Generalidades de europa n° 1. 2017

Generalidades del Continente Europeo

Generalidades de europa n° 1. 2017

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma Concepto- límites-características- relieve-hidrografía-servicios-división política¿Cuál es la importancia deEuropa en el mundo? POSICIÓN GEOGRÁFICA - LOS LÍMITES DE EUROPA SON Europa limitaal norte con el océanoGlacial Ártico Al oriente con Asia, de la cual no está separada físicamente. Existe una zona limítrofe convencional demarcada por los montes Urales, el rio Ural, el mar Caspio, los montes Cáucaso, el mar Negro y el estrechodel Bósforo,el marde Mármara, el estrechode Dardanelos yBósforo yel mar Egeo. Al sur limitaconel Mediterráneo Al occidente conel océano Atlántico. En cuanto a su posiciónastronómica,el territorioeuropeose encuentra ensutotalidadenel hemisferio norte,entre los71° y 34° de latitudnorte y los24° de longitud oeste hastalos68° de longitudeste. La posición física y geográfica de Europa ha sido importante en su evolución histórica, pues ha recibido influenciacultural asiáticayafricanayha sidoel focode radicacióncultural para losdemáscontinentes. GUIA-TALLER 2017 AREA CIENCIAS SOCIALES DOCENTE LUZ MARINA MORENO VÉLEZ ESTUDIANTE GRADO 6° TEMA GEOGRAFIA DE EUROPA ACTIVIDAD 1. Colorea en el mapamundi Europa Actividad 2. Ubica en el croquis de Europa los límites, utiliza el mapa guía y las orientacionesde ladocente. ESTANDARES: Identifico y tengo en cuenta los diversos aspectos que hacen parte de los fenómenos que estudio (ubicación geográfica, evolución histórica, organización política, económica, social y cultural…). Logros: Conocer y analizar factores físicos y humanos que han contribuido al desarrollo de Europa. Explicar la configuración geomorfológica de Europa, su posición geográfica y astronómica.
  2. 2. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma Los accidentes geográficos más importantes son: IMPORTANCIA DE EUROPA EN EL MUNDO. Europa ha sidodurante muchotiempounterritorioenel que hantenidolugargrandeslogrosculturalesy económicos. Los antiguos griegos y romanos crearon civilizaciones importantes, famosas por sus contribucionesalafilosofía,laliteratura,elarte ylossistemasde gobierno. Laculturanacidaenlaantigua Grecia y laantiguaRoma ha sidoel hilocomúnque ha formadolamentalidadylacultura de Europa Demografía (Población) Se calculaque Europatiene800.000.000 de habitantes,de loscualespocomásde 400.000.000 pertenecen a la Unión Europea.2 Es una de las regiones más importantes desde el punto de vista geográfico,con un 12 % de los 6.000 millonesde habitantesdel planeta.Sinembargose caracterizaporuna demografíaque pierde peso,yaque sucrecimientonatural esescaso(cercanoal crecimientocero) yenocasionesincluso negativo. Características generales de Europa  Es el segundo continente más pequeño del mundo, sólo por delante de Oceanía. Tiene una extensión de 10.530.751 km²,1 lo que representa el 7% de las tierras emergidas. En la actualidadestácompuestopor 49 países,incluyendoRusiayTurquía, aunque la mayorparte de susterritoriosseaasiática. Se sitúaenel HemisferioNorte.EstáunidoaAsia,configurando una enorme península dentro de lo que se denomina Eurasia, y debe sus características de individualidad,ademásde elementosfísicos,arasgosde ordenhistóricoyhumano.  Posee un elevadogrado de urbanización consolidadotraslaEdad Moderna.En la actualidad, entre el 75 y el 85 % de la poblaciónesurbana.Existenpaísescon diferentegraduaciónde la naturaleza de habitantes. En Alemania, Dinamarca y Reino Unido la urbanización urbana es más importante que enotrospaíseseuropeos.  