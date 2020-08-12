Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ÍNDICE: INICIO •DESARROL LO •EXTRAS 1 SAN VALENTÍN •EXTRAS 2 •EXTRAS 3 FÁBRICAS VACACIONES SUSTANCIA X VEXUS BAILE 1 HALLO...
INICIO
DESARROLLO: ♥
EXTRAS: https://www.deviantart.com/dasketc herz/art/Gimme-back-my-book- 374103246 RIP la primera BT
SANVALENTÍN♥
LOS AZULES LOS ROJOS LOS VERDES EXTRAS:
EXTRAS: https://www.deviantart.com/sile nt-sid/art/Powerpuff-Girls- Doujinshi-Bubbles-X-Boomer- 784829083
FÁBRICAS
VACACIONES Sí, no es lo más listo volver a la playa,
SUSTANCIAX
VEXUS
BAILE 1 https://www.tumblr.com/blog/view/suziesartwork
HALLOWEEN https://www.deviantart.com/riukime/ar t/PPG-Happy-Halloween-770492740 Los RRB nunca han ido a pedir dulces y com...
BAILE 2 https://www.deviantart.com/riukime/art/Short-Comic-BC- and-Butch-656391988
NAVIDAD https ://w ww.d evian tart.c om/b oome rlove r8 https://ki mechiiu.t umblr.co m/post/1 5505452 1579/om g-why-i- fo...
Rol ppgd
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rol ppgd

26 views

Published on

Así gasto mi tiempo ahora. Powerpoints feos.

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rol ppgd

  1. 1. ÍNDICE: INICIO •DESARROL LO •EXTRAS 1 SAN VALENTÍN •EXTRAS 2 •EXTRAS 3 FÁBRICAS VACACIONES SUSTANCIA X VEXUS BAILE 1 HALLOWEEN BAILE 2 NAVIDAD BOSS FINAL
  2. 2. INICIO
  3. 3. DESARROLLO: ♥
  4. 4. EXTRAS: https://www.deviantart.com/dasketc herz/art/Gimme-back-my-book- 374103246 RIP la primera BT
  5. 5. SANVALENTÍN♥
  6. 6. LOS AZULES LOS ROJOS LOS VERDES EXTRAS:
  7. 7. EXTRAS: https://www.deviantart.com/sile nt-sid/art/Powerpuff-Girls- Doujinshi-Bubbles-X-Boomer- 784829083
  8. 8. FÁBRICAS
  9. 9. VACACIONES Sí, no es lo más listo volver a la playa,
  10. 10. SUSTANCIAX
  11. 11. VEXUS
  12. 12. BAILE 1 https://www.tumblr.com/blog/view/suziesartwork
  13. 13. HALLOWEEN https://www.deviantart.com/riukime/ar t/PPG-Happy-Halloween-770492740 Los RRB nunca han ido a pedir dulces y como ya se han ayudado bastante mutuamente… ¿Por qué no llevarlos a pedir dulce o truco? Pero este año hay demasiados rumores de una casa abandonada en Megaville. Tras retarse a no ser cobardes, aunque no debieron de entrar, el fin es cuando al entrar por un tazón de dulces son encerrados en esa casa. Ellos nos sabían que ese sito abandonado sería una de los muchos sitios de Katz, viejo amigo de su perro Coraje, ¡y ahora quedaron encerrados! Les esperan gritos, desapariciones, arañas, acertijos, y… sí, es relleno, pero let’s shut up.
  14. 14. BAILE 2 https://www.deviantart.com/riukime/art/Short-Comic-BC- and-Butch-656391988
  15. 15. NAVIDAD https ://w ww.d evian tart.c om/b oome rlove r8 https://ki mechiiu.t umblr.co m/post/1 5505452 1579/om g-why-i- forgot-to- upload- this- thing- whhhyyy yy Relleno. Tal cual, no les miento.

×