Grupos de medicamentos

GRUPO DE MEDICAMENTOS ANTIBIOTICOS AMINOGLUCOSIDOS: ❖ AMIKACINA ❖ GENTAMICINA ❖ KANAMICINA ❖ NEOMICINA ❖ PLAZOMICINA ❖ EST...
EFECTOS ADVERSOS : ❖ Ototoxicidad (inicialmente frecuentes altas): (alteran neuronas sensitivas de las ramas coclear o ves...
ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Por vía intravenosa, deben administrarse en infusiones que duren de 30 a 60 minuto...
- Vía intramuscular ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : ❖ Se excreta de forma inalterada en orina por filtración glomerular GENTAMICINA...
KANAMICINA Se usa en caso de tuberculosis ❖ PRESENTACION : AMP 1G ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION : - intravenosa - Intramuscular ...
❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : se excreta principalmente sin cambios en las heces y en la orina PLAZOMICINA ❖ Se usa para tratar i...
❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : se excreta en la leche en cantidades variables . ANTIBIOTICOS ANTIMICOTICOS ❖ MICONAZOL ❖ CLOTRIMAZ...
❖ Arritmias ❖ Cefalea MICONAZOL Indicado en las infecciones de la piel causadas por dermatofitos o levaduras y otros hongo...
❖ PRESENTACION : - CREMA TOPICA 1% (TUBO 40GRAMOS , OVULOS VAGINALES 100MG) - COMERCIALES : - CANESTEN : CREMA AL 1%TUBO D...
KETOCONAZOL No beber alcohol durante por lo menso 1 día de utilizado el tratamiento ketoconazol debido a que se aumenta el...
❖ PRESENTACION : - VATEN : Capsula 150mg , SUSPENSIÓN DE 50mg/5ml, vial 2mg /ml uso intravenoso - FLUCOBAY : capsula 150mg...
Se une al ergosterol de la pared celular del hongo y altera la permeabilidad de la membrana así permite la perdida del con...
- EVALUAR ESTADO DE HIDRTACION Y RESULTADO DE LABORATORIO CREATININA Y PRUEBAS HEPATICAS - SI EL PACIENTE ESTA DESHIDRATDO...
-TOPICA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - SE EXCRETA CASI COMPLEMENTE EN LAS HECES COMO FARMACO INALTERADO ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Tanto en ...
ESPECTROS PENICILINAS NATURALES: ESPECTRO: COCOS GRAMPOSITIVOS, ENTEROCOCOS , FAECALIZ, ESTREPTOCOCO, BASIOLOSGRAMPOSITIVO...
AMOXACILINA Se absorbe de manera mas rápida y completa que la ampicilina su aspecto es prácticamente idéntico que esta. Co...
- AMOXICILINA , AMPOLLA 500mg/50mg polvo para solución inyectable y para perfusión ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral - i...
Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - ALPHAPEN CAPSULAS Y TABLETAS 500mg, SUSPENSIÓN DE 250mg/5ml, ampolla 1G...
AMPICILINA SULBACTAM Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION FRASCO VIAL 1.5mg - SULTAMICILINA NORTHIA frasco via...
AZTREONAM Antibiótico (grupo mono betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - Ampolla 1G ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa - P...
IMIPENEN esta en el grupo de los carbapenems ❖ PRESENTACION ampolla 1G - TIENAM ampolla 1G, = imipenen 500mg +cilastatina ...
MEROPENEN esta en el grupo de los carbapenems ❖ PRESENTACION : MEROPENEN AMPOLLA 1G - MERONEN AMPOLLA 500 Y 1 G - MERORPEN...
OXACILINA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - Ampolla 1G - OXACILINA VITALIS ampolla 500mg 1G - CLOXACILINA...
PENICILINA BENZATINICA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - BENZETACIL AMPOLLA 600.000 ui, ampolla 1,200.000...
PENICILINA G PROCAINICA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - PENICILINA AMPOLLA 400.000UI , 800.000UI ❖ VIAS...
PENICILINA G CRISTALINA SODICA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) - PRESENTACION - AMPOLLA 1.000.000UI – 5.000.000UI - PISA...
PENICILINA PENVEEK Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - suspensión polvo para reconstituir 250mg/5ml tableta...
PIPERACILINA TAZOBACTAM (PIP-TZ) Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - PIPERTAZO FRASCO AMPOLLA PIPERACILINA ...
ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINAS PRIMERA GENERACION ❖ CEFALOTINA ❖ CEFACLOR ❖ CEFADROXILO ❖ CEFAZOLINA ❖ CEFALEXINA ❖ CEFRADINA...
OXACILINA) , LA CUAL USUALMENTE ES REVERSIBLE CON LA SUSPENSIÓN DEL ANTIMICROBIANO . PUEDE PRODUCIR REACCIONES GASTROINTES...
CEFALOTINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSI...
CEFACLOR SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIEL...
CEFADROXILO SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBS...
CEFAZOLINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSI...
CEFALEXINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSI...
CEFRADINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIE...
ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINAS SEGUNDA GENERACION ❖ CEFAMANDOL ❖ CEFOXITINA ❖ CEFUROXINA ❖ CEFPROZIL ❖ CEFOXITIN MECANISMO DE...
❖ TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO...
❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - INTRAMUSCULAR - INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - se excreta por los riñones durante un perío...
❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc CEFUROXINA SON MENOS ACTIVAS...
CEFPROZIL SON MENOS ACTIVAS QUE LAS CEFALOSPORINAS DE PRIMERA GENERACION PERO MAS ACTIVAS CONTRA BACILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS SEL...
❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOXITINA IPS 1g polvo y disolvente para solución inyectable IM EFG. Una vez reconstituida con su disolv...
EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS...
❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS . ROTACION DE LA VIA PERI...
CEFOPERAZONA+SULBACTAM Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOPERAZ...
CEFOTAXIMA Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOTAXIMA vial 500mg...
CEFTAZIDIMA Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFTAZIDIMA vial 1g ...
Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFTRIAXONA POLVO PARA INYECCION...
EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS...
❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS . ROTACION DE LA VIA PERI...
❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Diluir preferiblemente en 150 cc buretrol único pasar por bomba de infusión míni...
NEUROLOGICAS (MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) ❖ POR VIA ENDOVENOSA ADMINISTRAR DILUIDA EN SOLUCION SALINA ALL 0....
Acción contra bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y staphylococcusaurus resistente a oxacilina , no tiene efecto adecuado sobre...
❖ Exantema ❖ Nauseas ❖ Ototoxicidad ❖ Nefrotoxicidad ❖ Neutropenia ❖ Eosinofilia ❖ Reacción anafilactoide ❖ Síndrome del h...
- Administrar por buretrol y equipo único , acceso venoso único , mínimo en 150cc en 2 horas estrictamente por bomba de in...
CLINDAMICINA ❖ PRESENTACION - CLINDAMICINA Ampolla 600mg/4ml . capsulas 300mg - BEXON ovulo 100mg - CLINDAMICINA GENFAR am...
❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION se eliminan por vía biliar y en menor grado por vía renal. No es eliminada por hemodiálisis ni diáli...
❖ AZITROMICINA MECANISMO DE ACCION INHIBEN LAS SINTECIS PROTEICA MEDIANTE LA UNION A LA SUBUNIDAD RIBOSOMAL 50S , INHIBIEN...
- ERITROMICINA tab 600mg , sus 250mg/5ml - BONAC loción 4 % - ERITROMICINA COLMED tab 500mg - ERITROMICINA GENFAR tab recu...
❖ PRESENTACION - CLARITROMICINA sus 250mg/5ml , tab 500mg - BINOCLAR ,SIRIDAC, CLORMICIN , KLAMICINA tab 50mg - CIPLASYNCL...
- AZTITROMICINA sus 200mg/5ml , tab 500mg - AZIBAY tab recubierta 500mg , sus 200mg/5ml - AZINOBIN cap 500mg - BINOZYT tab...
frecuentes se han descrito también nauseas , parestesias y alteraciones visuales POLIMIXINA B antibiótico (polimixinas) ❖ ...
❖ Estabilidad en el vial reconstituido debe administrarse inmediatamente caso contrario puede dar lugar a un aumento de la...
❖ Convulsiones ❖ Aumento de transaminasas ❖ Nefritis ❖ Falla renal agua CRIPROFLOXACINA ❖ PRESENTACION - CIPROFLOXACINA ta...
PASAR POR BURETROL DE 100-150CC MINIMO 30 MINUTOS NORFLOXACINA ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 400mg - AMBIGRAM , FLOXFAR, NOFLANIL, ...
- BACTIFLOX tab 500 y 750mg - FLURINEX tab 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION debe asegurarse ...
MECANISMO DE ACCION Son análogos estructurales del ácido para – amino benzoico (PABA) es bacteriostática y reversible en p...
- vía oftálmica ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - precauciones con la vía oftálmica SULFADIACINA DE PLATA ❖ PRESEN...
- vía urinaria SULFAMETOXAZOL EN COMBINACION CON TRIMETROPINA ❖ PRESENTACION - BACTRIM solución inyectable 80mg TMP/400mg ...
MECANISMO DE ACCION - Provocan una inhibición de la síntesis proteica en el ribosoma de la bacteria . Actúan inhibiendo la...
❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - se elimina principalmente por vía renal y bilis , aunque algunas son re absorbidos por la circulaci...
OXITETRACICLINA ❖ PRESENTACION -OXIOFTAL UNGÜENTO OFTALMICO 500mg/100g - TERRAMICINA UNGÜENTO TOPICO 1g = OXITETRACICLINA ...
❖ TIGECICLINA MECANISMO DE ACCION Su actividad antimaterial se debe a la unión a la subunidad 30S ribosomal en la celular ...
❖ Vigilar la disminución de la audición ❖ Vigilar la posible aparición de acufenos y vértigos que indicara toxicidad vesti...
❖ NEBRATH cap 50 y 100mg ❖ URFADYNE RETARDA cap de liberación lenta 100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ vía oral ❖ VIA DE ELI...
ESTREPTOMICINA ❖ Antibiótico bactericida ❖ PRESENTACION ❖ Amp de 1g ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ Intramuscular ❖ EFECTOS ADVE...
mecanismo exacto de acción pero parece inhibir la síntesis péptica en organismo susceptibles ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Trastorn...
- VIA ORAL ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Disminución de la agudeza visual - Neuritis óptica , perdida de percepción del color verde...
- 28 días en nevera a 4ºC o a temperatura ambiente de 24- 40 ºC PIRAZINAMIDA es fundamentalmente bacteriostático aunque ta...
RIFANPICINA (R) Es un antibiótico bactericida semisintético , que inhibe la síntesis del ARN bacteriano al unirse fuerteme...
❖ CLASE I : BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE SODIO - GRUPO 1ª : , es, PROCAINAMIDA - GRUPO 1B: LIDOCAINA , FENITOINA SODICA , ❖ ...
- CAP 250mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via intravenosa en infusion - Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Se eliminan cantidad...
LIDOCAINA Bloquea tanto los canales abiertos de sodio como los canales inactivados . Es poco útil en arritmias auriculares...
- El 90% se metaboliza en el hígado a través d hidroxilación del núcleo aromático , se excreta por los riñones , obra efec...
- Menos del 5% de la fenitoína se excreta intacta por la orina , el resto se metaboliza por hígado convirtiéndose en un me...
❖ Broncoespasmo ❖ Pueden empeorar a falla cardiaca ❖ Claudicación intermitente ❖ Fenómeno de Raynaud , trastornos en el su...
- Recomendar al paciente que no suspenda el medicamento de forma abrupta para reducir el riesgo de angina de pecho IAM o a...
- Es sujeto de importante metabolismo de primer paso y solo el 50% de la dosis usada alcanza la circulación sistémica . me...
- ATPURE tab ranurada de 25 y 50 mg - PLENACOR tab 50 y 100mg - TENORMIN tab 50 y 100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORA...
❖ Neuritis ótica 1% a 2% ❖ Coloración azul de la piel 4%- 9% ❖ Fotosensibilidad 25%-75% ❖ Hipotiroidismo 6% ❖ Hipertiroidi...
- En SSN 0.9% a temperatura ambiente ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Son eliminados en heces vía biliar la eliminación renal del f...
- VERATAD tab 120 y 240 mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral Cia intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Su eliminación es por...
- Monitoreo de signos vitales estricto - No administrar en pacientes hipotenso MEDICAMENTOS PARA BRADIARRITMIAS ❖ ATROPINA...
❖ ACITVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Monitoreo de signos vitales estricto - Administrar orden medica estricto - Vigil...
- Administrar estrictamente por bomba de infusión GRUPO DE LOS LICOCIDOS DIGITALICOS ❖ BETA METILDIGOXINA MECANISMO DE ACC...
- inflamación de las manos o los pies - Aumento de peso inusual - Dificultad para respirar ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE EN...
❖ NITROPUSIATO DE SODIO DIURETICOS Los diuréticos incrementan la excreción urinaria y a su vez la excreción de sodio en la...
- hipovolemia - hiperuricemia - fotosensibilidad, - ototoxicidad ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Diluir a 10cc -...
❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION En la orina ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Hipopotasemia - Hipomagnesemia - Hiponatremia - Hiperuricemia - Hip...
Se metaboliza a nivel hepático . la principal vía de administración es urinaria ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - ...
❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - ❖ ESTABILIDAD ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Deshidratación - Trastornos electrolíticos ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECI...
CARVEDILOL Es un bloqueador no selectivo del receptor beta adrenérgico , capaz de reducir la resistencia vascular periféri...
PRAZOSINA Causa vasodilatación periférica debido a la inhibición selectiva y competitiva de los receptores adrenérgicos al...
- Erupciones - Polaquiuria - Edemas - Astenia - Debilidad falta de energía ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Vigil...
- Tabletas de 25 y 50 mg - CAPTOPRIL GENFAR , CAPTOPRILI MK , CAPTOPRIL Winthrop : TABLETA 25 y 50mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRAC...
ENALAPRIL espués de ser hidrolizado a enalaprilato, inhibe la enzima de conversión de la angiotensina (ECA) ❖ PRESENTACION...
LOSARTAN Actúa bloqueando la acción de determinadas sustancias naturales que contraen los vasos sanguíneos lo que permite ...
- Mareo - Vértigo - Alteración renal - Astenia - Hiperpotasemia - Sueño ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control ...
Se excreta principalmente en las heces muy probablemente en la via de eliminación biliar solo el 10% se excreta sin cambio...
❖ PRESENTACION - Cap 10mg - ADALAT : comprimido liberación osmótica 20 ,30 y 60mg - CARDIOSOL tab de liberación sostenida ...
