Manual caras r-0001

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
N - ®) K^lí '"""•-, «*""* %' >-"•,-S^na-^^ .*»"ro / ^ •''i « í?. " ": : -^«=«ae* > ~>-"--¿ -~£ -*-^- jr:^--^^. 7^**^^ T^-...
CARAS-R TEST DE PERCEPCIÓN DE DIFERENCIAS - REVISADO L L. Thurstone y M.Yela (11.a edición, revisada y ampliada) Madrid, 2...
PROLOGO A LA VERSIÓN REVISADA (CARAS-R) 5 FICHA TÉCNICA 7 1. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL 9 2. NORMAS DE APLICACIÓN Y CORRECCIÓN 11...
PROLOGO fl Lfl UERSIOO REUISROR (CflRRS-R) Desde su primera edición en castellano hasta la actualidad, e! Test de Percepci...
FICHR TÉCniCfl Procedencia: Ámbito de aplicación ^Pei^paq^d^piíerenc¡as~: Revisado. '||'3S^P5rJtóñeí:.Mi';Yela."". -^^J"''...
DESCRIPCIÓÍ1í?1-*.* *£i". «*í K * ^rfys*!* ~ _ wit¿Si-r^ Existen varias pruebas que exploran las aptitudes perceptívo-imag...
nORÍTlRS DE RPliCRCIÓÍl y coRRECción 2.1. inSTRUCCIünES PRRR EL EKflmiflRDOR Deberán cumplirse los requisitos habituales p...
' --- - 'Ti:- ' - , - ' .' ;Te'sMé::Pe.íTe'efDción de Diferencias - Revisado Se entregará a cada sujeto un ejemplar, coloc...
MANUAL • 2. Normas de aplicación y corrección Las puntuaciones a calcular son las siguientes: 1. Aciertos (A). Número tota...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Figura 2.1. Caso ilustrativo corregido INSTRUCCIONES DECORRECCIÓN CUENTE et n...
FunoRmEfiTRCion ESTflDÍSTICfl Las cualidades psicométricas obtenidas en los distintos estudios que.se han realizado con el...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado es, el número de casos recogidos, y la heterogeneidad de los mismos, de modo ...
MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadística ¿¿¿&¡$jjj^ TabLa 3.2.Composición de la muestra por curso escolar l.fl E.P.O. (6 -7añ...
UiT Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 3.4. Descriptivos del CARAS-R para cada curso l.Q EP.O. (8-7 años) ...
MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadística 3.2.FIRBILIDRD La fiabilidad de un test se refiere a la precisión, consistencia y es...
8^ffdé.-'Percepción-de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 3.5. Consistencia interna de Los ítems en función del curso Alfa de Cr...
MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadístico son tanto los tests los que se someten a validación sino las inferencias extraídas d...
.Test de'Percepción de Diferencias-Revisado Muestras escolares Se aplicó en varías localidades asturianas una batería de t...
MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadística La variable medida por CARAS no correlaciona con las de personalidad (excepto Sincer...
-Testde Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Estudios de la presente versión CARAS-R: correlación con otras pruebas Para e...
MANUAL • 3.Justificación estadística1' ' a 3.8. Correlaciones de las medidas del CAR con Laspruebasde inteligencia y razon...
v-;.';Test dé Percepción-de-Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 3.9. Correlaciones de Lasmedidas deL CARAS-R con Lasmedidas de pe...
MANUAL 3. Justificación estadístico Encontraron que, en Ifneas generales, disminuyó el rendimiento medio a lo largo del ti...
de Diferencias - Revisado Cohén (1992) propuso rangos de valores para cada valor de la d de Cohén; o d do. Cohén <0,20 -> ...
í ':'. ^'r$£ .-¿-=5 ÍSÍF^aí:í ,- •-• ^:.;'-'i^j-,"rfí~-f^ K5fer;f^ H.1. nGRÍTlflS GEÍ1ERRLES DE IPTERPRETRCIÓn Como se ha ...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado En cada tabla de haremos, aparecen en la parte central las puntuaciones direc...
MANUAL • 4, Normas de interpretación mismo número de aciertos, haber cometido o no errores al responder diferencia a un ev...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado su (Gfíaencrav En este manual, se ha decidido multiplicar por 100 el cociente...
MANUAL 4. Normas de interpretación Crespo-Eguílaz, Narbona, Peralta y Repáraz (2006) relacionaron por su parte el número d...
r?!-/ Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Errores (E) La interpretación aislada del número de errores cometidos p...
MANUAL 4, Normas de Interpretación Sujeto 3, perteneciente a A.° E.P.O. PD I Eneatipo El rendimiento del sujeto es medio-a...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Sujeto 6, perteneciente a 2° E.S.O. PD IEneatipo Obtiene un rendimiento bajo ...
TIPiFICRCiOn RRGEnTinR , Mirta Susana Ison Mariana Andrea Carrada Instituto de Ciencias Humanas Sociales y Ambientales (IN...
Test de'Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado De esta forma la atención representaría la puerta de acceso que permite que u...
MANUAL 5. Tipificación argentino En el primer estudio (Ison y Anta, 2006), se modificó la forma de corrección de la prueba...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 5.2. Distribución de La muestra total de niños por ámbito escolar según...
MANUAL 5. Tipificación argentina Tabla 5.3. Distribución de Lamuestra final de tipificación de escuelas estatales urbanas ...
REFEREflCÍRS American Educational Research Association(1999). Standards for educational and psychological testing. Washing...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias -Revisado Ison, M. S. (2009). Abordaje Psicoeducativo para estimular el funcionamiento a...
BRREfTlQS DE LR ÍT1UESTRR ESPRflOlfl Tabla Al. Baremos escolares de I.9 de EducaciónPrimaria, varones y mujeres (6-7 años)...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A2. Baremos escolares de 2.2 de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (...
. • MANUAL • Baremos de la muestra españpla_ -•••• Tabla A3. Baremos escolares de 3.s de Educación Primaria, varones y muj...
^0S°ft Test dePercepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A4. Baremos escolares de 4.s de Educación Primaria, varones y muj...
MANUAL • Baremos de lo muestra españolo. Tabla A5. Baremos escolares de 5.s de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (10-1...
Test de Percepciónfle-Diferencias - Revisado Tabla AB. Baremos escolares de 6.Q de Educación Primaría, varones y mujeres (...
MANUAL • Baremos de lo muestroespañola ^ v-J/^/ís /^ -s Tabla A7. Baremos escolares de 1.a de Educación Secundaria, varone...
Téstete,Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A8. Baremos escolares de 2.s de Educación Secundaria, varones y mujeres...
MANUA L • Baremos de La muestra española Tabla A9. Baremos escolares de 3.5 de Educación Secundaria, varones y mujeres (14...
CARAS-R Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A10. Baremos escolares de 4.2 de Educación Secundaria, varones ...
MANUAL • Baremos de la muestra española bla AH. Baremos escolares Í i Percentit I 99 98 97 96 95 90 • 85 80 75 70 , 65 60 ...
BflREmOSDElfl mUESTRfl V Tabla Bl. fiaremos escotares de 1 9 de Edumriñn • Educación D ¡ • Pnmana, varones y mujeres (6-7 ...
CARAS-R -.Test'de Percepciónde Diferencias - Revisado 1 Tabla B2. Baremos escolares de 2.c de Educación Primaria, varones ...
MANUAL - Baremos de la muestra argentina Tabla B3. Baremos escotares de 3.s de Educación Primaría, varones y mujeres (8-9a...
-Test de Percepcidfrde Diferencias - Revisado Tabla B4. Barernos escolares de 4.Q de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres...
MANUAL • Baremosde la muestro argentino Tabla B5. Baremos escotares de 5.9 de EducaciónPrimaría, varones y mujeres (10-11 ...
Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla B6. Baremos escolares de 6.a de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (...
MANUAL - Baremos de la muestra argentina Tabla B7. Baremos escolares de 7.- de Educación Primaría, varones y mujeres (12-1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual caras r-0001

27 views

Published on

Prueba TDAH

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual caras r-0001

  1. 1. N - ®) K^lí '"""•-, «*""* %' >-"•,-S^na-^^ .*»"ro / ^ •''i « í?. " ": : -^«=«ae* > ~>-"--¿ -~£ -*-^- jr:^--^^. 7^**^^ T^-",--^^ r?íx
  2. 2. CARAS-R TEST DE PERCEPCIÓN DE DIFERENCIAS - REVISADO L L. Thurstone y M.Yela (11.a edición, revisada y ampliada) Madrid, 2012
  3. 3. PROLOGO A LA VERSIÓN REVISADA (CARAS-R) 5 FICHA TÉCNICA 7 1. DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL 9 2. NORMAS DE APLICACIÓN Y CORRECCIÓN 11 2.1. INSTRUCCIONES PARA EL EXAMINADOR 11 2.2. INSTRUCCIONES ESPECÍFICAS .' 11 23. NORMAS DECORRECCIÓN 12 3. FUNDAMENTACIÓN ESTADÍSTICA 15 3.1. MUESTRA DETIPIFICACIÓN 15 3.2. FIABILIDAD 19 3.2.1. Consistencia interna 19 3.3. VALIDEZ 20 3.3.1. Validez convergente-divergente 21 3.3.2. Validez referida a un criterio externo 26 4. NORMAS DE INTERPRETACIÓN 29 41. NORMAS GENERALES DE INTERPRETACIÓN 29 4.2. INTERPRETACIÓN DE LAS PUNTUACIONES 30 4.2.1. Aciertos netos (A-E) 31 4.2.2. índice de Control de la Impulsividad (ICI) 31 4.2.3. Otras puntuaciones 32 4.2.4. Ejemplos ilustrativos 34 5. TIPIFICACIÓN ARGENTINA 37 5.1. INTRODUCCIÓN 37 5.2. MUESTRA DETIPIFICACIÓN 40 5.3. ELABORACIÓN DE BAREMOS 41 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 43 BAREMOS DE LA MUESTRA ESPAÑOLA 45 BAREMOS DE LA MUESTRA ARGENTINA 57
  4. 4. PROLOGO fl Lfl UERSIOO REUISROR (CflRRS-R) Desde su primera edición en castellano hasta la actualidad, e! Test de Percepción de Diferencias, también conocido con el nombre de CARAS, ha sido ampliamente utilizado con el objetivo de evaluar aspectos perceptivos y atencionales en contextos de orientación y evaluación escolar. En vista del tiempo transcurrido desde su publicación, se consideró conveniente hacer una revisión y actualización completas que aquí presentamos. En esta versión revisada de !a prueba se incluyen unos completos y actualizados baremos a partir de una muestra de más de 12.000 alumnos evaluados desde los 6 hasta los 1-8 años. Asimismo, se han introducido cambios en el sistema de corrección con el objetivo de obtener puntuaciones adicionales que mejoren las interpretaciones e inferencias realizadas a partir del rendimiento en la prueba. En concreto, además de tener en cuenta el número de aciertos, se incluyen nuevas medidas en las que también se tiene en cuenta el número de errores cometido por el evaluado y la presencia o no de un estilo impulsivo. Todo ello ha sido posible gracias a la colaboración de los distintos centros educativos contactados, así como a la contribución de Mar Pastor Moreno, Luis Alberto Villanova, Mónica Sánchez Muñoz, María Cristina González, Miguel Ángel Ariza Pérez, Esther Guerrero Cabello, M.a Carmen Fajardo Blanco, Esther Ciaurriz Malo, Enric Massaguer i Ferrer, Esther Sanz Plañido, Jordi Josep Roselló Ruiz, Juan Manuel Ceada Pórtela, M.a Nieves Calderón Miranda, M.a Dolores Rodríguez, M.a Asunción Asensio Diego, M.a José Marrodán Jirones, Antonio Coronado Hijón, Jaime Antonio Foces Gil, Grisel Piccinini Matéu, Mariano Rubio Moreira, Francisco Jesús Lorenzo Segovia, Antonia Álvarez Delgado y Luz Marina Calle Correa, que llevaron a cabo parte de las aplicaciones de las que se nutre la muestra de tipificación de esta nueva versión. También queremos agradecer de forma especial la colaboración de varios profesionales que han utilizado el CARAS en sus proyectos de investigación. Por un lado, agradecemos e! trabajo novedoso del equipo de Nerea Crespo-Eguflaz, Juan Narbona, Felisa Peralta y Rosario Repáraz, así como la oportunidad para darnos a conocer sus estudios. Por otro, la publicación de datos normativos de Argentina ha sido posible gracias a la labor de Mirta Isón y Mariana Andrea Carrada, quienes firman un capítulo de este manual y a quienes queremos agradecer su esfuerzo y su buena disposición a participar en este proyecto. Esperamos que esta nueva versión revisada y ampliada, CARAS-R, revierta en una significativa mejora de la calidad de la evaluación de las aptitudes perceptivas y atencionales. Departamento I+D de TEA Ediciones Octubre de 2012
  5. 5. FICHR TÉCniCfl Procedencia: Ámbito de aplicación ^Pei^paq^d^piíerenc¡as~: Revisado. '||'3S^P5rJtóñeí:.Mi';Yela."". -^^J"'', ¿¿Individual y colectiva. ^ ;, De 1.° de Educación•'Primaria (6 á 7 añós)*álj2:°:elé: Bachillerato (17a 18 años). . '^•^3^^y^¡ffiQ ¡a apfcitud^pa'^B^Gibir^ ^•^sé"r|pj^as;:'y diferencias y patrones e: Baremos en percentiies;y:..eneat:[pos por cu^sl1" - ,- ' ' ~' • '*- ;- S" *tf-f*4jr*''.' -t-r:-*' - *l i ^-1"' "» -*:> 1.° de Educación -Rnn1ta>Ía!íií:BacHilíétateá -• •• •^"'^^•*t~M^-.lí,- ^.,'^^^'^ española y desde .T.°;"á>^Jfi^;:Eadcaéior f^-n^ - - s - * J t r ~ - ¿ ¡ i - ' i ¿ . - ára^la^f^-^-^r------"'s'í^--^'t^ nrTTária"'^ctW1á''' '
  6. 6. DESCRIPCIÓÍ1í?1-*.* *£i". «*í K * ^rfys*!* ~ _ wit¿Si-r^ Existen varias pruebas que exploran las aptitudes perceptívo-imaginativas y que evalúan estos aspectos con diversos materiales. Algunas de éstas se apoyan en los principios de semejanzas y diferencias y utilizan material impreso; así, por ejemplo, son bien conocidos los tests Formas idénticas. Diferencias de letras, Cuadrados de letras y Percepción de diferencias. Son pruebas de discriminación que responden a las cuestiones de parecido, igualdad o diferencia y presentan correlaciones positivascon la inteligencia general. El Test de Percepción de Diferencias, o CARAS, consta de 60 elementos gráficos; cada uno de ellos está formado por tres dibujos esquemáticos de caras con-la boca, cejas y pelo representados con trazos elementales. Dos de las caras son iguales y la tarea consiste en determinar cuál es la diferente y tacharla. En la versión revisada CARAS-R se consideran el número de aciertos y de errores cometidos por el sujeto. Con estas dos puntuaciones es posible obtener el número de aciertos neto y un índice de control de la impulsividad, de forma que es posible relacionar el rendimiento con el estilo de respuesta. De esta forma se han elaborado nuevos baremos para cada una de las puntuaciones a partir de los datos de aplicaciones en población escolar llevadas a cabo en los últimos años en España y Argentina. Para la aplicación del CARAS-R serán necesarios los siguientes materiales: • Manual: en él se incluyen lasinstrucciones de aplicación, corrección e interpretación. • Ejemplar autocorregible: contiene los elementos de la prueba y está diseñado para anotar en él las respuestas y poder proceder a su corrección. • Cronómetro. • Lapiceros.
