El lenguaje del comic

CONOCIENDO EL COMIC Luz Ramírez Barrera
El comic Narración gráfica que a través de viñetas explica el movimiento y el paso del tiempo y del espacio a través de un...
Lenguaje gráfico: Es utilizada a menudo por los humoristas gráficos. La viñeta: unidad mínima del cómic
La tira gráfica Tipo de comic compuesto por una serie de viñetas, puede oscilar entre una y cuatro.
La página Sucesión de viñetas distribuidas en calles y organizadas de una determinada forma. Su orden de lectura es de izq...
Tipos de publicaciones •Revista: de dos a cuatro páginas •Álbum: de 20 a 40 páginas. Recopilatorios •Novela gráfica: forma...
Tipos de viñetas Delimitada por todos sus lados Cerrada Abierta Sin limitaciones en los bordes
Tipos de viñetas Lados ortogonales: rectangulares o cuadradas Lados diagonales: rombos o trapecios
Tipos de viñetas Interior Están contenidas dentro de una viñeta más grande: muestran un detalle o momento. Exterior Están ...
Tipos de viñetas Saca parte del dibujo fuera de la viñeta Rota Decorativa Se usa el marco de la viñeta y el espacio exteri...
Tipos de viñetas Crea sensaciones en el lector. Tiene composiciones extrañas que dan fuerza a la imagen Psicológica
Distribución de la viñeta Distribución simétrica Distribución asimétrica Distribución irregular
Planos General Primer plano Plano detalle •Planos dramáticos: Se centran en la gestualidad del personaje o en la importanc...
Angulaciones Normal Picado Contrapicado
Líneas cinéticas La trayectoria: estela o ráfaga en movimiento. El impacto: golpe o caída. Nube de polvo: carreras. Temble...
Iluminación En este caso, la iluminación está conseguida digitalmente y aporta mayor ambiente al peligro de la noche. En e...
El color En los comic undergraund-eróticos, por ejemplo, el color es el protagonista para describir el ambiente y transmit...
Expresiones Rabia Enfado Miedo Alegría Tristeza
Lenguaje verbal: Rectangulares Ovalados Nube Bocadillos y globos Alargados redondos
Voces sugeridas por bocadillos ExaltaciónTerror Pensamiento
Onomatopeyas Boing! (botar) Boom! (explotar) Z (dormir) Pow! (golpear) Crac (romper) Waah! (llorar)
Metáforas visuales amorIdea Enfado Golpes e impactos AsombroDinero
Montaje Mediante las distintas viñetas se cuenta una historia que comparten un ritmo. Se ha utilizado la elipsis para supr...
Secuencias Conjunto de cinco viñetas secuenciadas sobre una caída. Suceden en un mismo espacio y tiempo. Cada viñeta muest...
Distintos géneros Biográfico Undergraund Político Ciencia-ficción Histórico
El lenguaje del comic

  1. 1. CONOCIENDO EL COMIC Luz Ramírez Barrera
  2. 2. El comic Narración gráfica que a través de viñetas explica el movimiento y el paso del tiempo y del espacio a través de una sucesión de dibujos con sentido secuencial.
  3. 3. Lenguaje gráfico: Es utilizada a menudo por los humoristas gráficos. La viñeta: unidad mínima del cómic
  4. 4. La tira gráfica Tipo de comic compuesto por una serie de viñetas, puede oscilar entre una y cuatro.
  5. 5. La página Sucesión de viñetas distribuidas en calles y organizadas de una determinada forma. Su orden de lectura es de izquierda a derecha y de arriba abajo.
  6. 6. Tipos de publicaciones •Revista: de dos a cuatro páginas •Álbum: de 20 a 40 páginas. Recopilatorios •Novela gráfica: formato muy cuidado de más de cien páginas.
  7. 7. Tipos de viñetas Delimitada por todos sus lados Cerrada Abierta Sin limitaciones en los bordes
  8. 8. Tipos de viñetas Lados ortogonales: rectangulares o cuadradas Lados diagonales: rombos o trapecios
  9. 9. Tipos de viñetas Interior Están contenidas dentro de una viñeta más grande: muestran un detalle o momento. Exterior Están separadas de las demás por calles o por los márgenes de la página.
  10. 10. Tipos de viñetas Saca parte del dibujo fuera de la viñeta Rota Decorativa Se usa el marco de la viñeta y el espacio exterior como elemento decorativo
  11. 11. Tipos de viñetas Crea sensaciones en el lector. Tiene composiciones extrañas que dan fuerza a la imagen Psicológica
  12. 12. Distribución de la viñeta Distribución simétrica Distribución asimétrica Distribución irregular
  13. 13. Planos General Primer plano Plano detalle •Planos dramáticos: Se centran en la gestualidad del personaje o en la importancia de un detalle: Ejemplo: primerísimo primer plano y plano detalle. •Planos descriptivos: Se centran en el escenario que los envuelve. Ejemplo: plano general
  14. 14. Angulaciones Normal Picado Contrapicado
  15. 15. Líneas cinéticas La trayectoria: estela o ráfaga en movimiento. El impacto: golpe o caída. Nube de polvo: carreras. Temblequeo: miedo o frío.
  16. 16. Iluminación En este caso, la iluminación está conseguida digitalmente y aporta mayor ambiente al peligro de la noche. En este otro ejemplo tradicional la iluminación se consigue con claroscuros para dar al personaje un aire misterioso entre sombras. Aquí la luz es protagonista en el destello del puñal y en las estrellas del cielo.
  17. 17. El color En los comic undergraund-eróticos, por ejemplo, el color es el protagonista para describir el ambiente y transmitir la intencionalidad que pretende.
  18. 18. Expresiones Rabia Enfado Miedo Alegría Tristeza
  19. 19. Lenguaje verbal: Rectangulares Ovalados Nube Bocadillos y globos Alargados redondos
  20. 20. Voces sugeridas por bocadillos ExaltaciónTerror Pensamiento
  21. 21. Onomatopeyas Boing! (botar) Boom! (explotar) Z (dormir) Pow! (golpear) Crac (romper) Waah! (llorar)
  22. 22. Metáforas visuales amorIdea Enfado Golpes e impactos AsombroDinero
  23. 23. Montaje Mediante las distintas viñetas se cuenta una historia que comparten un ritmo. Se ha utilizado la elipsis para suprimir determinadas partes irrelevantes de la historia y también se ha hecho uso del zoom para acercarse o alejarse en función del interés que despierta el momento o la escena.
  24. 24. Secuencias Conjunto de cinco viñetas secuenciadas sobre una caída. Suceden en un mismo espacio y tiempo. Cada viñeta muestra un momento de la caída de principio a fin.
  25. 25. Distintos géneros Biográfico Undergraund Político Ciencia-ficción Histórico

×