- DILTIAZEM GENFAR tab 60mg , cap de liberación prolongada 90 y 180mg - Tilazem tab 60 ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Vía oral ❖ ...
❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Somnolencia - Mareos y aturdimiento - Nauseas dolor de cabeza - Debilidad y fatiga - Disminución de l...
❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Depresión - trastornos del sueño - Mareo - sedación - Cefalea - hipotensión ortostática - sequedad de...
- Intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION la eliminación renal puede resultar afectada, ya que la función renal disminuye con la...
❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - inflamación de las manos, pies, tobillos o parte inferior de las pi...
Relajación directa del musculo arteriolar y venoso con poco efecto gastrointestinal y en útero ❖ PRESENTACION - Ampolla 50...
❖ MAGALDRATO ❖ HA , CARBONATO DE CALCIO , HM Y SIMETICONA ❖ ACIDO ALGINICO , BICARBONATO DE SODIO ❖ HIDROTALCITA ❖ CARBONA...
HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO se usa para aliviar el dolor provocado por las úlceras de pirosis (acidez estomacal), estómago agrio...
HIDROXIDO DE MAGNESIO + HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO son los antiácidos usados juntos para aliviar la pirosis (acidez o calor est...
  1. 1. GRUPO DE MEDICAMENTOS ANTIBIOTICOS AMINOGLUCOSIDOS: ❖ AMIKACINA ❖ GENTAMICINA ❖ KANAMICINA ❖ NEOMICINA ❖ PLAZOMICINA ❖ ESTREPTOMICINA ❖ TROBAMICINA MECANISMO DE ACCION: Los antibióticos aminoglucósidos son rápidamente bactericidas, la destrucción bacteriana depende de la concentración , cuanto mas alto sea esta , tanto mayor será la intensidad de la destrucción bacteriana. Actúan a nivel de la subunidad 30S del ARN ribosomal contribuyendo a l a inhibición de la traslocación peptídica , este mecanismo les suele proporcionar una acción bactericida frente a un gran numero de bacilos gran negativos
  2. 2. EFECTOS ADVERSOS : ❖ Ototoxicidad (inicialmente frecuentes altas): (alteran neuronas sensitivas de las ramas coclear o vestibular del VIII nervio craneal , generalmente irreversible porque se produce una muerte neural ) ❖ Nefrotoxicidad(5%-10%): (elevación reversible de la creatinina y urea es conveniente controlar la dosis del medicamento) ❖ Erupciones cutáneas ❖ Fiebre ❖ Cefalea ❖ Nauseas ❖ Vomito ❖ Aumento de transaminasas y fosfatasas alcalinas ❖ Bloqueo neuromuscular cuando se administran en bolo i.v rápido ❖ Disminuye el potasio el magnesio sérico CONTRAINDICACIONES : ❖ Antecedentes de hipersensibilidad a los aminoglucósidos ❖ No asociar con medicamentos diuréticos potentes o bloqueadores neuromusculares ❖ Evitar su uso si hay factores de riesgo para nefrotoxicidad como población mayor de 60 años ❖ Hipotensión o disfunción hepática INDICACIONES : ❖ Se indican en el tratamiento de infecciones severas del abdomen y las vías urinarias , así como en casos de endocarditis en los casos que se sospeche infección por enterococo . Sepsis de origen desconocido, urinario (gentamicina) biliar , o intestinal (kanamicina) .
  3. 3. ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Por vía intravenosa, deben administrarse en infusiones que duren de 30 a 60 minutos (buretrol mínimo de 60ml ) ❖ Vigilar funcional renal . AMIKACINA : ❖ Tiene mejor acción contra bacilos gramnegativos , especialmente Pseudomonas aeuroginosa . ❖ PRESENTACION NOMBRES COMERCIALES : ❖ AMIKACINA : amp 100 mg . 500mg y 1000mg ❖ AMIKAYECT : amp 100mg ❖ AMIKIN: amp 100mg/2ml , 250mg/2ml, 500mg/2ml , 1g/4ml caja por 10 ❖ DICACINA : amp 500 mg ❖ Estabilidad , diluida en ssn al 0.9% es estable durante 24 horas a temperatura ambiente , las soluciones así preparadas pueden conservarse a 4ºC 60 dias y una vez a temperatura ambiente puede utilizarse durante 24 horas ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION : - Intravenosa en infusión
  4. 4. - Vía intramuscular ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : ❖ Se excreta de forma inalterada en orina por filtración glomerular GENTAMICINA Su uso principal en la actualidad ante la emergencia de gramnegativos es las sinergia para el tratamiento de infecciones cocos grampositivos(endocarditis , osteomielitis , prótesis tratamiento de la brucelosis ) ❖ PRESENTACION : gentamicina amp 40, 80 , 120 ,160 mg NOMBRES COMERCIALES: ❖ BIOGENTA: AMP 120, 160 MG ❖ GARAMICINA : CREMA 100MG (TUBO POE 20 Y 40 MG) AMP 40 , 80 , 120 , 160MG ❖ GENTA-RANDE: AMP 120MG ❖ OFTALMOGENTA SIN OFTALMICA GENTAMICINA 3MG+1MG DE BETAMETAZONA ❖ INYECTAMICINA : AMP 160MG ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION : - Intramuscular - Intravenoso - Oftálmica ❖ ESTABILIDAD : vial fecha de caducidad indicada en el envase , vial disuelto 6 meses a temperatura ambiente 48 horas a temperatura ambiente , 72 horas refrigerado ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION ❖ RIÑON
  5. 5. KANAMICINA Se usa en caso de tuberculosis ❖ PRESENTACION : AMP 1G ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION : - intravenosa - Intramuscular ❖ ESTABILIDAD : ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Renal ❖ AACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Pasar de 30 a 60 minutos , de 150 a 200cc NEOMICINA ❖ PRESENTACION : COMPRIMIDOS 500MG ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION : VIA ORAL
  6. 6. ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : se excreta principalmente sin cambios en las heces y en la orina PLAZOMICINA ❖ Se usa para tratar infecciones graves del tracto urinario ❖ PRESENTACION : 50mg/ml ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION : intravenoso ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : - RENAL ESTREPTOMICINA Utilizada para el tratamiento de tuberculosis ❖ PRESENTACION : AMP 1G ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION : UNICAMENTE VIA INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ ESTABILIDAD vial reconstituido 48 horas a temperatura ambiente y 14 días refrigerado
  7. 7. ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : se excreta en la leche en cantidades variables . ANTIBIOTICOS ANTIMICOTICOS ❖ MICONAZOL ❖ CLOTRIMAZOL ❖ ISOCONAZOL ❖ KETOCONAZOL ❖ FLUCONAZOL ❖ ANFOTERIZINA B ❖ NISTATINA MECANISMO DE ACCION En la mayoría de los casos el fármaco antimicótico actúa en la membrana citoplasmática del hongo, específicamente en la síntesis de ergosterol ; esto ocurre, por ejemplo con la familia de los polienos , a la que pertenece la anfotericina B y la nistatina , también llamados antifúngico EFECTOS ADVERSOS. ❖ Nauseas ❖ Vomito ❖ Cansancio extremo ❖ Sangrado o moretones inusuales ❖ Falta de energía ❖ Perdida del apetito ❖ Dolor en la parte superior del abdomen ❖ Anemia ❖ Leucopenia ❖ Trombocitopenia ❖ Hipotensión
  8. 8. ❖ Arritmias ❖ Cefalea MICONAZOL Indicado en las infecciones de la piel causadas por dermatofitos o levaduras y otros hongos ❖ PRESENTACION: ❖ DAKTARIN : COMPRIMIDO250MG, GEL USO ORAL 2% Y CREMA AL 2% ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION : ❖ TOPICA ❖ ORAL ❖ VAGINAL ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : - Se excreta en la orina CLOTRIMAZOL
  9. 9. ❖ PRESENTACION : - CREMA TOPICA 1% (TUBO 40GRAMOS , OVULOS VAGINALES 100MG) - COMERCIALES : - CANESTEN : CREMA AL 1%TUBO DE 20 , 50G SIN TOPICA 1% FRASCO 30 ML , SPRAY 1% - EPICORT: CREMA TOPICA 1% (TUBO POR 40G , LOCION TOPICA 1% FRASCO DE 30 ML ) - GYNOCANESTEN : 500 mg , SOBRES DE ALUMINIO CON APLICADOR , CREMA VAGINAL AL 2%, TUBO POE 20 g CON APLICADORES , OVULOS BLANDOS 200mg - MICOFIX C : CREMA TOPICA 1% TUBO DE 40g . LOCION 1% ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Tópica - Vaginal ISOCONAZOL ❖ PRESENTACION: CREMA O AEROSOL 1% - ICADEN: OVULO VAGINAL , 600mg - ILANA: CREMA Y OVULO , 1g ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - Cutánea - Vaginal ❖ ESTABILIDAD a temperatura ambiente
  10. 10. KETOCONAZOL No beber alcohol durante por lo menso 1 día de utilizado el tratamiento ketoconazol debido a que se aumenta el problema hepáticos , puede causar que los ojos estén mas sensibles a la luz solar por lo que debe evitar la luz solar directa en los ojos ❖ PRESENTACION: tabletas 200mg - FAZOL: CREMA 2% TUBO POR 10, 15 ,30 g. shampo colágeno 1% 2% - NIZORAL: tableta 200mg, crema 2% tubo 40g, shampo 2% , suspensión de 20mg/ml - KETOMED: crema 2% tubo 30 g, shampo 2% ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL - TOPICA ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION : - Es eliminada en la bilis y en las heces . ´ ❖ ESTABILIDAD : a temperatura ambiente FLUCONAZOL
  11. 11. ❖ PRESENTACION : - VATEN : Capsula 150mg , SUSPENSIÓN DE 50mg/5ml, vial 2mg /ml uso intravenoso - FLUCOBAY : capsula 150mg - FLUCONAZOL COLMED: capsula 200mg - FLUCONAZOL GENFAR : capsula 150mg y 200mg - FLUCONAZOL MK: capsula 150 mg y 200mg - FUNEX : capsula 200mg - KADMIZOL : capsula 250mg - TAVOR : cap 250mg, vial 2mg/ml - TERGONIL: 200mg/100ml inyectable ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION: - VIA ORAL - VIA INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION: - Es principalmente renal y el 11% de forma metabolitos. ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Temperatura ambiente , fecha de caducidad del embace ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - ADMINISTRAR I.V LENTO MINIMO EN UNA HORA ANFOTERIZINA B
  12. 12. Se une al ergosterol de la pared celular del hongo y altera la permeabilidad de la membrana así permite la perdida del contenido celular y causa la muerte ❖ PRESENTACION: VIAL 50mg POLVO LIOFILIZADO ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS: - nauseas - vomito - anorexia - anemia - azoemia(presencia de sustancias nitrogenadas en la sangre ) - acidosis tubular renal - hipocalemia - hipomagnesemia - tromboflebitis - cefalea - fiebre - escalofrió (por la infusión i.v. que mejora con el uso simultaneo de antihistamínicos y corticosteroides en baja dosis durante la infusión ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERÍA - debe administrarse en infusión diluir el vial en dad al 5% 500 de 4 a 6 horas estrictamente por bomba de infusión, vena única, - proteger de la luz - no debe administrarse en bolo - tiempo de conservación a temperatura ambiente 24 horas, refrigeración 7 días - si se presenta fiebre temperatura mayor a 38º c con o sin escalofríos o cefalea comunicar al medico tratante - si hay rash dérmico, y/o anafilaxia severa suspender de inmediato la infusión del medicamento y comunicar al medicamento - PREPARACION PSICOLOGICA CONTROL ESTRICTO DE SIGNOS VITALES, DIURESIS Y PESO
  13. 13. - EVALUAR ESTADO DE HIDRTACION Y RESULTADO DE LABORATORIO CREATININA Y PRUEBAS HEPATICAS - SI EL PACIENTE ESTA DESHIDRATDO PRIMERO HIDRATAR AL PACIENTE CON SUERO FISIOLOGICO AL 0.9% - SI SE PRESNETA FLEBITIS EN EL SITIO DE LA VENOPUNCION UTILIZAR UNA NUEVA VIA ENDOVENOSA - PREPARACION DEL MEDICAMENTO: RECONSTITUCION CON 1Oml DE AGUA PARA INYECCION Y AGITAR POR 10 MINUTOS ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION: - Pequeñas cantidades del fármaco se excreta en la bilis entre el 2y el 5% se elimina por vía renal de forma muy lenta ❖ Estabilidad : después de la reconstitución el medicamento puede conservarse entre 2º y 8ºC y usarse en un plazo máximo de 24 horas NISTATINA ❖ PRESENTACION: - Suspensión 100.000ui/ml - Crema 100g: oxido de zinc 20g+nistatina 10.000 ui tubo por 60 - Decadron nistatina ovulo dexametazona - Flagyl nistatina ovulo metronidazol 500mg + nistatina 100.000 ui ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION : - VIA ORAL - INTRAVAGINAL
  14. 14. -TOPICA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - SE EXCRETA CASI COMPLEMENTE EN LAS HECES COMO FARMACO INALTERADO ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Tanto en tabletas como suspensión es inestable al calor , luz humedad y aire por lo que debe ser almacenada a una temperatura de 15º a 30º y protegida de la luz ANTIBIOTICOS BETALACTAMICOS ❖ AMOXACILINA ❖ AMPICILINA SODICA ❖ AMPICILINA SULBACTAM ❖ AZTREONAM ❖ IMIPENEN ❖ MEROPENEN ❖ OXACILINA ❖ PENICILINA BENZATINICA ❖ PENICILINA G PROKAINIKA ❖ PENICILINA G CRISTALINA SODICA ❖ PENICILINA PENVEEK ❖ PIPERACILINA TAZOBACTAM (PIP-TZ) MECANISMO DE ACCION Son agentes bactericidas que inhiben la síntesis de la pared celular bacteriana. La destrucción de la pared celular bacteriana se produce como consecuencia de la inhibición de la ultima etapa de la síntesis peptidoglicano (cadena de amino azucares unidas entre sí por péptidos de bajo numero de aminoácidos para formar una trama que rodea la membrana plasmática y da forma y resistencia osmótica a la bacteria ,) es una macromolécula es responsable de la rigidez de la pared celular bacteriana y define la forma de la célula
  15. 15. ESPECTROS PENICILINAS NATURALES: ESPECTRO: COCOS GRAMPOSITIVOS, ENTEROCOCOS , FAECALIZ, ESTREPTOCOCO, BASIOLOSGRAMPOSITIVOS , COCOBASILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS EFECTOS ADVERSOS -REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS PACIENTES - PUEDEN SER DE RASH LEVE HASTA CHOQUE ANAFILACTICO(REACCION ALERGICA AGUDA Y POTENCIALMENTE MORTAL) - LA TOXICIDAD RENAL ES VARIABLE Y PUEDEN LLEGAR A CAUSAR NEFRITIS INTERSTICIAL (MAS FRECUENTE CON LA OXACILINA) , LA CUAL USUALMENTE ES REVERSIBLE CON LA SUSPENSIÓN DEL ANTIMICROBIANO . PUEDE PRODUCIR REACCIONES GASTROINTESTINALES COMO DIARREA (MAS FRECUENTE CON AMPICIILINA) NAUSEAS Y VOMITO TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO ), HEPATICAS O NEUROLOGICAS(MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) CONTRAINDICACIONES ESTA CONTRAINDICADO CON PACIENTES CON CONOCIDA HIPERSENSIBILIDAD A ELLAS O A LAS CEFALOSPORINAS
  16. 16. AMOXACILINA Se absorbe de manera mas rápida y completa que la ampicilina su aspecto es prácticamente idéntico que esta. Con la diferencia que es mas activa contra pneumonías y menos eficaz en shigelosis. Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION: - AMOXICILINA CAPSULAS 500mg, SUSPENSIÓN 125mg/5ml , 250mg/5ml - ADBIOTIN CAPSULAS 500mg suspensión 250mg/5ml - AMOXAL capsulas 250-500mg , tableta 875mg , suspensión 125mg/5ml, suspensión 250mg/5ml, suspensión 400mg/5ml. Suspensiones pediátricas 500mg/5ml - AMOXIL JUNIOR suspensión pediátrica 700mg/5ml - AMOXIDAL DUO comprimido recubierto 875mg , suspensión 750mg/5ml - AMOXIGA caps 500mg , suspensión 250mg/5ml - DECACILIN cap 500mg , suspensión 250mg/5ml
