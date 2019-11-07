-
Be the first to like this
Published on
DESCRIPTION
The assault on Samarra, which was built in the period of the Abbasid caliphate in the ninth century CE, therefore came to represent for many a symbol of the destructive civil conflict which engulfed Iraq following the 2003 US-led invasion. The Shi'a of Samarra explores and analyses the cultural, architectural and political heritage of the Shi'a in both Samarra and the Middle East, thus highlighting how this city functions as a microcosm for the contentious issues and debates which remain at the forefront of efforts to rebuild the modern Iraqi state. Its examination of the socio-political context of the Shi'a/Sunni divide provides important insights for students and researchers working on the history and politics of Iraq and the Middle East, as well as those interested in the art and architecture of the Islamic world.
#biblio
#abebooks
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Epub
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Download vk
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Download ok.ru
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Download Youtube
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Download Dailymotion
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Read Online
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq mobi
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Download Site
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Book
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq PDF
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq TXT
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Audiobook
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Kindle
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Read Online
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Playbook
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq full page
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq amazon
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq free download
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq format PDF
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq Free read And download
The Shi'a of Samarra: The Heritage and Politics of a Community in Iraq download Kindle
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment