Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Adonai adonai.pptx

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
DEUS DOS DEUSES.pptx.pptx
DEUS DOS DEUSES.pptx.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

CATALAGO SITIO certo.pdf
AnnaClaudiaSoares1
Mecanismos de ação de herbicidas
Geagra UFG
AULÃO BIOLOGIA SIMULADO.pdf
emanuelleribeiro15
Aula 2 - Educação Ambiental.pptx
adelmapereiraazevedo
Orientações para envio de atestados médicos e odontológicos - atestado we...
carlosmusashi
Aula 2 - Parte 1 - Radiação Solar.pdf
Tamires Lima da Silva
1. Proteção Radiológica.pptx
PabloGabrielKdabra
RESOLUÇÃO-INEA-Nº-138.pdf
UsoPblicoPEPB
1 of 8 Ad

Adonai adonai.pptx

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Environment

bom dia que deus abençoe sua vida com esse hino maravilhoso

bom dia que deus abençoe sua vida com esse hino maravilhoso

Environment
Advertisement

Recommended

DEUS DOS DEUSES.pptx.pptx
LydianeAlves2
4 views
8 slides
O Escudo .pptx
LydianeAlves2
3 views
11 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
91k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.6k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.2k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.7k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.9k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.9k views
244 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

CATALAGO SITIO certo.pdf
AnnaClaudiaSoares1
5 views
Mecanismos de ação de herbicidas
Geagra UFG
64 views
AULÃO BIOLOGIA SIMULADO.pdf
emanuelleribeiro15
2 views
Aula 2 - Educação Ambiental.pptx
adelmapereiraazevedo
4 views
Orientações para envio de atestados médicos e odontológicos - atestado we...
carlosmusashi
4 views
Aula 2 - Parte 1 - Radiação Solar.pdf
Tamires Lima da Silva
11 views
1. Proteção Radiológica.pptx
PabloGabrielKdabra
3 views
RESOLUÇÃO-INEA-Nº-138.pdf
UsoPblicoPEPB
3 views
NOTA TÉCNICA SEAS- INEA - ICMS ECOLÓGICO DO ESTADO DO RIO DE JANEIRO 2022 FIN...
NicoleDelaunay1
3 views
Fenologia e Fisiologia do sorgo e milheto
Geagra UFG
0 views
Guia-Impactos.pdf
SegundoGarcia16
4 views
AULA DA ÁGUA.ppsx
DercioOliveira1
3 views
PROJETO DE GEOGRAFIA - 7º ANO (EMILLY).pdf
Emilly344344
2 views
PRATICAS CONSERVACIONISTAS DO SOLO E DA AGUA.pptx
ALEXANDREDECASTROSAL
4 views
A biodiversidade no sistema Terra (Banco de imagens).ppt
LusMelo20
3 views
Ciclos biogeoquímicos - Apresentação
Claudiney Rodrigues
39 views
Savanas da America do Sul.pdf
Everton A. Maciel
25 views
Mosquitoeira.pdf
Nome Sobrenome
2 views
PPT_INSTITUCIONAL_SBP (1).ppt
sobreira1
3 views
Metas baseadas em ciência na cana-de-açúcar [Plano de Trabalho]
Bonsucro1
53 views
CATALAGO SITIO certo.pdf
AnnaClaudiaSoares1
5 views
25 slides
Mecanismos de ação de herbicidas
Geagra UFG
64 views
22 slides
AULÃO BIOLOGIA SIMULADO.pdf
emanuelleribeiro15
2 views
15 slides
Aula 2 - Educação Ambiental.pptx
adelmapereiraazevedo
4 views
46 slides
Orientações para envio de atestados médicos e odontológicos - atestado we...
carlosmusashi
4 views
5 slides
Aula 2 - Parte 1 - Radiação Solar.pdf
Tamires Lima da Silva
11 views
49 slides

Featured (20)

How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.2k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.9k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.9k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.8k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391.1k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814.1k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749.1k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.2k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Advertisement

Adonai adonai.pptx

  1. 1. Adonai adonai Fernanda brum
  2. 2. Meus pés pisaram Seol Minha mente morreu Angústia me dominou Já não sou nem mais eu Meus olhos buscam Teu rosto Onde está o meu Deus? Que ungiu a minha cabeça E me chamou filho meu
  3. 3. Estou no ventre do peixe O terror me engoliu No mais profundo dos mares Tua mão me cobriu Por mais que eu fuja de tudo Tu me alcançarás A Tua unção não me deixa Não me deixa nunca
  4. 4. Adorai Eu digo à minha alma, eu grito Aba, Pai Que quebra minhas correntes, clamo Adonai, Adonai, Tu és meu dono
  5. 5. Adorai Eu digo à minha alma, eu grito Aba, Pai Que quebra minhas correntes, clamo Adonai, Adonai, Tu és meu dono
  6. 6. Estou no ventre do peixe O terror me engoliu No mais profundo dos mares Tua mão me cobriu Por mais que eu fuja de tudo Tu me alcançarás A Tua unção não me deixa Não me deixa nunca
  7. 7. Adorai Eu digo à minha alma, eu grito Aba, Pai Que quebra minhas correntes, clamo Adonai, Adonai, Tu és meu dono 4x

×