  7. 7. nORÍTlRS DE RPliCRCIÓÍl y coRRECción 2.1. inSTRUCCIünES PRRR EL EKflmiflRDOR Deberán cumplirse los requisitos habituales para la aplicación de pruebas psicométricas en cuanto se refiere a preparación de material, disposición de la sala, condiciones ambientales, etc. El examinador deberá conocer y atenerse estrictamente a las instrucciones. Se cerciorará •de que todos los sujetos hayan entendido perfectamente lo que tienen que hacer. Si es necesario, repetirá las explicaciones pero, en la medida de lo posible, no empleará ejemplos o aclaraciones en términos distintos a los que figuran en las instrucciones de este manual y en la primera página del ejemplar. ' ' Mientras que los sujetos resuelven los ejemplos, se comprobará cuidadosamente si se han contestado correctamente y de la forma indicada (tachando con un aspa la cara diferente). Se procurará evitar que algún sujeto empiece a trabajar antes de que se dé la señal o que continúe después de que haya finalizado el tiempo de aplicación. El tiempo de aplicación de la prueba es de tres minutos. 22. inSTRUCCIDflES ESPECÍFICRS Se dará a los sujetos una breve explicación del motivo por el que se aplica la prueba, insistiendo en el interés que tiene para ellos el hacerlo bien, de modo que se consiga la disposición adecuada para trabajar con el máximo esfuerzo. junto con los ejemplares, se repartirán lapiceros en el caso de que sean necesarios. El examinador tendrá algunos más de repuesto y advertirá: "Si alguien necesito otro lápiz durante e¡ examen, puede levantar ¡a mono y se lo doré inmediatamente". U
  8. 8. ' --- - 'Ti:- ' - , - ' .' ;Te'sMé::Pe.íTe'efDción de Diferencias - Revisado Se entregará a cada sujeto un ejemplar, colocándolo sobre la mesa con la página de "Instrucciones" a la vista y se dirá: "No deis la vuelto o lo hoja que os he entregado hasta que yo lo diga. Ahora tenéis que rellenar en lo parte superior de la hoja los datos que se piden: vuestro nombre, apellidos, edad, etc.". Cuando todos hayan anotado estos datos se pedirá a los sujetos que lean las instrucciones impresas al mismo tiempo que lo hace en voz alta el examinador. Se les da tiempo para que examinen los ejemplos resueltos y se dice: "Observad los tres ejercidos de ejemplo de la izquierda. En el primero, la cara distinta es la PRIMERA, por sus CEJAS; en el segundo, es diferente la TERCERA cara, por la BOCA; en el tercero, ¡a cara diferente a las otras dos es la del CENTRO, porque solo tiene DOS PELOS. Veamos ahora los tres ejercicios de la derecha. En el primero, la cara diferente es la PRIMERA, porque e! pelo está al otro lado de la cabeza. En el segundo, la cara diferente es lo del CENTRO, porque tiene los o/os más grandes. En el tercer ejemplo, la cara que es distinta a los otras dos es la PRIMERA, por la forma de la boca. ¿Tenéis alguno pregunta? (SEACLARAN LAS POSIBLES DUDAS). Si os equivocáis en alguna de las respuestas tachadlo claramente (SE PUEDE EJEMPLIFICAR EN LA PIZARRA) y marcad de nuevo con una cruz la opción que consideréis correcta. Cuando os avise de que se ha terminado e! tiempo tendréis que parar y dejar ¡os lapiceros sobre la mesa. Vamos a empezar con lo prueba. ¿Preparados? Volved la hoja y... ¡comenzad!". En ese momento se pone el cronómetro en marcha. Una vez transcurridos los tres minutos de la prueba se parará la aplicación: "iAtención I... iParad! Dejad los lápices sobre la mesa". El examinador recogerá e! material empleado y se da por terminada la prueba. 2.3. ÍIDRfTIRS DE CDRRECCÉ1 Para facilitar la corrección, el ejemplar en el que se responde es autocorregible. Una vez se haya completado el test, el examinador debe separar la hoja del ejemplar donde el sujeto ha marcado las caras y seguir las instrucciones que aparecen en la hoja de copia. En ella aparecerá un recuadro en el que se anotarán cada una de las puntuaciones directas, así como sus transformadas correspondientes. No se contabilizará el número de omisiones cometidas por el sujeto. 12
  9. 9. MANUAL • 2. Normas de aplicación y corrección Las puntuaciones a calcular son las siguientes: 1. Aciertos (A). Número total de aciertos del sujeto. Se concederá un punto por cada una de las caras que aparecen tachadas en la hoja de copia (respuestascorrectas). El número total de marcas correctas será el número de aciertos. 2. Errores (E). Número total de errores del sujeto. Se contará cada una de las cruces que haya marcado el sujeto y que no tachen ninguna cara (cruces en los espacios en blanco). El número total de marcasen espacios en blanco será el número de errores. 3. Aciertos netos (A-E). Se calcula restando al número total de aciertos e! número total de errores del sujeto. De esta forma se obtiene una medida más precisa de la eficacia en sus respuestas a la prueba. 4. índice de Control de la Impulsividad (ICI)í1). Secalcula dividiendo el número deAciertos netos (A-E) entre e! número de respuestas dadas por el sujeto (A+E). Para facilitar la interpretación de los baremos se optó por multiplicar el índice por 100 para eliminar las cifras decimales. Así, la fórmula para su cálculo sería la siguiente: / A-E a una de las anteriore percentiles o eneatipos (Media = 5, Dt ~ 2) acudiendo a las tablas de baremos recogidas a! final de! manual. En la figura 2.1 se muestra un caso ilustrativo en el que se puede comprobar el método de corrección explicado. Sepuede advertir cómo la puntuación en A-Ees igual a 23 (40 - 17)y cómo ICI es igual a 40 40-17 40 + 17 xlOO En la tabla 2.1 se incluye un resumen del tipo de medidas del CARAS-R, así como la fórmula para calcularlas y la puntuación mínima y máxima de cada una de ellas. Tabla 2.1. Tipos de medidas del CARAS-R Medida A-E Aciertos Errores Aciertos netos Número total de aciertos Puntuación njíñ^ 1-80 Número total de errores. A-E índice de Control-de'lmpuLsividád j .{A-E/A+E) x 100 L .1-60. (-60) - 60 (-ico)-IDO. (1) Crespo-Eguílaz, Narbona, Peralta y Repáraz (2006), véase el apartado 33 sobre validez. 13
  10. 10. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Figura 2.1. Caso ilustrativo corregido INSTRUCCIONES DECORRECCIÓN CUENTE et numeró de caras de la plantilla sobré las que se ha realizado la marca (aciertos, A} y el número de marcas;que sé han realizado fuera de las caras (errores, E). Anote las puntuaciones directas(PC)} eo¿l recuadro de la derecha. RESTE«1número de errores_al número deaciertos (A-E) y. traslade-la puntuacióndlrecta-a-Ia casilla correspondiente CALCULÉJa puntuacióndirecta de IO Para ello realice el siguiente calculo (A-E/A-tE) xlOOy anote el resultado. CONSULTE Jos haremos del manual para convertir las puntuaciones directas en puntuaciones transformadas (percentiles o típicas) x g)X X X X X X X X X -5^- «•-tf X Nota. Puntuaciones transformadas expresadas en eneatipos correspondientes al baremo español de 4.a de Educación Secundaria. 14
  11. 11. FunoRmEfiTRCion ESTflDÍSTICfl Las cualidades psicométricas obtenidas en los distintos estudios que.se han realizado con el CARAS-R son las que determinan el grado de confianza que puede tener un profesional en la prueba. En este capítulo se mostrará la información más relevante a este respecto. En primer lugar se informará de las muestras de tipificación utilizadas en los estudios realizados con-.el CARAS-R. Este apartado busca responder a !a pregunta: ¿en qué medida las muestras empleadas han sido amplias y representativas de la población objeto de! estudio?, ¿en qué medida los haremos creados a partir de estas muestras resultarán adecuados? En segundo lugar se expondrán los-estudios de fiabilidad de la prueba, que proporcionan información sobre la precisión y exactitud de las puntuaciones obtenidas en e! CARAS-R. En concreto, se responderá a las preguntas: ¿con qué precisión evalúa el CARAS-R a un sujeto!, ¿qué grado de error contienen las puntuaciones? Conocer los coeficientesde fiabilidad es esencial para una adecuada interpretación de las puntuaciones del CARAS-R. En tercer lugar aparecerán los estudios de validez. Estos informan de la confianza que el profesional puede tener en que el CARAS-R mide lo que dice medir. En esencia responden a esta.pregunta; a partir de los resultados obtenidos en la prueba, ¿qué inferencias o conclusiones podemos extraer que estén apoyadas empírica y teóricamente? Los resultados ofrecidos determinan qué conclusiones e inferencias es oportuno extraer de la prueba y cuáles no, así como la adecuación y pertinencia de las decisiones que se tomen a partir de los resultados obtenidos con el CARAS-R. 3.1. ÍTlUESTRfl DE TIPIFICHCIOn La muestra sobre la que se lleva a cabo la tipificación de un test debe representar, en la medida de lo posible, la población a la que el instrumento está destinado. Para conseguir acercarse a este objetivo hay dos aspectos que son relevantes: la amplitud de la muestra, esto 15
  12. 12. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado es, el número de casos recogidos, y la heterogeneidad de los mismos, de modo que represente en aquellas variables relevantes (sexo, región de procedencia, tamaño de la localidad, nivel socioeconómico, titularidad del centro educativo...} la diversidad existente en la población de referencia. En el CARAS-R se contó con la colaboración de distintos centros escolares españoles para obtener una muestra escolar compuesta por niños y adolescentes de 1.° de Educación Primaria a 2.° de Bachillerato (de 6 a 18 años). En la tabla 3.1 se informa de las distintas poblaciones de los 88 centros educativos que participaron en la recogida de la muestra del CARAS-R. Tabla 3.1. Poblaciones de los centros educativos donde se aplicóCARAS-R Alcobendas ALcpreón Algeciras La Barriga Santander León Sitges Villanueva de la Cañada Crevillent Rincón de Soto Villanueva del Pardillo ElEjido a é b a s t i á n de los Reyes . ¡| Zaragoza En las tablas 3.2 y 33 se especifica la composición de la muestra de tipificación analizada de acuerdo a su curso escolar y sexo. 16
  13. 13. MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadística ¿¿¿&¡$jjj^ TabLa 3.2.Composición de la muestra por curso escolar l.fl E.P.O. (6 -7años) 2.sE.P.O.{7~8años} 3.° E.P.O. {8-9 años) 4.a E.P.O. (9 -10 anos) 5.sE.P.O,(10-Haños) 6.9E.P,0;(ll-12años) l^E.S.O.(12-13anos) '3.fiE.S.O.(14-15años) 4.c E.S.Q. (15 -16 años) l.B Bachillerato (16 -17 años) 2.c Bachillerato (17-18 años) 241 753 2.843 6.155 362 292 404 247 249 238 246 160 Total Tabla 3.3.Composición de la muestra por sexo Varón •Ivjüjer";;;. ;;;tfefi£ ;. 6.232 . 5.958 I'^'^^ílSThaJBf *-' _>.-í .;_"-' •- § 51,12 48,88 En la tabla 3.4 se muestran los estadísticos descriptivos para cada una de las medidas del CARAS-R y por cada uno de los cursos tipificados. 17
  14. 14. UiT Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 3.4. Descriptivos del CARAS-R para cada curso l.Q EP.O. (8-7 años) 25EP.Q. (7-8 años) 3.e EP.O. (8-9 años) 4 a EP.O. (9-10años) 5.2 EP.O. (10-11 años) ::-12 años).?:: 1.a E.S.O. (12-13 años) 2°- E.S.O. . (13 -14 años) 3.Q E.S.O. (14-15 años) '"'• 4.a E.S.O.- .(15-16 años)- Bachillerato'2* (16-18 años) Los datos de la muestra de tipificación de Argentina se detallan en el capítulo 5 de este manual. (2) Tras el análisis de datos se decidió elaborar un baremo conjunto para 1.° y 2.° de Bachillerato ya que no s encontraron diferencias significativas entre ambos cursos. 18