El escaso crecimiento de la población es algo muy característico de Europa; es el único ejemploanivel mundial de decrecimientodemográficoenmuchospaíses.  Su débil dinamismo natural se debe a que la mortalidad supera la natalidad. Es una de las regiones con menor natalidad (11%), siendo la mortalidad superior (12%). La tasa de fecundidad es de las más bajas del mundo (1,5% frente a 2 en América del Norte, 3,5 en Américadel Sury 5,8 enÁfrica).  Otra característica es la creciente presión inmigratoria, que atrae a oleadas crecientes de inmigraciónde diversaprocedencia,que constituyenel actual crecimientode población.Esto se debe ala imagenfuerte de Europaque ejerce comoimánde población de paísesenvíasde desarrolloosubdesarrollados.  La alta esperanzade vidaal nacer esde lasmásaltasdel mundo,siendode entre75y80 años; enEuropa oriental esmenorperosiempre superandolos60años de vida.  El envejecimiento demográfico es una consecuencia de la poca natalidad y de la alta esperanzade vidade lapoblacióneuropea;lapoblaciónde másde 65 añossupera ACTIVIDAD 3 1. Realiza entu cuaderno unmapa conceptual que contengaloslímites,importanciade Europa en el mundo y características generales. 2. ¿Qué influenciastuvieronlas culturas de la antigua Greciay la antigua Roma sobre Europa? Penínsulas:Kanin,Kola,Jutlandia,Escandinavia,Iberia,ItaliayBalcanes. Cabos: Norte,Puntade San Mateo,Finisterre,Roca,SanVicente, de Gata,Spartivento y Matapan. Golfos:Botnia,Finlandia,Vizcaya,León,GénovayVenecia. Estrechos: Canal de la Mancha, Gibraltar,Messina,DardanelosyBósforo. Islas: Islandia,Británicas,Baleares,Córcega,Cerdeña,SiciliayCreta. ACTIVIDAD 3. Consulta en el diccionario la palabrademografía
  3. 3. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma Mares: Noruega,Del Norte,Báltico,Blanco, Barent,Negro,Caspio,Adriático,Jónico,Egeo, Mediterráneo. ACTIVIDAD 4: En tu casa y con la ayuda de un atlas o el mapa de apoyo que aparece al final de la guía, ubica enlos siguientesmapasde Europa los accidentesgeográficosmás importantes,mencionadosarriba o utilizael mapa guía. (solicítaloa tu docente) Penínsulas Cabos Golfos Estrechos Islas Mares En Europase distinguenlossiguientesconjuntos desistemasmontaños: La cadena de montañasjóvenes:se situanal sur de europay son: Pirineos,Alpes,Alpes Dináricos, Apeninos,Cárpatos,Balcanesy Cáucaso y alturascomo el monteELbrus( 5.642m) y monteBlanc (4.810m.). Macizosy mesetas antiguasse sitúanen la era del paleozoico: MontesUrales,losmontesGrampianos en Escocia,los montesCumberland y la cadena Penina en Inglaterra,el macizo Central en Francia. WEB
  4. 4. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma La granllanuraeuropea: Va del sur de Inglaterra,al norte de Francia,hasta los montesUrales,incluye la llanura Rusa y el escudo Báltico. Dosde las llanurasmásconocidasson la Húngara y los Balcanes. PRACTICA EL RELIEVE DE EUROPA https://www.educaplay.com/es/recursoseducativos/1709707/europa_fisico.htm Hidrografía.Deacuerdo a la dirección que toman los ríos, Europa cuenta con tres grandes vertientes: a) VertienteÁrtica:ríoslargos,caudalososycon frecuenciahelados(Pechora,Dvina.Septentrional) b) Vertiente Atlántica:ríoslargos,caudalosos,de régimenregular(Vístula,Oder,Elba,RinySena). c) Vertiente Mediterránea:ríoscortos,poco caudalososyde régimenirregular(Ebro,Ródano,TíberyPo). d) Río más caudalosode Europa,Danubio,desembocaenel MarNegro.Río más largo de Europa,Volga, desembocaenel Mar Caspio. e) Vertiente MediterráneaRíoTíber,río Ebro Danubio: Río más caudaloso de Europa Volga: río más largo de Europa ACTIVIDAD 5. Ubica los sistemas montañososde Europa.Utilizael mapa guía.
