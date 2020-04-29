Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audience segmentation in times of crisis 29 April 2020
ABC research: what are Australians concerned about? (1) 2
What are Australians concerned about? (2) SOURCE: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-28/coronavirus-data-feelings-opinion...
What are museum-goers in the US concerned about? SOURCE: http://www.wilkeningconsulting.com/data-stories.html 4
Are people considering visits? (US data) “… people expect organisations to carry out operational and programming enhanceme...
What about members? • What does membership look like now, and post-COVID? • And what does this mean in terms of revenue? •...
WHY A NEW TYPE OF SEGMENTATION? • Online audiences are different: • and COVID-19 / post-COVID audiences may even be differ...
COVID-19 Audience segments? • Emotional segments: • People who are bored, adrift • People who are lonely • Stressed out / ...
What do audiences want from virtual content? (1) SOURCE: http://www.wilkeningconsulting.com/datamuseum/virtual-content-mus...
What do audiences want from virtual content? (2) SOURCE: http://www.wilkeningconsulting.com/datamuseum/virtual-content-mus...
NEMO study 11
What does this mean for GLAM? • While anxious about mental health and the economy, Australians don’t want restrictions lif...
More information and readings • Audiences now and future: https://musdigi.wordpress.com/2020/04/28/audience-segmentation-i...
Dr Lynda Kelly DIRECTOR +61 436 032 253 lyndakelly61@gmail.com https://lyndakellynetworks.com https://musdigi.wordpress.co...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

290420 webinar presso lk

33 views

Published on

Dr Kelly's presentation as part of the "Audience segmentation in times of crisis" webinar

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

290420 webinar presso lk

  1. 1. Audience segmentation in times of crisis 29 April 2020
  2. 2. ABC research: what are Australians concerned about? (1) 2
  3. 3. What are Australians concerned about? (2) SOURCE: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-28/coronavirus-data-feelings-opinions-covid-survey-numbers/12188608 3
  4. 4. What are museum-goers in the US concerned about? SOURCE: http://www.wilkeningconsulting.com/data-stories.html 4
  5. 5. Are people considering visits? (US data) “… people expect organisations to carry out operational and programming enhancements designed to recognise a likely new normal. Only one in four people currently feel comfortable attending an exhibit-based cultural institution – such as a museum, aquarium, or historic site – without changes that prioritise guest safety. Only about one in seven feels comfortable visiting a performance- based institution – such as a theater or symphony – without operational and strategic changes to prioritise safety.” SOURCE: http://www.colleendilen.com/2020/04/27/data-update-how-covid-19-is-impacting-intentions-to-visit-cultural- entities-april-27-2020/ 5
  6. 6. What about members? • What does membership look like now, and post-COVID? • And what does this mean in terms of revenue? • UK work* identified that: “With two key benefits of membership – free entry to charging exhibitions and member-only events – currently off the table due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how will museum membership schemes fare?” • However, is this why members join? • Will they continue to support us when they can’t visit us? • My research suggests supporting institution a key reason to join – how can we capitalise on that? * SOURCE: https://www.museumsassociation.org/museums-journal/news-analysis/17042020-impact-of-covid-19-closures-on- museum-membership-schemes 6
  7. 7. WHY A NEW TYPE OF SEGMENTATION? • Online audiences are different: • and COVID-19 / post-COVID audiences may even be different still? • Who are we trying to reach in these times? • or are we not too concerned about that – just get something up? • Pre-COVID digital audiences: • multiplatform visitor • box ticker • organised visitor • curious visitor • social visitor • Googler • divided visitor • worried visitor SOURCE: (post) digital visitors https://musdigi.wordpress.com/2016/04/08/post-digital-visitors/ 7
  8. 8. COVID-19 Audience segments? • Emotional segments: • People who are bored, adrift • People who are lonely • Stressed out / scared people, grieving people • Angry and stressed teachers • Education segments: • Desperate homeschooling parents • Teachers at sea • Higher Ed / university / TAFE now teaching online • Eager learners • Recreational segments: • Essential workers looking for some downtime activities • Museum constituencies (special interest/core audiences for content) • Those in search of self-enrichment ADAPTED FROM: Empathetic Audience Engagement During The Apocalypse. http://www.peakexperiencelab.com/blog/2020/3/25/empathetic-audience-engagement-during-the-apocalypse 8
  9. 9. What do audiences want from virtual content? (1) SOURCE: http://www.wilkeningconsulting.com/datamuseum/virtual-content-museums-and-the-pandemic-data-story-2 9
  10. 10. What do audiences want from virtual content? (2) SOURCE: http://www.wilkeningconsulting.com/datamuseum/virtual-content-museums-and-the-pandemic-data-story-2 10
  11. 11. NEMO study 11
  12. 12. What does this mean for GLAM? • While anxious about mental health and the economy, Australians don’t want restrictions lifted in the short-term: • Probably won’t visit indoor spaces anytime soon? • Similar worries for US population: • Economy / livelihoods are major concerns • Online programs will need to continue on the short-term: • Will this mean a decrease in physical visitation in future? • But it’s a crowded market – and people overwhelmed with amount on offer • Short snippets vs long-form content • Will motivations / decisions to visit differ between audiences? • Teachers – digital delivery is easier for them (less paperwork!) • Parents – hygiene, interactives may be of concern • Older visitors – ditto, but may be more willing to undertake domestic travel • Volunteers – when will they feel ‘safe’ to return to work? • What about membership models?? • Will these need to change? • Philanthropy may also be a concern 12
  13. 13. More information and readings • Audiences now and future: https://musdigi.wordpress.com/2020/04/28/audience-segmentation-in-times-of- crisis-further-information-and-readings-part-1/ • Post-pandemic audience behavior and business models: https://musdigi.wordpress.com/2020/04/28/post-pandemic-audience- behaviours-and-business-models/ • Physical spaces – what can GLAM do post-COVID? https://musdigi.wordpress.com/2020/04/29/physical-spaces-what-can-glam-do- post-covid/ • Plus notes from this session 13
  14. 14. Dr Lynda Kelly DIRECTOR +61 436 032 253 lyndakelly61@gmail.com https://lyndakellynetworks.com https://musdigi.wordpress.com/ 14

×