  17. 17. - AMOXICILINA , AMPOLLA 500mg/50mg polvo para solución inyectable y para perfusión ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral - intravenosa ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Via renal ❖ ESTABILIDAD : - Vial reconstituido : 15 minutos a temperatura ambiente - Diluido 60 minutos a temperatura ambiente - El tiempo máximo a trascurrir entre la reconstrucción del vial y el final de la administración es de 1 hora ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Puede ser administrada con o sin alimentos - La amoxicilina igual que otros antibióticos puede disminuir la eficacia de los anticonceptivos orales - Se debe administrar por buretrol mínimo 30 minutos , bien diluida de 100-150ml AMPICILINA SODICA
  18. 18. Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - ALPHAPEN CAPSULAS Y TABLETAS 500mg, SUSPENSIÓN DE 250mg/5ml, ampolla 1G - BINOTAL COMPRIMIDOS 500mg. 1G, suspensión 125mg/5ml, 250mg/5ml. 500mg/5ml - DECAPEN capsula 500mg - MEPRIZINA ampolla 500mg 1 G, - AMPICILINA VITALIS ampolla 500mg. 1G ❖ ESTABILIDAD - En tanto que con la presentación inyectable por vía intramuscular se alcanzan niveles sanguíneos después de 30 a 60 minutos. AMPICILINA penetra a los tejidos, atraviesa la placenta y se excreta por la leche materna. ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL - VIA INTRAVENOSA - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ ADVERTENCIA Es muy común el exantemas que no significa hipersensibilidad y por el cual no se debe suspender el tratamiento . Cuando se administra por vía oral debe tomarse separado de las comidas ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar la ampicilina por lo menos media hora antes o dos horas después de los alimentos para garantizar una absorción máxima - Revisar protocolos institucionales para realizar PPS - Pasar por buretrol de 100-150ml (la administración i.v muy rápida puede producir convulsiones)
  19. 19. AMPICILINA SULBACTAM Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION FRASCO VIAL 1.5mg - SULTAMICILINA NORTHIA frasco vial 1.5mg - UNASYN vial para uso intramuscular o iv , vial 3G sulbactam 1000mg+ampicilina2000mg - Vial de 1,5g sulbactam 500mg+ampicilina 1000mg, vial0.75g sulbactam 250mg+ampicilina 500mg - ESTRIDES AMPIBAC frasco vial ampicilina 1G + sulbactam 500mg ❖ ESTABILIDAD - como ampicilina se eliminan igualmente del torrente sanguíneo mediante tratamiento de hemodiálisis. ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa - vía intramuscular ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Cuando se aplica i.m es dolorosa , por vía intravenosa puede producir flebitis si se administra muy rápido - Elevación de encimas hepáticas y trastornos hematológicos ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA -Administrar por lo menos media hora antes o dos horas después de los alimentos para garantizar una absorción máxima - administrar por buretrol de 100-150ml pasar mínimo en 30 minutos.
  20. 20. AZTREONAM Antibiótico (grupo mono betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - Ampolla 1G ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa - Puede usarse en infusión continua en infecciones graves - vía intramuscular ❖ ESTABILIDAD - sus metabolitos se excretan sobre todo por vía urinaria por secreción tubular y filtración glomerula ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - vía urinaria por secreción tubular y filtración glomerular ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Pasar por buretrol 150cc preferiblemente por bomba de infusión en una hora - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo
  21. 21. IMIPENEN esta en el grupo de los carbapenems ❖ PRESENTACION ampolla 1G - TIENAM ampolla 1G, = imipenen 500mg +cilastatina 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMNISTRACION - vía intravenosa ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Se excreta en 10 horas , inalterada en la orina mediante secreción tubular y filtración glomerular ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrarse diluido en ssn por buretrol en 150 pasar mínimo de 30 minutos a 1 hora por bomba de infusión preferiblemente
  22. 22. MEROPENEN esta en el grupo de los carbapenems ❖ PRESENTACION : MEROPENEN AMPOLLA 1G - MERONEN AMPOLLA 500 Y 1 G - MERORPENEN VITALIS AMPOLLA 500 Y 1G - VILIPEN AMPOLLA 500mg ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Se metaboliza mínimamente produciendo un metabolito inactivo aproximadamente el 70% se excreta en la orina en 12 horas en pacientes con función renal normal ❖ ESTABILIDAD - se metaboliza mínimamente produciendo un metabolito inactivo. Aproximadamente el 70% de la dosis se excreta en la orina en 12 horas. En los pacientes con la función renal normal, la semi-vida de eliminación es de 1.2 horas, aumentando hasta las 10 horas en los pacientes con insuficiencia renal. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrarse diluido en ssn por buretrol en 150 pasar mínimo de 30 minutos a 1 hora por bomba de infusión preferiblemente
  23. 23. OXACILINA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - Ampolla 1G - OXACILINA VITALIS ampolla 500mg 1G - CLOXACILINA FARMACOLOGICA ampolla 1G - DICLOXACILINA capsula 500mg , suspensión 125mg/5ml - DICLOCIL capsula 500mg , suspensión 125mg/5ml . 250mg/5ml - DICLOVET capsula 500mg , suspensión 250mg/5ml - UNICLOX capsula 500mg - PROSTAFILINA 1G ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral - vía intravenosa - INFUSION - Intramuscular ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Metabolismo hepático 49% excreción renal 40% inalterada orina por secreción tubular . ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar por buretrol de 100-150, pasar mínimo en 30 minutos - Debe administrarse con el estómago vacío una hora antes o dos horas después de los medicamentos
  24. 24. PENICILINA BENZATINICA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - BENZETACIL AMPOLLA 600.000 ui, ampolla 1,200.000ui . ampolla 2,400.000ui - UNICIL ampolla 1,700.000ui . 2.400.000ui ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intramuscular ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Por medio de la orina ❖ ESTABILIDAD - se elimina rápidamente del organismo más bien por los riñones, pero una pequeña fracción los hace por bilis y otras vías. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Realizar prueba de hipersensibilidad (PPS) - Precauciones con la vía intramuscular - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - Preferiblemente diluir con agua estéril , mejor que ssn pues puede haber precipitación e incrementación del volumen y puede ser mas dolorosa
  25. 25. PENICILINA G PROCAINICA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - PENICILINA AMPOLLA 400.000UI , 800.000UI ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intramuscular ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - se excreta en la orina principalmente a través de la secreción tubular. un pequeño porcentaje se excreta en las heces bilis y leche materna ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Realizar prueba de hipersensibilidad (PPS) - Precauciones con la vía intramuscular - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - Preferiblemente diluir con agua estéril, mejor que ssn pues puede haber precipitación e incrementación del volumen y puede ser más dolorosa
  26. 26. PENICILINA G CRISTALINA SODICA Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) - PRESENTACION - AMPOLLA 1.000.000UI – 5.000.000UI - PISACILINA FRASCO AMPOLLA 1.000.000UI ❖ Estabilidad: reconstituido 12 horas diluido 24 horas ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa - infusión continua - Intra muscular ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - En la orina ❖ ACTIVIDADES DE ENFERMERIA - estimular la hidratación (ingestión de líquidos) - realizar prueba de hipersensibilidad (PPS) - pasar por buretrol de 100-150 mínimo en 30 minutos
  27. 27. PENICILINA PENVEEK Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - suspensión polvo para reconstituir 250mg/5ml tabletas 500mg - PENVIOTINA 500mg - PENICILINA V POTACICA suspensión polvo para reconstituir 250MG/5ml tabletas de 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - En la orina ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - agite bien la solución antes de cada uso. - Consuma el medicamento después de haber comido
  28. 28. PIPERACILINA TAZOBACTAM (PIP-TZ) Antibiótico (grupo betalactámico) ❖ PRESENTACION - PIPERTAZO FRASCO AMPOLLA PIPERACILINA 4G+TAZOBACTAM 0.5G - TAZOCIN VIAL PIPERACILINA4G+TAZOBACTAM0.5G ❖ ESTABILIDAD : - reconstituido 24 horas a temperatura ambiente y hasta 48 horas en refrigerador , diluido 24 horas a temperatura ambiente y hasta 48 horas en refrigerador ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Por la orina principalmente a través de la secreción tubular y filtración glomerular, una parte de las dosis se excreta por la excreción biliar y un menor porcentaje por leche materna ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - administrar mínimo de 30 a 60 minutos preferiblemente por bomba de infusión equipo buretrol único. - Administrar 30-60 minutos separados de los aminoglucósidos - Este antibiótico solo se administra por vía parenteral
  29. 29. ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINAS PRIMERA GENERACION ❖ CEFALOTINA ❖ CEFACLOR ❖ CEFADROXILO ❖ CEFAZOLINA ❖ CEFALEXINA ❖ CEFRADINA ❖ MECANISMO DE ACCION ❖ Son agentes bactericidas que inhiben la síntesis de la pared celular bacteriana. La destrucción de la pared celular bacteriana se produce como consecuencia de la inhibición de la ultima etapa de la síntesis peptidoglicano (cadena de amino azucares unidas entre sí por péptidos de bajo numero de aminoácidos para formar una trama que rodea la membrana plasmática y da forma y resistencia osmótica a la bacteria ,) es una macromolécula es responsable de la rigidez de la pared celular bacteriana y define la forma de la célula EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS PACIENTES ❖ PUEDEN SER DE RASH LEVE HASTA CHOQUE ANAFILACTICO(REACCION ALERGICA AGUDA Y POTENCIALMENTE MORTAL) ❖ LA TOXICIDAD RENAL ES VARIABLE Y PUEDEN LLEGAR A CAUSAR NEFRITIS INTERSTICIAL (MAS FRECUENTE CON LA
  30. 30. OXACILINA) , LA CUAL USUALMENTE ES REVERSIBLE CON LA SUSPENSIÓN DEL ANTIMICROBIANO . PUEDE PRODUCIR REACCIONES GASTROINTESTINALES COMO DIARREA (MAS FRECUENTE CON AMPICIILINA) NAUSEAS Y VOMITO TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO ), HEPATICAS O NEUROLOGICAS(MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) ❖ POR VIA ENDOVENOSA ADMINISTRAR DILUIDA EN SOLUCION SALINA ALL 0.9% ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE ELIMINACION URINARIA CONTROL DE DIURESIS Y VALORES DE LABORATORIO DE UREA Y CREATININA , BALANCE HIDROELECTROLITICO ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS . ROTACION DE LA VIA PERIFERICA CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ ESTA CONTRAINDICADO CON PACIENTES CON CONOCIDA HIPERSENSIBILIDAD A ELLAS O A LAS CEFALOSPORINAS
  31. 31. CEFALOTINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIELLA ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFALOTINA AMPOLLA 1G ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION -INTRAMUSCULAR - INTRAVENOSA ❖ ESTABILIDAD ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Diluido24 hroas a temperatura ambiente y 10 dias refrigerado ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - El riñón elimina entre 50 y 70% del medicamento administrado de 0.5 a 1 hora , aunque puede alargarse en pacientes con insuficiencia renal hasta 5 o 18 horas , es dializable por medio de hemodiálisis y diálisis peritoneal ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc - no se puede administrar en pacientes con enfermedades renal y hepática ya que causa lesiones - vigilar diuresis
  32. 32. CEFACLOR SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIELLA ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFRADIL TABLETA 125 Y 250mg, CAP 250 Y 500mg - DISTACLOR SUSPENSION 375MG/5ML - DISTACLOR RETARD TAB. 375,500 Y 750MG ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - ES EXCRETADO RAPIDAMENTE POR LOS RIÑONES , APROXIMADAMENTE EL 85% ES EXCRETADO INALTERADO EN LA ORINA DENTRO DE 8 HORAS SIENDO LA MAYOR PARTE EXCRETADA EN LAS 2 PRIMERAS HORAS . ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Se une en 25% a las proteínas plasmáticas. El medicamento es excretado rápidamente por los riñones; aproximadamente el 85% es excretado inalterado en la orina dentro de 8 horas siendo la mayor parte excretada en las 2 primeras horas.
  33. 33. CEFADROXILO SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIELLA ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFRADOXILO CAP 500MG, TAB 1g ,SUSPENSION 250 Y 500MG/5ML - BIODROXIL suspensión 250 y 500mg/5ml , tableta 1000mg - DURACEF cap. 500mg, tableta 1g , suspensión 125, 250 y 500mg/5ml - FADROX suspensión 250 y 500mg/5ml. Capsula 500mg , tableta 1g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Se excreta por orina sin metabolizar dentro de las 24 horas
  34. 34. CEFAZOLINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIELLA ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFAZOLINA ampolla 1g - BASOCEF ampolla 1Y 2 g - KEFZOL vial 1g - KELLIN vial 1g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via intravenosa ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Una vez reconstituida la solución en agua para inyectables, es estable por 24 horas a temperatura ambiente (menor a 25ºC) y por 48 horas bajo refrigeración (2-‐8ºC). ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION No se metaboliza en el hígado excretándose en su mayoría en la orina sin alterar. El 60% de la dosis administrada se excreta en la orina de 6 horas, recuperándose hasta el 80% en las primeras 24 horas. Una pequeña cantidad se excreta en la leche materna. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc
  35. 35. CEFALEXINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIELLA ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFALEXINA , DICRODEN , CEPRAX, CEFAFLEX, KEFLEX, LEXBAC , OSPEXINA , Capsula 250 y 500mg tableta 1g , suspension 250mg/5ml ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - en suero es de 0,5 a 1,2 horas en adultos con función renal normal, de 5 horas en recién nacidos y 2,5 horas en niños de 3 a 12 meses. La cefalexina es eliminada en la orina sin sufrir alteración.