  5. 5. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma Economía Europa es un continente poblado desde la Prehistoria. A lo largo de los siglos ha modificado profundamente el medio, lo que se traduce en una presencia masiva de la humanidad y un territorio ordenadoconnumerosasredesde comunicaciónyunamallaurbanamuy importante. Europa tiene unaeconomíacapitalistadesarrollada. La economía de Europa es la más grande del mundo. La mayoría de sus estados pertenecen al primer mundo. Alemania es económicamente la nación más poderosa de Europa, seguida por Francia, el Reino Unido, Italiay España Una de las particularidadesde laeconomíaeuropeaesel hechode que variosestadosde poca extensión territorial,sinmayoresrecursosnaturalesysinposeercostas,cuentanconeconomíasprósperasyconun elevado nivel de vida. Tal es el caso de Andorra, Luxemburgo, Suiza o Liechtenstein, así como Mónaco, aunque este últimoposeecostassobre el Mediterráneo. El clima de Europa El climade Europa estádeterminadoporestosfactores: ACTIVIDAD 6. En el croquis de Europa, ubica los ríos mencionadosenel texto. Realizaunasopade letraconlosríos principalesde Europa
  6. 6. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma La posición latitudinal;que generalasestaciones. La influenciade losvientospolaresdel norte,que disminuye lastemperaturasenpaísescomo Finlandia, Sueciao Islandia. La influenciamarina,que atenúanlastemperaturasporlasgrandesentradasdel marenel continente. El relieve,que influyesobre latemperaturayla humedaddel continente. Estos factorespermitendistinguirlossiguientestiposde clima: Oceánico:Presentaabundanteslluviasporlainfluenciadelacorriente del Golfoylosvientosde Occidente. Abarca el occidente de Dinamarca, los Países Bajos,Bélgica, el occidente de la península Escandinava, el archipiélagobritánico,laparte occidental de Franciayel noroestede lapenínsulaIbérica.Predominanlos pradosverdesylos bosquesde hayas,roblesypinos. Mediterráneo: se caracteriza por inviernos suaves y veranos cálidos y secos, cielos luminosos y lluvias torrencialesenotoñoe invierno.Lavegetaciónse compone:de árbolesaisladoscomo el ciprés,el olivo, el roble ymatorralesde palmeras. Continental:presentainviernoslargosyfríos,mientrasque losveranossoncortosy cálidos.Lalluviosidad esescasa y predominael bosque de pinos,abetosyabedules,que se alternaconpradera. Estepa: presentaveranoscalurosos,escasasprecipitacionesyvegetaciónde hierbasymatorralesespinos Polar: Presentainviernosrigorososylargoscontemperaturasmáximasde 10°C.recibe losvientospolares durante todoel año. La vegetaciónesde tundra,caracterizadade musgosy líquenes. De montaña o Alpino:corresponde alas tierrassituadasamás de 2.500 m de altura.Como lascordilleras de losAlpes,Pirineos,Apeninos,losCárpatos.Escasavegetaciónde musgosylíquenes.Presentainviernos heladosygran lluviosidadenverano. PAISES DE EUROPA Islas atlánticas: Islandia,GranBretañae Irlanda. Penínsulaescandinava:Noruegay Suecia. Paísesdel mar Báltico: Finlandia,Estonia,LituaniayLetonia. Paísesdel este:Polonia,RepúblicaCheca,Eslovaquia,Hungría,Rumania,Bulgaria,Bielorrusia(oBelarús), Ucrania, Moldaviay Rusia. Europa central: Dinamarca, Alemania, Austria, Países Bajos (Holanda), Bélgica, Luxemburgo, Suiza y Francia. Paísesdel Adriático: Eslovenia,Croacia,Bosnia-Herzegovina,Kósovo,Macedonia,ServiayMontenegroy Albania. Paísesibéricosy mediterráneos:Portugal,España,Italia,GreciayMalta. Países pequeños enclavados en otros: Vaticano (Italia), San Marino (Italia), Mónaco (Francia), Liechtenstein(Austria-Suiza) yAndorra(Francia-España). Paísesasiáticos con enclavesenEuropa: Turquía y Kazajistán DIVISION POLITICA DE EUROPA
