w/ev Apellidos y nombre Sexo V M Centro/Entidad Curso/Puesto Edad Fecha INSTRUCCIONES Observa la siguiente fila de caras. ...
RECUERDA QUE DEBES MARCAR CON UNA CRUZ (X) LA CARA QUE ES DIFERENTE A LAS OTRAS DOS EN CADA GRUPO DE TRES CARAS. n /• «A m...
|M/frS _ . . , __ 1NQyJ INSTRUCCIONES DE CORRECCIÓN CUENTE el número de caras de la plantilla sobre las que se ha realizac...
Caras r (protocolo)
TDAH

Published in: Science
  1. 1. w/ev Apellidos y nombre Sexo V M Centro/Entidad Curso/Puesto Edad Fecha INSTRUCCIONES Observa la siguiente fila de caras. Una de las caras es distinta a las otras. La cara que es distinta está marcada. ¿Ves el motivo por el cual la cara del medio está marcada?La boca es la parte distinta. A continuación hay otra fila de caras. Míralas e identifica cuál es distinta a las otras dos (sin realizar ninguna marca). >«T /V/. Efectivamente, es la cara que está a la derecha ya que la dirección del pelo es diferente a las otras dos. A continuación encontrarás otros dibujos parecidos para que te acostumbres a la dinámica de la prueba. Cejas Boca Pelo Pelo Ojos Boca Cuando se te indique, vuelve la hoja y comienza la prueba. En cada grupo de tres caras marca con una cruz (X) la que es diferente, tal y como se ha explicado. Puedes trabajar por filas o por columnas, según prefieras. Trabaja rápidamente, pero trata de no cometer errores. Dispones de TRES MINUTOS. ESPERA LA SEÑAL DE COMIENZO. Copyright © 1973, 2009, 2012by TEA Ediciones, S.A.U, Madrid, España. Edita: TEA Ediciones, 5.A.U.; Fray Bernardino Sahagún, 24 - 28036 Madrid, España - Este ejemplar está impreso en DOSTINTAS. Si te presentan otro en tinta negra, es una reproducción ilegal. En beneficio de la profesión y en el suyo propio, NO LA UTILICE - Todos los derechos reservados. Prohibida la reproducción total o parcial. Impreso en España. Printed in Spain.
  2. 2. RECUERDA QUE DEBES MARCAR CON UNA CRUZ (X) LA CARA QUE ES DIFERENTE A LAS OTRAS DOS EN CADA GRUPO DE TRES CARAS. n /• «A m *<T fr'.T 7*4 *- T*- /. 9 f V s-» ^ IT «A f-*-5i í-r i o -5 Q o CU di g«Qj —' &-S .5 5 'P ? t/i .V « v f S rj a, n. rn o -2 T- ^5 "13
  3. 3. |M/frS _ . . , __ 1NQyJ INSTRUCCIONES DE CORRECCIÓN CUENTE el número de caras de la plantilla sobre las que se ha realizacb la marca (aciertos, A) y el número de marcas que se han realizado fuera de tas caras (errores, E).Anote las puntuaciones directas (PD)en el recuadro de la derecha. RESTE el número de erroresal número de aciertos (A-E) y traslade la puntuación directa a la casilla correspondiente. >A-Ev • CALCULE la puntuación directa de ICI. Para ello realice el siguiente cálculo el resultado. x 100 y anote CONSULTE los baremos del manual para convertir tas puntuaciones directas en puntuaciones transformadas (percentiles o típicas).