  36. 36. CEFRADINA SON DE APROPIADAS ELECCION PARA INFECCION POR CEPAS SUSCEPTIBLES DE STAPHYLOCOCCUS Y ALGUNAS ESPECIES DE KIEBSIELLA ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFRADINA , CEFRKOV, CEFRANIL, CEFREX, VERACEF capsula 500mg , tableta 1g , suspension 250mg/5ml , ampolla 0,5 y 1 g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - No se metaboliza en el organismo y se elimina principalmente en la orina, y en menor proporción en la leche materna. Su vida media de eliminación es de 10 min a 1.3 h. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo
  37. 37. ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINAS SEGUNDA GENERACION ❖ CEFAMANDOL ❖ CEFOXITINA ❖ CEFUROXINA ❖ CEFPROZIL ❖ CEFOXITIN MECANISMO DE ACCION Son agentes bactericidas que inhiben la síntesis de la pared celular bacteriana. La destrucción de la pared celular bacteriana se produce como consecuencia de la inhibición de la ultima etapa de la síntesis peptidoglicano (cadena de amino azucares unidas entre sí por péptidos de bajo numero de aminoácidos para formar una trama que rodea la membrana plasmática y da forma y resistencia osmótica a la bacteria ,) es una macromolécula es responsable de la rigidez de la pared celular bacteriana y define la forma de la célula EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS PACIENTES ❖ PUEDEN SER DE RASH LEVE HASTA CHOQUE ANAFILACTICO(REACCION ALERGICA AGUDA Y POTENCIALMENTE MORTAL)
  38. 38. ❖ TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO ), HEPATICAS O NEUROLOGICAS(MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE ELIMINACION URINARIA CONTROL DE DIURESIS Y VALORES DE LABORATORIO DE UREA Y CREATININA , BALANCE HIDROELECTROLITICO ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS . ROTACION DE LA VIA PERIFERICA CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ ESTA CONTRAINDICADO CON PACIENTES CON CONOCIDA HIPERSENSIBILIDAD A ELLAS O A LAS CEFALOSPORINAS CEFAMANDOL SON MENOS ACTIVAS QUE LAS CEFALOSPORINAS DE PRIMERA GENERACION PERO MAS ACTIVAS CONTRA BACILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS SELECCIONADOS . ❖ PRESENTACION - MANDOL : (no disponible en Colombia )
  39. 39. ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - INTRAMUSCULAR - INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - se excreta por los riñones durante un período de 8 horas, lo que resulta en concentraciones urinarias altas ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc CEFOXITINA SON MENOS ACTIVAS QUE LAS CEFALOSPORINAS DE PRIMERA GENERACION PERO MAS ACTIVAS CONTRA BACILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS SELECCIONADOS . ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOXITINA VIAL 500MG Y 1G - CEFOXIN C-TIN VIAL 1G ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - .Aproximadamente el 85% de la dosis de cefoxitina se excreta inalterada por orina a través de filtración glomerular y secreción tubular, durante un período de 6 horas.
  40. 40. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc CEFUROXINA SON MENOS ACTIVAS QUE LAS CEFALOSPORINAS DE PRIMERA GENERACION PERO MAS ACTIVAS CONTRA BACILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS SELECCIONADOS . ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFUROXINA tabletas 250 y 500mg , suspensión 250y 500mg/5ml vial 750mg - BIOMICINA tabletas 250, 500mg - ZINACEF tabletas 250 7 500mg - ZINNAT tabletas 250 y 5oomg suspensión 250mg/5ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAVENOSA - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - 95% de la dosis administrada de CEFUROXINA se elimina sin cambios a través del riñón, recuperándose la mayor cantidad de la dosis administrada durante las primeras 6 horas posteriores a su administración. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc
  41. 41. CEFPROZIL SON MENOS ACTIVAS QUE LAS CEFALOSPORINAS DE PRIMERA GENERACION PERO MAS ACTIVAS CONTRA BACILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS SELECCIONADOS . ❖ PRESENTACION - PROCEF tabletas 250 y 500mg , suspension 125 y 250mg/5ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Se excreta por secreción tubular y filtración glomerular. CEFOXITIN SON MENOS ACTIVAS QUE LAS CEFALOSPORINAS DE PRIMERA GENERACION PERO MAS ACTIVAS CONTRA BACILOS GRAMNEGATIVOS SELECCIONADOS .
  42. 42. ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOXITINA IPS 1g polvo y disolvente para solución inyectable IM EFG. Una vez reconstituida con su disolvente, la solución contiene: para la presentación de 1 g IM, 500 mg de cefoxitina por ml, para la presentación de 1 g IV, 100 mg de cefoxitina por ml, y para la de 2 g IV, 200 mg de cefoxitina por ml. ❖ VIAS DE AMINISTRACION - INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - se excreta inalterada por orina a través de filtración glomerular y secreción tubular, durante un período de 6 horas. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINAS TERCERA GENERACION ❖ CEFIXIMA ❖ CEFOPERAZONA+SULBACTAM ❖ CEFOTAXIMA ❖ CEFTAZIDIMA ❖ CEFTRIAXONA MECANISMO DE ACCION Son agentes bactericidas que inhiben la síntesis de la pared celular bacteriana. La destrucción de la pared celular bacteriana se produce como consecuencia de la inhibición de la ultima etapa de la síntesis peptidoglicano (cadena de amino azucares unidas entre sí por péptidos de bajo numero de aminoácidos para formar una trama que rodea la membrana plasmática y da forma y resistencia osmótica a la bacteria ,) es una macromolécula es responsable de la rigidez de la pared celular bacteriana y define la forma de la célula
  43. 43. EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS PACIENTES ❖ PUEDEN SER DE RASH LEVE HASTA CHOQUE ANAFILACTICO(REACCION ALERGICA AGUDA Y POTENCIALMENTE MORTAL) ❖ TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO ), HEPATICAS O NEUROLOGICAS(MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) ❖ POR VIA ENDOVENOSA ADMINISTRAR DILUIDA EN SOLUCION SALINA ALL 0.9% ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE ELIMINACION URINARIA CONTROL DE DIURESIS Y VALORES DE LABORATORIO DE UREA Y CREATININA , BALANCE HIDROELECTROLITICO
  44. 44. ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS . ROTACION DE LA VIA PERIFERICA CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ ESTA CONTRAINDICADO CON PACIENTES CON CONOCIDA HIPERSENSIBILIDAD A ELLAS O A LAS CEFALOSPORINAS CEFIXIMA Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFIXIMA capsula de 400mg , suspensión de 100mg/5ml - DENVAR capsulas 200mg - DEVOXIM: capsula de 400mg suspensión de 100mg/5ml - EVENTUM : tableta 400mg suspensión de 200mg/5ml ❖ ESTABILIDAD ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION : se excreta en la orina principalmente por filtración glomerular y secreción tubular.
  45. 45. CEFOPERAZONA+SULBACTAM Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOPERAZONA vial 1 y 2 g - SULPERAZON vial 1g cefoperazona +0.5g sulbactam ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR - VIA INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Se une extensamente (90%) a las proteínas plasmáticas. El 70% de la dosis es eliminado con la bilis y otro 25% con la orina, en ambos casos en forma inalterada. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc
  46. 46. CEFOTAXIMA Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFOTAXIMA vial 500mg y 1g - BAXCEF , BIOTAXIMINA , TAFOX VIAL 1G - CLAFORAN vial 500mg y 1g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR - VIA INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION del 60 al 70 se elimina por vía renal. Aproximadamente el 20 % de la dosis administrada se encuentra en la orina en forma de su metabolito desacetilado Este metabolito presenta también actividad antibacteriana. Altas concentraciones de cefotaxima y sus metabolitos también son obtenidas en la bilis. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc
  47. 47. CEFTAZIDIMA Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFTAZIDIMA vial 1g - BIOZIDIMA, FORTUM, vial 1g - CEFFOTAN vial 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - INTRAMUSCULAR - INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION por los riñones da por resultado una alta concentración terapéutica en la orina ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar profundo en masas musculares grandes (cuadrante superior exterior de la región glútea o lateral del muslo - administrar mínimo 30 minutos diluido de 100-150 cc CEFTRIAXONA
  48. 48. Tienen acción sobre bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y cocos grampositivos ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFTRIAXONA POLVO PARA INYECCION VIAL 500mg Y 1G - AXTAR, CEFTRIAN , CEFAXONA, CETRAX, PROCEFIN , RUSILIN , vial 500mg y 1g ❖ ESTABILIDAD : vial reconstituido 24 horas a temperatura ambiente 3 días refrigerado , diluido 3 días a temperatura ambiente 21 días refrigerado ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - INTRAMUSCULAR - INTRAVENOSO ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - se excreta inalterada en la orina, en tanto que el 40-50% es excretada por la bilis, también en forma inalterada. ❖ ACTIVIDADES DE ENFERMERIA - DILUIR PREFERIBLEMENTE EN BURETROL 100-150 Y PASAR MINIMO EN 30 MINUTOS - DURANTE LA ADMINISTARCION CONTROLAR FC Y FR PORQUE PUEDE PRESENTAR UNO DE LOS EFECTOS ADVERSOS COMO DISNEA ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINAS CUARTA GENERACION ❖ CEFTAROLINE MECANISMO DE ACCION Son agentes bactericidas que inhiben la síntesis de la pared celular bacteriana. La destrucción de la pared celular bacteriana se produce como consecuencia de la inhibición de la ultima etapa de la síntesis peptidoglicano (cadena de amino azucares unidas entre sí por péptidos de bajo numero de aminoácidos para formar una trama que rodea la membrana plasmática y da forma y resistencia osmótica a la bacteria ,) es una macromolécula es responsable de la rigidez de la pared celular bacteriana y define la forma de la célula
  49. 49. EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS PACIENTES ❖ PUEDEN SER DE RASH LEVE HASTA CHOQUE ANAFILACTICO (REACCION ALERGICA AGUDA Y POTENCIALMENTE MORTAL) ❖ TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO ), HEPATICAS O NEUROLOGICAS(MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) ❖ POR VIA ENDOVENOSA ADMINISTRAR DILUIDA EN SOLUCION SALINA ALL 0.9% ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE ELIMINACION URINARIA CONTROL DE DIURESIS Y VALORES DE LABORATORIO DE UREA Y CREATININA , BALANCE HIDROELECTROLITICO
  50. 50. ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS . ROTACION DE LA VIA PERIFERICA CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ ESTA CONTRAINDICADO CON PACIENTES CON CONOCIDA HIPERSENSIBILIDAD A ELLAS O A LAS CEFALOSPORINAS CEFTAROLINE igual a la tercera generación, pero con mayor resistencia a la hidrolisis por p- lactamasa además penetran a través de la membrana exterior de los organismos gramnegativos más rápidamente que las cefalosporinas de segunda o tercera generación ❖ PRESENTACION: - ZINFORO vial 600mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION vía intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - se puede eliminar mediante hemodiálisis; a lo largo de un periodo de diálisis de 4 horas, aproximadamente se recupera en el dializado el 74% de una dosis administrada.
  51. 51. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Diluir preferiblemente en 150 cc buretrol único pasar por bomba de infusión mínimo 1 hora ANTIBIOTICOS CEFALOSPORINA QUINTA GENERACION ❖ CEFEPIMA MECANISMO DE ACCION Son agentes bactericidas que inhiben la síntesis de la pared celular bacteriana. La destrucción de la pared celular bacteriana se produce como consecuencia de la inhibición de la ultima etapa de la síntesis peptidoglicano (cadena de amino azucares unidas entre sí por péptidos de bajo numero de aminoácidos para formar una trama que rodea la membrana plasmática y da forma y resistencia osmótica a la bacteria ,) es una macromolécula es responsable de la rigidez de la pared celular bacteriana y define la forma de la célula EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ REACCIONES DE HIPERSENCIBILIDAD CONSTITUYEN EL EFECTO ADVERSO MAS COMUN Y SE PRESENTAN EN EL 10% DE LOS PACIENTES ❖ PUEDEN SER DE RASH LEVE HASTA CHOQUE ANAFILACTICO (REACCION ALERGICA AGUDA Y POTENCIALMENTE MORTAL) ❖ TAMBIEN PUEDEN FAVORECER EL DESARROLLO DE ALTERACIONES HEMATOLOGICAS (ESPECIALEMNTE CUANDO SE USAN POR TIEMPO PROLONGADO), HEPATICAS O
  52. 52. NEUROLOGICAS (MIOCLONIAS O CONVULCIONES CON DOSIS ALTA) ❖ POR VIA ENDOVENOSA ADMINISTRAR DILUIDA EN SOLUCION SALINA ALL 0.9% ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR LAS NECESIDADES BASICAS DE NUTRICION Y DE ELIMINACION INTESTINAL PUEDE PRESENTAR NAUSEAS VOMITO DIARREA Y DOLOR ABDOMINAL ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE ELIMINACION URINARIA CONTROL DE DIURESIS Y VALORES DE LABORATORIO DE UREA Y CREATININA, BALANCE HIDROELECTROLITICO ❖ VALORAR NECESIDADES BASICAS DE PIEL Y TEGUMENTOS CONTROL DE LA APARICION DE SIGNOS DE FLEBITIS. ROTACION DE LA VIA PERIFERICA CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ ESTA CONTRAINDICADO CON PACIENTES CON CONOCIDA HIPERSENSIBILIDAD A ELLAS O A LAS CEFALOSPORINAS CEFEPIMA
  53. 53. Acción contra bacilos gramnegativos aerobios y staphylococcusaurus resistente a oxacilina , no tiene efecto adecuado sobre pseudomonas spp ❖ PRESENTACION - CEFEPIME vial 1 y 2g - CEFEMIN , CIPEN vial 1g - MAXIPIME VIAL 1Y 2 G ❖ ESTABILIDAD: 24 HORAS A TEMPERATURA AMBIENTE DESPUES DE RECONSTITUIDO P¡O POR 7 DIAS REFRIGERADO , DILUIDO 24 HORAS A TEMPERATURA AMBIETE Y 7 DIAS EN NEVERA ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAVENOSA - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION se excreta vía renal y el riesgo de toxicidad a este fármaco puede ser mayor en pacientes con insuficiencia renal. ❖ ACTIVIDADES DE ENFEMERIA - PASAR POR BURETROL 100-150cc preferiblemente pasarlo en 1 hora por bomba de infusión ANTIBIOTICOS GLICOPEPTIDOS ❖ VANCOMICINA MECANISMO DE ACCION Son fármacos bactericidas frente a cocos y ciertos bacilos grampositivos . inhiben la síntesis de la pared bacteriana . Actúan sobre la pared bacteriana , inhibiendo la síntesis del peptidoglucano EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Flebitis ❖ Fiebre
  54. 54. ❖ Exantema ❖ Nauseas ❖ Ototoxicidad ❖ Nefrotoxicidad ❖ Neutropenia ❖ Eosinofilia ❖ Reacción anafilactoide ❖ Síndrome del hombre rojo(fluhing debido a la liberación de histamina)a , hipotensión con infusiones rápidas VANCOMICINA ❖ PRESENTACION - Fco amp 500mg - ENTEROCAPS cap clorhidrato de vancomicina 500mg ❖ VIAS DE AMNISTRACION - Intravenosa - vía oral ❖ ESTABILIDAD: 14 días a temperatura ambiente 63 días refrigerado ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Es de 4 a 6 horas en los pacientes con función renal normal se excreta en la orina por filtración glomerular ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA
  55. 55. - Administrar por buretrol y equipo único , acceso venoso único , mínimo en 150cc en 2 horas estrictamente por bomba de infusión ANTIBIOTICOS LINCOSAMIDAS ❖ CLINDAMICINA ❖ LINCOMICINA MECANISMO DE ACCION INHIBEN LA SINTESIS PROTEINICA BACTERIANA A NIVEL DEL RIBOSOMA 50S ADEMAS SE CREE QUE FACILITAN LA OPSONIZACION , FAGOCITOSIS Y DESTRUCCION DE LAS BACTERIAS INTRACELULARES EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ colitis seudomembranosa mediada por la toxina del C difficile ❖ aumento reversible de las transaminasas ❖ nauseas ❖ anorexia ❖ vomito ❖ reacciones alérgicas ❖ cambios hematológicos ❖ bloqueo neuromuscular CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ No debe darse a recién nacidos o a lactantes menores de 1 mes ❖ Debe tenerse cuidado en el embarazo.