  15. 15. MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadística 3.2.FIRBILIDRD La fiabilidad de un test se refiere a la precisión, consistencia y estabilidad de sus puntuaciones a través de diferentes situaciones (Anastasi y Urbina, 1997). La teoría clásica de los tests considera que la puntuación obtenida por un individuo en un test es una aproximación a la puntuación verdadera hipotetízada, o lo que es lo mismo, a la puntuación que el sujeto recibiría sí el test fuese totalmente fiable. Por lo tanto, el concepto de fiabiüdad se refiere a la precisión con la que un test sitúa a una persona en e! continuo de un determinado rasgo o conducta y diferencia a unos individuos de otros. La fiabilidad de un test siempre debería ser tenida en cuenta a la hora de interpretar las puntuaciones obtenidas por un sujeto y las diferencias encontradas en las aplicacionesrealizadas en distintos momentos temporales. 3.2.1. Consistencia interna En los estudios realizados con el CARAS-R se estudió la fiabilidad entendida como consistencia interna, que indica en qué grado los ítems de una escala están midiendo una misma variable. Una alta consistenciainterna indica que todos los ítems dependen en gran medida de la variable evaluada. Los estudios de consistencia interna fueron realizados utilizando el coeficiente alfa de Cronbach (a), indicador que analiza la concordancia entre las puntuaciones de las personas en los distintos ítems que componen un test. El valor de este coeficientedepende principalmente del número de ítems que contiene el test y de! grado de correlación promedio entre ellos. En el caso del CARAS-R, el a de Cronbach obtenido en la muestra global fue de 0,91. En la tabla 3.5 se muestran los datos correspondientes al análisis de fiabilidad en función de la variable curso. Tal y como se puede observar, los valores son satisfactorios. 19
  16. 16. 8^ffdé.-'Percepción-de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 3.5. Consistencia interna de Los ítems en función del curso Alfa de Cronbach l.Q-E.P.O. (6-7 años) 0,83 3.aE.P.O,.(8-9años) 3.2E,S.O.(14r15áños) Bachillerato (16 -18 años) 0,86 ?. 4*ERO*Í9-10 años) ., r.:; , '0,88 5.2E.P,Q.(10-llaños) . - 0,89 : 6QEpp,(U~12años) " 0.92 .l.QÉ.S.O..(12~13años) 0,91 ^sE,S~0.(13~14años) " "o,9i -: - 0,91 4,QE,S.O (15 -16 años) tí,9l'-:'T-'-í i:"" •0,90 Han sido muy diversos los criterios empleados para calificar un determinado valor de coeficiente de Habilidad como adecuado o inadecuado. Esta diversidad es debida en parte a las condiciones concretas de cada test (especialmente las inferencias que se extraigan de sus puntuaciones y el rasgo concreto que sea medido con la prueba). Esto hace que valores que se consideren satisfactorios en un caso puede que no lo sean en otro. En la medida en que una puntuación se utilice de modo aislado para tomar decisiones (o realizar ciertas inferencias) sobre un individuo se deberá exigir mayor coeficiente de fiabilidad. Sie coeficiente es bajo será conveniente tener cautela y considerar la puntuación en el test en conjunto con otras puntuaciones para poder tomar una decisión con mayor fundamento. En esta línea parece establecido que aquellas puntuaciones que vayan a ser utilizadas de modo aislado para tomar ciertas decisiones sobre un individuo deben tener idealmente valores de fiabilidad altos, alrededor de 0,90(Kline, 2000). En aquellas puntuaciones que sean combinadas posteriormen 'o utilizadas en conjunto para evaluar a una determinada persona, será deseable encontrar valores entre 0,70 y 0,90, dependiendo del número de puntuaciones que se combinen (si se combinan pocas puntuaciones superiores a 0,80;- si se combinan varias puntuaciones entre 0,70 y 0,80). Valore? inferiores a 0,70 indicarán que es necesario tener cautela a la hora de interpretar los resultados hallados y deberán ser vistas en un contexto más amplio para una adecuada interpretación. 3.3. UflllDEZ La validez, en palabras de Messiclc (1989, pág. 13), "es un juicio integral acerca del grad en que la evidencia empírica y el fundamento teórico apoya la adecuación y conveniencia c las inferencias y acciones basadas en las puntuaciones del test...". Esta afirmación da un giro concepto más tradicional de validez enfocada en la prueba, de forma que se podría decir que r
  17. 17. MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadístico son tanto los tests los que se someten a validación sino las inferencias extraídas de los mismos, así como las decisiones que se tomen basadas en ellas. Esto supone, por un lado, incluir al usuario de la prueba dentro de la esfera de la responsabilidad de su uso. Así, la validez de un instrumento vendrá determinada por la adecuación de las inferencias que el usuario realice. Por otro lado, realza el hecho de considerar la validez como un asuhto de grado y no un concepto de todo o nada, !o que implica la acumulación de evidencias convergentes que la apoyen de manera continua, a lo largo de la vida útil del test. Eneste sentido, de modo estricto, no es adecuado hablar de distintos tipos de validez sino de diferentes vías que aportan evidencias sobre la validez de la prueba, o como aparece en los estándares de desarrollo de un test de la APA:"Cuando se menciona el concepto de validez ya no se habla de diferentes tipos de validez, sino que más bien se habla de diferentes vías o líneas que aporten evidencia sobre la validez de la prueba, todas ellas encaminadas a proporcionar una información relevante para conseguir una interpretación específica de las puntuaciones del test" (AERA, 1999, pág. 5). No obstante, en aras de facilitar el uso y comprensión por parte de los profesionales, se utilizarán términos más habituales y clásicos como validez convergente- divergente, validez criterial, etc. Este apartado proporciona pruebas sobre la validez del CARAS-R, incluyendo datos sobre su relación con otras variables relevantes (validez convergente-divergente) y sobre la relación con algún criterio externo relevante. 3.3.1. Ualidez conuergente-diuergente En este apartado se examina en qué medida las puntuaciones del CARAS-R correlacionan con diversas pruebas de inteligencia y de aptitudes intelectuales y con pruebas que miden otros constructos diferentes (personalidad, comprensión lectora y- situación sociométrica). Estos estudios aportan información sobre qué es lo que realmente mide el CARAS-R y si los resultados son congruentes con lo que cabría esperar de acuerdo a los constructos evaluados. Si efectivamente esta prueba está midiendo "capacidad perceptiva y atención" deberá mostrar correlaciones mayores con aquellas pruebas que miden constructos similares (inteligencia, aptitudes) y menores con aquellas que miden áreas diferentes de la persona (personalidad y situación sociométrica). Estudios originales del CARA$(3> Las correlaciones de una prueba con otras suministran información adicional sobre su naturaleza y características. Este tipo de datos pueden indicarnos, por ejemplo, si dos pruebas miden idénticos o distintos rasgos aptitudinales, o bien si el .uso de ambas en una batería es conveniente para aumentar su valor predictivo o es redundante porque las dos son equivalentes y aprecian los mismos aspectos del'criterio. (3) Esimportante recordar que todas las versiones del CARAS anteriores a la presente tenían en cuentaexclusivamente e! número de aciertos como medida de la capacidad visoperceptiva y atencional de los escolares. Por ello, las correlaciones presentadas en este apartado fueron calculadasa partir de esta medida. 21
  18. 18. .Test de'Percepción de Diferencias-Revisado Muestras escolares Se aplicó en varías localidades asturianas una batería de tests (aptitudes, personalidad adaptación) a más de 400 niños de 5.° de E.G.B. (equivalente a 5.° dé Educación Primaría) y oti grupo similar de 7.° de E.G.B. (equivalente a 1.° de E.5.O.). Eliminados los casos incompletos, : sometieron a análisis factoriales 266 escolares de 5.° (172 varones y 9A mujeres) y 261 de 7.° (12 varones y 123 mujeres). Las variables fueron: inteligencia (evaluada con e! Factor "g" 2 y el Otis Sencillo), atencic (con el CARAS), personalidad (evaluada con el Cuestionario EPQ-j), adaptación (a través d Cuestionario Bell), edad, sexo y una valoración del tamaño poblacional de la localidad (de 1 a 4). La tabla 3.6 presenta los estadísticos encontrados en los análisis, con los índices c correlación de las citadas variables con e! CARAS y los pesos factoriales significativos en dimensión aptitudinal definida. En la base de! cuadro están los estadísticos de CARAS en I; edades más representativas de cada curso: 1) Media aritmética. 2) Desviación típica (Dt). 3) índice de correlación de Pearson (r ) entre la prueba y e! CARAS. Tabla 3.6. Correlaciones del CARAS con otras pruebas en muestras escolares ^^»v_^jr_^^^^yMB HBHBBH^^BEmBBSÜ^BHBBiBBMBIH^B^^^^M ^^^^^I^^B^^^^^^^^H^^^^^^^^HHB^^^B 9^^^R^B^H9i^H Caras Inteligenciaw EPQ-J N EPQ-J E EPQ-J P EPQ-J S EPQ-J CA Bell-Familia Bell-Salud Bell-Social BelUEmocional Edad Valoración ".-Edades ' :- ' Media 29,69 22.17 11,57 18,39 3,24 7,46 18,01 9,20 9.68 14,27 14,95 10,61 2,52 10.años llanos I9w9 9,87 5,65 3,86 3,19 2,76 4,42 4,14 5,34 5,35 5,19 6,61 0,67 1,08 ,N=127 . N=122 BBjEypHi - 0,45 -0,07 -0,10 -0,01 0,16 -0,09 -0,03 -0,09 -0,04 -0,05 -0,07 0,40 •M 29,78- 'M 30,2'0. - P e s o - 0,775 0,725 - - ' 0,219 0,428 ~ - - - - -0,248 0,694 Dt 9.49 'DM0,52 1 Media 31,96 43,72 11,93 18,38 3,06 9,87 18,82 10,08 8,40 14,93. 16,34 12,64 1,80 Ij 12 años U -13 años B8LJB 9,20 12,07 4,08 3,17 2,67 4,86 4,19 6,25 4,74 6,14 7,27 0,73. 0,99 N=129 N-97 i •Kl^BBBniT'T'T'l 0,829 0,50 0,831 0,04 0,05 0,04 0,21 . 0,389 0,06 0,03 -0,03 -0,06 0,01 0,05 0,21 0,480 M 31.49 . Dt 9,2] M 32¡31.. Dt 8,8í NOTA. No se encontraron diferencias intersexos. w En5.Q de E.G.B. se aplicó la prueba de inteligencia Factor "g" 2 deCattel y en 7.° el OtisSencillo. 22
  19. 19. MANUAL • 3. Justificación estadística La variable medida por CARAS no correlaciona con las de personalidad (excepto Sinceridac y adaptación, y sí, en cambio, con inteligencia. Muestras laborales En la tabla 3.7 se resumen las correlaciones obtenidas entre la pruebas en una muestra de población laboral. Se han incluido solamente principio, se refieren a aptitudes más semejantes o próximas a las que aprecia cada una de ellas se presentan sus estadísticos. Tabla 3.7. Correlaciones del CARAS con otras pruebas en muestras Laborales Pruebas Media MacQuarrie: - Trazado. . -Marcada - Punteado - Copiado - Localizado - Recuento - Laberintos Construcción de cubos (Alex. 47,91 38,69 21,69 36,37 23,64 14,33 22,08 9,96 6,43 3,44 13,34 8,43 5,70 6,89 0,23 0,33 0,15 0,46 0,54 0,50 0,40 ^Desarrollo de superficies Figuras análogas Doblado de papel" Figuras Gottschaldt Rotación defiguras Rombos Sigrñas Series de números Manos Analog. Palabras 29,04 5,75 0,48 Semáforos- • .. • : • :. • EspácíalA'.'G.I.: _• Passalong (Alex.) : 61,23 Cubos tíeKohs Las correlaciones de la tabla 3.7 confirman las indicaciones apuntadas en e! apartac anterior sobre la composición factorial de la prueba CARAS. Se observa una alta correlación ce pruebas que miden aspectosperceptivos y espaciales de la inteligencia.