  7. 7. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma ACTIVIDAD 7. Dibuja un croquis mudo con los países de Europa. Utiliza el mapa guía. Luego colorea cada país del mismo color, tanto en e l mapa guía como en el mapa mudo. Ingresaa la WEB: ROMPECABEZAS INTERACTIVO EUROPA POLÍTICO https://mapasinteractivos.didactalia.net/comunidad/mapasflashinteractivos/recurso/paises-de-la- union-europea/816562a3-1da9-4b7f-a32a-82d47a41c51a ACTIVIDADES DE REFUERZO 1. Dibuja Europa y ubica los límitesde Europa. 2. Realizaun mapa para lossiguientesaccidentes:penínsulas,maresy océanos,islasy archipiélagos 3. Realizaun apareamiento con lospaíses y capitalesde Europa. 4. Dibuja el mapa de Europa con sus respectivospaísesy capitales PRACTICA WEB https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v3Y3HmBXM4g (origende Europa) WEB GRAFIA:www.educaplay.com/es/recursoseducativos/tipo/mapa/ http://www.toporopa.eu/es/mares_de_europa.html http://www.toporopa.eu/es/mares_de_europa.html ( ubicarmares,golfosyotros) http://www.educacontic.es/blog/20-aplicaciones-interactivas-y-1-tarea-encantada http://mapasinteractivos.didactalia.net/comunidad/mapasflashinteractivos/recurso/rios-de-europa- donde-esta/86f3b10b-91a9-4a78-a72b-87f856f16af1 https://luisamariaarias.wordpress.com/category/0-1-conecemento-do-medio/11-continentes/11-1- europa/ CRITERIOS Y PROCEDIMIENTOS DE EVALUACIÓN Responsabilidad y compromisoen el desarrolloy entregade actividades. Capacidad argumentativa y aporte críticofrente a los diferentes temas planteados. Manejode las competencias básicas (argumentar, interpretary proponer). El nivel de desempeño en las evaluaciones aplicadas.
  8. 8. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma Anexo: Mapa de apoyo para los estudiantes
  9. 9. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA CARLOS RAMÍREZ PARÍS CÚCUTA NORTE DE SANTANDER RECONOCIDO OFICIALMENTE POR LA S.E.M. MEDIANTE RESOLUCION 002667 DEL 1 DE DICIEMBRE DE 2008 Y MODIFICADO MEDIANTE RESOLUCIÓN 2385 DEL 06 DE OCTUBRE DE 2016 DANE 154001004333-01 NIT: 807.007.191–8 FECHA: Elaboradopor: Docente Revisadopor:Jefe Área Aprobadopor:Coordinador Académico Nombre yapellidos Luz Marina Moreno V. Luz Marina Moreno V. Marco Antonio Villamizar Firma Europa estádivididapolíticamente en45 países independiente comose muestra en la tabla País Superficie (km²) Capital Ucrania 603.700 Kiev Turquía 783.562 Ankara Suiza 41.290 Berna Suecia 449.964 Estocolmo Serbia 88.361 Belgrado San Marino 61 San Marino Rusia 17.075.400 Moscú Rumanía 238.391 Bucarest Repúblicade Macedonia 25.333 Skopie RepúblicaCheca 78.866 Praga ReinoUnido 244.820 Londres Portugal 91.568 Lisboa Polonia 312.685 Varsovia PaísesBajos 41.526 Ámsterdam Noruega 324.220 Oslo Mónaco 1,95 Mónaco Montenegro 13.812 Podgorica Moldavia 33.843 Chisinau Malta 316 La Valeta Luxemburgo 2.586 Luxemburgo Lituania 65.200 Vilna Liechtenstein 160 Vaduz Letonia 64.589 Riga Kazajistán 2.724.900 Astaná Italia 301.230 Roma Islandia 103.000 Reikiavik Irlanda 70.280 Dublín Hungría 93.030 Budapest Grecia 131.940 Atenas Francia 675.417 París Finlandia 336.593 Helsinki Estonia 45.226 Tallin España 504.851 Madrid Eslovenia 20.273 Liubliana Eslovaquia 48.845 Bratislava Dinamarca 43.094 Copenhague Croacia 56.542 Zagreb Ciudaddel Vaticano 0,44 Ciudaddel Vaticano Austria 83.858 Viena Andorra 468 Andorra laVieja Alemania 357.021 Berlín Albania 28.748 Tirana