  56. 56. CLINDAMICINA ❖ PRESENTACION - CLINDAMICINA Ampolla 600mg/4ml . capsulas 300mg - BEXON ovulo 100mg - CLINDAMICINA GENFAR ampolla600mg/4ml ,crema vaginal al 2% tubo colapsible x40g con 7 aplicadores desechables . - CLINDAMICINA LA SANTE : cap 300mg - CLINDAMICINA MK ampolla600mg/4ml ,crema vaginal al2% tubo x 40g - DALACIN C cap 300, amp 600mg/4ml - DALACIN T sin. Tópica 10mg/ml (fco x 30ml) - DALACIN V crema vaginal 2%, óvulos 100mg - DAMICLIN cap 300mg - INFEX ovulo 100mg - VANGISOL crema vaginal 2% , óvulos clindamicina 100mg+clotrimazol100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAVENOSA - VIA INTRAMUSCULAR - VIA TOPICA - VIA VAGINAL
  57. 57. ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION se eliminan por vía biliar y en menor grado por vía renal. No es eliminada por hemodiálisis ni diálisis peritoneal. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE EFERMERIA - Pasar de 100-150 mínimo en 30 minutos, por buretrol LINCOMICINA ❖ PRESENTACION - LIMBACY, LINCOMICINA GENFARD, LINCOMICINA MK, amp 600mg/2ml - LINCOCIN cap 500mg, amp 300mg/ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - INTRAVENOSA - INTRAMUSCULAR ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - se excreta en orina y hasta un máximo del 40% en heces. En pacientes con insuficiencia renal grave la semivida de eliminación de la lincomicina puede prolongarse en comparación con los pacientes con función renal normal. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Debe administrarse de 100-150 cc mínimo en una hora por buretrol ANTIBIOTICO MACROLIDOS ❖ ERITROMICINA ❖ CLARITROMICJNA
  58. 58. ❖ AZITROMICINA MECANISMO DE ACCION INHIBEN LAS SINTECIS PROTEICA MEDIANTE LA UNION A LA SUBUNIDAD RIBOSOMAL 50S , INHIBIENDO LA TRANSLOCACION DEL AMINOASIL . ARNt , tiene también efectos sobre la peptidil transferasa se caracteriza por tener un anillo lactonico macrocíclico de 14 átomos eritromicina , claritromicina , de 15 átomos azitromicina de 16 átomos espiramicina EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ trastornos gastrointestinales(diarrea , nauseas , vomito ) dolor abdominal y aumento de transaminasas . puede aparecer alteración funcional hepática con ictericia o sin ella , especialmente con el estolato de eritromicina . ocasionalmente leucocitosis con eosinofilia , y rara vez fiebre (principalmente en adultos) . puede prolongar el CUTE y ocasionar daño auditivo ,transitorio con dosis altas y falla renal ❖ aumenta la concentración sérica de teofilina ciclosporina y otros sustratos del citocromo P450 CONTRAINDICACIONES ❖ Enfermedad hepática grave , CUTE prolongado y precaución durante el embarazo ERITROMICINA antibiótico de los macrólidos ❖ PRESENTACION
  59. 59. - ERITROMICINA tab 600mg , sus 250mg/5ml - BONAC loción 4 % - ERITROMICINA COLMED tab 500mg - ERITROMICINA GENFAR tab recubierta 500mg , sus 250mg/5ml - ERYACNE gel 4g / 100g - ILOTICINA gel 4g/100g - OTICINA* PLUS loción 2g/100ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL - VIA TOPICA ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION se lleva a cabo principalmente a través de la bilis ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Se debe administrar con o sin alimentos en el estómago. si tiene dolor estomacal tómelo con alimentos - Agitar muy bien el liquido antes de tomarlo ´ - Guarde el medicamento liquido a temperatura ambiente CLARITROMICINA antibiótico de los macrólidos , mejor tolerado que la eritromicina pero al aplicarse por vía intravenosa su principal efecto es la flebitis ; también ocasiona diarrea nauseas trastornos del gusto , dolor abdominal , dispepsia , colitis ceudomembranosa , cefalea , incremento de la creatinina no debe usarse en embarazadas , debe ajustarse la dosis en enfermedad renal
  60. 60. ❖ PRESENTACION - CLARITROMICINA sus 250mg/5ml , tab 500mg - BINOCLAR ,SIRIDAC, CLORMICIN , KLAMICINA tab 50mg - CIPLASYNCLAR tab recubierta 250mg - CLARITROMICINA GENFAR tab 250 y 500mg - CLAROSIP PITILLO CONGRANULADO 125,250 y 187.5 mg - KLARICIP fco vial polvo liofilizado 500mg+amp 10ml con agua para inyección , tableta 500mg - MACROMICIN tab 500mg ; susp 125mg/5ml ❖ ESTABILIDAD : solo es estable 6 horas en fluidos iv a temperatura ambiente , reconstituido 24 horas a temperatura ambiente y 48 horas en nevera ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Vía oral - Vía intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION se eliminan en orina y bilis. Su vida media de eliminación, dependiente de la dosis, varía de 3 a 6 h. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Pasar bien diluida DAD 5% en 250cc o LR 250cc o 500cc por bomba de infusión mínimo en 2 horas, vena única, buretrol y equipo único - La vía oral se puede administrar con o sin alimentos - Vigilar pruebas hepáticas AZITROMICINA antibiótico de los macrólidos ❖ PRESENTACION
  61. 61. - AZTITROMICINA sus 200mg/5ml , tab 500mg - AZIBAY tab recubierta 500mg , sus 200mg/5ml - AZINOBIN cap 500mg - BINOZYT tab recubierta 500mg y sus 200mg/5ml - KROMIZIN , MACROZIT , PENFLUZ , tab recubierta 500mg - TROMIX tab recubiertas 500mg, sus 200mg/5ml - ZARET tab recubiertas 500mg, sus 200mg/5ml - ZIREMICINA tab recubiertas 500mg, sus 200mg/5ml - ZITRIM tab recubiertas 500mg, sus 200mg/5ml - ZITROMAX tab recubiertas 500mg, sus 200mg/5ml - AZITROMICINA ALTAN polvo para solución perfusión 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION VIA ORAL INTRAVENOSA ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - TOMAR EL MEDICAMENTO CON EL ESTOMAGO VACIO (AL MENOS UNA HORA ANTES DE LAS COMIDAS) - DEBE PASARSE MINIMO EN 2 HORAS POR BURETROL UNICO ESTRICTAMENTE POR BOMBA DE INFUSION ANTIBIOTICOS POLIMIXINAS ❖ POLIMIXINA B ❖ COLISTINA (POLIMIXINA E) MECANISMO DE ACCION Son bactericidas en función de la concentración su acción antimicrobiana se debería de su capacidad para dañar la membrana celular de las bacterias EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Los dos efectos secundarios mas importantes son , su neurotoxicidad (polineuropatía ) y nefrotoxicidad . las reacciones alérgicas son poco
  62. 62. frecuentes se han descrito también nauseas , parestesias y alteraciones visuales POLIMIXINA B antibiótico (polimixinas) ❖ PRESENTACION - Fco amp 500.000ui - POLITEK V fc amp 500.000ui ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION VIA INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION Via renal ❖ ACTIVIDADES DE ENFERMERIA - Siempre administra en DAD 5% se precipita en SSN , se debe administrar por buretrol único y equipo estrictamente por bomba de infusión en dos horas a 150cc COLISTINA (POLIMIXINA E) antibiótico (polimixinas) ❖ PRESENTACION - COLISTIMETATO DE SODIO fco amp 150mg - COLINTESIN fco amp 1.000.000 – 2.000.000 ui - COLIS-TEK fco amp 150mg - COLOMYCIN amp 1.000.000-2.000.000ui - NOLISIN fco amp 100mg que contiene 240mg de CMS, que equivalen a 100mg de actividad de base de colistina y 3.000.000 ui
  63. 63. ❖ Estabilidad en el vial reconstituido debe administrarse inmediatamente caso contrario puede dar lugar a un aumento de la toxicidad pulmonar por el aumento de la concentración de colistina ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION vía intravenosa ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION vía hepática principalmente ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Siempre administra en DAD 5% se precipita en SSN , se debe administrar por buretrol único y equipo estrictamente por bomba de infusión mínimo de 1 a 2 horas a 150cc ANTIBIOTICOS QUINOLONAS ❖ CRIPROFLOXACINA ´ ❖ NORFLOXACINA ❖ LEVOFIOXACMA ❖ RIFANPICINA MECANISMO DE ACCION Bloquean la actividad de la subunidad A de la ADN girasa bacteriana , tiene una acción bactericida rápida , que es dosis dependiente (en relación con la concentración del antibiótico . EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Nauseas ❖ Malestar abdominal ❖ Vomito ❖ Diarrea ❖ Cefalea ❖ Mareo ❖ Delirio ❖ Alucinaciones
  64. 64. ❖ Convulsiones ❖ Aumento de transaminasas ❖ Nefritis ❖ Falla renal agua CRIPROFLOXACINA ❖ PRESENTACION - CIPROFLOXACINA tab 750 y 500 mg - ALCON CILOX sin oftálmica 3,5mg/ml - CIPROXAL tab 500mg - CIFLOXIN tab 500 y 750 mg , vial 100mg/10ml, oolsas 100mg - CIMOXEN tab 250,fco amp100mg/10ml - CIPRO comp 250mg, 500mg, y 750mg, sus 250mg/5ml , sin para infusión 100mg. 200mg y 400mg - LOXAN tab cubierta 500mg - Robinex tab recubiertas 500mg - SOPHIXIN gotas oftálmicas 1ml =ciprofloxacina 3mg - FIXAMICIN HC , OTOSEC HC gotas óticas 1ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION VIA ORAL VIA OFTALMICA VIA INTRAVENOSA ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - es excretada por vía renal ❖ ACTIIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA
  65. 65. PASAR POR BURETROL DE 100-150CC MINIMO 30 MINUTOS NORFLOXACINA ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 400mg - AMBIGRAM , FLOXFAR, NOFLANIL, NORAFLOX ,NORFLOQUIN, NORI- GRAN, RENORF tab 400mg ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION VIA ORAL ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION SE ELIMINA EN LA ORINA LEVOFIOXACMA ❖ PRESENTACION - LEVOFLOXACINA tab 500 y 750mg - ADIX AVOSAL tab750mg
  66. 66. - BACTIFLOX tab 500 y 750mg - FLURINEX tab 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION debe asegurarse una correcta hidratación del paciente con objeto de prevenir la formación de cristales en la orina, debido a que este fármaco se elimina extensamente por vía renal. RIFANPICINA ❖ PRESENTACION - Capsula 300mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION - vía oral ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Principalmente gastrointestinales , dispepsia , nauseas , orina roja , colurica , en general puede teñir de rojo cualquier liquido en el que se elimina otros efectos incluyen colestasis , anemia hemolítica purpura trombocitopénica fiebre por medicamentos . ANTIBIOTICOS SULFAMIDAS ❖ SULFACETAMIDA ❖ SULFADIACINA DE PLATA ❖ SULFAMETIZOL ❖ SULFAMETOXAZOL EN COMBINACION CON TIMETROPINA
  67. 67. MECANISMO DE ACCION Son análogos estructurales del ácido para – amino benzoico (PABA) es bacteriostática y reversible en presencia de PABA, inhiben a las bacterias grampositivas como las gramnegativas EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Reacciones hipersensibilidad , como exantemas síndrome de Steven Jonhson ❖ Vasculitis ❖ Enfermedad del suero ❖ Fiebre asociada con fármacos ❖ Anafilaxia ❖ Angioedema ❖ Cristaluria ❖ Anuria ❖ Poliuria SULFACETAMIDA ❖ PRESENTACION - BLEF 10 SULFACETAMIDA SODICA 10% LIQUIFIL AL 1 Y 4% - SULFACETAMIDA LASANTE COLIRIO DE 100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION
  68. 68. - vía oftálmica ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - precauciones con la vía oftálmica SULFADIACINA DE PLATA ❖ PRESENTACION - Crema 1.0 g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía tópica ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Se libera lentamente después de la aplicación de la herida , la absorción es menor 10% de sulfadicina que posteriormente se elimina por vía urinaria SULFAMETIZOL ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION- - vía oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION
  69. 69. - vía urinaria SULFAMETOXAZOL EN COMBINACION CON TRIMETROPINA ❖ PRESENTACION - BACTRIM solución inyectable 80mg TMP/400mg , sus 40mg TMP/200mg/5ml , tab 80mgTMP/400mg - SULFAORIM sus 40mg TMP/400mg - TRIMETROPIN SULFA FORTE tab 160mg TMP/800mg ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Vial reconstituido 24 horas a temperatura ambiente , diuluido 2 horas a temperatura ambiente ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via intravenosa - Via oral - Via intramuscular ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Vias urinarias ANTIBIOTICOS TETRACICLINAS ❖ TETRACICLINA ❖ DOXICICLINA ❖ OXITRTRACICLINA
  70. 70. MECANISMO DE ACCION - Provocan una inhibición de la síntesis proteica en el ribosoma de la bacteria . Actúan inhibiendo la síntesis proteica al unirse a la subunidad 30S del ribosoma y no permitir la union del acido ribonucleico de transferencia (tRNA) a este , ni el trasporte de aminoácidos hasta la sububidad 50 S EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Irritación gastrointestinal, ulceración esofágica necrosis grasa aguda del hígado (a dosis de 2g parenteral) , diarrea ❖ Con la aminociclina puede haber toxicidad vestibular relaciona con la dosis TETRACICLINA ❖ PRESENTACION ❖ Cap 500mg ❖ AMBRAMICINA cap 500mg 240mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ Via oral
  71. 71. ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - se elimina principalmente por vía renal y bilis , aunque algunas son re absorbidos por la circulación entero hepática . ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Se deben tomar con el estomago vacío , al menos una hora antes o dos horas después de comer o de refaccionar . ❖ Beba un vaso completo de agua con cada dosis ❖ No tomo la tetraciclina con productos lácteos DOXICICLINA ❖ PRESENTACION ❖ Cap 100mg ❖ VIBRAMICINA tab 100mg ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ Via oral ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - se elimina principalmente por vía renal y bilis , aunque algunas son re absorbidos por la circulación entero hepática . ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Se deben tomar con el estomago vacío , al menos una hora antes o dos horas después de comer o de refaccionar . ❖ Beba un vaso completo de agua con cada dosis ❖ No tomo la tetraciclina con productos lácteos
  72. 72. OXITETRACICLINA ❖ PRESENTACION -OXIOFTAL UNGÜENTO OFTALMICO 500mg/100g - TERRAMICINA UNGÜENTO TOPICO 1g = OXITETRACICLINA 30mg+POLIMIXINA B 10.000ui - UNGÜENTO OFTALMICO 1g= OXITETRACICLINA 5mg+ POLIMIXINA B 10.000UI , cap 250mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ vía oral ❖ vía oftálmica ❖ vía tópica ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION ❖ Se elimina principalmente vía renal y por la bilis ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Precauciones con la vía oral , via oftálmica , via topica ❖ Se deben tomar con el estomago vacío , al menos una hora antes o dos horas después de comer o de refaccionar . ❖ Beba un vaso completo de agua con cada dosis ❖ No tomo la tetraciclina con productos lácteos ANTIBIOTICOS GLICILCICLINAS
  73. 73. ❖ TIGECICLINA MECANISMO DE ACCION Su actividad antimaterial se debe a la unión a la subunidad 30S ribosomal en la celular procariota al bloquear la entrada de moléculas de aminoacil tRNA en el sitio A del ribosoma e inhibir la síntesis proteínica , su acción en general es bacteriostática pero ha mostrado actividad bactericida en algunos estudios EFCTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Puede producir nauseas vomito ❖ Diarrea ❖ Anorexia ❖ Dolor abdominal ❖ Dispepsia ❖ Prolongación del Tp . y TPP ❖ Cambios en pruebas de función hepátic ❖ PRSENTACION ❖ Tygacil vial 50mg/5ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ Intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION ❖ Excreción fecal secundaria a la excreción biliar ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Vigilar al paciente en búsqueda de síntomas de toxicidad
  74. 74. ❖ Vigilar la disminución de la audición ❖ Vigilar la posible aparición de acufenos y vértigos que indicara toxicidad vestibular ❖ No mezclar con aminoglucósidos con un betalactámico porque se inactivan ❖ Control estricto de líquidos adm y eliminados ❖ Pasar estrictamente por bomba de infusión , buretrol 150cc único , vía única , mínimo en 1 hora , ANTIBIOTICOS URINARIOS ❖ NITROFURANTOINA NITROFURANTOINA ❖ INHIBE la acetil – cohencima A bacteriana , interfiriendo con el metabolismo de los carbohidratos e impidiendo la formación de la pared celular . la actividad antibacteriana de la nitrofurantoina depende de la acides de la orina ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Intolerancia gástrica es el efecto adverso mas frecuente ❖ Puede colorear la orina de color naranja ❖ Puede producir reacciones dermatológicas y sobre todo en ancianos ❖ Puede favorecer el desarrollo de neumonitis que puede progresas a fibrosis pulmonar ❖ PRESENTACION ❖ Su uso para el tratamiento de infección urinaria baja ❖ MACRODANTINA cap 50 y 100mg, susp 150mg/5ml , sus 5mg/ml
  75. 75. ❖ NEBRATH cap 50 y 100mg ❖ URFADYNE RETARDA cap de liberación lenta 100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ vía oral ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION ❖ Se metaboliza en el hígado y en la mayoría de los tejidos corporales en tanto que un 30 y 50% es eliminado por la orina ❖ ACTIVIDADS ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Se debe administrar junto con los alimentos de preferencia con los lácteos GRUPO DE MEDICAMENTOS TUBERCULOSTATICOS (ANTIBIOTICOS) ❖ ESTREPTOMICINA ❖ ETIONAMIDA ❖ ETAMBUTOL (E) ❖ ISONIACIDA (H) ❖ PIRAZINAMIDA ❖ RIFANPICINA (R) ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA ❖ Control de signos vitales ❖ Control de líquidos administrados y eliminados ❖ Vigilar hidratación ❖ Valorar el estado nutricional ❖ Evaluar eliminación ❖ Administrar con abundante agua ❖ Realizar control de encimas hepáticas antes y durante el tratamiento ❖ Realizar controles periodos de glucometrías
  76. 76. ESTREPTOMICINA ❖ Antibiótico bactericida ❖ PRESENTACION ❖ Amp de 1g ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION ❖ Intramuscular ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Mas común ototoxicidad que se manifiesta por vértigo y perdida de audición ;la nefrotoxicidad también ocurre sobre todo una cuando ahí una enfermedad renal preexistente o en presencia de otro fármaco nefrotóxico ❖ ESTABILIDAD vial reconstituido 48 horas a temperatura ambiente y 14 días refrigerado ETIONAMIDA Es poco usada es muy toxica, puede ser bacteriostática o bactericida en cuanto a su acción , según la concentración alcanzada en el sitio de infección y la susceptibilidad del organismo infeccioso . No se a determinado por completo el
  77. 77. mecanismo exacto de acción pero parece inhibir la síntesis péptica en organismo susceptibles ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Trastorno gastro intestinal hipotensión - Depresión mental - Convulsiones - Ginecomastia - Síntomas reumáticos - Hepatotoxicidad ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab recubierta 250mg ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Menos del 1% del fármaco es eliminado en la orina sin alterar el resto de fármaco se excreta en forma de metabolitos ETAMBUTOL (E) Es un antibiótico bacteriostático aunque también muestra efectos bactericidas si las concentraciones son los suficientemente elevadas . Se desconoce cual es el mecanismo exacto de sus efectos bactericidas , si bien parece actuar inhibiendo las síntesis del RNA lo que impide su multiplicación ❖ PRESENTACION - ECOX tab recubierta de 400mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION
  78. 78. - VIA ORAL ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Disminución de la agudeza visual - Neuritis óptica , perdida de percepción del color verde - Reversible al suspender el medicamento ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Valorar la agudeza visual - Vigilar función hepática ISONIACIDA (H) - Inhibe una serie de encimas que las micobacterias necesitan para sintetizar el acido micólico impidiendo la formación de la pared bacteriana sin embargo , se desconoce el mecanismo exacto de su acción . La isoniacida inhibe la monoaminoxidasa del plasma - Antibiótico bactericida ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - La hepatitis es el efecto mayor toxico y aumenta directamente con la edad ; el consumo de alcohol también es un cofactor de riesgo . también puede producir neuropatía periférica . leves efectos en el SNC. ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 100mg - RIMACTAZID Tab R 300mg + H150mg - NIDRAZID tab 300mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via oral ❖ ESTABILIDAD
  79. 79. - 28 días en nevera a 4ºC o a temperatura ambiente de 24- 40 ºC PIRAZINAMIDA es fundamentalmente bacteriostático aunque también puede actuar como bactericida , es por medio de la inhibición del sistema FAS I en la síntesis del ácido micólico de la micobacteria ❖ PRESENTACION - MACROZIDE tab 500mg ❖ PRESENTACION - Via oral ❖ EFECTOS ADVEROS - Lesión hepática - Artralgias - Anorexia - Trastornos gastrointestinales - Aumento del acido úrico - Puede precipitar la gota
  80. 80. RIFANPICINA (R) Es un antibiótico bactericida semisintético , que inhibe la síntesis del ARN bacteriano al unirse fuertemente a la subunidad beta de la ARN polimerasa dependiente del ADN evitando la unión de la encima al ADN y bloqueando así la iniciación de la trascripción del ARN ❖ PRESENTACION - BACTROMAX SIN 1%fco spray - RFANPICINA MK cap 300mg ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Trastornos gastrointestinales - Erupción cutánea - Trombocitopenia - Colorea de rojo las secreciones - Hepatitis - Puede interferir con la efectividad de los contraceptivos orales - Produce un síndrome viral al inicio del tratamiento que es transitorio ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Se debe tomar con abundante agua y con el estomago vacío - Tomar una hora a antes o dos horas después de la comida CARDIOVASCULARES MEDICAMENTOS ANTIARRITMICOS
  81. 81. ❖ CLASE I : BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE SODIO - GRUPO 1ª : , es, PROCAINAMIDA - GRUPO 1B: LIDOCAINA , FENITOINA SODICA , ❖ CLASE II BLOQUEADORES DE RECEPTORES B ADRENERGICOS ❖ CLASE III BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE POTASIO - AMIODARONA ❖ CLASE IV : BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE CALCIO - VERAPAMILO - DILTIAZEM CLASE I : BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE SODIO Reducen la velocidad máxima de la fase 0 del potencial de acción , prolonga la duración del potencial de acción y por lo tanto disminuye la velocidad de conducción PROCAINAMIDA Es un análogo del anestésico local procaína , tiene efectos similares a la quinidina pero sin efecto vago lítico y no es bloqueador a -adrenérgico , actualmente es de difícil consecución en nuestro medio ❖ PRESENTACION - PRONESTYL amp 10ml (100mg/ml), amp 2ml(500mg/ml)
  82. 82. - CAP 250mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via intravenosa en infusion - Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Se eliminan cantidades significativas de procainamida sin cambios y de su metabolito por vía renal, por filtración glomerular y secreción tubular activa. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Cardiovascular, depression miocardica - Hypotension - Taquicardia - Nauseas - Vomito - Anorexia - La diarrea es menos frecuente ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Monitoreo de signos vitales - Paciente debe tener una posición en decúbito - Variar los sitios de la administración - Orden medica indicada estrictamente por bomba de infusión, a goteo indicado . GRUPO 1B Inhibe las corrientes rápidas de sonido y acortan la duración del potencial de acción en tejidos sanos este segundo efecto puede predisponer a arritmias pero garantiza que no se produzca prolongación del QT este grupo de antiarrítmicos actúan principalmente en tejidos enfermos o isquémicos
  83. 83. LIDOCAINA Bloquea tanto los canales abiertos de sodio como los canales inactivados . Es poco útil en arritmias auriculares debido a que los potenciales de acción son tan cortos que los canales de sodio están en su estado inactivado por un periodo muy corto , disminuye el automatismo por reducción de la pendiente en la fase 4 y modificando de umbral de excitabilidad ❖ PRESENTACION - FORNITROL N comprimido 1mg - ROXICAINA PESADA amp 2ml = LIDOCAINA 100mg+ GLOCOSA 150mg - ROXICAR amp 1g /10ml - ROXICAD CARDIOLOGICA 2% amp 200mg/10ml ❖ ESTABILIDAD - La estabilidad de la lidocaína con epinefrina al 2% al somete a 37º y 42º mantiene las propiedades químicas únicamente del clorhidrato de lidocaína , pero la epinefrina se ve alterada conforme aumente la temperatura y dentro de las propiedades físicas el PH de la solución se altera ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa - anestesia local ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION
  84. 84. - El 90% se metaboliza en el hígado a través d hidroxilación del núcleo aromático , se excreta por los riñones , obra efecto con mayor rapidez y mayor duración que los anestésicos locales ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Están relacionados con la dosis y son de tipo neurológico nistagmos mareos , parestesias , confusión , delirio , coma y convulsiones - Ocasionalmente se puede observar depresión del modo sinusal y sistema de his Purkinje ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Pasar estrictamente por bomba de infusión en UCI , en quirófanos estrictamente administrada por anestesiólogo FENITOINA SODICA Su uso original es como un anticonvulsivante y su uso como antiarrítmico es limitado ❖ PRESENTACION - FENITOINA SODICA amp 250mg/5ml - EPAMIN cap 100mg, amp 250mg/5ml , sus 125mg/5ml ❖ ESTABILIDAD - 6 meses a temperatura ambiente y diluido utilizar inmediatamente después de ser diluido ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via oral - Via intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION
  85. 85. - Menos del 5% de la fenitoína se excreta intacta por la orina , el resto se metaboliza por hígado convirtiéndose en un metabolito inactivo ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Nystagmus , ataxia , - Mareo - Estupor - Coma - Hiperglucemia - Hipocalcemia - Anemia megaloblastica - Hipertrofia - Neuropatia - Syndrome lupico ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar estrictamente con SSN 0.9% las demás soluciones cristalizan el medicamento - Utilizar buretrol único , equipo único , acceso venoso único - Administrar mínimo en 1 hora - Valorar hoja neurológica - Vigilar signos de flebitis CLASE II BLOQUEADORES DE RECEPTORES B ADRENERGICOS Bloquean los receptores b adrenérgicos , algunos de ellos son selectivos para los receptores B (cardiacos) y otros no son selectivos y pueden bloquear además receptores B 2(pulmonares) EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Bradicardia ❖ Hipotensión ❖ Depresión ❖ Disfunción eréctil
  86. 86. ❖ Broncoespasmo ❖ Pueden empeorar a falla cardiaca ❖ Claudicación intermitente ❖ Fenómeno de Raynaud , trastornos en el sueño ❖ Pesadilla PROPRANOLOL B bloqueador no selectivo ❖ PRESENTACION - TAB 40 Y 80mg - INDERAL tab 40mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - Se elimina principalmente por vía renal, sobre todo en forma de metabolitos . solo del 1 al 4% de la dosis del fármaco sin alterar se recupera en las heces ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Durant 1 hora a pH 1.2 y durante 6 horas a pH 6.8 ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de SV - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos
  87. 87. - Recomendar al paciente que no suspenda el medicamento de forma abrupta para reducir el riesgo de angina de pecho IAM o arritmias - Quienes utilizan lentes de contacto deben de ser informados que puede presentarse disminución de la lacrimación - Estricta valoración a los pacientes con diabetes mellitus - Antes de administrar el fármaco valorar las características de las circulación en las extremidades y la posible presencia de bradicardia en especial si la FC es menor de las 50 pulsaciones por minuto - Control estricto de líquidos administrados y eliminados - Verificar el peso METOPROLOL B bloqueador selectivo ❖ PRESENTACION - Metoprolol amp 5mg/5ml , tab 50 y 10mg - BELOC tab 50mg - BETALOC ZOK PLUS tab liberación prolongada 100mg - BETALOC ZOK comprimidos 25 , 50, 100 y 200mg - BETOPROLOL tab 50mg , amp 5mg/5ml , - GRANDIL tab 100mg , - LOPRESOR grajeas 50 y 100mg - METPURE XL tab liberación prolongada 12.5mg , 25 y 50mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral - vía intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION
  88. 88. - Es sujeto de importante metabolismo de primer paso y solo el 50% de la dosis usada alcanza la circulación sistémica . menos del 5% de la dosis se excreta sin cambio en la orina ❖ ESTABILIDAD - Depende de lal fecha de caducidad ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de SV - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Recomendar al paciente que no suspenda el medicamento de forma abrupta para reducir el riesgo de angina de pecho IAM o arritmias - Quienes utilizan lentes de contacto deben de ser informados que puede presentarse disminución de la lacrimación - Estricta valoración a los pacientes con diabetes mellitus - Antes de administrar el fármaco valorar las características de las circulaciones en las extremidades y la posible presencia de bradicardia en especial si la FC es menor de las 50 pulsaciones por minuto - Control estricto de líquidos administrados y eliminados - Verificar el peso - Vigilar estrictamente niveles de azúcar en la sangre ATENOLOL B bloqueador y B selectivo ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 100mg
  89. 89. - ATPURE tab ranurada de 25 y 50 mg - PLENACOR tab 50 y 100mg - TENORMIN tab 50 y 100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - No se metaboliza en el hígado aproximadamente entre el 40 y 50% de una dosis oral se elimina por la orina el resto se excreta con las heces ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de SV - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Recomendar al paciente que no suspenda el medicamento de forma abrupta para reducir el riesgo de angina de pecho IAM o arritmias - Quienes utilizan lentes de contacto deben de ser informados que puede presentarse disminución de la lacrimación - Estricta valoración a los pacientes con diabetes mellitus - Antes de administrar el fármaco valorar las características de las circulaciones en las extremidades y la posible presencia de bradicardia en especial si la FC es menor de las 50 pulsaciones por minuto - Control estricto de líquidos administrados y eliminados - Verificar el peso - Vigilar estrictamente niveles de azúcar en la sangre CLASE III BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE POTASIO Bloquean los canales de potasio prolongando así la repolizacion cardiaca siendo que estos agentes no afectan los canales de sodio la velocidad de conducción no se ve disminuida EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Deposito corneales 90%
  90. 90. ❖ Neuritis ótica 1% a 2% ❖ Coloración azul de la piel 4%- 9% ❖ Fotosensibilidad 25%-75% ❖ Hipotiroidismo 6% ❖ Hipertiroidismo 0.9-2% ❖ Toxicidad pulmonar 1-17% ❖ Hepatotoxicidad ❖ Elevación de encimas hepáticas 15-30% ❖ Cirrosis 3% ❖ Neuropatía periférica ❖ Temblor ❖ Insomnio ❖ Cambios de la memoria ❖ Bradicardia ❖ Taquicardia ventricular de puntas torcidas AMIODARONA ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 200mg , amp 150mg/3ml - AMIORIT tab ranurada 200mg - CORDARONE COM 200mg , amp50mg/ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - vía oral - vía intravenosa - PERIFERICA O CENTRAL ❖ ESTABILIDAD
  91. 91. - En SSN 0.9% a temperatura ambiente ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Son eliminados en heces vía biliar la eliminación renal del fármaco es indetectable ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Monitoreo continuo de sv estricto al paciente - La administración de la carga se realiza en 30 minutos, seguida de la perfusión continua estrictamente por bomba de infusión CLASE IV: BLOQUEADORES DE CANALES DE CALCIO Bloquean los canales lentos del calcio EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Hipotensión ❖ Bradicardia ❖ Bloqueo AB ❖ Pueden producir colapso hemodinámico y debe usarse con mucho cuidado en menores de un año VERAPAMILO ❖ PRESENTACION -LIOPTIN tab 40 , 80 Y 120mg - ISOPTIN tab liberación sostenida 120 y 240mg, AMP 5mg/2ml
  92. 92. - VERATAD tab 120 y 240 mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral Cia intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Su eliminación es por vía renal en las primeras 24 horas en 60 % en las heces fecales , su eliminación en las 24 horas es del 24 % ❖ ESTABILDIAD - Estabilidad química 60 días ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Monitoreo de signos vitales estricto - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Por vía intravenosa estrictamente por vía de infusión DILTIASEN ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 60mg - DILTIASYN cap 60 120 200 y 300 mg - DILTISEN GENFAR tab 60mg cap de liberación prolongada de 90 y 180mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA ORAL ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Cerca del 2 al 4% del fármaco se excreta sin cambios en las heces y el resto se excreta en la bilis y la orina ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA
  93. 93. - Monitoreo de signos vitales estricto - No administrar en pacientes hipotenso MEDICAMENTOS PARA BRADIARRITMIAS ❖ ATROPINA ❖ ISOPROTERENOL MECANISMO DE ACCION Actúa al inhibir el tono vagal y produce aumento del automatismo , principalmente en el nodo sinusal y mejora la velocidad de conducción principalmente en el nodo AB EFECTOS ADVERSOS ❖ Sequedad de secreciones midriasis retención urinaria ❖ Sensación de calor ❖ Visión borrosa ATROPINA ❖ PRESENTACION - Amp 1mg/ml ❖ VIA DE ADMINISTRACION - vía intravenosa - vía intramuscular ❖ VIA DE ELIMINACION - No se metaboliza completamente en el hígado y se excreta en la orina en forma del fármaco inalterado y sus metabolitos
  94. 94. ❖ ACITVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Monitoreo de signos vitales estricto - Administrar orden medica estricto - Vigilar efectos adversos - Hoja neurológica - Control de signos administrados y eliminados - Debe administrarse en inyección rápida ISOPROTERENOL Es un medicamento simpaticomimético que actúa a nivel de los receptores beta adrenérgicos, en medicina se usa para el tratamiento del asma relajando vias aéreas y permitiendo un mayor flujo de aire ❖ PRESENTACION - ISUPREL amp 0.2mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - VIA INTRAVENOSA INFUSION CONTINUA ❖ ESTABILIDAD - MANTENER ENTRE 8 Y 15º CENTIGRADOS ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Monitoreo de signos vitales estricto - Administrar orden medica estricto - Vigilar efectos adversos - Hoja neurológica - Control de signos administrados y eliminados
  95. 95. - Administrar estrictamente por bomba de infusión GRUPO DE LOS LICOCIDOS DIGITALICOS ❖ BETA METILDIGOXINA MECANISMO DE ACCION Ayuda a que el corazón se mueva mejor y a controlar su FC (cardiotónico) se utiliza solo y en combinación con otros medicamentos para tratar la insuficiencia cardiaca y la frecuencia cardiaca normal arritmias ❖ PRESENTACION - LANITOP tab 0.1mg , gotas 0.6mg/ml , amp 0,2mg , 0,1mg/2ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMNISTRACION - Via oral - Via intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Se excreta por orina ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Malestar estomacal - Vomito - Diarrea - Perdida del apetito
  96. 96. - inflamación de las manos o los pies - Aumento de peso inusual - Dificultad para respirar ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de sv - Nunca administrar sin diluir en 10ml - Monitorizar durante la administración los signos vitales MEDICAMENTOS ANTIHIPERTENSIVOS - DIURETICOS ❖ FUROSEMIDA ❖ HIDROCLOROTIACIDA ❖ INDAPAMIDA - DIURETICOS OSMOTICOS ❖ MANITOL 20% - BETA BLOQUEADORES Y ALFA BLOQEUADORES ❖ CARVEDILOL ❖ PRAZOCINA - INHIBIDORES DE LA ENCIMA CONVERTIDORA DE LA ANGIOTENCINA (ECA) ❖ CAPTOPRIL ❖ ENALAPRIL ❖ LOSARTAN ❖ VALSARTAN - BLOQUEADORES DEL CANAL DEL CALCIO ❖ NIFEDIPINO ❖ DILTIAZEN ❖ ALFAMETILDOPA ❖ CLONIDINA ❖ HIDRALAZINA ❖ AMLODIPINO - EMERGENCIA Y CRISIS HIPERTENSIVAS
  97. 97. ❖ NITROPUSIATO DE SODIO DIURETICOS Los diuréticos incrementan la excreción urinaria y a su vez la excreción de sodio en la orina (natriuresis) FUROSEMIDA es un diurético de asa potente de acción rápida ❖ PRESETACION - Tab 40mg, amp 20mg/2ml - IORIN amp 20mg/2ml - FUROSEMIDA GENFAR tab 40mg, amp 20mg/2ml - FUROSEMIDA MK tab 40mg - LASIX tab40, amp 20mg/2ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION - Via oral - via intravenosa - via intramuscular . ❖ VIAS ELIMINACION - La vida media terminal de FUROSEMIDA es aproximadamente de 2 horas. Se excreta significativamente más FUROSEMIDA en la orina después de la inyección I.V. que después de la tableta. No hay diferencias significativas entre las dos formulaciones orales en la cantidad de fármaco inalterado excretado en la orina. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Hipopotasemia,
  98. 98. - hipovolemia - hiperuricemia - fotosensibilidad, - ototoxicidad ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Diluir a 10cc - Administrar iv lento directo - Control estricto de líquidos administrados y eliminados - Cuando se administra en infusiones continuas proteger de la luz - No refrigerar puede producir precipitados ❖ ESTABILIDAD : ampolla o jeringa fecha de caducidad indicada en el envase diluido 24 horas a temperatura ambiente HIDROCLOROTIAZIDA Aumenta la cantidad de orina (diurético )ayudando a regular la presión sanguínea (hipertensivo ) es una tiazida diurética que actúa principalmente en tubo contorneado distal renal inhibiendo la reabsorción de sodio y cloro ❖ PRESENTACION : - Tableta 25 mg - Hidroclorotiazida genfar : tab 25 y 50 mg - Hidroclorotiazida mk : tab ranuradas 25 y 50mg - Lompra : comp 25 mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral
  99. 99. ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION En la orina ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Hipopotasemia - Hipomagnesemia - Hiponatremia - Hiperuricemia - Hiperglucemia - Alcalosis metabólica - Erupciones cutáneas ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de líquidos administrados y eliminados - Administrar con alimentos tenga en cuenta que este medicamento puede causar somnolencia - Vigilar los niveles de potasio - La persona que consume este medicamento puede volverse mas sensible a la luz del sol evite demasiado sol y no use una lampara de sol INDAPAMIDA Inhibe el sistema de transporte Na+Cl en el túbulo distal renal disminuyendo la reabsorción de Na+ aumento su excreción ❖ PRESENTACION - Natrilix SR : comp liberación indapamida 1,5mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION
  100. 100. Se metaboliza a nivel hepático . la principal vía de administración es urinaria ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control de líquidos administrados y eliminados DIURETICOS OSMOTICOS Estas sustancias no se utilizan para el tratamiento de la hipertensión ni estados edematosos, pero los trataremos en esta sección ya que también producen diuresis MANITOL 20% Es un diurético que se usa para reducir la inflamación y la presión dentro del ojo o alrededor del cerebro , también se usa para ayudarle al cuerpo a producir mas orina , es utilizado para la preparación intestinal para la colonoscopia diagnostica proporcionando resultados de limpieza colónica semejante ❖ PRESENTACION - Manitol 20% Solución inyectable cada 100ml contiene manitol 20g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Via intravenosa
  101. 101. ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - ❖ ESTABILIDAD ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Deshidratación - Trastornos electrolíticos ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar estrictamente por bomba de infusión - Monitorizar las constantes vitales - Control estricto de líquidos administrados y eliminado s - BETA BLOQUEADORES Y ALFA BLOQUEADORES Los fármacos beta bloqueadores actúan interrumpiendo la acción de una sustancia natural llamado noradrenalina en sitios especiales llamados adrenoreceptores en las arterias el musculo del corazón y en algunos otros músculos y órganos . impiden la acción de sustancias como la adrenalina en las células nerviosas y hacen que los vasos sanguíneos se relajen y se ensanchen , lo que permite que la sangre fluya mas fácilmente y reduce la presión arterial y la frecuencia cardiaca ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Sensación de mareo o inestabilidad sensación de cansancio o astenia asma disfunción eréctil - Otros efectos secundarios posibles frialdad de piernas y manos o trastornos del estado de animo
  102. 102. CARVEDILOL Es un bloqueador no selectivo del receptor beta adrenérgico , capaz de reducir la resistencia vascular periférica mediante vasodilatación e inhibir el sistema renina angiotensina – aldosterona mediante el beta bloqueo . el carvedilol se usa a menudo en combinación con otros medicamentos , funciona al relajar los vasos sanguíneos y la disminución de la frecuencia cardiaca para mejorar el flujo sanguíneo y disminuir la presión arterial ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab recubierta 25mg - CARVEDILOLWINTHROP tab 6,25;12,25 y 25 mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINSTRACION - Vía oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Es principalmente biliar , la principal vía de eliminación son las heces una menor proporción se elimina por vía renal por forma de metabolitos ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Cansancio, debilidad , mareo, dolor de cabeza, diarrea, nauseas vomito ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales
  103. 103. PRAZOSINA Causa vasodilatación periférica debido a la inhibición selectiva y competitiva de los receptores adrenérgicos alfa 1 post sinápticos vasculares , reduciendo así la resistencia y la presión arterial periférica ❖ PRESENTACION - MINIPRES SR cap 1 y 2 mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION - Es altamente metabolizada en el hígado por desmetilación y conjugación, y la mayor parte de una dosis oral se elimina mediante excreción biliar (en las heces) y el resto se excreta en la orina ❖ ESTABILIDAD ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Depresión - Nerviosismo - Mareos - Somnolencia - Dolor de cabeza - Sincopes. - Perdida de la conciencia - Visión borrosa - Vértigo - Palpitaciones disnea - Congestión nasal - Constipación - Diarrea nauseas vomito sequedad bucal