  20. 20. -Testde Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Estudios de la presente versión CARAS-R: correlación con otras pruebas Para el cálculo de la validez convergente-divergente, se obtuvieron ¡os datos correspondientes a las aplicaciones de la batería N2 (Batería de Tests para el diagnóstico del 2.° ciclo de Educación Primaria, Servicios Escolares de TEA Ediciones,). En concreto se contó con una muestra de más de 8.000 escolares de 3.° y 4° de Educación Primaria de diferentes ciudades españolas. En términos generales, el número de varones y de mujeres fue similar. Correlaciones con pruebas de inteligencia y razonamiento La batería N2 está compuesta por diversas pruebas de inteligencia y razonamiento que se describen a continuación: • EFAI, Evaluación Factorial 'de la~s Aptitudes Intelectuales (Santamaría, Arribas, Pereña y Seisdedos, 2005). Es una batería de aplicación colectiva que permite evaluar de una forma muy completa las aptitudes intelectuales. Incluye las siguientes escalas: Razonamiento abstracto (R), Razonamiento verbal (V), Aptitud numérica (N), Aptitud espacial (E)y Memoria (M). En concreto, en esta muestra se aplicó el nivel 1.- • RAVER, Razonamiento verbal. Es una prueba que evalúa la capacidad de entendimiento y comprensión de los conceptos inherentes al lenguaje, además de las posibilidades de expresión, comunicación eficaz y comportamiento inteligente mediante las palabras. • RACAL, Rapidez de cálculo. Es una prueba que mide la capacidad de comprensión y utilización de los números en el cálculo y en la resolución de problemas. • RALEC, Rapidez lectora. Es una prueba que determina la velocidad a la que un niño capaz de realizar leer en voz alta sobre un texto narrativo que ofrece una dificultad de tipo medio. • CLEC, Comprensión lectora. Esuna prueba que mide e! nivel de comprensión lectora de textos de narraciones fáciles, sin dificultad de vocabulario. • COPRE, Conocimientos previos. Es una prueba que valora el contexto de elementos culturales que posee el niño y que le permiten construir el aprendizaje significativo y relacional en función de sus intereses, necesidades y experiencias. Evalúa la competencia general del niño en lengua, matemáticas y ciencias. Los resultados de las correlaciones entre las distintas puntuaciones del CÁRAS-R y las de las pruebas de inteligencia y razonamiento de la batería N2 aparecen en la tabla 3.8. 24
  21. 21. MANUAL • 3.Justificación estadística1' ' a 3.8. Correlaciones de las medidas del CAR con Laspruebasde inteligencia y razonamiento de la batería N2 EFALV EFALN EFAI_E EFAUM RAVER .RACAL RALEC CLEC- COPRE -- 7,475 : ~ 7,510 - .7.517 , 7.5Í7 7.548 8.279 , 7.486 5,256 8,365 6.716 0,39 ** 0.29"** 0,36*" 0,32** 0,25 ** 0,32** 0,34** 0,25 ** 0,26 ** 0,24 ** -0,12** -0,10** -0,11 ** -0,02* -0,11 ** -0,16 ** 0,00 '; -0,06**, -0,15 ** -0,07 ** 0,39 ** 0,29 ** 0,36** 0,30 ** 0,27** 0,35 ** 0,31** 0,25 ** 0,28** 0,24 ** 0,17 ** 0,13 ** 0.15 ** 0,07-**' 0,15 ** 0,20 ** 0,03 ** 0,09** "0,18** 0,09 ** La correlación es significativa al nivel 0,01 (bilateral). La correlaciónes significativa al nivel 0,05 (bilateral), Las correlaciones encontradas entre e! CARAS-R y las distintas pruebas de inteligencia y razonamiento tienen en general valores moderados, tal y como cabría esperar. La asociación es más débil en el caso de pruebas de componente predominantemente verbal (EFALV, EFA1_M, RALEC, CLEC y COPRE), aspecto conceptualmente más diferenciado de las aptitudes perceptivas. Correlaciones con pruebas de personalidad y sodométricas .El CARAS-R también se aplicó en la muestra conjuntamente con una prueba de personalidad para niños, el CPQ (Porter y Cattel, 2010), y con una prueba sociométrica (SER). El objetivo era comprobar si efectivamente las correlaciones que mantenía con estas pruebas eran bajas como cabría esperar teóricamente. Los resultados encontrados han mostrado de un modo sistemático correlaciones bajas o- muy bajas del CARAS-R con estas pruebas (con la gran mayoría de las correlaciones con valores entre -0,10 y 0,10 y en ningún caso excediendo una correlación de |0,30|). Tal y como cabría esperar la asociación entre las aptitudes evaluadas con el CARAS-R y las variables de personalidad y de la competencia social entre iguales son muy débiles, refiriéndose ambos tipos de variables a áreas conceptualesdiferentes. 25
  22. 22. v-;.';Test dé Percepción-de-Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 3.9. Correlaciones de Lasmedidas deL CARAS-R con Lasmedidas de personalidad y La situación sociométrica recogidas por la batería N2 La correlación essignificativa al nivel 0,01 La correlación essignificativa al nivel 0,05 5.828 5813 5.829 5.831 5824 5.827 5.826 5.827 5.824- 5-824 5.826 5824 5.825 5.825 Kfetpi D lateral}. Míateral). 0.06** 0,28 ** 0,05** -0,03* 0,03* 0,01 0,01 0,02 0,02 0,00 -0,04** -0,03* 0,02 0,01 0,08** -0,03* -0,14 ** 0,00 0,03 -0,01 0,01 -0,03 * 0,02 0,01 -0,02 0,02 0,02 -0,03 * -0,01 -0,06 ** 0,07 ** 0,30 ** 0,04** -0,03** 0,03* 0,01 0,02 0,01 0.01 0,01 -0,04 * -0,03 * 0,02 0,01 0,09** 0,04 ** 0,18 ** 0,00 -0,03* 0,02 -0,01 0,02 -0,01 -0,01 .0,01 -0,02 -0,02, 0,03* 0,02 0,07 ** 3.3.2. Ualidez referida a un criterio externo La validez referida a un criterio externo indica e! grado en que las puntuaciones en el test sirven para pronosticar con precisión las puntuaciones en el criterio. CARAS y rendimiento escolar: estudios con muestras escolares Repáraz, Peralta y Narbona (1996) llevaron a cabo un estudio en el que elaboraron nuevos baremos escolares y evaluaron la eficacia del CARAS como medida de la atención sostenida en escolares navarros de 6 a 10 años. Consideraron que la aplicación del instrumento en el ámbito clínicc exigía obtener una medida sobre la capacidad de atención sostenida de los sujetos, de cara a realizai un diagnóstico psicopedagógico más preciso de aquellos alumnos con dificultades específicas de aprendizaje, ya que en los últimos años existen cada vez más evidencias de que la característicamá: frecuente de los niños con trastornos por déficit de atención es la corta duraciónde laatención. Aplicaron el CARAS durante 3-, 5 y 6 minutos para observar las diferencias de rendim¡ent< de los escolares. La ampliación del tiempo de aplicación permitió analizar el mantenimiento de I atención y la fatigabilidad por parte de lossujetos. 26
  23. 23. MANUAL 3. Justificación estadístico Encontraron que, en Ifneas generales, disminuyó el rendimiento medio a lo largo del tiemp de ejecución de la tarea. También estudiaron las Correlaciones entre los resultados en el test y las dos principales variablí de rendimiento académico en las edades evaluadas: las calificaciones en lengua y matemáticas. La mayoría de las correlaciones fueron significativas para un nivel de confianza del 999 oscilando entre 0,20 y 0,59, lo que parece reflejar que la capacidad perceptiva y espacial evaluac con el CARAS, al igual que la mayoría de las aptitudes intelectuales diferenciales, están implicad; en el desarrollo de los aprendizajes básicos de los escolares. Un estudio descriptivo de los resultados individuales reflejó que aquellos sujetos qi rindieron peor en el test obtuvieron un rendimiento académico bajo. CARAS y TDAH: estudios con muestras, escolares clínicas Posterior al estudio de 1996 de Repáraz, Peralta y Narbona, se realizó un estudio del CAR/ como medida de atención sostenida y del control de impulsividad. Crespo-Eguílaz, Narbon Peralta y Repáraz (2006) basándose en la función de control inhibitorio de la atención, aplicaron CARAS a los 3 y a los 6 minutos a una muestra control y a dos muestras clínicas diagnosticadas c trastorno por déficit de atención (TDAH) y de dislexia (DLX). En este trabajo consideraron también el número de respuestas erróneas además de la medie original de número de respuestas correctas. A partir de estas dos variables calcularon un Indh de Control de la Impulsividad-(Id), obtenido a partir de la siguiente fórmula: (A-E/A+E). Su hipóte? consideraba que un buen control'de la impulsividad implica cometer un número bajo de errore mientras que la falta de control conlleva la comisión de un alto-número de errores y de aciertos por aza Entre el grupo de TDAH y el grupo dislexia no se apreciaron diferencias significativas e atención selectiva y sostenida (Aciertos en 3 y 6 minutos), pero sien control de impulsividad (I en 3 y 6 minutos). Siendo así parece que e! ICI es buen indicador de la falta de control inhibítori característica básica del TDAH. Si calculamos el tamaño del efecto de las diferencias (d de Cohén) a partir de las medias desviaciones típicas de cada puntuación y grupo se obtienen los siguientes resultados. TabLa 3.10. Tamaño de Las diferencias de rendimiento entre los tres grupos a través de la d de Cohe. Aciertos- 3 min ICI-3 min Control-TDAH I TDAH - Dislexia I Control-Dislexia 0,78 0,36 Aciertos- 6 min 0,91 ir 0.46 1,14 0,40 0,43 ICI — „ . -, -6 min j 1,33 ' ' '•'•., 0,33'" . II 0,99 , .] Nota. Resultados del estudio realizado con los datos de Crespo-Eguílaz, Narbona, Peraltay Repáraz (2006).
  24. 24. de Diferencias - Revisado Cohén (1992) propuso rangos de valores para cada valor de la d de Cohén; o d do. Cohén <0,20 -> efecto insignificante o d de Cohén >0,20 -> efecto pequeño o d de Cohén >0,50 -> efecto moderado o d de Cohén >0,80 -> efecto grande Como puede observarse en la tabla 3.10, el tamaño de las diferencias entre el grupo control y el grupo diagnosticado de TDAH fueron mayores que para el resto de comparaciones alcanzando tamaños del efecto moderados o grandes, tanto en 3 corno en 6 minutos, siendo en general mayoreslos valores encontradosen 1C1. Por otro lado, también se encontró un.tamaño de efecto grande en 1C1 al comparar si grupo control con el diagnosticado de dislexia. Las diferenci entre el grupo de TDAH y el de dislexia tuvieron un tamaño moderado o pequeño en todas las medidas registradas en el estudio. A pesar de que los niños con TDAH presentan un rendimiento más bajo que la muestra control en todas las medidas, tener en cuenta sólo el número de los aciertos no permite clasifica adecuadamente a los sujetos, sino que es necesario también tener en cuenta el 10. Adicionalmente el equipo de trabajo estudió la sensibilidad y la especificidad comparando al grupo control con el grupo de TDAH^J para comprobar si la consideración de ambasvariables (aciertos y control de la impulsividad) es eficaz para la clasificación clínica de los sujetos. Para ello se seleccionaron sujetos de ambos grupos que presentaron un rendimiento medio o bajo en el test. Para ello se estableció un punto de corte en 1,5 desviaciones típicas por debajo de la media como criterio de clasificación (equivalentes a un eneatipo de 2 o 1 o un percentil igual o inferior a 7). Los resultados reflejaron que el diagnóstico de TDAH se asociaba significativamente con el rendimiento bajo en aciertos y la pertenencia al grupo control con el rendimiento normal en aciertos. La sensibilidad del CARAS-R fue en general moderada, mientras que presenta una alta especificidad. Zulueta, Iríarte, Díaz-Orueta y CÜment (2012) por su parte llevaron a cabo un estudio de validez convergente del test Aula Nesplorat5) con el test CARAS. Tuvieron en cuenta las medida de aciertos, errores e 1C1, tanto a los 3 como a los 6 minutos de aplicación. La muestra estuve compuesta por 72 niños de entre 6 y 10 años con y sin TDAH. Las correlaciones resultantes fueron muy elevadas, especialmente entre las medidas d aciertos y de ICI de ambas pruebas, alcanzando valores superiores a 0,94 y 0,97 respectivamente. (4) Diagnosticados en la consulta de neuropediatría siguiendo los criterios del DSM-IV. (5) ElAula Nesplora es un test computerizado que emplea la realidad virtual para facilitar el diagnóstico del TDAH niños entre los 6 y los 16 años de edad. Mediante una tarea de ejecución continua o CPT (Continuos PerFormar Test) analiza el comportamiento del niño dentro de una clase escolar virtual. 28
  25. 25. í ':'. ^'r$£ .-¿-=5 ÍSÍF^aí:í ,- •-• ^:.;'-'i^j-,"rfí~-f^ K5fer;f^ H.1. nGRÍTlflS GEÍ1ERRLES DE IPTERPRETRCIÓn Como se ha apuntado anteriormente, el test CARAS-R proporciona información sobre el desarrollo de las aptitudes perceptivas y atencionales del niño, necesarias en situaciones estructurales de enseñanza. Al final de este manual se incluyen las tablas con los baremos para la aplicación estándar de 3 minutos. No se ha hecho distinción por sexos dado que en los estudios realizados no se han encontrado diferencias entre varones y mujeres. Los baremos se han elaborado por cursos académicos.Para facilitar la interpretación en el caso de otros sistemas educativos en la tabla 4.1 se indican las edades que corresponden a cada curso. Tabla 4.1. Equivalencia en años para cada curso académico ' Curso académico < ^ Edad (años); : 1.SE.RO. 6 - 7 .••"-^-'-•'¿«-'B.P.0/--'- ' .d :yf ::;=•>, íífe •-:,-! 3.SE.P.O. ' 8-9 '. 'V ^ É.P.O,'-.. ' SU : ..:'-.. 9-10 • 5.2 E.P.O. . 10-11 '•••:'••• ..BiBE.P.Or '-•••-. .:;•..;',1Í.-.12::-- l.fl E.S.O. 12 - 13 :.-' '' 2?É.S.O; ."• ' 3.SE.S.O. 14-15 'V;-:--4,Q-E.S;0. .--.-";;;. v; v,. is-ié:,: '•:•••' I ~J . -1 ::•: A 1.9 Bachillerato . 16-17 : ^-Bachillerato.-;;-- -:V- íI7'-18" ' - : . . ) 29
