTIONS FOR THE CRISIS RESPONSE PLAN3. 1. PEOPLE – Safety and well-being are first priority 2. BUSINESS PURPOSE – Second priority – ROI & ROE 3. CONTRACTUAL – Force majeure, cancellation, rebooking, attrition: hotel and vendors 4. FINANCIAL – Analyze impact for each option
  11. 11. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. DO COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF COMPELLING FACTORS CRITICAL ACTIONS FOR THE CRISIS RESPONSE PLAN3. 5. LEGAL – Renegotiate, force majeure to allow COVID-19 6. BRAND IMPACT – Reputation damage 7. INSURANCE – Mitigation opportunities, claims process 8. KEY DECISION MAKER – Identify tipping point and call to action
  12. 12. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Conclusion: How do we Stay Calm and Carry On? • Family and self first – Self-care & education • Trusted advisor to client and organization – Research, inform, recommend, plan • Crisis response plan for pandemic • Create your risk management playbook ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC.
  13. 13. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. “We’re an amazingly resilient industry, that we come together as a strong society and as a community to support each other… The business event industry will help drive that economic recovery, because when we meet, we change the world.” Paul Van Derveter ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC.
  14. 14. ©2020 SAFE LLC. This presentation and the elements contained herein were created especially for Meetings Today and are confidential and proprietary to SAFE LLC. Contents may not be shared with any third party without the express written consent of SAFE LLC. Q&A Contact Brenda Rivers: BRivers@SAFELLC.com Visit our website SAFELLC.com Ask questions by commenting on our Stay Healthy and Wise blog: safellc.com/covid-19-discussion

×