  104. 104. - Erupciones - Polaquiuria - Edemas - Astenia - Debilidad falta de energía ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Vigilar constantes vitales del paciente - Controlar la dieta - Favorecer el bienestar y autoestima del paciente - - INHIBIDORES DE LA ENCIMA CONVERTIDORA DE LA ANGIOTENCINA (ECA) ❖ CAPTOPRIL es un antihipertensivo inhibidor de la encima convertidora de angiotensina (ECA) que conduce a una disminución en los niveles de angiotensina II y aldosterona, con la consiguiente reducción de la resistencia vascular periférica y reducción de la retención de agua ❖ PRESENTACION
  105. 105. - Tabletas de 25 y 50 mg - CAPTOPRIL GENFAR , CAPTOPRILI MK , CAPTOPRIL Winthrop : TABLETA 25 y 50mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION Es a través de la orina ❖ EFECTOS ADEVERSOS - Anorexia (Perdida de apetito) - Transtornos del sueño - Alteracion del gusto - Mareos - Dolor de cabeza y sensación de hormigueo - Tos y dificultad a respirar - Nauseas - Vómitos - Irritación gástrica - Dolor abdominal - Diarrea - Estreñimiento - Sequedad de boca ❖ ACTIBIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Instrucciones al paciente para que evite cambios bruscos de posición corporal - Instruya al paciente sobre posible tos - Administrar 8 o 12 horas antes o después de la aspirina (inhibición de la prostaglandina )
  106. 106. ENALAPRIL espués de ser hidrolizado a enalaprilato, inhibe la enzima de conversión de la angiotensina (ECA) ❖ PRESENTACION : - Tab 20mg - Biocronil tab 20 - Biolapril tab 5 , 10, 20mg - Enalapril genfar : tab 5 mg y 20mg - Enalapril MK tab 5 y 20mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ Vias de eliminación Por el riñón ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS Tos, vértigo, cefalea, diarrea, fatiga, náusea, rash, hipotensión. Otras reacciones secundarias reportadas son: proteinuria, neutropenia, glucosuria, alteraciones en el sentido del gusto, hepatotoxicidad. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFEMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Instrucciones al paciente para que evite cambios bruscos de posición corporal
  107. 107. LOSARTAN Actúa bloqueando la acción de determinadas sustancias naturales que contraen los vasos sanguíneos lo que permite que la sangre circule mejor y que el corazón bombee con mayor eficiencia. actúa bloqueando os receptores de la angiotensina . la angiotensina actúa sobre la pared de los vasos sanguíneos y sobre el riñón disminuyendo produciendo ❖ PRESENTACION - Losartan: tab 50mg - Arapres : tab 50mg - Losartan genfar : tab recubiertas 50mg - Losartan HCT MK : tab Losartan 50mg+hidroclorotiazida 12,5mg y Losartan 100mg+hidroclorotiazida 25mg - Satoren tab 50 y 100mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION - Vía oral - Vía sublingual ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION Excreción biliar 58% como la urinaria 35% ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Dolor en las piernas en la rodilla o en la espalda - Debilidad o calambres musculares - Diarrea - Acides estomacal - Menor sensibilidad al tacto - Anemia
  108. 108. - Mareo - Vértigo - Alteración renal - Astenia - Hiperpotasemia - Sueño ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos VALSARTAN Actúa bloqueando la acción de determinadas sustancias naturales que contraen los vasos sanguíneos lo que permite que la sangre circule mejor y que el corazón bombee con mayor eficiencia. actúa bloqueando os receptores de la angiotensina . la angiotensina actúa sobre la pared de los vasos sanguíneos y sobre el riñón disminuyendo produciendo ❖ PRESENTACION - Diovan : comprimido recubierto 40,80, 160 y 320mg - Valsartan MK : cap 80mg - Valtan : tab 80 y 160mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION
  109. 109. Se excreta principalmente en las heces muy probablemente en la via de eliminación biliar solo el 10% se excreta sin cambios en la orina ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Cefalea - Mareo - Tos - Diarrea - Fatiga - Rinitis - Sinusitis - Dolor lumbar - Dolor abdominal - Nauseas faringitis ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Se debe administrar todos los días a la misma hora principalmente en lasa horas de la mañana - Administrar con abundante agua - BLOQUEADORES DEL CANAL DEL CALCIO NIFEDIPINO Pertenece a una clase de medicamentos llamadas bloqueadores de calcio disminuye la presión arterial al relajar los vasos sanguíneos de modo que el corazón no tenga que bombear con tanta fuerza , se usa para tratar la presión arterial alta y controlar la angina de pecho
  110. 110. ❖ PRESENTACION - Cap 10mg - ADALAT : comprimido liberación osmótica 20 ,30 y 60mg - CARDIOSOL tab de liberación sostenida 30 y 60 mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Vía oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION La droga es detectable en suero 10 minutos después de su administración oral y el pico sanguíneo ocurre en aproximadamente 30 minutos. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Dolor de cabeza - Nauseas - Mareo o aturdimiento - Rubor - Acides estomacal - Calambres musculares - Estreñimiento ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Se debe administrar todos los días a la misma hora principalmente en lasa horas de la mañana - Administrar con abundante agua DILTIAZEM Metabolismo hepático y excreción renal ❖ PRESENTACION - Tab 60mg
  111. 111. - DILTIAZEM GENFAR tab 60mg , cap de liberación prolongada 90 y 180mg - Tilazem tab 60 ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Vía oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION se excreta sin cambios en las heces, y el resto se excreta en la bilis y la orina. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Se debe administrar todos los días a la misma hora principalmente en lasa horas de la mañana - Administrar con abundante agua ALFAMETILDOPA Trabaja médiate la relajación de los vasos sanguíneos para que la sangre puede fluir mas fácilmente en el cuerpo se usa para tratar la tensión arterial ❖ PRESENTACION - Metildopa tab 250mg y 500mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION Renal del 20 al 55% inalterado la metildopa oral no absorbida se excreta inalterada por las heces en diálisis ;: se puede eliminar por hemodiálisis , como diálisis peritoneal
  112. 112. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Somnolencia - Mareos y aturdimiento - Nauseas dolor de cabeza - Debilidad y fatiga - Disminución de la libido e impotencia ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Administrar con abundante agua CLONIDINA es un derivado imidazólico que actúa como ago- nista α2-adrenérgico selectivo. Su acción antihipertensiva se debe a la estimulación de los receptores α2- adrenérgicos centrales y los rI1, desconociéndose aún por medio de que receptor se producen los diferentes efectos del fármaco ❖ PRESENTACION - Catapresan : comp 0,150mg - Clonidina MK tab 150 µg. - Cloniprex tab 150 µg. ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION Es metabolizado en hígado en 50% siendo eliminado mayormente a través de la orina, 35-50% en forma inalterada. CONTRAINDICACIONES: clonidina no deberá utilizarse en pacientes con enfermedad del nodo sinusal, así como tampoco en caso de hipersensibilidad demostrada frente a la sustancia activa.
  113. 113. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Depresión - trastornos del sueño - Mareo - sedación - Cefalea - hipotensión ortostática - sequedad de boca - Estreñimiento - náuseas, vómitos - dolor en la glándula salival - disfunción eréctil - fatiga. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - No administrar en pacientes hipotensos - Administrar con abundante agua HIDRALAZINA es un vasodilatador periférico que debe sus efectos a una acción relajante sobre el músculo liso arteriolar mediante un efecto directo. Aunque se desconoce el mecanismo molecular de la hidralazina, sus efectos podrían ser similares a los nitratos orgánicos o a los del nitroprusiato. ❖ PRESENTACION - APRESOLINA : tab 25 y 50mg , amp 20mg/ml ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION - Via oral - Via intramuscular
  114. 114. - Intravenosa ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION la eliminación renal puede resultar afectada, ya que la función renal disminuye con la edad. HIDRALAZINA y sus metabolitos se excretan rápidamente por los riñones. En las 24 horas siguientes a una dosis oral se puede recuperar 80% aproximadamente de la misma en la orina. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - Cefalea; - Palpitaciones - Taquicardia - Acaloramiento - Anorexia - náuseas, - vómitos, diarrea - espasmos musculares, - s. similar al lupus eritematoso sistémico. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - Monitorizar las constantes vitales AMLODIPINO es un inhibidor de la entrada de iones calcio del grupo de dihidropiridinas (bloqueante de los canales lentos o antagonista del ion calcio) e impide el paso de los iones de calcio a través de la membrana celular en el músculo cardiaco y en el músculo liso vascular.. ❖ PRESENTACION : - ALENCAL tab 2, 5mg - AMDIPIN tab 5 y 10mg - AMLOSYN tab 5 y 10mg - Norvas tab 5 y 10mg
  115. 115. ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - inflamación de las manos, pies, tobillos o parte inferior de las piernas. - dolor de cabeza. - molestias estomacales. - náuseas. - dolor de estómago. - mareos o aturdimiento. - somnolencia. - cansancio excesivo. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Control estricto de signos vitales - Monitorizar las constantes vitales EMERGENCIA Y CRISIS HIPERTENSIVAS Es importante considerar si el paciente presenta una urgencia o una emergencia hipertensiva en la urgencia, en la urgencia no hay compromiso de órganos blanco mientras que en la emergencia si se presenta (falla cardiaca aguda con edema pulmonar angina de pecho , papiledema , disección de aorta encefalopatía hipertensiva ) para el manejo no solo es es importante la velocidad en la disminución de la presión arterial sino además el nivel al cual se quiere llegar NITROPUSIATO DE SODIO
  116. 116. Relajación directa del musculo arteriolar y venoso con poco efecto gastrointestinal y en útero ❖ PRESENTACION - Ampolla 50mg/2ml de dextrosa al 5% ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Via intravenosa ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS son derivados de su potente acción vasodilatadora: hipotensión, palpitaciones, diaforesis, náuseas, vómitos, dolor abdominal, cefalea, mareo, molestias retroesternales. ❖ ACTIVIDADES ESPECIFICAS DE ENFERMERIA - Administrar estrictamente por bomba de infusión - Hoja neurológica - Signos vitales estricto - Control de líquidos administrados y eliminados - Protegerlo de la luz GRUPO DE MEDICAMENTOS DIGESTIVOS ANTIACIDOS ❖ HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO ❖ HIDROXIDO DE MAGNESIO + HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO ❖ TRISILICATO DE MAGNESIO
  117. 117. ❖ MAGALDRATO ❖ HA , CARBONATO DE CALCIO , HM Y SIMETICONA ❖ ACIDO ALGINICO , BICARBONATO DE SODIO ❖ HIDROTALCITA ❖ CARBONATO DE CALCIO MECANISMO DE ACCION Son bases débiles que reaccionan con el acido clorhídrico , para formar una sal y agua además aumentan el pH gástrico y así inactivan la producción de pepsina. ❖ BICARBONATO DE SODIO Reacciona rápidamente con el HCI (acido clorhídrico) se absorbe con rapidez y produce alcalosis y retención de líquidos no se recomienda su uso prolongado ❖ CARBONATO DE SODIO Reacciona mas lentamente que el bicarbonato se absorbe el 10% produciendo hipercalcemia síndrome alcalino-lácteo y acidez por rebote . No se recomienda su uso prolongado ❖ HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO No produce alcalosis causa estreñimiento y se une al fosfato y otros medicamentos evitando su absorción este efecto sobre el fosfato se usa con ventajas en los pacientes con insuficiencia renal crónica y enfermedad ósea ❖ HIDROXIDO DE MAGNESIO No produce alcalosis tiene efecto neutralizante prolongado ,efecto catártico al absorberse en poca cantidad , no debe usarse en pacientes con insuficiencia renal crónica
  118. 118. HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO se usa para aliviar el dolor provocado por las úlceras de pirosis (acidez estomacal), estómago agrio y péptica y para promover la cura de las úlceras pépticas. ❖ PRESENTACION - HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO MK , susp 6,15g/100ml - PEPSAMAR susp 6,15g/ml , tab 234mg ❖ VIAS DE ADMINISTRACION Via oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION vía urinaria; el tratamiento en caso de sobredosis aguda consiste en rehidratación y diuresis forzada. En caso de deficiencia de la función renal, sería necesario realizar hemodiálisis o diálisis peritoneal. ❖ EFECTOS ADVERSOS - diarrea. - estreñimiento (constipación) - pérdida del apetito. - cansancio extraño. - debilidad muscular.
  119. 119. HIDROXIDO DE MAGNESIO + HIDROXIDO DE ALUMINIO son los antiácidos usados juntos para aliviar la pirosis (acidez o calor estomacal), la indigestión ácida y los malestares estomacales. ❖ PRESENTACION - ACI-BIOGEL susp 5ml = hidróxido de aluminio 200mg +hidróxido de magnesio 200mg +simeticona 20mg - GATROFULL susp 100ml=hidróxido de aluminio 400mg +hidróxido de magnesio 400mg+simeticona 40mg - MILPAX PLUS susp 100ml =hidróxido de aluminio 0,63g+carbonato de magnesio 2,39g - MYLANTA tab hidróxido de aluminio 200mg +hidróxido de magnesio 200mg+metilpolisiloxano activado 20mg - MYLANTA CT susp 5ml = hidróxido de aluminio 650mg+hidróxido de magnesio 350mg+simetonica 30mg ; tab hidróxido de aluminio 650mg +hidróxido de magnesio 350mg +simeticona 30mg - MYLANTA PLUS susp 20ml =hidróxido de aluminio 400mg+hidróxido de magnesio 400mg +carbonato de calcio 500mg +acido alginico 310mg+bicarbonato de sodio 500mg - PACIDOX susp 100ml =hidróxido de aluminio 4g +hidróxido de magnesio 2g +dimetil polisiloxano 0,6g +citrato de sodio 1g ❖ VIAS DE ADMINITRACION Vía oral ❖ VIAS DE ELIMINACION

×