  26. 26. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado En cada tabla de haremos, aparecen en la parte central las puntuaciones directas en prueba; en la primera columna de la izquierda se presentan los percentiles y en la última de derecha, los eneatipos. Recuérdese que la puntuación percentil expresa el porcentaje del grupo normativo al q el sujeto es superior en ei rasgo que se mide, es decir, el porcentaje de examinados en la mues de tipificación que obtuvieron puntuaciones iguales o inferiores. Por ejemplo, un percentil de significa que el 70% de los niños de su mismo grupo de edad obtuvieron puntuaciones inferior en el CARAS-R. Siendo así puede decirse que el sujeto ha superado la realización del 70% de sujetos de su grupo de edad o, complementariamente, que está en el 30% más alto. La columna eneatipos constituye una escala típica normalizada (establecida a partir de puntuación percentil) que va de 1 a 9; su denominación se debe a que comprende nueve (ene unidades típicas; corresponde exactamente a la escala que en los países de habla inglesa se llam por las mismas razones, stanines (stondard-nines). Expresa el número de desviaciones típicas q se aleja de la media la correspondiente puntuación directa. Como en el caso de ios percentile los valores más altos indican una mayor dotación de la aptitud evaluada. Teniendo en cuenta q los eneatipos son una escala típica cuya media es 5 y cuya desviación típica es 2, puntuacion entre los eneatipos 3 y 7 reflejarían un rendimiento dentro del rango normal. En la tabla 4.2 establecen los niveles aptitudinales orientativos para cada puntuación en eneatipos. Tabla 4.2. Criterios orientativos de clasificación de Los eneatipos del CARAS-R Eneatipos (En) Myy atto Muy bajo M.2. IRTERPRETRCIÓfl DE LRS PURTURCIOflES En los estudios originales de Thurstone y en la .adaptación españolade Yela, se establecía ce única medida del rendimiento en ei CARAS el número total de aciertosobtenidos por el evaluado. Durante la revisión de la presente edición, se detectó la necesidad de ampliar el tipc medidas del rendimiento del sujeto. Como en el caso de otras pruebas de similares característ parecía oportuno considerar ei número de errores cometidos por el sujeto, dado que antí I 30
  27. 27. MANUAL • 4, Normas de interpretación mismo número de aciertos, haber cometido o no errores al responder diferencia a un evaluado de otro. Por ejemplo, no presenta las mismas características el sujeto que responde a 30 ítems y responde correctamente a todos, que el sujeto que acierta 30 ítems pero ha contestado erróneamente a otros 10. Ante el mismo e! mismo número de aciertos, el primer sujeto muestra un mayor grado de eficiencia ya que no ha cometido ningún error. Siendo así,en el CARAS-R se estipula como medida principal del rendimiento del sujeto el número de aciertos netos (aciertos - errores, A-E),ya que esta medida corregida mideja..efjcacia rea! del sujeto al penalizar los errores o las posibles respuestasal azar. No obstante, se han elaborado tamBTén'Baremos"'actüalÍzad"os paraTa" puntuación de aciertos (A) para aquellos profesionales que deseen seguir utilizando esta puntuación como medida del rendimiento en la prueba. También se consideró relevante incluir el índice de ControMeJa Impulsividad (1C|), que aporta información sobre si el patrón de respuesta del sujetóles impulsivo o.no y permite matizar las inferencias sobr'e su"rendimiento. De esta forma, la interpretación del CARAS-R se basará en las siguientes medidas: H.2.1.flciertos netos (fl-E) Es una puntuación que relacionare! número total de aciertos con e! tota rendimiento rea! de! sujeto en la prueba a! penalizar los errores, es decir, mide o Puntuaciones altas indicarán que el sujeto procesa de forma rápida los detalles de los estímulos visuales y es preciso en los juicios .que realiza. Comete pocos errores y responde correctamente a 'un alto número de ítems.. En las tareas que impliquen una percepción visual rápida y precisa, obtendrá un rendimiento muy bueno. o Puntuaciones_ip^dia_sxeflejará_n_una adecuada capacidad visoperceptiva y atencional. El tender..aJpVdetalles y de realizar un número adecuado de juicios o Puntuaciones bajas mostrará^ que el^sujeto tiene_un§_baja_ capacidad yjsoc¿erceptiy^y afeTidónaFÑcTisil^ atención a los detalles. Si el número de aciertos es muy bajo sería recomendable comprobar que el sujeto ha comprendido correctamente las instrucciones o que no han podido influir otras variables como el cansancio o la falta de motivación. En las tareas que impliquen una percepción visual rápida y precisa, obtendrá un nivel de rendimiento por debajo de lo esperable. H.2.2. índice de Control de la Impulsiuidad (ID) Este índice expresa el nivel de control de la ¡rri£ylslyjclad^^ la tarea, reflejandolu estilo "cognjtivo "dentro ^eTjra^nteJmpyJsjypj<eriexiyo. Originalmente ~ ' " ' Repáraz (2006), d a información acerca d e 31
  28. 28. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado su (Gfíaencrav En este manual, se ha decidido multiplicar por 100 el cociente del ICI origin; para facilitar la interpretación de los baremos. Este índice sólo puede alcanzar niveles medie o bajos. o Laspuntuadone£j£edia^mEaaa.$. ^ .adecuad, cóntroFáVla impulsividad, .similar aJa media de la población, ejecutando de form reflexiva la tarea y, por ende, cometiendo pocos errores. No. supedita la correct ejecución de la tarea a la rapidez. o Puntuacionesbajas rnostraran_gye_el_sujeto es impulsivo en la ejecución de la tarea, n> es reflexivo a la hora de realizar los juicios de semejanza/diferencia.Una falta de contrc iñhibTtorró'cónllevalá comisión de un alto número de errores y de aciertos por azar. Las puntuaciones en el índice ICI pueden ser analizadas de forma independiente o ei conjunto con !a medida del rendimiento (A-E), de forma que se puede extraer información sobn el estilo de respuesta del sujeto. Enla figura 4.1 se recogen las relaciones entre ambas variables d( una forma gráfica para facilitar su comprensión. Figura 4.1. Estilos de respuesta obtenidosa partir de Larelación de Las puntuaciones A-E e ICI A-E + Eficaz e impuLsivo Ineficaz e impuLsivo -Eficaz y no impulsivo Ineficaz y no impuLsivo + ICI H.2.3. Gtras puntuaciones Aciertos (A) El número total de aciertos constituye la medida original del rendimiento en la prueba. Come ya se ha indicado, a la hora de medir la eficacia real en el test es fundamental tener en cuente también el número de errores. No obstante, se facilitan baremos actualizados de esta medida, ya que puede aportar valor a la hora de comparar el rendimiento de un sujeto con el de su grupo normativo 1 32
  29. 29. MANUAL 4. Normas de interpretación Crespo-Eguílaz, Narbona, Peralta y Repáraz (2006) relacionaron por su parte el número de aciertos con el índice ICI en el contexto clínico, ya que consideraron que una sola medida de rendimiento atencional no permitía clasificar adecuadamente a los sujetos. De esta Forma, sugirieron que los cuatro grupos bien definidos podrían tener relación con los distintos subtipos del trastorno por déficit de atención: * Su]etos_ciue.0btienen..un^níveL.de aciertosjaceptable (aciertos normal) a pesar de haber trabajado deprísa e impulsivamente (ICi bajo) yTp6r~tWó,Tár?ÍK^ número de errores. Podría reflejar el subtipo predominantemente impulsivo. • Sujetos que tienen un número_bajc¿ de_aqertos_perp .un ICI adecuado, es decir, tienen pócos ¿troresrPoclFíaTéFlejáFeI subtipo inatento;. Sujetos_qu^_rjLes.en-taD--U.n-.rendi.mientQ..haja..ep,.ambas medidas, es decir, obtienerr.u.n número bajo de. aciertos.,.al.hab.ec. trabajado.al azar con bajo control de impulsividad. Podría reflejar el subtipo combinado. Sujetos que rinden dentro de la normalidad en ambas medidas. Podría indicar un rendimiento normal al tratarse de un actividad individual ante un observador, aunque esto rio "excluyé'qüéla conducta abierta del niño en situaciones colectivas pudiera reunir rasgos del TDAH. Figura 4.2. Tabla decontingencias derendimiento enAciertos - y enICI - (expresado en eneatipos) con tos subtipos del TDAH (Crespo-Eguíiaz, Narbona, Peralta y Repáraz, 2006) ICI Normal Bajo Eneatipos Inatento > Combinado > 1 2 •' .Bajo v Rendimiento normal Impulsivo f 3 5 7 .". . Normal ; • Aciertos 33
  30. 30. r?!-/ Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Errores (E) La interpretación aislada del número de errores cometidos por el sujeto resulta redundante, ya que a la hora de analizar tanto la puntuación de aciertos netos como la de ICIse tiene en cuenta. o Puntuaciones altas en E(eneatipo > 8, percentil > 90) indicara'n que el sujeto comete más errores que los alumnos de su edad. o Puntuaciones medias (eneatipo < 7, percentil < 85) indicarán un numero de errores similar al de la mayoría de las personas, sin que resulte destacable sino dentro de la normalidad. 12.H. Ejemplos ¡lustratiuos Para ilustrar la interpretación de las medidas del CARAS-R, se exponen a continuación las puntuaciones directas y transformadas (eneatipos, En)de varias aplicaciones reales de ¡a prueba a escolares de distintos cursos académicosjunto con sus interpretaciones: Sujeto 1, perteneciente a 2.° E.P.O. PD I Eneatipo 12 ! 2 PD I Eneatipo 34 Comenzaremos ia interpretación analizando la puntuación A-E. Observamos que el rendimiento del sujeto es muy bajo (En=1). Asimismo su control de la impulsividad también es muy bajo(ICI, En=1). Si analizamos sus puntuaciones en aciertos y en errores por separado, encontramos que el bajo rendimiento se debe a que tiene muy pocos aciertos (A, En=2) y comete muchos errores (E, En=9) en comparación con su grupo de referencia. Tiene una ejecución lenta y poco efectiva, puede no prestar suficiente atención a la tarea o a los estímulos que la componen, realizando juicios perceptivos poco reflexivos o respondiendo al azar. Este perfil, siguiendo la matriz propuesta por Crespo-Eguílaz, Narbona, Peralta y Repáraz (2006), podría sugerir un subtipo combinado de problemas de atención. Sujeto 2, perteneciente a 2.° E.P.O. Su 'rendimiento es muy bueno (A-E, En=8) y su nivel de control de la impulsividad es adecuado (ICI, En=6). Si queremos analizar el motivo, podemos fijarnos en las puntuaciones A y E. Ei sujeto responde correctamente a un número alto de ítems, muy por encima de la media de su edad (A, En=8), cometiendo un número normal de errores (E, En-6). Su capacidad perceptiva y atendonal le permite realizar los juicios de forma rápida (responde por ejemplo más ítems totales que el sujeto 1), dando respuestas seguras y sin cometer apenas errores.
  31. 31. MANUAL 4, Normas de Interpretación Sujeto 3, perteneciente a A.° E.P.O. PD I Eneatipo El rendimiento del sujeto es medio-alto (A-E, En=7) y su nivel de control de la impulsividad es adecuado (ICI, En=5). Analizando más a fondo su rendimiento, vemos que el número de aciertos (A, En-7) y de errores (E, En=6) se encuentra cerca de la media, dentro del rango normal. Presentaría una capacidad visoperceptiva y atencional buena. Sujeto A, perteneciente a A.° E.P.O. PD I Eneatipo El rendimiento dei sujeto es muy bajo (A-E, En=1) al igual que su controf de la impulsividad (ICI, En=1). Si analizamos el resto de sus puntuaciones, encontramos que el bajo rendimiento se debe principalmente a que comete muchos errores (E, En=9), ya que su cifra de aciertos no es demasiado baja (A, En=4). Su ejecución no parece lenta, si no principalmente impulsiva y errática, realizando juicios perceptivos poco reflexivos o respondiendo al azar. Este perfil podría sugerir un subtipo impulsivo de problemas de atención. Sujeto 5, perteneciente a 2.a £5.0. PD I Eneatipo E! sujeto tiene un rendimiento medio (A-E, En=5) en la prueba, sin embargo presenta un nivel de control de la impulsividad por debajo de la media (ICI, En=2). En este caso comete un número- elevado de errores (E, En=9), pero responde correctamente a un número de ítems dentro de lo esperable para su grupo de edad (A, En-6), lo que puede estar influenciado por la existencia de aciertos al azar. Este perfil podría sugerir un subtipo impulsivo,. 35
