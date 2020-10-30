Successfully reported this slideshow.
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página1 DOCUMENTO INTERNO FORMACIÓN A L...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página2 RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES PARA ...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página3 o de cuál se diferencia fuertem...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página4 Los recursos mencionados preced...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página5 SUGERENCIAS DE JUEGOS PARA APOY...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página6 Palabra con letras grandes, pal...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página7 Esta actividad es para que iden...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página8 Silabarios Se pide al niño o ni...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página9 Explorando el calendario 1 Prep...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página10 Armando frases Proponga a su h...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página11 ARTE EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE...
DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página12 mi personaje jugando con sus a...
Multimedia y juegos documento interno . docx (1)

documento para las actividades de la familias en el hogar

Published in: Education
Multimedia y juegos documento interno . docx (1)

  1. 1. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página1 DOCUMENTO INTERNO FORMACIÓN A LAS FAMILIAS PARA EL TRABAJO EN EL HOGAR: RECURSOS MULTIMEDIA Y JUEGOS Este documento es un aporte a los equipos formadores, para contar con referencias para los procesos de implementación inicial Tabla de contenido Recomendaciones generales para el uso de recursos multimediales .................................................... 2 Sugerencias de juegos para apoyar procesos en la mesa de aprendizaje ............................................. 5 juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje para preprimario y 1er. grado ....................................................... 5 Juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje para Grados 2° y 3°..................................................................... 7 Juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje para Grados 4° a 6°..................................................................... 9 ARTE EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE.............................................................................................. 11
  2. 2. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página2 RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES PARA EL USO DE RECURSOS MULTIMEDIALES El MINERD prepara -entre otras iniciativas para la educación a distancia- una selección de recursos multimedia pertinentes a cada Plan Mensual y una selección de recursos potentes para el desarrollo cognitivo de los niños y niñas (por ejemplo, narraciones y juegos). La programación de dichos recursos será comunicada a los Centros Educativos y a la comunidad en General al inicio de cada Plan Mensual. La intención es que cada día, en adición al tiempo dedicado al trabajo con los cuadernillos, las familias dispongan el tiempo y los dispositivos para que sus hijos e hijas accedan a esos recursos. Para consolidar la potencia de estimulación cognitiva y emocional, los docentes darán formación a las personas adultas para distintas actividades previas o a posteriori del momento en que los niños y niñas escuchan, ven o exploran los recursos. Es importante plantear a las familias un recorrido progresivo, de menor a mayor complejidad del uso de los recursos multimedia. Y poco a poco pedir información sobre el tiempo que los estudiantes han dedicado a estos recursos; y tras ello, solicitar evidencias de ese tiempo utilizado. Paulatinamente se podrán indicar tareas y producciones específicas de los estudiantes, a partir de análisis que se realicen al interior del equipo docente y de gestión, conforme las características de cada comunidad educativa. Presentación genérica del tipo de recursos y resumen sobre su utilización - Recursos referidos a los Planes Mensuales o Películas o series. En TV y en canal internet se presentarán producciones audiovisuales con argumentos vinculadas a cada Plan Mensual. Antes de ver cada producción audiovisual se pueden mantener diálogos con los estudiantes que anticipen el contenido, imaginen sucesos posibles, caractericen personajes. Luego de ver cada producción audiovisual, los niños y niñas se pueden imaginar días previos o posteriores a lo que han visto, pensar otro final, detectar los conflictos de la narración y pensar alternativas de resolución, analizar las emociones principales de cada personaje, todo esto en forma oral o escrita, según el grado. También pueden dramatizar las escenas más impactantes para ellos, dibujar escenas, o crear objetos propios de los personajes principales. o Documentales. En TV y canal internet se presentarán documentales vinculados al foco de Plan mensual, por ejemplo para el primero se pueden acceder a videos con paisajes de República Dominicana. Antes de ver cada documental, se puede dialogar para anticipar qué les sugiere el título, y qué imaginan del tipo de paisaje, recordar qué experiencia de otras películas o de experiencias directas tienen sobre el mismo paisaje. Luego de ver el documental, los niños y niñas pueden contar a otras personas lo que han visto, con el mayor nivel de detalle posible; comparar a qué otro paisaje o situación se parece,
  3. 3. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página3 o de cuál se diferencia fuertemente; identificar información que ya conocían e información nueva que hayan escuchado; preparar una entrevista para otra persona en la cual le planteen qué saben o qué opinan de la información del documental; todo ello, en forma oral o escrita según el grado del estudiante. También pueden realizar creaciones plásticas bi o tridimensionales. o Aplicaciones web, online u offline. Hay diversas aplicaciones informáticas gratuitas que permiten acceder a experiencias vivenciales, por ejemplo de recorridos por espacios geográficos, el interior de museos y monumentos, el trabajo en distintas profesiones y oficios, la trastienda de las expresiones artísticas como espectáculos de danzas o de música. Para el primer plan mensual, por ejemplo, se puede utilizar la aplicación de Street View para acceder a diversos recorridos interesantes para los y las estudiantes, como las Pirámides de Egipto o las Islas Galápagos. También resulta potente explorar el sitio WikiViajes. Como en los otros recursos, es importante provocar la anticipación de qué es lo que se podrá encontrar, activando los recuerdos afines, ideas previas o incluso la imaginación del estudiante. Tras explorar cualesquiera de los recursos es relevante provocar que el estudiante describa lo que ha conocido, en forma tanto de descripción como de relato; procurar que identifique qué lo sorprendió, emocionó o aburrió; identificar qué información confirma o agrega a partir de lo que ha explorado; puede recrear una experiencia a partir de tomar el punto de vista de un personaje y narrarla desde allí; todo ello por escrito o en forma oral, según la edad y grado del estudiante. La transformación de esa experiencia en una producción artística bi o tridimensional es una estrategia adecuada y movilizadora, de alto valor cognitivo. o Narraciones o poemas grabadas y trasmitidas por radio, sitios web o redes sociales. Como parte de la oferta multimedial, se contará con un repertorio de literatura infantil que se vincule directamente con cada Plan Mensual. En modo similar a los recursos previos, pueden activarse las ideas previas de los estudiantes sobre el tema que se trate, por ejemplo los viajes. Cabe recordar que cada día los estudiantes estarán abordando distintas formas y aspectos de viajes, reales o imaginados, por lo que su estructura mental al respecto se irá enriqueciendo, con la interacción entre recursos multimediales y el trabajo con los cuadernillos. Tras terminar una narración pueden estimularse la reflexión en torno a la historia narrada, sus conflictos y modos de resolución, las formas de actuar de los personajes, imaginar otras situaciones con los mismos personajes, situarse el o la niña en la situación e hipotetizar sus acciones y reacciones, todo ello en forma oral o escrita, según las posibilidades de cada estudiante. Asimismo los lenguajes artísticos enriquecen la producción intelectual y emocional del niño o la niña tras una narración: dramatizar las situaciones conflictivas o un cierre alternativo, crear una escenografía y disfraces para los personajes, realizar collages, pinturas, dibujos en papeles de diversos tamaños y formatos, construir maquetas u objetos pertinentes a lo narrado. - Recursos dirigidos al desarrollo general de los estudiantes
  4. 4. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página4 Los recursos mencionados precedentemente (películas, series, documentales, cuentos leídos, entrevistas, series, entrevistas) que tomen temas relevantes y atrayentes para la infancia, más allá del tema propio del Plan mensual, son otra vía complementaria de estímulo cognitivo, emocional y espiritual. Las indicaciones generales son las mismas que las ya expuestas: trabajar previamente en la anticipación, y posteriormente en el análisis, la reflexión y la re-creación, compartida con otras personas de la familia ya sea en diálogo oral, por escrito o por medio de creaciones artísticas. Se agregan tres recursos adicionales o Canciones y danzas del acervo cultural dominicano: escuchar por radio canciones dominicanas tradicionales, puede ser la base de distintas actividades significativas de los niños y niñas. Desde ya, aprender a cantarlas, pero también explorar el cambio a distintos ritmos, acompañarlas con palmas o percusiones que acentúen el ritmo, preparar dramatizaciones con el argumento y coreografías con la música, encontrar las rimas y reemplazar palabras que mantengan la estructura de la música y la rima. Asimismo se pueden recitar como poesías, y explorar la gestualidad para declamarlas, aplicarle diversos ritmos y entonaciones. o Juegos para desarrollar vocabulario, pensamiento lógico, creatividad. Se encuentran disponibles en internet sitios muy valiosos con juegos para estimular a los niños y niñas, que pueden ser recomendados como entretenimientos en cualquier momento del día. Hay mucha variedad de juegos clásicos, algunos en línea y otros para descargar. Desde crucigramas, sopas de letras, rearmar palabras; juegos de preguntas y respuestas, hasta versiones simples de sudoku, batalla naval, tatetí. Muchos de estos juegos también están disponibles en medios impresos. También hay juegos de simulación, donde se crea un entorno virtual por ejemplo de una ciudad, una granja, una selva, y donde los niños y niñas recorren distintos niveles. Para potenciar este uso de los juegos es necesario incluirlos en ciertas rutinas de anticipación, registro y relato acerca de la experiencia de juego, sin desvirtuar la experiencia lúdica. Por ejemplo, puede dialogarse acerca de las reglas del juego para que los estudiantes puedan formularlas verbalmente, generar un modo de registro de los propios desempeños (tiempo de juego, cantidad de logros), proponerse metas, analizar los resultados, anotar las palabras nuevas que aprendieron o que les llamaron la atención. Asimismo es muy importante que los niños y niñas puedan examinarse y formular las estrategias que se dan para jugar un juego determinado (desde el mero azar o ensayo o error, los niños y niñas van construyendo intuitivamente estrategias de pensamiento para acertar en los juegos); a medida que exploran distintos juegos, tienen más estrategias a las que acudir, y ponderar su eficacia. Estas explicitaciones pueden ser orales o escritas según la edad de los estudiantes.
