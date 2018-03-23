Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 Introducci�n L a propuesta del Plan Vive Digital fue presentada el 28 de octubre en Andicom 2010 y durante el mes de nov...
4 Cada uno de los foros fue moderado por un representante de Vive Digital: un experto en el tema, quien adem�s ser� respon...
5 El Plan Vive Digital MINTIC Vive Digital, es el plan de tecnolog�a para los pr�ximos cuatro a�os en Colombia, que busca ...
6 Encontramos que Colombia debe superar diversas barreras para lograr la masificaci�n de Internet. Tenemos barreras en tod...
  1. 1. 1 Plan Vive Digital Luz Myriam Barraza G�ngora Corporaci�n Unificada Nacional De Educaci�n Superior CUN Notas del autor Luz Myriam Barraza G�ngora, Ingenier�a de Sistemas, CUN Este trabajo a sido creado por la alumna La Correspondencia Relacionada en este trabajo debe ser dirigida a Claudia Benamy. Corporaci�n Unificada Nacional De Educaci�n Superior CUN, Modalidad virtual Contacto: claudia_benamy@yahoo.com
  2. 2. 2 Contenido Introducci�n ............................................................................................................................... 3 El Plan Vive Digital ................................................................................................................... 5 MINTIC.................................................................................................................................. 5 Objetivos del plan VIVE DIGITAL........................................................................................... 6
  3. 3. 3 Introducci�n L a propuesta del Plan Vive Digital fue presentada el 28 de octubre en Andicom 2010 y durante el mes de noviembre se recibieron comentarios y sugerencias a trav�s de la p�gina www.vivedigital.gov.co. Durante este proceso hemos trabajado en equipo y contado con los aportes de compa��as privadas, entes gubernamentales, instituciones internacionales e individuos*. Las iniciativas que los 13 Ministerios formularon para el plan de tecnolog�a Vive Digital se publicaron en el sitio Web: del Plan Vive Digital el 28 de octubre de 2010. En el Plan Vive Digital, 27 propuestas y 6 temas relacionados con el plan y su contexto fueron puestos a discusi�n p�blica, en forma de foros en l�nea, garantizando as� transparencia y equidad en la participaci�n.
  4. 4. 4 Cada uno de los foros fue moderado por un representante de Vive Digital: un experto en el tema, quien adem�s ser� responsable de la ejecuci�n de la propuesta.
  5. 5. 5 El Plan Vive Digital MINTIC Vive Digital, es el plan de tecnolog�a para los pr�ximos cuatro a�os en Colombia, que busca que el pa�s d� un gran salto tecnol�gico mediante la masificaci�n de Internet y el desarrollo del ecosistema digital nacional. El Plan responde al reto de este gobierno de alcanzar la prosperidad democr�tica gracias a la apropiaci�n y el uso de la tecnolog�a. Vive Digital le apuesta a la masificaci�n de Internet. Est� demostrado que hay una correlaci�n directa entre la penetraci�n de Internet, la apropiaci�n de las Tecnolog�as de la Informaci�n y las Comunicaciones (TIC), la generaci�n de empleo y la reducci�n de la pobreza. El plan Vive Digital conlleva entonces importantes beneficios sociales y econ�micos. Seg�n estudios de Raul Katz, de la Universidad de Columbia, en el caso Chileno aumentar en 10% la penetraci�n de Internet gener� una reducci�n en el desempleo del 2%. Seg�n el UNCTAD Information Economy Report 2010, en pa�ses en desarrollo como Filipinas e India, por cada empleo generado en la industria TIC se generan entre 2 y 3.5 empleos adicionales en la Econom�a. Seg�n el Banco Mundial y el reporte del Foro Econ�mico Mundial, The Global Information Technology Report 2010, hay una correlaci�n directa entre el Network Readiness Index, que mide el uso y desarrollo de las TIC, y su competitividad internacional.
  6. 6. 6 Encontramos que Colombia debe superar diversas barreras para lograr la masificaci�n de Internet. Tenemos barreras en todas las partes del ecosistema digital, es decir, en infraestructura, servicios, aplicaciones y usuarios. En esta propuesta de Vive Digital analizamos �stas barreras y proponemos diversas iniciativas para superarlas. Objetivos del plan VIVE DIGITAL Objetivos Conexi�n a Internet Multiplicar * 4 veces el n�mero de conexiones a internet Triplicar el n�mero de municipios conectados Alcanzar 50 % de hogares conectados a internet Masificaci�n del uso de internet Generar empleo Aumentar competitividad