  32. 32. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Sujeto 6, perteneciente a 2° E.S.O. PD IEneatipo Obtiene un rendimiento bajo (A-E, En=2) y su control de la impulsividad se encuentra dentro de un rango normal (ICI, En=5). Analizando el resto de puntuaciones vemos que el número de aciertos es bajo (A, En=2) y que no comete errores, lo que es esperable para un sujeto de su edad y curso (E, En=5). Su baja puntuación de capacidad visoperceptiva no parece estar influenciada por un patrón de respuesta impulsivo. El sujeto- cornete apenas errores y tiene pocos aciertos, contestando en total a un número bajo de ítems. Puede que tenga problemas para prestar atención a los detalles de los estímulos al realizar los juicios perceptivos o para mantener la atención en !a tarea. Este perfil podría sugerir un subtipo inatento de problemas de atención. 36
  33. 33. TIPiFICRCiOn RRGEnTinR , Mirta Susana Ison Mariana Andrea Carrada Instituto de Ciencias Humanas Sociales y Ambientales (INCIHUSA) Consejo Nacional de Investigaciones Científicas y Técnicas (CONICET) ~ Centro Científico Tecnológico (CCT-Mendoza). Universidad del Aconcagua - Facultad dePsicología, Mendoza - Argentina 5.1. lílTRGDUCCIGfl La complejidad conceptual, neuroanatómica y neurofuncional de la atención hace'que existan diferentes modelos teóricos encargados de explicar su funcionamiento (Carrada, 2011). El proceso más estrechamente vinculado con la atención es la percepción, ya que se considera la atención como una propiedad de la misma gracias a la cual se selecciona eficazmente la información que es relevante para el organismo. Esta propiedad produce dos efectos principales: que se perciban los objetos con mayor claridad y que la experiencia perceptiva no se presente en forma desorganizada sino que los datos percibidos se organicen en términos de figura-fondo (Carrada, 2011; Fernández Duque y Martínez Cuitiño, 2007; Funes y Lupiañez, 2003; Rosselló i Mir, 1998; Ruiz Vargas, 1993). Desde este punto de vista,, las concepciones actuales consideran la atención como un mecanismo que articula los distintos procesos psicológicos y.que ejerce una función de control sobre ellos (Carrada, 2011; Fuentes Melero y García Sevilla, 2008; Fernández Duque y Posner, 1997, 2001; Funes y Lupiañez, 2003; Strauss, Sherman y Spreen, 2006). Sobre la base de lo anterior, definimos la atención como un mecanismo "vertical de control" que permite al individuo seleccionar la información relevante, sostener y manipular representaciones mentales modulando las respuestas a los diversos estímulos {Strauss, Sherman y Spreen, 2006). Su función es decidir sobre qué estímulos dirigir los. recursos perceptivos, activando o inhibiendo los procesos encargados de elaborar y organizar la información (Farah, 2000; Reselló ¡Mir, 1998). 37
  34. 34. Test de'Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado De esta forma la atención representaría la puerta de acceso que permite que una serie de Punciones cognitivas se pongan en marcha. El escolar, para conseguir los objetivos curriculares mínimos, requiere de estas funciones ejecutivas para resolver problemas mediante acciones autodirigidas y lograr el aprendizaje de nuevos contenidos (Ison, 2011). Por consiguiente, debe disponer eficazmente de recursos atencionales que le permitan la memorización y la evocación de contenidos; la organización y la monitorizadón de una acción para comprobar su ajuste a la tarea propuesta inhibiendo respuestas inadecuadas y dominantes, la .flexibilidad cognítiva para corregir errores o generar nuevas conductas en función de las demandas del contexto y la finalización de la acción cuando los objetivos se hayan cumplido evaluando sus resultados (Ison, 2009; Ison y Carrada, 2011; Ison y García Con!, 2009; Mateer, 2003; Sánchez-Carpintero y Narbona, 2004; Tirapu-Ustárroz, García-Molina, Luna-Lario, Roig-Rovira y Pelegrín-Valero, 2008). De esta forma, la atención juega un rol clave en el desempeño escolar de los niños(6) al intervenir en la selección, integración y comprensión de una amplia cantidad de información (Betts, Mckay, Maruff y Anderson, 2006). Todo ello permite manipular y transformar dicha información a fin de autorregular la conducta en respuesta a las demandas del ambiente (Diamond, 2002; García-Molina, Enseñat-Cantallops, Tirapu-Ustárroz y Roig-Rovira, 2009; Papazian, Alfonso y Luzondo, 2006; Rueda, Posner y Rothbart, 2005). Las investigaciones realizadas en el campo de las neurociencias cognítivas muestran un gradual y progresivo desarrollo de las funciones cognitivas, entre ellas la atención, durante la infancia y la adolescencia (Bartgis, Thomas, Lefler, Hartung, 2008; Betts, Mckay, Maruff y Anderson, 2006; García-Molina y cois., 2009; Matute, Chamarro, Inozemtseva, Barrios, Rosselli y Ardilla, 2008; Matute, Sanz, Gumá, Rosselli y Ardua, 2009). Eldesarrollo de la capacidad atencional sigue un curso lento y progresivo durante la etapa preescolar. Durante los años escolares y hasta la adolescenciacontinúa su desarrollo. Investigaciones realizadas'con niños muestran que entre los 5 y los 8 años existe una mejora en la ejecución de tareas de atención visual y auditiva (Matute, y cois., 2008 y Matute, y cois., 2009). Entre los 6 y 7 años comienza a manifestarse un mayor control atencional y los niños empiezan a ser más reflexivos. A partir de los 10 años, el niño es capaz de utilizar pautas de búsqueda visual más exhaustivas y sistemáticas si conoce de antemano cuáles son las claves relevantes. En.términos generales, a partir de los 7 años el rendimiento atencional mejora sustancialmente hasta aproximadamente los 17 años, momento en que dicho rendimiento tiende a estabilizarse (Carrada, 2011). En línea con lo anterior, la evaluación del mecanismo atencional en niños, mediante la utilización de instrumentos válidos, confiablesy adaptados a la población escolar en cuestión, resulta relevante a fin de precisar el diagnóstico y adecuar programas de intervención psicoeducativos. En diversas investigaciones llevadas a cabo por nuestro equipo de investigación, el Test de Percepción dé Diferencias (CARAS) ha sido ampliamente utilizado para la evaluación del mecanismo atencional (atención focalizada y sostenida) y de la aptitud perceptiva para discriminar semejanzas y diferencias en patrones estimulares parcialmente ordenados, razón por la cual hemos realizado un aporte a la fórmula de evaluación presentada originalmente por el test y dos estudios de baremación del instrumento, el primero realizado entre 2003 y 2005 y el segundo realizado entre 2008 y 2010 (Carrada, 2011; Espósito y Ison, 2006; Ison, 2007, 2009; Ison y Anta, 2006; Ison, Moreno, Morelato, Casáis y Scatolón, 2002). (6) Seutiliza la expresión "niño" en forma genérica, haciendo referencia tanto a mujeres como a varones. 38
  35. 35. MANUAL 5. Tipificación argentino En el primer estudio (Ison y Anta, 2006), se modificó la forma de corrección de la prueba y se realizó un primer baremo. Originalmente, se consideraba sólo el número de aciertos para ¡a corrección de la prueba (Thurstone y Yela, 1985). Sin embargo, se consideró que cuando se lleva a cabo una tarea de búsqueda visual para evaluar atención, no sólo es importante considerar el número de aciertos, sino también los errores de comisión u omisión realizados por un sujeto. Por consiguiente en este artículo propusimos evaluar el test considerando como puntuación directa el índice que surge de restar los errores, tanto de comisión como los de omisión, a los aciertos obtenidos (PD= [A - (E+ 0)]). Luego, se aplicó el Test de Percepción de Diferencias (CARAS) a una muestra aleatoria de 2.124 niños de distintas escuelas estatales de la provincia de Mendoza. Del total de los niños de la muestra, 1.261 (59.37%) asistían a escuelas ubicadas en zonas urbanas y 863 niños (40.63%) a escuelas ubicadas en zonas sodalmente vulnerables. Sus edades oscilaron entre los 7 y los 12años de edad (véase la tabla 5.1). EDAD (años) 7 8 9 10 11 12 Tabla 5.1. Distribución de La muestra total de niños por ámbito escolar según las variables sexo y edad Escuelas zonas ' urbanas 94 145 167 143 51 25 Escuelas zonas socialmente vulnerables -Varones | Mujeres TOTAL; I Varones Mujeres TOTAL 100 157 138 175 40 26 194 302 305 318- 91 51 62 110 86 91 80 36 37 65 95 76 86 39 99 175 181 167 166 75 Datos adaptados de Ison y Anta (2006). En el segundo estudio (Carrada, 2011), se trabajó con una muestra de estandarización obtenida por muestreo aleatorio estratificado con procedimientos de distribución proporciona! (Aiken, 2003; Kerlinger y Lee, 2002). Los participantes fueron 6.272 escolares de primer a séptimo grado, con edades comprendidas entre los 6 y los 13 años de edad, de 17 centros educativos primarios públicos de gestión estatal ubicados en zonas urbanas y socialmente vulnerables del Gran Mendoza. La muestra estuvo conformada por 3.172 varones (50,58%) y 3.100 mujeres (49,42%). Del total de los niños de la muestra, 3.195 concurrían a escuelas ubicadas en zonas urbanas (50,94%) y 3.077 niños asistían a escuelas ubicadas en zonas socialmente vulnerables (49,06%). Tras los análisis estadísticos, la muestra de inicial fue depurada descartándose 205 casos (tabla 5.2). 39
  36. 36. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla 5.2. Distribución de La muestra total de niños por ámbito escolar según las variables sexo y edad 8 7 8 "9 VIO 11. 12 . 13 Varones 121'' 248 253 197 196 213" 210 139 Ht : ^ Es,cüela$ zonas17 v , ^ ^sqcíglménte vulnerables , Varqne? Mujeres „ TQTAL 103 237 246 218 250 .222 230 -112 H 224 485 499 415 446 435 44.0 251 70 223 265' 221. 229 215 230 142 psi m 68 207 244 257 200 219 193 , 94 72 430 509 478 429" 434 423 236 Datos adaptados de Carrada (2011). Sobre la base de estos antecedentes, se evaluó a una muestra de tipificación representativa del Test de Percepción de Diferencias, uniendo los estudios precedentes y aplicando las puntuaciones de la versión revisada (CARAS-R), a fin de que este valioso instrumento de diagnóstico psicológico pueda ser utilizado para la evaluación de las capacidades atencionales y perceptivas en escolares argentinos. 5.2. mUESTRH DETIPIFICflCIQÍI . La muestra de tipificación del CARAS-R estuvo integrada por un total de 4.251 escolares de primer a séptimo grado de Educación Primaria (con edades comprendidas entre los 6 y los 13 años), pertenecientes a 16 escuelas de gestión estatal ubicadas en zonas urbanas de la provínole de Mendoza (Argentina). La muestra estuvo equilibrada en cuanto al número de varones (49,2%) .y de mujeres (50,8%). Se trabajó con muestras aleatorias que fueran lo suficientemente heterogéneas como para incluir distintas modalidades de enseñanza (tabla 5.3). 40
  37. 37. MANUAL 5. Tipificación argentina Tabla 5.3. Distribución de Lamuestra final de tipificación de escuelas estatales urbanas según las variables curso y sexo CURSO Varones I Mujeres TOTAL laE.P,(B-7añosj'- 2S EP. (7-8 años) . 3a EP. (8-9 anos) ' 4BE.P. (9-10 anos) 52E.R -(10-11años) 60EP. (11-12 años) 70 EP. (12-13 años). Total Todos ios centros educativos prestaron su consentimiento por escrito para la ejecución de este trabajo y se explicó a los docentes los objetivos de! mismo y su finalidad. Previo al inicio de la aplicación de la prueba, se informó a los padres los objetivos del trabajo con el fin de obtener la autorización para que sus hijos pudieran participar en el mismo (consentimiento informado). Posteriormente, se explicó a los niños que se realizaría una tarea en la cual ellos necesitarían prestar mucha atención. Se les aclaró que su participación era voluntaria y anónima. En cada establecimiento educativo se trabajó en jornada completa (turnos de mañana y de tarde) y la aplicación del test CARAS fue grupal y en el aula. 5.3. ELRBDRflCIOn DEBHREIT1GS t Para elaborar la muestra de tipificación, se determinaron las frecuencias acumuladas que posteriormente fueron transformadas a puntuaciones percentiles y, a su vez, a eneatipos normalizados.' Asimismo, se calcularon las medias y las desviaciones típicas. Se obtuvo como resultado final baremos para cuatro puntuaciones en cada curso escolar evaluado:Aciertos-Errores, índice de Control de la Impulsividad (ICI), Aciertos y Errores. El análisis estadístico de los resultados se efectuó por medio del programa estadístico Statistical Pockage íor Soda!Sciences (SPSS) versión 15.0 (Gardner, 2003; George y Mallery, 2003). 41
  38. 38. REFEREflCÍRS American Educational Research Association(1999). Standards for educational and psychological testing. Washington, DC: Autor. Anastasi, A. y Urbina, S.(1997). Psychological testing (7.a edición). Upper Saddle River, N. j.: Prentice Hall. Bartgis, j., Thomas, D. G., Lefler, E. K. y Hartung, C. M. (2008). The development of attention and response inhibition ¡n early childhood. Infant and Chíld Development, 17, 491-502. Betts, J., Mckay, J., Maruff, P.y Anderson, V. (2006). The development of sustained attention ¡n children: The effect of age and task load. Child Neuropsychology, 12, 205-221. Carrada, M. A, (2011). E! mecanismo atendonal en niños escolarizados: Baremadón de instrumentos para su medición. (Tesis doctora! inédita). Universidad Nacionalde San Luis, San Luis-Argentina. CÜment, G., Banterla, F.e Iriarte, Y. (2011). Aula Evaluación ecológica de los procesos atencionales. Manual teórico. San Sebastián: Nesplora. Cohén, J. (1988). Stadistical power oí analysis for the behavioural sciences (2.a edición). Hillsdale: Lawrence Erlbaum Associates. Crespo-Eguilaz, N., Narbona, J., Peralta, F.y Repa'raz, Ch. (2006). Medida de la atención sostenida y de! control de la impulsividad en niños: nueva modalidad de aplicación del Test de Percepción de Diferencias "Caras".Infancia y aprendizaje, 29 (2), 219-232. Diamond, A. (2002). Norma! development oí prefrontal cortex from bírth to young adulthood: anatomy and biochemistry. En Stuss, D.T y Knight, R.T. (Eds.), Principies of frontal lobe function (pp. 198-210). London: Oxford Universíty Press. Espósito, A. y Ison, M. S. (2006). Entrenamiento en estrategias cognitivo-atencionales en niños con TDAH. Argentino de Clínica Psicológica, I/o/. XV (1), 31-42. Garcfa-Molina, A., Enseñat-Cantallops, A., Tirapu-Usta'rroz, J. y Roig-Rovira,T. (2009).Maduración de la corteza prefrontal y desarrollo de las funciones ejecutivas durante los primeros cinco años de vida. Revista de Neurología, 48 (8), 435-440, Farah, M. J. (2000). The cognitive Neuroscience oF Vision. USA:Blackwell Publishers Inc. Fernández Duque, D. y Martínez Cuitíño, M. (2007).Atención. Clase 6, Curso Superior Universitario de Neurociencias Cognitivas, Neuropsicología y Neuropsiquiatrfa, Universidad Favaloro. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fernández Duque, D.y Posner, M. I. (1997). Relating the mechanisms of orienting and alerting. Neuropsychologia, 35 (A), 477-486. Ferna'ndez Duque, D. y Posner, M. I. (2001). Braíng imaging of attentional networks In normal and pathological states.Journal of CHnical and Experimental Neuropsychology, 23(1), 74-93. Funes, M. j. y Lupiáñez, J. (2003). La teoría atencional de Posner: una tarea para medir las funciones atencionales de Orientación, Alerta y Control Cognitivo y la interacción entre ellas [versión electrónica]. Psicothema, 15 (2), 260-266. Recuperado el dfa 13 de enero de 20.09, de http://www.psicothema.com/psicothema.asp?id=1055. Fuentes Melero, L. J. y García Sevilla, J. (2008).Manual de Psicología de la Atención: una perspectiva neurocientífica. Madrid: Síntesis. Gardner, R. C. (2003). Estadística para psicólogos usando SPSS para Windows. México: Prentice Hall. George, D. y Mallery, M. (2003). Usfng SPSS for Windows step by step: a simple gulde and reference. Boston, EE.UU.: Allyn y Bacon. Ison, M. S. (2007). Estimulación de las funciones ejecutivas en escolares mendodnos. PICTO 2007-00179. Agencia Nacional de Promoción Científica y Tecnológica. 43
  39. 39. Test de Percepción de Diferencias -Revisado Ison, M. S. (2009). Abordaje Psicoeducativo para estimular el funcionamiento atencional y las habilidades interpersonales en escolares argentinos. Revista Persona Universidad de Lima, 12,29-51. Ison, M, S. (2011). Programa de intervención para mejorar las capacidades atendonales en escolares argentinos. International Journal of Psychological Research, A (2), 72-79. Ison, M. S. y Carrada, M. A. (2011). Evaluación de la eficacia atencional: Estudio normativo preliminar en escolares argentinos. Revista Iberoamericana de Diagnóstico y Evaluación Psicológica (RÍDEP), Vol 29 (1), 129-146. Ison, M. S. y García Coni, A. (2009). Flexibilidad cognitiva y categorización. En Vivas, ]. Compilador. Evaluación de redes semánticas. Instrumentos y Aplicaciones (pp. 257-285). Mar del Plata: FUDEM y Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León. Ison, M. S., Moreno, C., Morelato, G., Casáis, G. Scatolon, C. (2002). Evaluación ds habilidades atendonales en niños de edad escolar. Informe de investigación. Mendoza: Universidad del Aconcagua. Ison, M. S. y Anta, F. G. (2006). Estudio normativo del Test de Percepción de Diferencias (CARAS) en niños mendocinos. InterdisdpÜnaria, 23, 203-231. Kline, P.(2000).Handbook oF psychohgica! testing. Nueva York: Routledge. Mateer, C. A. (2003). Introducción a la rehabilitación cognitiva. Avances en Psicología Clínica Latinoamericana, 21, 11-20. Matute, E., Chamorro, Y., Inozemtseva, 0., Barrios, 0., Roselli, M. y Ardila, A. (2008). Efecto de la edad en una tarea de planificación y organización (pirámide de México) en escolares. Revista de Neurología, 47 (2), 61-70. Matute, E,, Sanz, A., Gumá, E., Roselli, M. y Ardila, A. (2009). Influencia del nivel educativo de los padres, el tipo de escuela y el sexo en el desarrollo de la atención y la memoria. Revista Latinoamericana de Psicología, 41 (2), 257-273, Messick, S. (1989). Validity. En R. L. Linn (Ed.), Educational measurement (3.a edición, pp. 13-103). Nueva York: Macmillan. Papazian, 0., Alfonso, 1.y Luzondo, R. J. (2006).. Trastornos de las funciones ejecutivas. Revista de Neurología, 42 (Supl.3),S45-S50. Porter, R. B. y Cattel, R. B. (2010). Cuestionario de Personalidad para Niños (8-12 años), CPQ(8.a edición). Madrid: TEA Ediciones. Repáraz, Ch., Peralta, F., Narbona, J.(1996). E!test de percepción de diferencias (Caras) como instrumento de medida de la atención sostenida. Revista de Ciencias de ¡a Educación, 166, 265-280. Rueda, M. R., Posner, M. 1.y Rothbart, M. K. (2005). The development of executive attention: contributions to the emergence of self regulation. Developmental Neuropsychohgy, 28, 573-594. Ruiz Vargas, J. (1993). Atención y control: modelos y problemas para una integración teórica. Revista de Psicología Genera! Aplicada, 46,125-137. Sánchez-Carpintero, R. y Narbona, J. (2004). Ei sistema ejecutivo y las lesiones frontales en el niño. Revista de Neurología, 39 (2), 188-191. Santamaría, P, Arribas, D., Pereña, ]. y Seisdedos, N. (2005). Evaluación Multiíactoria! de ¡as Aptitudes Intelectuales, EFA1. Madrid: TEA Ediciones. Strauss, E., Sherman, E. M. S.y Spreen, 0. (2006).A compendium of neuropsychoiogical tests: administration, norms, and commentary. New York: Oxford Universíty Press. Tabachnick, B. G. y Fidell, L. S. (1989, 1996). Using multivaríate stadistics (3.a Edición). Nueva York: Harper Collins. Thurstone, L. L y Thurstone, T. G. (1941). Factorial Studies of Intelligence. Psychometríc monograph, 2. Tirapu-Ustárroz, ]., García-Molina, A., Luna-Lario, P., Roig-Rovira, T. y Pelegrín-Valero, C. (2008). Modelos de funciones y control ejecutivo(II). Revista de Neurología, 46 (12), 742-750. Yela, M. (1956). Selección profesional de especialistas mecánicos.Actas de ¡a Sociedad Española de Psicología, 19-21. Yela, M. (1967). El factor espacial en la estructura de la inteligencia técnica. Revista de Psicología General y Aplicada. XXII, 88-89, 609-635. Zulueta, A., Iriarte, Y., Díaz-Orueta, U. y Climent, G. (2012). Aula Nesplora: Avance en la evaluación de los proceso: atendonales. Estudio de la validez convergente con el Test de Percepción de Diferencias "CARAS" (versiói ampliada). Póster presentado en el V Congreso Nacionalde Neuropsicología. Madrid, Octubre (paper). 44
  40. 40. BRREfTlQS DE LR ÍT1UESTRR ESPRflOlfl Tabla Al. Baremos escolares de I.9 de EducaciónPrimaria, varones y mujeres (6-7 años) Pércentil Puntuación directa (PD) Eneatipo 99 .98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40' 35 3D 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 2 35 - 60 34 33 i 32'' 29-31 27-28 26 24-25 22-23 21 20 19 13 17 15-16 14 13 12 9-11 13-60 10-12 8: 9 7 5 - 6 A 3 2 34-60 33 31-32 28-30 25-27 24 23 22 21 20 19 .18. 17- .15-16 14 13 12 10-11 8-9 5-7 4 3 94-100 92-93 90-91 85-87 82-84 80-81 75-79 71-74 64-70 57-63 29-56 7 7 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1' 1 1 45
  41. 41. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A2. Baremos escolares de 2.2 de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (7-8 años) Percentil D^inMlt^lBH 99 ..98 97 96 95 90 " 85 80 75 70 65 60 ,55 50 45 40 35 30 •25 20 15 10 ' 5 4 3 2 1 N "^ Media Dt Puntuación directa (PD) 1 ••^•••^•••^•^••i•^•^••i 41-60 12- 38-40 8- •na60 39 - 60 11 37-38 BBB - 36-37 7 35-36 Éheatipo 9 9 9 35 6 34 - 8 32-34 4- 5 30-33 - 8 29-31 3 28-29 - 8 27-28 26 - 27 - 26 2 25 25 24 24 23 1 22 23 •' 22 , . - 21 20 19 21 20 19 18 17 18 0 16 16-17 • 15 - 13-14 11-12 10 - ' 9 7-8 0-6 753 . ' 7E 21,74 ' 1, , • 7,28 - - . 2,í 15 14 13 11-12 7-10 • 6 4-5 0-3 (-60) -(-1) >3 753 31 19.93 30 8,08 - - 94 - 100 92-93 90-91 89 87-88 85-86 82-84 80-81 76-79 71-75 65 -70 50-64 . 45 - 49 33-44 20 -32 0-19 (-100) -(-1) 753 ; | 84 | 21 - - ! 7 7 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 - " • / .Medía .; ot 46
  42. 42. . • MANUAL • Baremos de la muestra españpla_ -•••• Tabla A3. Baremos escolares de 3.s de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (8-9 años) PercentiI Puntuación directa (PO) Eneatipo 99 98 97 96 95.. 90;-- 8 5 - 80 75' 70 65 60 .55 50r 3 ¿5 40 35 30' 25 20--' 15 -. 10 '. 5 4 . 3 2 1 47-60 45-46 44" 43 40-42 37-39 35-3.6 34' 33 32 ' 31 30 29 28 27 26 "25-..:; 24 23 21-22 19-20 17-18 16 15 13-14 0-12 11-60 •7-10 •5-B ' 3 - 4 2 47-60 45-46 43-44 42 39-41 36-38 35 33-34 . 32 31 30 29 28 27 26 25 24 23 21-22 20 18-19. 15-1T 14 13 11-12 8-10 {-6Q)-7 96-100 95 94 93 92 90-91 88-89 85-87 80-84..' 72 - 79.- 67-71 63-66 - 56-62 32-55 (-100) - 31 7 7- 6 6 6 5 5 5 ,5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 ..1- N Media Dt 2.843 28,97 7,81 2.843 1,33 - 2,88 í 2.843 27,64 8,63 Z843 92 15 N Media Dts 47
  43. 43. ^0S°ft Test dePercepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A4. Baremos escolares de 4.s de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (9-10 años) Percéntil 1 Puntuación directa (PD) . . J BH^n*z9^HIBBI^WBBmm^HaBSHIlMfflittJBHIBHRBBBi*iBHHn HHfctíMHHH««WHWHBMM»«BHBiSBHHHHMBBB^^« 99- 0 : .Ip;*60-V- -.52-60 ' - ' 98'-" •< .V- 51^52. / -::Í^fc:/r '5U-51 .;;; ; . - . 97 ' : 49-50 ' •'^-'V : ;. 48"49 f~,í-» . f t~t " ' - ' /t"7 .' — ' - . . 9 6 . . ' : ; ' 4 8 - . . 4/ - • '95 V- ;• 44 .-47-." ';..-' 3 - 4 ; '• "-.43-46- '; ; - - : 90/ ' ". 42-43 .', ,2 .' . , '41-42. .;. - " . - 85- ' 4Q-41 • ; - ;- 39-40- - bri '••• QQ "-íñBU1 . . da -•- °° 75. 37-38 1 , 36-37 TO OO Q^ — 3o - -ás r>tr QC • - ^í4 - bb oo °^ ^^ o / QQ .60,, . -",34 - . do - . . '•:^^-g^;i;^;':>-^3:-^;;^te-.,.. •;. -' 32;-.:^.;iV--;: v-^^ • • '. •,.;:•"-! '. " •- ;•- -,^4V'r?í^5l''1í;'-"- - u' -,--. ':/ '" " "' • ' "" • ' r-v^' ' " ' - -'10'" •"'"• -^'si&fr,-' "' U ' Q1 : ;-'"V- QR-Tfiri5U: ; . - 32": • '7-.:;;-^;.'-;ü' • ,-•;• . di- •;...;. yo.-iuu . /e- " • TI • " ' •••'- -'• ;." ^n • : 954b; - ' - di- ; _ . • ou' • ^^ .^ • i-ií- ' • - '-'-' OO . ; O/i .;40 ., -30- • ; . . -•-. ~ .- zy . y^ r.1!-1-'- • on '-= ''•'- ' "' • 9ñ ' - - Q9 .35- . 29 . . . - : ¿° aa • nrS' ' T7- -HO OR - 07 P9 30-.-. • .1..27-r.2a-í.i;_jii_ - . • • .. ¿D-^Í a¿ . - • • ' „ ' ' • - , ' • • • ; .. . or» ' ••/'i;;^^^';<; . . • • i; ' " TC; orí- en ".25-.-. • • '. 26- •'í-':..;.:^>V. ";"-' • -; ¿ü au-tíi nn ' nt; ; '-""'"'•' • ' " • ' ' ' ' - ''^ 9^-94 •••' 87-89 •20' " ^b • -.:!-:/•'•••• : • -¿ ' •• •' • ^ "• "ir- • • on <-]/• --• 'v • ' '• 91 -99--" ' " ' fi4-Rfi--' ,15" 23"~24 ••••..•,...-; ;. " ' ' ;. ¿1 z-¿ '; . . °4 D0- ,,10 . , - 20~22í'-:r-: • ' • - [ 18-20- •; 76-83, - • Trt ' • • - • ' - 1T ' 7¿ 7R 5 ; ;19-'-- : ~ •. 1' ' ;¡ '^ 'b. ' ; • ' n n • • " ' - ' ' ' IR ' 'RQ - 73 .- -4 : 18 •• :, ' ~ J-0 pa ( o ' o "•• • -iT -."••.<-'•' ' • -i¿--'i"s Rn~B8'J - - A^r ' " ' . ' • ' -1-^ ^ J-*J • UW LJLJ "•-;'• -"o - ' '" -IR • ' • - r"- • "• •- '-;!•' V'TT-T^ - ' ' 43-59 Eneatipo:^^l .„ ~mmmrnrmnuil 9 9 '9 8 : 8 8 : -.7 "-7 ^-y r 'I -' '. -:''", ' 6 ':. 6 6 - -5 :,-_ ÍC'.p.'f'í.'-g-". . 5 . c ü •/. 4 • • : ~ " • '4: ': • • 4--- • " 4 3 ', -3'f • ;l-:' - ; " '• " '-2 ;'• , ' /!•, : • ,1. . ,/:' :'.-' ..;!;; .;•:.} • • .. -J.U -' • -1.J. , J-O • . ~^J . •«^•J : .',";.^ . •''."•' -n-T5 ' • • " • - ' ' - -'••-^'-: -í-60)--10' - 'i¿Qty--&---^-^^'''&;i-.-.j, - U, J_O . .,• . - . .-; V *-"V^ . . i.T- 'J' ."- • f '•-••••• - • 'ÍKVN-''-"-. -:;-'6:Í55:' :| -.-'.- 6:155-; V. 6;1^-;-:-J> y •, - ,6.355 ;;V:MédÍa:v. .:: "32,99;; /-, '>'UV'; •-."3^5;.d " / í ^ "K-Dt:-^^ •"'-. 8.43.-V---- :::'-••• Z62"V' -'" -;--W:V- -f •"•: :^4'-- .' N.--;; / Media '-". . •,;'; P*'-"