  5. 5. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página5 SUGERENCIAS DE JUEGOS PARA APOYAR PROCESOS EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE Donde haya niños o niñas compartiendo la mesa de aprendizaje en el hogar, habrá momentos en que la persona adulta a cargo deba dedicar su atención a alguno de los estudiantes, mientras otro espera sus propias orientaciones. Para mantenerlos a todos centrados en la tarea de aprender mientras esperan, los docentes proporcionarán a las familias una serie actividades alternativas en forma de juegos a realizar en forma individual.. Estas actividades en forma de juego no son exclusivamente lúdicas, sino que de una manera libre y distendida para concentrar la atención de los estudiantes en algunos aspectos vinculados con las competencias comunicativa, de resolución de problemas, de pensamiento lógico y creativo, que ellos pueden abordar sin gran esfuerzo, con un nivel satisfactorio de autonomía. Al finalizar la actividad, pueden compartir libremente sus resultados con la familia. Los familiares de los niños y niñas irán juntando los recursos necesarios -todos ellos de bajo o nulo costo- para las jornadas de trabajo con los cuadernillos: periódicos y revistas que puedan recortarse, envases de cartón para alimentos, folletos, tijeritas, hojas de descarte, cajas pequeñas o bolsitas en desuso y pegamento; vasitos de envases, guisantes, objetos pequeños, Cartulina y cartones, marcadores. Las siguientes actividades se presentan como ejemplificaciones de las propuestas que pueden brindar los docentes a las personas adultas de la familia; están organizadas en tres grupos correspondientes a estudiantes de preprimaria y primer grado; de segundo y tercero y de cuarto a sexto grados. JUEGOS EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE PARA PREPRIMARIO Y 1ER. GRADO Palabra corta, palabra larga Pídale al estudiante que observe atentamente palabras que tienen cuatro letras o menos. Esas serán palabras cortas. Luego, que observe atentamente palabras que tienen cinco o más letras, esas serán palabras largas. Dividirá la hoja de descarte en dos columnas. Pegue en una de las columnas una palabra corta recortada como modelo de lo que habrá de hacer el estudiante. Sobre la otra pegue una palabra larga. Una vez modelada la actividad, el estudiante proseguirá solo el llenado de las columnas hasta que recomienza su trabajo con el cuadernillo.
