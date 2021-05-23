Copy Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=B01CHJYEPI/Yoga-Beginner-Easy-Yoga-Poses--Best-Weight-Loss-Exercises--Health-and-Fitness--Yoga-Asanas--Yoga-Basic-Poses--Basic-Yoga-Postures.pdf bIf you FULLBOOK 8217Readve ever wanted to learn how to deal✔ interpret✔ and study reading Tarot cards✔ then this book is for you...bemTarot for Dummiesem isn FULLBOOK 8217Readt just a list of cards and meaningsRead it FULLBOOK 8217Reads a comprehensive guide to learning about what it means to be a Tarot card reader in the age of technology. This book will show you how to handle skepticism✔ criticism✔ and stereotypes. It will teach you how to be both a reader of cards and a reader of people✔ how to prepare and practice to gain proficiency✔ and how to avoid being overcome with the emotions of those whose cards you FULLBOOK 8217Readre reading. This is especially important information not only for empaths and other highly-sensitive Tarot readers✔ but for everyone who wants to read Tarot or have a reading done for them...bIn this book you FULLBOOK 8217Readll learn:bThe history of Tarot from its origins as a deck of game-play cards in the 14th centuryA look at the evolution of Tarot from a game to a tool for divinationspReadThe contents of a modern Tarot deck explainedThe meanings of all 78 Tarot cardsInformation about the Tarot suits and their standard playing deck counterpartsThe differences and purposes of the Major and Minor ArcanaInstructions and guidance on how to shuffle✔ deal✔ and interpret the cardsAdvice on talking to your subjects before reading their cardsLessons on intuition✔ demeanor✔ style✔ and aestheticsEncouragement on using intuition and FULLBOOK 8216Readgut feelings FULLBOOK 8217ReadspReadA look at modern applications of TarotA glimpse at how Tarot is portrayed in popular cultureembAnd so much more!bememTarot for Dummiesem also addresses other modern concerns✔ like building a Tarot business or social media following online✔ how to approach having a brick-and-mortar business✔ or how to find a following on the fair and festival scene to earn income from Tarot as a side business. It also talks about the obligations of a Tarot reader to be accurate✔ honest✔ and informative in every reading to preserve the integrity of the art and gives tips on how to get your subjects to be specific in their queries and appeals...If you FULLBOOK 8217Readre looking for an easy-to-read✔ all-inclusive primer on the art of Tarot✔ then you need to look no further than emTarot for Dummiesem. It FULLBOOK 8217Reads sure to become your favorite reference for learning the meanings of Tarot cards and the true meaning of being a Tarot card reader. Get this book and start your Tarot journey today!bGrab your copy ofspReademTarot for Dummiesem now!b