  44. 44. MANUAL • Baremos de lo muestra españolo. Tabla A5. Baremos escolares de 5.s de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (10-11años) Percentil mm99 98 97 96 95 90 85 8.0 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 '35 30 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 2 1 SiSS^K¿¿£"rf¿s¿;i*A :^¿&r¿:SHPÍft - ji^Mediá^^i 7 'XVÍ&j^'PÍSÍSPtilK/'íi ^lí^^iffiMBS . ; Puntuacióndirecta(PD) 9^^Q|^^I^HHy 58 - 60 10 - 56-57 7- 54-55 5- 51-53 47-50 3- 45-46 2 42-44 40-41 39 1 38 37 36 35 0 34 33 32 31 . 30 28-29 27 26 21-25 - • 20 19 í 18 0-17 --1-1 —;—;"_"-~—ir~ "•; •• í" •35;37t:;V ; .Q.C * -. . , ' , ". ' 'S'^8,77:' "' :-..ZC • •••^^^^••BB^^B ^^Bjj^^^H^^BIHi' 60 56-60 9 55 6 52-54 50-51 4 47-49 44-46 41-43 . . " 40 39 38 36-37 , 35 : 34 33 96 - i Eneatipo i JBBH 9 9 9 8 8 8 7 7 6 6 6 5 5 100 5 32 95 5 94 4 30-31 '93 4 29 92 4 28 90- 26-27 . 88 - 24-25 84- 20 - 23 79 - 74- 18 - 19 69 - 17 " . 61- 15-16 51- 91 4 89 3 87 3 83 2 78 2 73 1 68 1 60 1 (-60) - 14 (-100) - 50 1 ^;- 362 3E 1 34,46 9 3 •- 9,36 ' 1 32 - ' " N -- ."í. *.*" 5 r- Media 2 'Dt 49
  45. 45. Test de Percepciónfle-Diferencias - Revisado Tabla AB. Baremos escolares de 6.Q de Educación Primaría, varones y mujeres (11-12años) Percentil Puntuación directa (PD) Eneatipo 99 98. 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 -55' **• 50 45 •40 35' .30 25' 20 15 •5 •4 3 2 60 59 58 51-57 46-50 44-45 42-43 41 40 38-39 36-37 35 34 33 32 31 30 28-29 27 .26 21-25 20 ,19 -: . 18 ,0-17- 10-60 7-9 5-6 . 3-4 2 60 58-59 57 56 50-55 46-49 42-45 41 40 39 37-38 36 34-35 32 30-31 29 28 26-27 24-25 20-23 18-19 17 . 15-16 95 . . 94 93 92 90-91 88-89... 84-87 79-83 74-78 . 69-73 61-68 51-60- .(-100)-50 5 4 4 4 4 3 2 2 1 1 1 N Media Dt •;.^92'. ; - 34,95' . - 11,22 :.v:292' - ."l,27 2,27 -'292 : " 33.68 . 11.8.7, . 292 : 92 . .-.-.-•16 N • Media Dt 50
  46. 46. MANUAL • Baremos de lo muestroespañola ^ v-J/^/ís /^ -s Tabla A7. Baremos escolares de 1.a de Educación Secundaria, varonesy mujeres (12-13 años) •BiBinmBfBB fmnamffliHi ii .1 u LÉIHiraaaramiiuiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii!irríMmriTnTiiimnnniiiriiirra Percentil H3B 99 ' 98 - .97 . : 96 95 , 90 • 85 : 80 ; -, puntuación dirécta:(PD); 60 :-• 10- -.59 . -'7- -.- - - -. ' 5- 58 . ".'- 60 60 - .9. • ; ",.58-59 - 6 " ' - ' ; / • ' . 56-57 - 3-:4 55-57 " I Eneatipq mmnü9 9 - •' - . • 9 8 :. ' 8 54-55 2 52-54 • " ' - .8 51-53 : , - 49-50 " .': 5o-5i ",• . • - . • . 47 - 49 "; 75 : .-' 46-48 , . !•••, 44-46 70' 65 60 55 50 45 ' 40 35 30 . 25 20 -. ' 15 10 5 4 3 2 ' 1 -5 N Media Dt 44-45 43 42 . . 43 ' • - 42 40-41 40-41 0 39 39 38 36-37 35 34 32-33. 31 29-30 26-28 25 " - 23-24 21-22 ' 19 - 20 ' * 0-18 404 ' .4C 40,9 1, 10,07 2, .7 7 .6 6 6 5- : '" - 5 38 96-100 • 5' 37 95 35-36 94 5 4 34 92-93 : 4 32-33 91 . 4 30-31 89-90 4 29 87- 27-28 84- sí 38 3 36-, ;. •. 3 . . 23-26 79 -"83 . ... . 2- : 22 74 - 78 . 2 20 - 21 70-73 1 18-19 68-69 1 ' 15-17 53-67 1 (-60) - 14 (-100) )4 ' 404 0 31, 39,28 -93 58 10.81 . 12 -52 1 i N Media Dt 51
  47. 47. Téstete,Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A8. Baremos escolares de 2.s de Educación Secundaria, varones y mujeres (13-14 años) 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 . ¡ 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5- 4 3 2 1 N ' Media - Dt 60 7- 60 60 59 6 58-59 5 58 56-57 3 - 4 56-57 9 9 9 8 8 53-55 2 , 52-55 - 8 49-52 48 48-51 46-47 46-47 1 - 4 5 44-45 43 42 '43-44 42 41 - 41 . 0 . 40 . .39-40 ''' 38 37 36 _34-35 . 33 31-32 .28-30 24-27 23- ' y 22 21 . 19-20 ' °"18 247 - - 2' 40,68 1, 10,03 , 2, 7 7 6 6. 6 5 5 ' f:' ;: 38-39 '. . 97-100 5 37 96 5 36 95 4 34-35 94 4 33 92- 93 4 32 91 4 30 - 31 89- 27-29 84- 22 - 26 76 - 90 3 88 3 83 2 - 75 2 20-21 72- 18- 19 70- 16 - 17 67- (-60) -15 (-100) 1 247 24 31 39,36 9C 36 10,78 1 - i; 74 1 71 1 69 1 -66 1 7 N j J Media | ; Dt ¡ 52
  48. 48. MANUA L • Baremos de La muestra española Tabla A9. Baremos escolares de 3.5 de Educación Secundaria, varones y mujeres (14-15 años] 1 PercentH 1 H3B 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 2 . 1 ; . - - = .N -Media Dt •BBB 60 •' 59 58 56-57 54-55 51-53 . 47-50 46 44-45 43 42 41. 40 38-39 37 35-36 '' 34 33 31-32 28-30 ••^ 25-27 •- 24 21-23 19-20 0-18 -.'.249 . .2^ ;/Í4d,9 ' 'O, -10.12 . Í.Í Puntuación directa (PD) I9B9HB 7-60 60 6LJ — 4-5 58-59 _ 3 55-57 2 53-54 50-52 1 47-49 45-46 - - 43-44 42 41 0 40 39 y . i . 1 Eneatipo •••9 9 9 QO 8 8 7 7 6 6 6 5 5 5 37-38 97-100 5 36 96 34-35 33 95 32 93-94 30 - 31 91-92 27 - 29 88 - 90 25-26 . 81- 87 24 80 21- 23 76 -79 19 - 20 75 18 69 - 74 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 (-60) -17 (-100) -68 1 í9 249 249 32 39.98 96 30 10,28 7 N Media Dt 53
  49. 49. CARAS-R Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla A10. Baremos escolares de 4.2 de Educación Secundaria, varones y mujeres (15-16) 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50. ' 45 40 35 30 25 20 • 15 10 5 4 3 2 1 N Media Dt 60 '• - - 59 58 - 55-57 ' 53-54 52 50-51 48-49 47 46 44-45 43 42 41 40 37-39 36 33-35 30-32 28-29 27 - 24-26 0-23 238 45,56 . 9,41 6-60 5 4 3 2 Puntuación directa (PD) 60 59 58 56-57 55 ' 52-54 51 49 - 50- 48 46-47 44-45 43 42 40-41 39 37-38 35-36 32-34 28-31 27 26 24 - 25 23 (-60) - 22 238 44,55 9,90 238 1,01 1,88 97 -100 96 95 93-94 92 89-91 86-88 83-85 81-82 78-80 72-77 (-100) - 71 238 96 9 - Eneatipo 7 7 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 1 N Media Dt 54
  50. 50. MANUAL • Baremos de la muestra española bla AH. Baremos escolares Í i Percentit I 99 98 97 96 95 90 • 85 80 75 70 , 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 1 1 N | Media Dt 60 - - - 59 58 - 57 55-56 54 52-53 51 49-50 48 46-47 45 44 43 42 41 38-40 34-37 - 33 32 29-31 0-28 406 ;! 48,83 • 8,41 de l.g y 2.Q de Bachillerato, Puntuación directa (PD) WBHEM 5-60 60 4 -- 3 - - 58 - 59 2 56 - 57 1 55 54 53 52 50 - 51 0 . 4 8 - 4 9 47 46 " 4 4 - 4 5 43 42 . 41 40 37-39 34-36 33 32 ' 30 - 31 27 - 29 (-60) - 26 406 406 1,04 . ;¡ 47,78 !| 2,46 ' !; 9,16 ': varones y mujeres (16-18 años) Eneatipo ^^^| ¡le?! HOH 9 - . 9 9 8 8 8 7 7 6" " 6 '. 6: 5 5 5 97-100 5 4 96 4 95 4 . 9 4 '4 93 3 91-92 3 87-90 2 85 - 86 2 84 1 83 1 78-82 1 (-100) - 77 1 406 : i N 96 Media . 9 Dt 55
  51. 51. BflREmOSDElfl mUESTRfl V Tabla Bl. fiaremos escotares de 1 9 de Edumriñn • Educación D ¡ • Pnmana, varones y mujeres (6-7 años) Percenttl nri 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 2 1 N Media Dt SS^HI ••• 05 31-60 30 28-29 26-27 23-25 21-22 19-20 18 17 16 15 _ 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 4-5 3 2 0-1*-* -L 353 14,01 " . ... 6.84 «BESlr HHHHL¿.^P Rn r*,-, tí - bu 31-60 7 29-30 27-28 6 25 -26 24 4-5 22-23 3 20-21 2 18- 19 17 15 - 16 1 14 l^J.U 12 0 10-11 9 8 7 5 - 6 4 2 - 3 (-D-1 " - . (-60) - (-2) 353 353 1'38 'i 12,63 'i 1'92 _ . 7,05 BÜ£ •^5--•^^^••••3 - - - - - 92 - loo 88-91 87 83-86 78-82 76-77 75 66-74 62-65 52-61 32-51 22-31 20-21 (-15) - 19 MOO) - (-16) 353 81 24 I Eneatipo "5>™ ^^^"™*^^^r 9 9 9 8 8 8 7 7 6 6 6 5 5 5 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 -i 1 1 N Media Dt cr-7
  52. 52. CARAS-R -.Test'de Percepciónde Diferencias - Revisado 1 Tabla B2. Baremos escolares de 2.c de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (7-8 años) Percentil 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 2 1 ll3ÍÍÍS;. -:-;^ífe' : -"1$^" . Puntuación directa (PDj 33-60 10 31-32 7 -60 30-60 -9 29 30 6 28 29 - I Eneatipo : r^^^HI^^^B ^^^^^^^P^^^^^^^^^l üEBlHiai 9 9 9 8 28 5 27 - 8 26-27 3 24-25 -4 24-28 22-23 22-23 2 20-21 21 19 20 1 18 19 18 17 16 15 - 17 8 7 7 6 6 6 5 16 93-100 5 15 . 90- 14 88- 92 5 89 5 0 - 87 , 4 14 13 12 11 9-10 8 6-7 13 85- 12 83- 11 - 80- 10 75- 8-9 71 - 7 64- 5-6 50- 86 4 84 4 82 4 79 3 74 3 70 2 63 2 4 49 1 5 4 0-3 591 . 5 Í6.64 1, .;6,57 - 1, : 3 41- 2 23- 48 1 40 1 - (-60)-! (-100) -22 1 31 ? 591 - SE 28 . ' '." 15.36 .' - - 8 93 6,65 1 1' , ,1 'N 3 Media 3 Dt 58
  53. 53. MANUAL - Baremos de la muestra argentina Tabla B3. Baremos escotares de 3.s de Educación Primaría, varones y mujeres (8-9años) Percentil 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 4 3 2 1 N Media Dt 44-60 40-43 38-39 37 35-36 32-34 30-31 28-29 27 25-26 24 23 21-22 20 18-19 Puntuación directa (PD) 12-60 10 -11 9 . 8 7 5-6 4 3 2 42-60 . . 39-41 36-38 34-35 33 31-32 28-30 27 25-26 24 22-23 21 . 20 19 18 17 16, 15 14 13 12 10-11 7-9 Eneatípo J ™ - 1 - - 94-100 92-93 : 90-91 88-89 87 84-86 81-83 77-80- 73-76 67-72 60-66 42 - 59 40-41 33-39 27-32 (-100) -26 i .700 . 84 2 7 7 6 6 6 5 , - 5 . 5 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 1 1 -'•1 / N Media . Dt
  54. 54. -Test de Percepcidfrde Diferencias - Revisado Tabla B4. Barernos escolares de 4.Q de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (9-10 años) Percentil• ... HHHRfl^^HMI 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 . 80 75 70 65 60 55 ' 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 ; 4 ; 3 • .2 1 ; _ Ñ; . - Media" ."' '.' DI Puntuación directa (PD) 43-60 9- 41-42 7- I^HHHH^HHHMMHl^R^IH 60 42-60 8 , 3 9 - 4 1 38-40 6 37-38 37 36 1 Eneatipo I^^^BBHm^^H i^Hon9 9 9 8 36 5 35 " - 8 33-35 4 _ 32-34 - - 8 30-32 3 • 30-31 ' - 29 28-29 28 2 26-27 26-27 25 1 24 24-25 • -' 23 22 21 23 93- 7 7 6 6 8 100 5 ; :.; 22 92 5 -:•"-• :! • 21 91 5 20 ' 90 5 19 88- 89 4 20 0 18 87 4 19 ' 18 17 16 15 13-14 12 , • '11 - . 0-10 ; -694: / 6£ -23.2Í ";• '.--I; '..7,35'. 2, 17 84- 16 81- 77- .- 14-15 73- 13 66 10 - 12 58- 9 56 52- 7-8 45 86 4 83 ' 4 80 3 76 3 72 "2 65 2 57 „ 1 55 .1 -51 1 (-60) -6 (-100) -44 1 í4 ' • .;694; ; . /.6£ 54- 22,- 8 12 8 1 J4 N 7 Media 5 Dt 60
  55. 55. MANUAL • Baremosde la muestro argentino Tabla B5. Baremos escotares de 5.9 de EducaciónPrimaría, varones y mujeres (10-11 años) Percentil 99 98- 97 96 95 90 85 80. 75 70 65 6CL- 55; 50 •• 45 40. 35" 30' 25 20 '15 10 5 4 3 2. Puntuación directa (PD) Eneatipo 50 - 60 .48'-.49 ?4-47 41-43 ,-40 37-39 35 -36 .33 --3.4 :-32 31 30 29 21-28 26- .25 24.- 21-22 20 -•18-^19 •17'' 14-16- 13 12-60 8-11 7 •'• ' 6 5 3-4' 49-60 47-48 43 -46 41-42 39-40 36-38 34-35 32-33 "31 30 ' 29 ;27-28 26 ' .'.25 24 23 ::, 22 21 20 . 18-19 •"". 17 .15-16 '13-14 10-12 9 7-8 (-60)-6 9.4-:lQO 93-.- 92 91' 90- 88-89 87 84-86 80-83 73-79 61-72 54-60 51-53 39-.50. (-100)-38 7 .7 6 6 6 5 5- 5 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 2 2 1 _*1 1 1 N Media Dt 790 . 26,92 8,3 790 1,45 2,79 790^ ' 25 g ; • .790; - - - . ; 89 ••, le- , :•- N Media Dt
  56. 56. Test de Percepción de Diferencias - Revisado Tabla B6. Baremos escolares de 6.a de Educación Primaria, varones y mujeres (11-12 años) 99 98 97 96 95 90 85 80 75 70 65 60" 55 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 "• 15 10 5 4 ' 3 2 1 N Media Dt 50-60 8- 45-49 6- 60 48-60 - 9 7 44-47 - 9 43-44 5 41-43 - 9 42 . 4 - - 8 41 40 - 8 37-40 3 . 37 - 39 - 8 36 2 , • 35-36 - 7 34-35 33 . 33-34 - . 7 . 6 32 1 32 - 6 31 - - 29-30 - 28 30-31 - 6 29 - 5 28 96-100 5 27 94-95 5 93 5 27 0 26 - 4 26 25 24 23 21-22 '• 18-20 15-17 - 13-14 -11-12 0-10 - 563 5É - 28,57 1, 7,86 1, 25 92 4 24 90-91 4 23 . 88-89 4 21-22 87 3 19- 20 84-86 3 17-18 78-83 2 : 14-16 69-77 2 13 67-68 1 11 - 12 63-66 1 9-10 58-62. 1 (-60) -8 (-100) -57 1 53 563 563 N L4 27,43 92 Media 35 7.99 U Dt 62
  57. 57. MANUAL - Baremos de la muestra argentina Tabla B7. Baremos escolares de 7.- de Educación Primaría, varones y mujeres (12-13 años) 1 ' Percentil 1 B39Bi .Puntuacióndirecta.(Pp) ^^^••••^^^^^^M^a^^M|^^SE^^SB^5!^5 HBMB9M 0 8-60 55-60 IBHIP!H^^^I^^^^^^D^^^I I^HB^^MÉ QIHHR•^^^^B^Mn^HH r 98 53-55 5-7 52-54 97 ^1 -^0* J-L O- . ^^. ^^ - y2. - 50-51 a n 96 48-50 4 47-49 . 95 47 90 4 3 - 4 ñS 41 - ¿'OJ 'tJ. - *fx_ , ^ ,„_ 46 3 3 42-45 í - 40-41 80 39-40 2 38-39 75 38 36 - 37 70 36-37 - 35 6^ 3S-><J Os_> 60 34 55 33 50 32 45 40 30-31 o r^ 1 34 33 32 31 94 0 30 O po flo -r 1 -7 1 a u o 0 c O c 5 r 5 -100 . 5 29 93 ¿j •35 - - 28 92 ¿ 30 28-29 25 27 20 9S-9R¿*-f i-J ¿,J 15 23-24 ID 9T - 99J-U ¿J. •* ¿¿ 5 17-20 4 16 3 15 9¿. 1 0-14 "fct'rifli"---'-*•:V. ' *' '' 'JF—I— rt ' L- ,pj*ív ,^ ,* • - KCQ.- . •.'V,^ ly^.--*"- ' ••'-?• -333-' -'^ • - '/ '-:- • ''.-• •'£••'£•'. ' "--.'r- edia-^ "J^25;;¿[ Dt'." -"'• -8/71• -?;'• 27 90 26 88 i -91 4 89 4 24-25 87 ^ 22 - 23 85- 20 - 21 81- 16 - 19 75- 15 70 - 14 66 - 86 3 84 2 80 2 74 1 69 ' 1 13 65 1 (-60J-12 (-100) * •.-;.;••• .559'' -V . ' '.559' : ; 55É " ;- 1,17 • 31,09 ,' 92 1,56 ; 8,88 - 9 -64 1 J , N Media Dt 63

×