Und 1. Los colores

 LOS COLORES  Mtra. Luz María Gómez P.
Contenido del curso TEMA 1. LOS COLORES. 1.1 La gama cromática 1.2 Colores fríos y cálidos 1.3 La zona áurea 1.4 Marcadore...
Gama cromática El círculo cromático consta de 12 segmentos (colores primarios, secundarios y terciarios). Amarillo Rojo Az...
Color El color no existe por sí mismo. Es un efecto producido por: la existencia de un objeto, luz suficiente y alguien qu...
Gama cromática Primarios: rojo, amarillo y azul (triángulo equilátero). Secundarios: naranja, verde, violeta (círculo). Te...
Colores primarios TRES: rojo, amarillo y azul Surgir los demás. Constituyen la materia prima del color. No se obtienen por...
Colores secundarios Colores binarios, se obtienen por la mezcla proporcionada de dos colores primarios. Rojo + amarillo= N...
Colores terciarios Resultado de la mezcla de un color primario con un secundario. •Amarillo + naranja= Amarillo naranja •R...
Clasificación de los colores Cromáticos Acromáticos Complementarios Neutros Análogos Básicos: rojo, amarillo y azul. Mezcl...
Colores cálidos Van del amarillo al rojo, pasando por el naranja. Expanden la luz. Se utilizan para los primeros planos, d...
Colores fríos Van del verde al violeta pasando por el azul. Se utiliza para los planos posteriores. Se percibe como una se...
Accesorios - marcadores • Diferentes graduaciones, clasificaciones (letras- números, suaves “B”, duros “H” e intermedios “...
Lápices, plumillas, estilógrafos y graphos Lápices Suaves: bocetar – croquis. Duros: mayor precisión en el papel. Inclinac...
Plumillas, estilógrafos y graphos A las plumas de ave, de caña y plumillas de acero se han agregado los graphos con una gr...
Pinceles, carboncillo Números del 000 al 14, múltiples clasificaciones. Dibujo, acuarelas, gouaches, tintas y acrílicos. Ó...
Lápiz conté, lápices de colores Cónte: produce negros intensos. Tres graduaciones: blando, medio, duro. Difumar con fijado...
Otros… Pastel: frescura, delicadeza. Difumar con los dedos/algodón. Gises: colores limitados, económicos. Crayones: pintur...
Papeles La superficie sobre la que se ejecuta el dibujo (papel-cartulina) se denomina: Soporte. Fabricación: China princip...
Tipos de papel Bond, acuarela, artic, bristol, couche, ingres, lavis, layout, marquilla, fabriano, papeles especiales. Rod...
Definición y características gama cromática.