  6. 6. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página6 Palabra con letras grandes, palabra con letras pequeñas Con la misma dinámica anterior, el estudiante podrá completar columnas con estos dos tipos de palabras. Son iguales Comparta con el estudiante una rápida observación de una página impresa con la instrucción de encontrar y señalar la o las mismas letras en la misma o en distintas palabras. Una vez individualizadas, los niños y niñas las recortan y las ponen en una cajita. Realice primero usted un par de ejemplos. Luego el estudiante continúa solo. Con mi letra Señale al estudiante palabras que empiezan con la inicial de su nombre propio. Ejemplifica escribiendo el nombre del estudiante y buscando la primera palabra. Le pide que encuentre otras palabras y que las pegue en una hoja. Que sean iguales Limpie y guarde envases de yogurt, u otros descartables semejantes. Entregue a la niña o el niño de a cinco envases si es preprimario y de a 10 unidades si es primer grado. Prepare también papeles que pueda recortar. Entréguelos con la siguiente indicación. Estas hojas son para recortar formas para decorar estos envases; también tienes tijera y pegamento. Todos los vasitos deben tener la misma cantidad de figuritas recortadas pegadas. Esa cantidad es la cantidad de vasitos que te entrego. Rompecabezas en casa Esta actividad es para armar las piezas de un rompecabezas. Busque dos cajas de alimentos y elija dos caras (cajas de leche, por ejemplo), o dos imágenes iguales (por ejemplo de un folleto que tenga repetido). Recorte una de las imágenes en 5 partes si es preprimario y en 10 partes si es primer grado. Luego presente la indicación Aquí tienes las piezas de un rompecabezas. La imagen que hay que armar es esta que te muestro (muestre la segunda cara sin cortar). Busca rearmar la figura con las piezas que te di. Míralas atentamente. Familias de formas
  7. 7. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página7 Esta actividad es para que identifiquen las formas de las figuras y armen pilas de figuras de la misma clase. Se trabajará con cartoncitos recortados con formas de cuadrado, rectángulo, círculo y triángulo. Los niños y niñas de primer grado pueden recortar papelitos de la misma forma y van formando sus pilas. Para preprimario, tener varios recortes para que ordenen por formas y tamaños de las figuras. Dibuje en hojas de revistas o folletos en desuso, 3 figuras de cada clase de un tamaño pequeño y 3 mucho más grandes: serán en total 24 figuras. Si el niño o niña puede recortar, pídale que recorte lo que usted ha dibujado. Colóquelas todas mezcladas en una cajita o estuche. Mientras explico la tarea a tus hermanos/as tu jugarás con las figuras de esta caja o estuche. Arma una pila de cada clase, agrupándolas según su forma. Cuando termines vuelve a mezclarlas y ahora sepáralas según sean grandes o pequeñas. ¿Cuántas hay? Esta actividad es para que practiquen conteo de elementos. Junte tres o cuatro tipos de materiales: habichuelas, tapitas de gaseosas, canicas, piedritas Si es preprimario 10 de cada una y si es de primer grado 25 de cada una. Coloque en una funda o cajita 10 o 25 objetos (según el grado). Comience poniendo todos del mismo tipo. A medida que el niño o niña esté más firme puede ir mezclando distintos tipos de materiales. Aquí tienes una funda. Cuenta cuántos elementos guardé adentro. Fíjate si son todos iguales o del mismo tipo. Si son distintos, cuenta qué cantidad hay de cada uno JUEGOS EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE PARA GRADOS 2° Y 3° Letras de adorno Pida a su niño o niña que copie las letras iniciales de los nombres de miembros de la familia y amigos, en papeles de 5cm por 5cm. La sugerencia es que las hagan grandes, para poderlas pintar y decorar. Se pueden pegar sobre un cartón y usarlas como indicadores de sitio para sentarse a la mesa.
  8. 8. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página8 Silabarios Se pide al niño o niña que lea palabras en titulares de revistas o periódicos y que las recorten primero enteras. Luego cortarlas en sílabas y armar nuevas palabras. Guardar las colecciones de sílabas en una bolsa o cajita. Imagen y sonido Busque cajas de alimentos o artículos de perfumería. Pida a su niño o niña que lea lo que está escrito hasta encontrar conjuntos de palabra e imagen, (Ej: Tomate XX/dibujo de tomate). Recorten y agrupen en sobres esos trozos que tengan ilustración y cartel ¿Cuántas hay? Esta actividad es para estimar cantidades. Prepare, canicas, lentejas, tapitas de botellas de refrescos o agua o similares, 40 unidades si es de 2° grado, o 60 unidades si es de 3° grado. Guárdelos en una caja o una funda y entréguela al niño o niña con esta indicación. Toma esta caja, ábrela y mira cuántos elementos te parece que hay. Anota el número en una hoja. Luego cuenta cuántos hay para confirmar efectivamente. Anota tu respuesta y fíjate si son muy distintos. Puede repetir esta estimación poniendo al azar cantidades menores. Todos juntos Utilicen tres tipos distintos de elementos (canicas, tapitas de refrescos, coditos u otro), y coloquen una mezcla en una caja o funda, considerando las cantidades que se indican a continuación. Para 2° grado 10 de una clase, 11 de otra y 12 de otra. Si el niño es de 3° grado guarde 15, 20 y 25 de distintos elementos. Entréguela al niño o niña con las siguientes indicaciones. En esta funda hay cosas distintas. Cuenta cuántas hay de cada clase y anota o dibuja la cantidad de cada cosa en una hoja. Indica cuál de todos tiene más y cuál tiene menos. (2°). Calcula cuántas hay en total sin contarlas nuevamente, usa una hoja y un lápiz. Anota tu respuesta (3°)
  9. 9. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página9 Explorando el calendario 1 Prepare un calendario (la hoja de un mes), lápices de colores, un lápiz negro y una hoja de papel. Entréguelo al niño/a con las siguientes indicaciones. Busca en el calendario el primer día del mes, píntalo de un color, rojo por ejemplo. Cuenta 7 días a partir del día siguiente, donde cae el 7, pinta de rojo y así hasta terminar el mes. Pinta de otro color por ejemplo azul el segundo día del mes y vuelve a contar siete para pintar de azul ese día. Sigue con los otros días con otros colores. Cuenta cuántos días de cada color hay. Además para 3°: Escribe qué días de la semana están pintados de cada color; puedes hacerlo con el color que usaste para pintar cada día. Explorando el calendario 2 Prepare un calendario (la hoja del mes que se hace la tarea), lápices de colores, un lápiz negro y una hoja de papel. La siguiente tarea tendrá la recomendación de que si el niño es de 2° grado pinte, cuente y escriba (solo el número para 2°) la cantidad de días del mismo nombre que hay en el calendario. Si es de 3° grado darle la indicación de que los escriba con número y letras, por ejemplo: lunes 14. Busca en el calendario la fecha de hoy, que es el (número) del (mes). Escribe qué día de la semana es; cuenta la cantidad de días que faltan para que sea de vuelta ese día de la semana. Pinta, cuenta y escribe cuántos días hay con ese nombre en este mes. Además, para 3°: Escribe la fecha de cada uno de los días con ese nombre. ¿Cuántos domingos tiene este mes? ¿Cuántos lunes? ¿Cuántos de cada día de la semana? JUEGOS EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE PARA GRADOS 4° A 6° Armo un recetario Busque envases diversos como: fundas de arroz, harina de maíz mazorca, postres para preparar, etc; pida a su hijo o hija recortar o copiar las instrucciones de preparación de comida con ese producto que encuentre y armar un recetario para la familia.
  10. 10. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página10 Armando frases Proponga a su hijo o hija recortar palabras que nombran cosas o personas y ponerlas en una cajita, bolsa o funda. Recortar otras que nombran acciones y ponerlas en otra funda. Sacar una palabra de cada una, armar una frase que las contenga y pegarlas en una hoja agregando las palabras que falten. Números al azar Pida a su hijo o hija que recorte 10 cuadrados de cartulina de 6 cm x 6 cm, y que escriba en ellos los números del 0 al 9. Se ponen boca abajo en la mesa y se sacan 4 al azar: la indicación es armar el número más grande que se pueda. Cuando el número es mayor a 5000 gana un punto, si es menor no gana nada; se vuelven a poner los cartones boca abajo y se mezcla. Se juega 7 veces y se anota el puntaje. Otra versión es imaginar que se juega con un amigo o amiga: se separan 4 cartones para cada uno, y se arma el número más grande con cada grupo de números. Se anota un punto para quien tiene el número más grande. Con esas mismas cartas, trata de armar el menor número posible y así ganar un punto. ¿Quién gana ahora? Se juega 7 veces, cada vez al mayor puntaje y luego al menor. Piensen sobre los resultados. Si se animan, lo pueden hacer sacando de a 5 cartoncitos. Suma igual Pídale a su hijo que dibuje una tabla con 9 cuadraditos, 3 filas por 3 columnas. En cada uno de los cuadritos hay que colocar un número del 1 al 9 sin repetir, logrando al sumar cada fila y al sumar cada columna el resultado que se alcance sea al mismo. Dos, tres, medio. Pida a su hijo que recorte 8 cartulinas de 6 cm x 6 cm, escriba en 5 de ellos los números 0, 2, 4, 6, 8; en las otras 3 cartulinas escriba: “suma dos veces”; “suma tres veces”, “reparte en dos”. Luego pondrá a un lado los que tienen números, y en otro lado los que tienen las frases. El juego es sacar 2 cartoncitos de los números y armar el mayor número que se pueda; luego sacar uno de los que contienen las frases y resolver en una hoja el cálculo que se indica. Si el resultado del cálculo es mayor de 150 se pierde; si es igual o menor a 150 se gana un punto. Si el cálculo se hace mentalmente, se suman dos puntos. Se juega a 5 vueltas. Se pueden sacar de a tres cartoncitos con números.
  11. 11. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página11 ARTE EN LA MESA DE APRENDIZAJE El arte es la actividad en la que los niños recrean lo que observan, sienten y reflexionan sobre el mundo que los rodea. A través de su creatividad se apropian y enriquecen el mundo. Al brindarles la posibilidad de realizar tareas expresivas y artísticas estamos estimulando el desarrollo de todas las áreas cognitivas, emocionales y de comunicación. Dibujar, pintar y modelar, desarrollan la percepción y la observación. Resolver los desafíos que presentan las actividades artísticas, promueven el desarrollo de la capacidad de resolver obstáculos. En la manipulación de las herramientas, como lápices, pinceles, tijeras, se estimula la motricidad fina y la precisión en los trazos. Cuando el niño o niña observa y dibuja, descubre y aplica líneas, puntos, ángulos, formas, tamaños, proporciones y ubicaciones espaciales enriquece la comprensión de las relaciones matemáticas. Cuando habla sobre sus producciones describe, fundamenta, analiza y narra, enriqueciendo su vocabulario y su comunicación. El niño al concluir su trabajo experimenta la sensación de haber alcanzado un logro, fortalece su autoestima y siente la valoración de los otros. Hay muchas actividades que concretan estos principios, que se pueden sugerir al estudiante en cualquier momento del día, o cuando tiene que esperar hasta que la persona adulta termina de explicar a otro de los niños o hace otra tarea. Estas ideas las pueden realizar de manera autónoma a partir de los 5 años:  Dibujos libres sobre papel o pizarra.  Dibujos sobre un tema propuesto por un adulto (alentando su manera particular de realizar la representación). Se ofrecen algunas sugerencias de temas: o Mi casa y yo, mis amigos, mi familia, mis juguetes, mi personaje favorito, mis libros favoritos. o El cielo, la lluvia, el día, la noche. Las estaciones del año. o Plantas, flores, mariposas, bichitos. Animales: elefante, jirafa, oso, serpiente, gato, perro, gallina, pollito, vaca, caballo, burro, conejo, etc. o Medios de transporte: automóvil, tren, barco, avión, motocicleta, teleférico, bicicleta. o Otros temas: Nuestra escuela, nuestro cuerpo, los frutos, el tiempo, la Navidad, los disfraces, los animalitos, el arco iris.  Dibujos marcando con los dedos sobre harina de maíz o arena. Se arma un recipiente amplio en el que se colocará arena o harina. El niño o niña hace dibujo libre sobre ese material con el dedo o la mano, lo borra con la palma de la mano, vuelve a dibujar.  Observar y dibujar un modelo que me presenta el adulto: - fruta- flor- botella- jarrones-olla- taza-peluche, etc.)  Recortar tiras de papel y hacer un invento (pegarlas en un papel, cartón, bandejitas descartables)  Inventar un álbum de figuritas de su personaje favorito. Armar una carpeta con hojas borrador, atar en un lado con cordón, hacer caratula con dibujo del personaje. En cada hoja se propone una temática distinta para que el niño realice los dibujos de su personaje, por ejemplo:
  12. 12. DOCUMENTO INTERNO Recursos multimedia y juegos en la mesa de aprendizaje del hogar Página12 mi personaje jugando con sus amigos, bailando y disfrazado en el carnaval, corriendo una carrera de autos, etc.  Modelar con masa de sal casera. Los niños y niñas gustan de amasar y hacer formas. Puede prepararse una masa de sal, tenerla envuelta en la heladera y sacarla para que moldeen los estudiantes. Pueden sugerirse formas o dejar trabajo libre. La receta es 1taza de harina, 1/2 taza de sal fina, 1/2 taza de agua, amasar bien hasta que quede lisa y elástica. Conservar en la nevera envuelta en plástico. Otra actividad muy interesante para tener como recurso para la mesa de aprendizaje ya sea porque se está explicando a otro niño o niña, o porque se necesita un ratito de relajación o entretenimiento, es preparar una caja de maravillas. En una caja con tapa se guardarán diversos objetos atractivos para los niños o niñas, que pueden estar en desuso: aretes, collares, llaveros, relojes, pequeños artefactos que ya no funcionen que se puedan desarmar, fotos de la familia, libros con ilustraciones, folletos, tazas, objetos de decoración, pequeñas herramientas. Las indicaciones son variadas: tapar la caja con una tela, y tratar de adivinar qué objetos son; armar historias con esos objetos, con las personas que los fabricaron, regalaron o usaron; desarmar artefactos; unir los objetos por distintos aspectos, como color, material, forma, tamaño.

