PRESERVACIÓN Y CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES Por LUZ MIRYAM SÁNCHEZ CORTES
PRESERVACIÓN Y CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES CONSERVACIÓN DIGITAL: Es el aspecto de la gestión de documentos di...
¿Qué debemos tener en cuenta para conservar un documento? Los conjuntos documentales que merezcan conservación permanente ...
PRESERVACIÓN DIGITAL Acciones específicas cuyo fin ulterior y a largo plazo, sería asegurar la permanencia y acceso del co...
¿Porque conservar la información digital? PORSUVALOR Administrativo Informativo Legal Cultural POR SU FACILIDAD DE DIFUSIÓ...
Objetivos de la preservación y conservación digital:  Conservar la autenticidad e integridad de los mismos, que la inform...
ESTRATEGIAS DE CONSERVACIÓN Y PRESERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES Estrategias a corto plazo: • Conservar el entorno t...
CREACIÓN, CONSERVACIÓN Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES El objetivo de la digitalización de los documentos es la de ...
Problemas que se presentan en la conservación digital: Se da principalmente por las características de los documentos digi...
Seguridad de la información: Las organizaciones deben establecer políticas de seguridad de la información que consiste en ...
Patrimonio Documental: Está formado por los materiales informáticos de valor perdurable dignos de ser conservados para las...
GRACIAS
Preservación y conservación de los documentos digitales

Preservación y Conservación de los documentos digitales

Preservación y conservación de los documentos digitales

  1. 1. PRESERVACIÓN Y CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES Por LUZ MIRYAM SÁNCHEZ CORTES
  2. 2. PRESERVACIÓN Y CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES CONSERVACIÓN DIGITAL: Es el aspecto de la gestión de documentos digitales que trata de preservar tanto el contenido como la apariencia de los mismos. Comprende las estrategias y técnicas específicas referidas a la protección de los materiales frente al deterioro, daño y abandono de los documentos  Impresos como digitales  Custodiados en archivos  Bibliotecas  Mediatecas
  3. 3. ¿Qué debemos tener en cuenta para conservar un documento? Los conjuntos documentales que merezcan conservación permanente deben de haber sido identificados en el momento de su creación y/o como resultado de un proceso de selección, de transferencia y de su custodia en un archivo permanente. El archivero debe asegurar que se tienen en cuenta los requisitos necesarios para su conservación a largo plazo
  4. 4. PRESERVACIÓN DIGITAL Acciones específicas cuyo fin ulterior y a largo plazo, sería asegurar la permanencia y acceso del contenido de documentos digitales a lo largo del tiempo y las tecnologías, independientemente de su soporte, formato o sistema. Para ello debemos mantenerlos, esto es, protegerlos y resguardarlos anticipada y permanentemente; y en caso de deterioro o daño debemos tratar de restaurarlos. CONSERVACIÓN DIGITAL Acciones tomadas a corto plazo para anticipar, prevenir, detener o retardar el deterioro del soporte de obras digitales con objeto de tenerlas permanentemente en condiciones de usabilidad, tales como la estabilización tecnológica, la reconversión a nuevos soportes, sistemas y formatos digitales con el fin de garantizar la trascendencia de los contenidos DEFINICIÓN DE VOUTSSÁS (2009)
  5. 5. ¿Porque conservar la información digital? PORSUVALOR Administrativo Informativo Legal Cultural POR SU FACILIDAD DE DIFUSIÓN Redes de comunicación Internet Planes de Digitalización de documentos
  6. 6. Objetivos de la preservación y conservación digital:  Conservar la autenticidad e integridad de los mismos, que la información preservada y conservada sea la que inicialmente se guardó y no halla cabida a modificaciones en su contenido.  Asegurar la legibilidad, es decir, la facilidad de lectura y comprensión del archivo digital y la integridad de los objetos digitales conservados.
  7. 7. ESTRATEGIAS DE CONSERVACIÓN Y PRESERVACIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES Estrategias a corto plazo: • Conservar el entorno tecnológico • Conversión • Renovación del soporte Estrategias a medio plazo: • Migración • Emulación Estrategias, alternativas o enfoque no digitales • Impresión en papel • Combinación de digitalización y microfilmación • Conservación de los contenidos de la red.
  8. 8. CREACIÓN, CONSERVACIÓN Y DIFUSIÓN DE LOS DOCUMENTOS DIGITALES El objetivo de la digitalización de los documentos es la de preservar y difundir. La difusión se refiere a facilitar las nuevas formas de acceso y uso. Debemos tener en cuenta visión, reproducción optima del documento, se tiene en cuenta el transmisor/visor del documento y otros aspectos como velocidad de carga en el caso de internet. La preservación es la necesidad de anticipar, prevenir, detener, retardar un documento. Los criterios que se deben tener en cuenta para preservar un documento es el almacenaje en formatos estándares, con independencia de software o hardware con prevención de futuro.
  9. 9. Problemas que se presentan en la conservación digital: Se da principalmente por las características de los documentos digitales:  Dependencia de elementos tecnológicos para su consulta  Facilidad para modificarlos  Virtualidad debido a su independencia del soporte físico. Dentro de las principales amenazas encontramos las siguientes:  Medio Ambiente  Condiciones de temperatura y humedad  Desastres naturales  El hombre  Obsolescencia tecnológica.
  10. 10. Seguridad de la información: Las organizaciones deben establecer políticas de seguridad de la información que consiste en identificar y proteger sus activos de información, evitando la destrucción, la divulgación, modificación y utilización de toda la información relacionada con clientes, empleados, precios, bases de conocimiento entre otros, comprometiéndose a implantar, mantener y mejorar continuamente el sistema de gestión de seguridad de la información (SGSI).
  11. 11. Patrimonio Documental: Está formado por los materiales informáticos de valor perdurable dignos de ser conservados para las generaciones futuras y que proceden de comunidades, industrias, sectores y regiones diferentes. No todos los materiales digitales poseen valor perdurable, pero los que lo tienen exigen metodologías de conservación activas para mantener la continuidad del patrimonio digital.
  12. 12. GRACIAS

